Obituaries 8.11.21

Philippe Stebenne

Philippe Stebenne, 92, of Island Pond, died peacefully on August 3, 2021. He was reunited with his dear wife, Jeannine, almost six years after her passing.

Philippe was born on December 29, 1928, to Philibert and Maria (Marcotte) Stebenne. He was known for his strong work ethic and quiet perseverance — characteristics that were instilled in him from a young age, as he began working with his father logging the local forests when he was just a boy. Philippe became skilled in the art of horse logging, a method of logging that has all but disappeared in today’s modern world.

On October 22, 1955, Philippe married his beloved wife, Jeannine (Cyr) Stebenne, in St. Mathias, Quebec, Canada. Jeannine and Philippe traveled from Quebec to various New England towns, and in 1964 they settled in Island Pond, where they raised their seven children. Philippe continued to log forests throughout northern New England, and he had an undeniable love for the work. At the age of 69, he achieved his dream of owning his very own Franklin 170 skidder. His work ethic was unmatched, and he was proud to know that he inspired this quality in his own children.

Philippe was a proud Catholic and a devoted member of the St. James Catholic Church in Island Pond. Philippe and Jeannine spent countless Sunday mornings praying together in the pews of St. James, followed by time spent with family in Canada. Philippe and Jeannine were known for their devotion to prayer, and always had a holy candle lit for those in need. They also enjoyed many trips to the Shrine of Saint Anne de Beaupre to honor the beloved patron saint.

Philippe was happiest when surrounded by family. He was known as “Pip” to his 16 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Although he had a tough exterior, his grandchildren brought out his softer, sillier side. He was known for teasing and joking, sometimes laughing until tears formed in his eyes. He was an avid fan of wrestling, watching matches on TV and often traveling to Canada with his family to watch live matches.

Philippe was predeceased by his wife of 60 years, Jeannine; his mother, Maria; his father, Philibert; his brothers: Antoine, Paul, Gerard, Roger, Jean Louis, Theodore, and Alphonse; and his sisters: Antonine and Marguerite. Philippe was also recently predeceased by his son-in-law, Gary O’Keefe.

Philippe is survived by his seven children: Alphonse Stebenne of Island Pond, Francine Sullivan and husband, John, of Billerica, Massachusetts, Albert Stebenne and wife, Priscilla, of Derby Line, Donald Stebenne and wife, Suzanne, of Hartland, Ginette O’Keefe of Island Pond, Diane Sykes and husband, Zeke, of Island Pond, and Sylvie Daniels and husband, Cecil, of Island Pond; his 16 grandchildren; and his 11 great-grandchildren.

Those who knew and loved Philippe are invited to attend his funeral on Monday, August 16 at St. James in Island Pond, at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at the Lakeside Cemetery. There will be no gathering following the interment.

Richard Rowden

Richard “Dick” Rowden, 71, died on Monday, August 9, 2021 surrounded by his loving family at his home in Swanton.

Friends and family are invited to Dick’s Life Celebration, to include visitation, on Friday, August 13, from 5 to 8 p.m. and a funeral service on Saturday, August 14, at 11 a.m. Both events will be held at The Goss Life Celebration Home, 89 Grand Avenue, Swanton. Interment will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery in St. Albans.

Tyler Claude Poginy

Tyler Claude Poginy, 26, died peacefully on August 3, 2021 at home with his family surrounding him after a long, hard fought battle with cancer.

Tyler was born in Newport on March 9, 1995, to Gary and Bonnie (Royer) Poginy.

Tyler spent his childhood and teenage years in the Northeast Kingdom, attending graded school at St. Paul’s and Irasburg Village School, and graduating from Lake Region Union High School in 2013. As soon as he hit adulthood, however, he was eager to try out new locations. He spent some time in North Carolina and Florida before moving back to Essex to settle down with the love of his life, Kelsey, whom he married on August 15, 2020.

Tyler enjoyed many different lines of work and was always looking to learn something new. His absolute passion and his forever favorite job was being a firefighter. In high school, he served on the Irasburg Volunteer Fire Department and later joined the Starksboro Volunteer Fire Department and then the Essex Junction Fire Department. From a very young age, he was absolutely mesmerized by the profession.

Tyler loved tinkering on cars and his favorite day of the year was the demolition derby day at the Orleans County Fair, with one goal always in mind, to make it farther than his big brother Jamie. For months, Tyler would prepare his car as well as help all his demo buddies prepare theirs. Time spent up in the barn with his cousin Caleb Royer and the crew was always Ty’s favorite.

Tyler was a huge fan of the Red Sox and loved visiting Fenway Park for games. From a very young age, Tyler loved NASCAR. He would sit with pen and paper in hand, recording every statistic one could think of. For the last few years, he would be in a betting pool with his wife and his in-laws which kept him looking forward to each race. Tyler enjoyed hunting, a hobby he picked up from his Papa Royer. Tyler liked to travel and was very much looking forward to discovering the country with Kelsey by his side.

Tyler is survived by his wife and soulmate, Kelsey (Roberts) Poginy; his parents Gary and Bonnie Poginy; his big brother Jamie and his wife, Michelle; his little sister Mikalah and her partner, Jeremy Cotnoir; his nieces Bindi and Jovie Royer; his father and mother-in-law Hank and Missy Roberts; and brother-in-law Billy Roberts; his grandfather Larry Royer “Papa” and his partner, Lori Royea; his grandmother Pam Poginy “Grandma”; his aunts and uncles Larry Royer II and Denise Royer, Kathy (Royer) and Billy Holbrook, Randy and Gigi Poginy, and Jimmy Leblanc; and cousins: Missy and Dan Houghton, Amanda Royer, Larry III and Geralin Royer, Isaac Royer, Jeremy Leblanc, Katie and Corey Breault, Rebecca Poginy, Chelsea Poginy and Whitney Poginy; and special family friends Tim Lahar and Ginger Palmer. It would be impossible to list everyone whom Tyler loved and was impacted by.

Tyler was predeceased by his grandmother Martha Royer “Nana” and his grandfather Claude Poginy “Papa” who were undoubtedly waiting for Tyler with open arms at the gates of Heaven.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Pastor Rick Menard and his wife, Carmen, for their beautiful friendship and support through the family’s loss.

Funeral services were held Saturday August 7, at Curtis Britch and Bouffard Funeral Home in Newport. Burial took place at St. Theresa’s cemetery in Orleans immediately following the service. Should friends desire, contributions in his memory may be made to the Mary Wright Halo Fund, 1073 Upper Quarry Road, Newport, Vermont 05855 or to the Newport Eagles Club, 56 Eagle Nest Drive, Newport, Vermont 05855.

Freeland Adelor Paquette Jr.

Freeland “Chuck” Adelor Paquette Jr., 92, of Barton, died on August 3, 2021, in Glover.

He was born on February 6, 1929, in Worcester, Massachusetts, to the late Freeland A. Sr. and Gladys (Hutchinson) Paquette.

Freeland was a Korean War veteran, having served in the United States Navy. He worked as a supply supervisor for Waltham Hospital in Waltham, Massachusetts. He was an avid fisherman and loved to fish on the Androscoggin River in New Hampshire. He also enjoyed hunting, woodworking, tying flies, and was an excellent cook, especially when he made Thanksgiving dinners. He was also a member of the North Country Swingers Square Dancing Club in Newport.

He is survived by his wife, Sue Paquette; his children: Mike and his wife, Sunny, Joe and his wife, Moreen, and Linda and her son Steve. He is also survived by many grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; good friends Tonya and Warren; and his neighbors Susan and Mark.

He was also predeceased by his daughter, Donna, and his first wife, Jean Busquet.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family. If friends desire, memorial contributions may be made in Freeland’s name to the Pope Memorial Frontier Animal Shelter, 4473 Barton Orleans Road, Orleans, Vermont 05860.

Alice Locke

Alice Locke of East Albany, died as the clock stuck midnight at the beginning of her eighty-ninth birthday, immediately following the singing of happy birthday, by her daughters.

Her family thanks their God, for how He beautifully orchestrated her peaceful passing from this earthly life. Her strong Catholic faith and trust in God, carried her through the many trials of life.

She was born in Brownington, on July 28, 1932, daughter to Emmanuel and Celinda (Roberts) Nadeau. She grew up next to the Catholic church in Orleans where she enjoyed her neighborhood friends, and especially roller skating and ice skating.

On October 16, 1953, she married Harold Daniels and together they raised seven beautiful daughters in the town of East Albany. Alice had a heart of gold and a heart of compassion for always welcoming neighborhood children into her home, day after day, as she lavished her love onto them like they were her own. She was also very generous at hosting many guests at her home. Many hours were enjoyed with family and friends at their camp on Hartwell Pond.

Although never prideful, she took great satisfaction in her huge vegetable gardens, cooking big family meals and especially making her homemade doughnuts, which she continued to do into the last months of her life. She recently taught two of her grandchildren, as well as her daughters, how to carry on this special doughnut making tradition.

Ten years after losing her husband, Alice married a long-time friend and neighbor, Roger Locke, whose children she took to be her own.

Alice leaves behind her six remaining daughters: Sharon (Robert) Tetrault, Mary Ellen (Miguel) Vasquez, Jeannette (Kent) Birch, Patty (Ed) Rakowsky, Darlene (Alan) Butler, and Marilyn Stanley (partner Troy Shumacher). She also leaves her precious grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Laura (Steve) Gatzos and Penelope, Michele (Michael Fakharzadeh) Vasquez, Michael Vasquez, Kamala Birch, Autumn Birch, Mylie Logan, Corinna (Abel) Lopez-Agular and Jenssy and Gabby, Crystal (Rob) Matthew and Liam and Declan, Ryan (Kate Murphy) Butler, April (Angel) Bauzo and Mackston and Hazen. She also leaves her stepchildren: Lisa (Benny) Woods and Kendra, Jeff (Laurie) Locke, Sara, Amanda, Shannon and Iris. She also leaves behind her sister, Cecile Auger, the Daniels family, and many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband, Harold Daniels, in 1981, and Roger Locke, in 1998; her daughter Shirley Daniels in 2019; grandson, Gary Birch in 2016; great-granddaughter, Alexandra Almeida-Perez in 2011. She was also predeceased by her five brothers: Armand, Maurice, Paul, Raymond and Roger.

Her family wants to acknowledge her very, very special caregiver Stephanie Mason who poured her whole heart into tenderly loving and caring for her. Stephanie was never afraid to go above and beyond anything that was ever asked or expected of her. The family would also like to thank her caregiver Louise Handy who also gently loved and cared for her, her home health nurses, especially Jennifer Lapointe and Tracy Houle, who she considered her honorary daughters.

A mass of Christian burial was celebrated at St. Theresa’s Catholic Church in Orleans on Saturday, July 31 with Father Curtis Miller officiating. Burial was immediately followed at St. John of the Cross Cemetery in East Albany.

“How can we thank God enough for you.” 1 Thessalonians 3:9.

Edgar L. Kahlstrom Sr.

Edgar L. Kahlstrom Sr. died on August 9, 2021, at his home.

He was born in Brownington on March 26, 1936, the son of the late Edgar and Dorcas (Ward) Kahlstrom.

Edgar served in the United States Army during peacetime with his overseas duty being Hawaii, before it became a state. He received an honorable discharge in November 1957. He loved woodworking and built many pieces of furniture for family and neighbors. He also led a Boy Scout troop in the early 1970s. In addition, Edgar achieved his greatest dream: he earned his pilot’s license in 1969.

Edgar is survived by his wife, Helen Todd Kahlstrom of Great Barrington, Massachusetts; his children: Edgar L. (Linda), Jack (Doreen), Lucinda Race (Rick), and Leigh Eldon (deceased 1958) with his former wife Clarice Gilfillan Kahlstrom Weiland; step-children: Kendall, Randy and Shelia; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

At the request of the family services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Edgar’s memory may be made to Hospice Care in the Berkshires in care of the Birches-Roy Funeral Home, 33 South Street, Great Barrington, Massachusetts 01230.

Mary E. Green

Mary E. Green, 72, of Derby died August 6, 2021, after a long, courageous battle with cancer.

She was born in Newport on January 6, 1949, to Weldon and Marion (Wilson) Driver. Mary attended Derby schools and, on May 14, 1966, married the love of her life, Wally Green. Mary was a homemaker and together they raised four children.

Mary enjoyed flowers, plants, windchimes, and watching wrestling on TV; in her younger years she liked to go out dancing and always enjoyed having a drink with a friend. Most importantly, Mary loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Mary is survived by her children: Mike and Jess (Britton) Green of West Charleston, Jean Ober of Greenville, South Carolina, Kevin Green and his partner, Barbara Sheltra, of Derby, and Janelle Green and her partner, Joseph Simpson, of Derby Line; 11 grandchildren: Cheryl Gingras Green, Michaela and Jordan Green, Sierra Ober, Austin and Gage Beaumont, Savannah, Kayleigh and Ayshton Green, and Cassie Piper and Travis Driver; three great-grandchildren: Aiden and Andres Duran, and Malachi Green. her three remaining brothers: James, Albert, and Everett Driver; sisters-in-law: Jean, Linda, and Lucille Driver; as well as many beloved nieces and nephews.

Mary was predeceased by her parents, Weldon and Marion; her stepmother Mildred Driver; two brothers: Mark and David Driver; and her husband, Wally Green.

Family and friends are invited to attend the service at the West Charleston Cemetery on Saturday the fourteenth of August at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mary E. Wright Halo Foundation, 1073 Upper Quarry Road, Newport, Vermont 05855.

Mary R. Crosby

Mary R. Crosby died at home on August 5, 2021, at the age of 83.

Called “Duck” by all that knew her, she was born and raised in Omaha, Nebraska, and, after a stint in the U.S. Marine Corps, she married and settled in New Hampshire. She spent the last 25 years of her life on her family’s alpaca farm in Coventry.

She was predeceased by her eldest daughter, Vicky Jewett; and is survived by Mary and Jim Cobb, Cilla and Steve Kitay and Dana Jewett. She also leaves six devoted grandchildren: Nathaniel Jewett, Nicholas Jewett, Rebecca Geragosian, Christina Fletcher, Faith Stenger, and Alex Kitay; and eleven great-grandchildren and a large extended family.

The family would like to extend their enormous gratitude to the amazing group of support people who helped her so much during the last several years of her life.

A celebration of life will be held at 1p.m. on Saturday, August 28, at Mary’s home, 380 Heermanville Road, Coventry.

Alfred Traver

Alfred Traver of Glover, died peacefully at Union House Nursing Home on July 31, 2021.