Obituaries 8.26.20

Allan D. Wooley Jr.

Allan D. Wooley Jr., 84, of Morgan died on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at his home.

He was born on January 24, 1936, in Rumford, Maine, to Allan Sr. and Margaret (Beddow) Wooley.

On January 2, 1999, he married Ilene Douglas, who survives him.

Allan was a graduate of Phillips Exeter Academy in New Hampshire, Class of 1954. He went on to Bowdoin College in Brunswick, Maine, graduating with the Class of 1958. He then received his PhD in classical philology from Princeton University in 1962. Upon graduation from Princeton he taught at Duke University until 1967. He returned north and taught at Phillips Exeter Academy from 1968 until his retirement.

Allan enjoyed reading, computer programming, writing, and was an author of two published books. He was also a former Morgan town selectman and a member of the Classical Association of New England.

He is also survived by his daughter Helena Wooley Cunningham and her husband, Christopher, of Lawrenceville, New Jersey; his grandchildren Elizabeth Cunningham of Maine, and Benjamin Cunningham of Lawrenceville, New Jersey; as well as his brother David Wooley (Susan Brackett) of Farmington, Maine; his sister Elizabeth Wooley of Peru, Maine; his niece Susan Goan (Ryan) of Standish, Maine; and his grandnieces Avery and Emerson Goan.

He was predeceased by his brother John Wooley.

A reception will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, August 28, at Allan’s home at 675 Hatton Heights Road in Morgan.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-brith.com.

Neal Sager

Neal Sager of East Hardwick died this August at age 71. He was a touchy, interesting, intelligent man. A fine carpenter, he made his kitchen counters, cabinets, and drawers from cherry. He was an expert on Mauser rifles and Mauser actions. Neal was a gun collector who enjoyed buying and selling guns, and had a table at the Barre and Winooski gun shows for many years.

He is survived by his sister Susan Scott; his daughter Arielle; and his two cats, Kitty and Velcro.

Benjamin Lapan-Farina

Benjamin Lapan-Farina, 31, of Newport died on Monday, August 17, 2020, in Newport.

He was born on June 1, 1989, in Orlando, Florida, the beloved son of Paul and Mary Lapan-Farina.

Benjamin was a member of the Boy Scouts of America, as well as being an Alter boy at St. Mary’s Star of the Sea Catholic Church. He enjoyed traveling, dancing, and listening to music. Being outdoors was very special to him, and he was very adventurous.

He is survived by his parents, Paul and Mary Lapan-Farina; his brothers Zachary and Kathie Lapan-Farina and Nicholas Lapan-Farina; his sisters: Allison and Chris Chapman, Angela Farina, Catherine Lapan-Farina, Mardi and Tyler Hourigan, and Annika Lapan-Farina; his eight nieces and nephews; his three great-nieces; and his many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was predeceased by Donald and Catherine Lapan, and Paul and Carmela Farina.

Funeral services were held August 22 at St. Mary’s Star of the Sea Catholic Church with the Reverend Leo Bilodeau officiating.

Memorial contributions in Benjamin’s name may be made to St. Mary’s Star of the Sea Catholic Church, 191 Clermont Terrace, Newport, Vermont 05855.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Tyler G. Coulter

Tyler G. Coulter, 27, beloved son of Thomas Coulter and Marcy Paul, died on Sunday, August 16, 2020, and went to be with his brother Ryan.

He was born in Newport on April 21, 1993.

He went to North Country Union High School and later attended Johnson and Wales University in Miami, Florida. He loved playing golf and enjoyed helping kids learn the game any chance he had. He was a member of the Newport Country Club where he loved to play any chance he got and didn’t mind betting on a hole a time or two. Tyler also enjoyed playing hockey, fishing, and going to the gym to work out.

He is survived by his mother, Marcy Paul; his father, Thomas Coulter, and his wife, Robin; his grandparents George and Margaret Coulter; John Rock Degre; and Robin’s children: Ryan and his wife, Shantel, and Ashlee Daigle and her son Carter Ryan. He is also survived by aunts and uncles: Steve and Rachel Coulter, Michael Coulter, and Tracy and Michelle Degre; his cousins: Christopher Degre and his wife, Sarah, Jonathan Degre and his fiancé, Brittany Perrault, Myra Degre, Molly Coulter, and Melisa Zebrowski; his special friends: Alexis, Ray, Perkins, J.R., Nate, Joey, Dilan, Kyle, Anyas, and his dog Zoey; and his special family: George, Mindy, Brandon, Kameron, and Madison Starr.

Tyler was predeceased by his brother Ryan Coulter; his grandmother Gene Ann Degre; his aunt Sherry Coulter; his cousins Eric Morin and Sean Joyal; and by Mario Paul.

Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, August 27, 2020, at the Curtis-Britch and Bouffard Funeral Home, 4670 Darling Hill Road, Newport.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 28, at the Church of God in Derby with the Reverend Larry Wall officiating. Interment will follow at the Derby Center Cemetery. A luncheon will follow the burial at the Newport Country Club. Please Follow CDC guidelines and please wear a mask.

Memorial contributions in Tyler’s name may be made to the Newport Country Club Jr. Golf Program, 375 East Main Street, Newport, Vermont 05855.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Illene Marie Calloway

Illene Marie Calloway, 79, of Orleans died on Friday, August 21, 2020, in Barton.

She was born on July 29, 1941, in Brownsville to the late Elberton and Alice (Branch) Johnson.

On September 24, 1994, she married Donald Calloway Sr., who survives her.

Illene was a member of the Barton Meal Site, as well as a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She loved her children, grandchildren, nieces, and nephews and always enjoyed when they would come visit her. She loved going to the Barton Meal Site to see her friends, playing cards, and bingo.

She had a wonderful sense of humor, loved country music, walking, writing, talking on the phone with family and friends, reading, and later in life having people read to her. She had a zest for life that was unmatched by many, she truly enjoyed life.

She is survived by her children: Arnold Johnson, Carlene Peru and her husband, Rex, of Thetford, Howard Stevens and his partner, Judy, of Wells River, Norman Stevens of Orleans, and her stepson Donald Calloway Jr. of Orleans; her many grand- and great-grandchildren; as well as Monique Cotnoir of the Barton Meal Site; Linda Lord; and her sister-in-law Priscilla Simpson.

She was predeceased by her parents; her brother Colan and sister-in-law Myrtle; and her sister Viola Sylvester.

Friends may call from 1 to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, August 26, at the Curtis-Britch and Bouffard Funeral Home, 37 Lake Road, Newport. A graveside service will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 26, at the Coventry Village Cemetery with the Pastor Paul Prince officiating.

Memorial contributions in Illene’s name may be made to the Jones Memorial Library, 1 Water Street, Orleans, Vermont 05860.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Agnes DeGraaf Boelens

Agnes DeGraaf Boelens, 76, went home to be with her Lord when she died on Saturday, August 15, 2020. She died peacefully at home, surrounded by love, after struggling with interstitial lung disease.

Agnes immigrated to the greater Vergennes area from the Netherlands at the age of 14 with her family. She graduated from Vergennes Union High School.

Agnes, her husband Ted, and their family lived in New York, Vermont, Kansas, Michigan, and Florida, where she worked as a purchasing agent, bookkeeper, and assistant treasurer. In 1993, Agnes and Ted returned to Vermont where they owned and operated the Little Otter General Store in Ferrisburgh for 14 years. She poured her heart into the business and used her sharp, organized, logical brain, and her love of numbers, bookkeeping, and people, to make it a success.

Agnes was a devoted member of Champlain Valley Christian Reformed Church where she faithfully worshiped, played the organ, and sang with all of her heart. She also was an avid and passionate supporter of Champlain Valley Christian School, where she volunteered in numerous ways, served on the board for six years, and shared her gifts and talents in whatever capacity was needed.

She cherished family and was a devoted wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, and loyal friend. She enjoyed a competitive game of cards, a good cup of coffee, and a lively conversation. Agnes will be remembered for her strong faith, her loving heart, generous giving, mind for business, sage advice, and great sense of humor.

Agnes always enjoyed sitting by the lake chatting, watching the kids, or reading a book on the deck at her favorite summer spot, Shadow Lake in Glover. She made many fond memories there since 1979 and particularly loved the annual Fourth of July family week.

Agnes is survived by her husband, Ted Boelens; her sons Scott Boelens and his wife, Elaine, of Virginia, and Erik Boelens and his wife, Mona, of Illinois; her daughter Kelly Boelens of Vergennes; her five grandchildren Laura, Noah, Anneke, Ethan, and Eli; and her six siblings: John DeGraaf and his wife, Elisabeth, Robert DeGraaf and his wife, Joan, Charlie DeGraaf and his wife, Vickie, Gerrit DeGraaf and his wife, June, Martha Gosliga and her husband, Bert, and Harold DeGraaf and his wife, Anje, and their families.

She was predeceased by her grandson Aidan.

Her celebration of life will be at a later date in the fall.

Those interested may visit Brown-McClay Funeral Homes online at www.brownmcclayfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences for the family.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to her beloved Champlain Valley Christian School, 2 Church Street, Vergennes, Vermont 05491.

Merna B. Ashman

Merna B. Ashman, 86, of Newport died on Saturday, August 15, 2020, in Newport.

She was born on May 29, 1934, in Newport Center to the late Eben and Ardis (Norris) Wilcox.

On November 21, 1950, she married Melvin Ashman, who predeceased her in 2003.

Merna was a nurse’s aide for many years. She enjoyed spending time with her family.

She is survived by her children: Ronald Ashman and his wife, Elaine, of Derby, Carol Cross and her husband, Alfred, of Newark, and Alan Ashman and his wife, Becky, of Island Pond; her grandchildren: Tracie, Terry, Kim and David, Amy, and Bryan; and her great-grandchildren: Mary and Colby, Angelique, Connor, Cameron, Logan, Jacob, and Brayden.

She was also predeceased by her five brothers; her three sisters; and her granddaughter Dawn.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-brith.com.