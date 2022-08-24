Obituaries 8.24.22

Norman Roger Poulin

Norman “Roger” Poulin, 83, of Sebring, Florida, died peacefully at home on August 4, 2022. He was predeceased by his wife, the late Nancy Doyon Poulin, after 60 years of marriage.

Roger is survived by his children: Steven and his wife, Emma, and their two children, Stephanie and Kelly, in Terryville, Connecticut, Michael and his three children, Nicholas, Kristen, and Julia, and granddaughter Kaliana, of Orange, Connecticut, and Christopher and his wife, Jenny, and their daughter Nicole of Lake Worth, Florida.

Roger was born in Newport on July 13, 1939, where he was raised with his older brother, Charles, and younger brother, Richard, until he married Nancy and moved to Island Pond to raise their family.

Roger had a short stint in the Army Corps of Engineers and an additional six years in the Army reserves. He spent most of his years working as a customs broker in Norton and then later on Derby Line until he retired in 2002.

Roger and Nancy then moved to Sebring, where he built a home that he and Nancy enjoyed during their retirement. They enjoyed many trips together around the country, including Hawaii, California and many places in between.

Roger enjoyed building the homes he lived in, volunteering on the ambulance corps in Island Pond, as well as volunteering at the local hospital in Sebring. Roger was a friend to many and helped many of them using the talents he learned along the way.

Roger was cared for by his three sons for the last five months as his health declined, and each son enjoyed the time spent learning about his life experiences and where he got his greatest joy. Roger modeled a strong work ethic, taught his sons many life skills, and taught them to never give up. He was proud of his life, his children and their accomplishments, as well as his grandchildren and great-grandchild.

A graveside service will be held at the Lakeside Cemetery in Island Pond on Saturday, September 10, at 10 a.m.

Albert George Paquin

Albert G. Paquin died on July 29, 2022, in St. Albans. Albert was the son of Albert H. Paquin and Louisa Paquin, and was born September 25, 1948, in Germany.

He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Brenda (Heath) Paquin; by his sons: Edward Paquin and Brenton Paquin of Coventry; and by his sister Penny Paquin of Rutland.

In Albert’s youth his father was in the Air Force and was stationed around the United States. Albert enjoyed Edwards Air Force Base. He relished going treasure hunting for old military paraphernalia in the Mojave Desert.

The family moved back to Newport to be close to grandparents. He graduated from the last class held at Newport High School in 1967 when it was permanently closed.

Albert was drafted into the U.S. Army shortly after graduation from Newport High School. He served in Korea on the Demilitarized Zone as a cavalry scout during the Vietnam War.

After his tour in Korea and Vietnam, he returned to Newport. He was the third generation of Paquins to go to war on America’s behalf.

He worked for the Vermont Army National Guard for several years. He was a full-time supply sergeant at Troop C Fifth Squadron 117 Cavalry in Lyndonville. That is where he met his wife, Brenda.

He retired from the Vermont Army National Guard Headquarters eighty-sixth Brigade in Berlin. He was a logistician traveling throughout Vermont auditing armories. He retired as a Sergeant First Class, E7.

Albert loved his family very much. He enjoyed everything military. He was an avid fisherman, trapper, and hunter. He enjoyed vacations at Deer Island in New Brunswick, Canada.

Albert was a commander in the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Chapter 22 in Derby. He held other offices in the DAV, and was a life member of the DAV.

Albert was an honorary member of the American Legion Post 28 in North Troy and a life member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 798 in Newport.

A graveside service will be held at St. Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church cemetery in Newport with military honors on September 23, at 10:30 a.m.

In lieu of flowers and memorials, contributions can be made to military service organizations; for example, Disabled American Veterans, American Legion, and Veterans of Foreign Wars.

Bernard Molleur

Bernard Molleur died August 9, 2022, at the McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester. He was 76 years old.

He was predeceased by his parents, Paul and Theresa Molleur, and brothers Marcel, Claude, and Jerry, and his two sons Dana and Tony in 2020.

Bernard was a champion arm wrestler, won trophies at lumberjack contests, and a good hunter. He worked on power lines in Vermont, Minnesota, and a ski area in Colorado, and sold Christmas trees in Connecticut.

He leaves behind many grandchildren, brothers and sisters, nieces and nephews and friends. Bernard always loved children.

Many thanks to all the good Samaritans who helped him through his life. There will be a private memorial in September.

Elwin Paul Kelley

Elwin Paul Kelley, aged 56, died unexpectedly in his sleep on August 17, 2022, at his home in St. Johnsbury.

Elwin was born on December 25, 1965, in Newport, son to the late Elwin Gilbert Jr., and Deborah Anne (Freehart) Kelley. He was raised and educated in Barton and attended Lake Region Union High School.

Elwin enjoyed watching the Red Sox, NASCAR (his favorites were Dale Earnhardt Jr., and Sr., and Chase Elliot), MMA boxing, gambling at the casinos, playing Texas Hold-’em, cooking, and smoking meats. He loved the outdoors, whether it was hunting or fishing, sitting by the pond, or around the bonfire. He was a member of the Grange in Barnet and loved animals, especially his cat Salem.

He is survived by his fiancée, Deborah Perry, of St. Johnsbury; by his four siblings: Bobbie Jo Beauregard (Paul) of Barton, Lisa Lanoue (Jeffrey) of Orleans, Scott Kelley (Shelly) of Lexington, Kentucky, Chad Kelley (Samantha) of Springfield, Ohio; by Deb’s sister: Carol Smith (Duane Berry) of St. Johnsbury, and their kids: Randy and Justin Roy; by nieces and nephews: Courtney and Isiah Kelley, Dustin (Meg) and Alex (Araceli) Beauregard, Caleb (Samantha) and Matthew (Becca) Lanoue, Gabe, Ben, Katie, and Kelley.

A graveside service was held on Monday, August 22, at the Welcome O. Brown Cemetery in Barton. There will be no calling hours.

Condolences may be shared with the family at www.saylesfh.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sayles Funeral Home, 525 Summer Street, St. Johnsbury, Vermont 05819, to assist the family with funeral costs.

Leo Geoffrey

Leo Geoffrey, 80, of Derby, died suddenly on August 15, 2022, in Newport. He was born on August 4, 1942, in Newport, to George and Pauline (Sicard) Geoffrey. On May 4, 1962, he married Evelyn Carson, who survives him.

Leo was employed in construction by SCI for many years. He was a member of the Order of Elks # 2155 of Newport and the Newport City Fire Department. His hobbies included hunting, snowmobiling, carpentry jobs, and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife, Evelyn Geoffrey, of Derby; by his children: Neil Geoffrey and his companion, Michelle, Corey Geoffrey and his wife, Laurie; by his grandchildren: Britney and Lindsay; and by his great-grandchildren, Kinsley and Bralyn.

He is also survived by his brother, Marcel Geoffrey, and his wife, Darlene; by his sisters: Florence Coogan of New York, Jeannine Besaw, Claire Lavoie and her husband, George; and by Tammy, mother of Britney and Lindsay.

He was predeceased by his son Scott Geoffrey, his brothers Raymond and Andre Geoffrey, and his brother-in-law Gene Besaw.

Funeral services were held on Tuesday, August 23.

Should friends desire, contributions in his memory may be made to the American Heart Association, 4217 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, Virginia 23060.

Online condolences at curtis-britch.com.

Phyllis Gray Derick

Phyllis Gray Derick, 99, of Newport, died on August 19, 2022, in Newport. She was born on December 4, 1922, in Holland, to the late Glen and Effie (Wheeler) Gray. On April 16, 1947, she married Leonard Derick who predeceased her on September 3, 2004.

Before Phyllis was married, she worked at Butterfields and the U.S. Employment Office. After raising her five children she went to work at Slalom Ski Wear and was a volunteer at North Country Hospital for eleven years. She was very family oriented, she loved sports — especially going to all her kids’ games — she was an avid fan of the Red Sox, she loved to read, and was a crossword nut.

She is survived by her children: Deborah Greenwood and her husband, Glenn, of Bradenton, Florida, Michael Derick and his wife, Margaret, of Newport; by her eight grandchildren; by her ten great-grandchildren; and by her sisters, Gertrude Cross and Geraldine Barber, both of Derby Line.

She was also predeceased by her sons David and Robert Derick, stepdaughter Linda Laflam, sisters Ruby Davies and Velma Curtis, and brothers-in-law Roland Curtis and Louis Barber.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Tyler Collins

Tyler Collins, 27, of Derby Line, died unexpectedly on August 13, 2022, leaving behind a grieving family and countless friends, as well as a void in the Northeast Kingdom hunting and fishing community.

Born on June 20, 1995, to Daniel Sr. and Kelley (Lamonda) Collins, Tyler was the middle of three sons. He grew up to become a big man with a big heart, an infectious smile that could light up a room, and a mischievous twinkle in his eyes.

Before Tyler and his brothers, Daniel Jr. and Dylan, could even walk, their parents were instilling within them a love of the great outdoors, including the art of hunting and fishing. Tyler excelled at both, and he bagged and caught many trophies. He had a particular love of fishing the Clyde River, the same river his father grew up on.

Tyler’s greatest love, though, was his family and friends. He loved his father and adored his mother, and he found love in his relationship with his fiancée, Mariah Flynn. He also worshipped his sons, Caden and Brayden Collins, who he was passing on his love of the outdoors. Tyler lived his life to the fullest, and he never turned down a challenge. If someone met him once, they never forgot him; friend and stranger alike, he was always ready to help those in need.

In addition to being survived by his fiancée, Mariah Flynn, he is also survived by his children, Caden and Brayden Collins, and by his parents, Daniel Sr. and Kelley (Lamonda) Collins, and his brothers, Dan Collins Jr. and his fiancée, Morgan Powers, and Dylan Collins and his partner, Ashley Sheltra, as well as his honorary brother, Ivan Lanoue. Tyler is also survived by his grandmother Avis Collins, and his grandfather Oliver Collins.

He is also survived by his aunt Kelli Cota and uncles: David Crawford, and Lawrence, Danny, Scott, and Ronnie Lamonda; his nieces, Grace Powers and Laylanna Hansen; and his dogs, Gage and Ellie. He is also survived by many other family members, friends, and hunting and fishing buddies, among them Tom Hansen, Alyssa Flynn, Tyler Hansen, Tyler St. Onge, Ryan St. Onge, and Dylan Brown.

Tyler was predeceased by his grandparents Felix and Virginia Lamonda.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, September 3, from 1 to 6 p.m., at the Elks Lodge on the Derby Road in Derby. Drop by during that time to share stories, get a bite to eat, and take part in a silent auction.

People wishing to donate to a trust fund for Tyler’s children, may send donations to Daniel and Kelley Collins, 173 Lane Road, Newport, Vermont 05855.

William N. Bursey Jr.

William N. Bursey Jr., 88, of Newport Center, died on August 20, 2022, in Newport.

On July 17, 1934, William was born to William N. Bursey Sr., and Florence (Bradbury) Bursey in Boston, Massachusetts. William grew up in Arlington, Massachusetts, and later found his way to Vermont after stopping in Billerica, Massachusetts, and then planting roots in Newport Center as a dairy farmer. He was a misplaced Vermonter and retired from McDermott Trucking hauling milk. He was a member of the Newport Center Fire Department since 1981.

William loved fishing, hunting, playing cribbage, and dancing with Violet Chaput, the love of his life. “Dad” had a big heart and loved helping others when he could, whether it be some good advice or holding down a chair at Bob’s garage, telling a good story from years past or even a joke or two. He would stop to see his son Mark for coffee in the morning when time allowed. William was also a Freemason for over 40 years.

He is survived by his daughter Donna Bursey of New Hampshire, his son Mark Bursey of Newport Center, daughter-in-law Karena Bursey of North Troy, and daughter-in-law Penny Bursey of New York. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Justin Bursey, Allyson Bursey, Danielle Bursey, and Rebecca Ann Godfrey.

William was predeceased by his parents, his love Violet Chaput (may they dance forever), his son Scott Bursey, his sister Ruthy Lavash, his brother Richard “Dicky” Bursey, and one of William’s longtime friends for over 75 years, Edward “Eddie” Gass of Billerica, Massachusetts, whom he met in graded school.

Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, August 25, at the Curtis-Britch and Bouffard Funeral Home, 4670 Darling Hill Road, Newport, where funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, August 26, with the Reverend Chris Barton officiating. Interment will follow in Lake Road Cemetery in Newport Center.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Newport Center Volunteer Fire Department, the American Cancer Society, Pope Memorial Frontier Animal Shelter, or other.

Online condolences at curtis-britch.com.

Clyde Simmons

Clyde “Mr. Sunny” Simmons, of Craftsbury Common, died peacefully on August 17, 2022, at North Country Hospital following a long illness.

A memorial service is planned for Saturday, September 17, at 11 a.m., at the United Church of Craftsbury on Craftsbury Common.