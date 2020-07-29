Obituaries 7.29.20

Marc D. Rivard

Marc D. Rivard, 50, of Derby died at his home on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, with his loving family at his side after a long battle with cancer.

He was born on May 16, 1970, in Newport to David and Diane (Beaudin) Rivard.

On September 22, 2007, he married Melissa A. Bowen. They had two wonderful daughters, Emily and Kayla, who survive him.

Marc was a graduate of North Country Union High School Class of 1989.

Over the years, he was a meat cutter/manager for a few local stores. He began his career at Shop and Save and worked most recently at Price Chopper. Marc enjoyed hunting and going to hunting camp with his dad, brother, uncles, and cousins where many memories were made.

Marc also enjoyed fishing, camping in Island Pond, watching hockey (he was a big fan of the Montreal canadiens), and watching NASCAR races. Most of all Marc loved his family and spending time with them. He was a wonderful husband and a great dad. Emily and Kayla were his world. He loved them so much. He was very proud of them both.

Marc was always happy and friendly to everyone he met, and a great person to talk to. Marc had a great smile and a big heart.

He is survived by his wife, Melissa Rivard; his daughters Emily and Kayla Rivard; his parents David and Diane Rivard of Derby Line; his brother Greg Rivard and his wife, Karen, of Madison, Wisconsin; his mother-in-law Nancy Dewing and her husband, Brian, of Derby; his father-in-law Carlton Bowen Jr. and his companion, Carol Pelletier, of Newport; his brothers- and sisters-in-law: Mindy Emerson and her companion, Chris Bussell, of Derby Line, Samantha Dewing and her companion, Caleb Lanoue, of Derby, and Justin Dewing and his wife, Ashley; his nieces and nephews: Aaron and Katrina Rivard of York, Pennsylvania, Stacy and Derek Weida of Las Vegas, Nevada, Joe Randolph of West Bend, Wisconsin, Hayley and Brodie Bussell of Derby Line, and Nora and Noelle Lanoue of Derby; and his many aunts, uncles, and cousins in Vermont and Canada.

He was predeceased by his paternal grandparents Emile and Flossie Rivard; and his maternal grandparents Emile and Marie Anne Beaudin.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions in Marc’s name may be made to the Mary Wright Halo Foundation, 1073 Upper Quarry Road, Newport, Vermont 05855.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Roxana R. “Roxie” Phillips

Roxana R. “Roxie” Phillips, 70, of North Troy died on Friday, July 24, 2020, in Newport.

She was born on December 21, 1949, in Morrisville to the late Joseph and Jeannette (Darling) Germain.

On August 4, 1964, she married Raymond Phillips, who predeceased her on August 29, 2015.

Roxana loved spending time with her family, crocheting, and genealogy.

She is survived by her children: Raymond Phillips and his wife, Ann, of North Troy, Melody Phillips of Barre, Francine Phillips of Derby, and Timothy Phillips of North Troy; her 15 grandchildren; her numerous great-grandchildren; and her sisters Mary and Katherine.

She was predeceased by her brothers Art and Richard Germain.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 30, at the Mountainview Cemetery in Lowell, with the Reverend David Dizazzo officiating. Memorial contributions in Roxana’s name may be made to Pope Memorial Frontier Animal Shelter, 502 Strawberry Acres Road, Newport, Vermont 05855.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Lorraine C. Kish

Lorraine C. Kish, 91, of Hardwick died peacefully on Friday, July 17, 2020, at the Craftsbury Community Care Center in Craftsbury with her family at her side.

She was born April 4, 1929, in Bridgeport, Connecticut, the daughter of the late James and Catherine A. (Kelly) Carey.

In 1947, she graduated from Bassick High School in Bridgeport. After graduating from high school, she worked for the Sports Car Club of America in Fairfield, Connecticut, as a secretary until the birth of her first child.

After raising three boys she returned to work as a legal secretary for the Bridgeport Bar Association. Lorraine then went on to a position as vice president of marketing for Information Counselors, a public relations firm in Fairfield.

On April 15, 1950, Lorraine married Edward Kish in Bridgeport and raised her family there. Following Ed’s retirement they moved to Vermont where she had since made her home. Edward died on February 5, 2002, and Lorraine continued to enjoy the loving support of her children and grandchildren. She later married Foster Whipple on March 3, 2007. He died on August 9, 2015.

Lorraine put her faith in Jesus as a young woman and followed him faithfully all the days of her life. She was a prayer warrior. She attended and served in multiple churches in the area. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved the time she spent with her grandchildren at family gatherings and visits. She enjoyed playing the piano, cooking, and traveling.

Lorraine is survived by her three sons: Edward J. Kish and his wife, Nancy, Keith J. Kish and his wife, Lisa, all of Hardwick, and David J. Kish and wife, Karen, of Shelton, Connecticut; her two sisters Mary Lazo of Florida and Elaine Drawe of Massachusetts; her ten grandchildren: Edward III, Samuel, Daniel, Kristina, Colby, Nicole, Deanna, Allison, Joshua, and Josiah; her four great-grandchildren; and her several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to her two husbands, Lorraine was predeceased by her three siblings: Kathleen Cole, Patricia Puskar, and Robert Carey.

Due to COVID-19 traveling restrictions, all services will be private at the convenience of her immediate family.

The family encourages friends and family to sign the online guestbook with memories of Lorraine. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Craftsbury Community Care Center, 1784 East Craftsbury Road, Craftsbury, Vermont 05826.

Nancy J. Davis

Nancy J. Davis, 78, of Derby died on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at her home with her loving family by her side.

She was born on August 25, 1941, in Concord, New Hampshire, to John Frank and Hilda Christina (Lindquist) Pickering.

On October 28, 1960, she married Edmund Davis Sr., who predeceased her on August 6, 2010.

Nancy was a graduate of Rumford High School in New Hampshire. She worked as a licensed nurse assistant (LNA) in numerous nursing homes in both Vermont and Florida. She also worked at the Wool Mill in Suncock, New Hampshire.

She enjoyed watching NASCAR, was a Jeff Gordon and a Boston Red Sox fan, loved watching Westerns and Christmas movies, listening to old records, cooking, was a big Elvis Presley fan, enjoyed spending time with her family, and loved birds, dogs, and her cats.

She is survived by her sons: Edmund Jr., Keith, and Dwayne Davis of Derby, and Bradley Davis of Newport Center; her 27 grandchildren and great- grandchildren; her brothers Al and Bruce Pickering of Farmington, New Hampshire; her sister Diane Kelley and her husband, James, of Nashville, Tennessee; and her many nieces and nephews.

She was also predeceased by her daughter Christina May Davis on July 16, 2006.

Friends may call from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 30, at the Curtis-Britch and Bouffard Funeral Home on 37 Lake Road in Newport. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 30, at Brownington Center Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in Nancy’s name may be made to the American Cancer Society Vermont Division, 55 Day Lane, Williston, Vermont 05495.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Jesse Hunter Conley

Jesse Hunter Conley died on Friday, July 24, 2020, in Newport after a very brief illness.

For the past several years he had resided at the Union House Nursing Home in Glover.

Jesse was born in Glover on May 27, 1929, to Cyril and Lena Conley, one of 11 children. He grew up during the Depression, during lean times, and he worked in the woods as a young man.

Jesse met and married June Palmer in 1950. From this union were born eight children: David and his wife, Cheryl, Jesse and his wife, Karen, Jane Handley, Jim and his wife, Debbie, John and his wife, Gloria, and Rose and her husband, Patrick.

Jesse leaves behind a large family. Two surviving sisters Edna Clark of Barton and her daughter Tina, who helped take care of him at the Union House, and Mary Bartlett of Hardwick; 13 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter.

He was predeceased by his daughters Anna Conley and Mary Politano; and Charlie Royer.

Jesse worked for several years at his Uncle Howard Conley’s sawmill in Glover. Then he went to work at Ethan Allen in Orleans until his retirement in 1992.

He married Ernestine Dewing in 1974. She brought to the union seven children of her own.

Ernestine developed health problems resulting in her early retirement. When she became a resident of Maple Lane Nursing Home, Jesse was a daily visitor and was quite a hit with the residents and staff.

After Ernestine’s death, he became a part-time janitor at the home. Jesse was an honest, hard-working man who will be missed.

A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 1, at the Pleasant View Cemetery in Orleans. Please follow CDC guidelines and please wear a mask. Please arrive at 9:30 a.m., and those who send flowers please have them delivered to 37 Lake Road, Newport.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Ernest R. Butler

Ernest R. Butler, 62, of Orleans died on Thursday, July 16, 2020, in Orleans.

He was born on May 14, 1958, in Eureka, California.

Ernest loved woodworking, hunting, fishing, spending time with his grandchildren, and enjoyed helping other people.

He is survived by his children: Daniel Butler and his partner, Shirley Sprague, of Putney, and Tim Campbell and his wife, Brianna, of Maine; his grandchildren: Karmyn and Campbell Butler and Tavish and Lachlen Campbell; his several brothers and sisters; and his numerous nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions in Ernest’s name may be made to the Disabled American Veterans Association, Chapter 22, P.O. Box 735, Derby, Vermont 05829.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Joseph Boulanger

Joseph Boulanger died on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, in Lexington, South Carolina.

He was born on September 1, 1935, the son of Joseph and Gwen Boulanger of Orleans.

He is survived by his stepdaughters Marjorie “Midge” Lane and her husband, Denny, of South Carolina and AvaLena “Chic” Gonyaw and her husband, Kenrick “Rick,” of Morgan; his brother Leo Boulanger and his wife, Doris, of Vernon, Connecticut; his sisters: Rita Hillard of Chicopee, Massachusetts, Eveline Corey of Williston, and Catherine Bechert and her husband, Ken, of Parkland, Florida; his grandsons: Jason and his wife, Bobbie “Jo,” of Morgan, Michael and his wife, Tallia, of Gig Harbor, Washington, Robert Lane and his wife, Nicole, and Matt Lane and his wife, Elizabeth, of Lexington, South Carolina; and his seven great-grandchildren.

His was predeceased by his wife, Gloria Boulanger; his stepson Frank Farrand; and his brothers: Francis, George, Raymond, David, Philip, and Richard Boulanger.

He worked at Ethan Allen in Orleans from 1953 until he retired in 1997 as their purchasing agent. He was a professional photographer of weddings, graduations, anniversaries, and local scenery around Orleans County. He loved jazz, traveling to concerts in New England and to New Orleans.

Donations can be sent in Joe’s name to Lighthouse Hospice Group, 110 Oak Park Drive, Irmo, South Carolina 29063.

Services will be announced at a later date.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Noella Vivian (Audet) Berthiaume

Noella Vivian (Audet) Berthiaume, 71, died on Monday, July 27, 2020, surrounded by her husband, sons, and the incredible staff at the Bel-Aire Nursing Home in Newport. She was held tightly in the hearts of her family, after a hard-fought battle with brain cancer.

Noella was born October 29, 1948, in Westfield, the daughter of Maurice and Claire Audet. Born on a dairy farm as a first generation Vermonter she was the eldest in her family and with that birth order came the responsibilities for supporting her parents both on the farm and with helping her family.

Although she learned to successfully navigate a new culture and language, she continued to maintain her historical roots and conversational French when speaking with her parents and numerous relatives still living in Quebec, Canada. Her childhood shaped the hard work ethic and loyalty to family that came to define who Noella was to those that knew and loved her.

Living simply, Noella spent her life living along the Canadian border and the province of Quebec in the towns of Westfield, Troy, and ultimately in North Troy. It was in the village of North Troy where she married the love of her life, Richard Berthiaume, on June 19, 1971, and where they raised their family and lived out their lives together.

For many years, Noella was a member of the Jay Peak Post #28 American Legion Auxiliary and parishioner at the St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, which was right across the street from her home. Noella and Richard formed many important connections with community life via the legion and the church.

Playing bingo brought much joy to Noella, and very little money. Although her family would always enjoy hearing stories about a significant bingo win or good gossip, Noella simply enjoyed the early evening social outing with friends and family members who also enjoyed going out for bingo.

A large part of Noella’s work life was spent as a production line worker at Columbia Forest Products. She really enjoyed working at the mill, as evidenced by her hour long early arrival to work so that she could visit with other friends and co-workers. Anyone would find her enjoying the friendly banter exchanges amongst her co-workers. They would pick on her and she on them.

After 28 years of service, she retired from Columbia Forest Products. She continued to work part-time at the Orleans-Essex’s Visiting Nurses Association, a different job from her many years of working in a mill. She enjoyed this new position working and supporting and taking care of clients within her community.

Noella loved her family and cherished her grandchildren. Stories of her grandchildren brought joy to her heart and an inevitable smile to her face. She was always eager to talk about her grandkids as repeating those stories allowed her to keep them close by. She will certainly be missed by them and her family both near and far.

Noella is survived by her beloved husband of 49 years, Richard Berthiaume; her son Jean Berthiaume and his partner, Ken Reissig, and grandson Kayden of Waitsfield; her son Robert Berthiaume and his wife, Renee Berthiaume, and her grandson Kaeleb Berthiaume and granddaughter Ella Berthiaume of Newport; her son Denis Berthiaume and her granddaughter Gabrielle Berthiaume, and grandsons Xander and Ayson Berthiaume of Colchester; her brother Roger Audet and his wife, Rita Audet, of Basco, Florida; her sister Diane Roberts and her husband, Andre Roberts, of Troy; her sister Carmen Bouchard and her husband, Jacques Bouchard, of Troy; her brother Rejean Audet and his wife, Rebecca Audet, of New Castle, New Hampshire; and her several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents, Maurice and Claire Audet.

There will be no calling hours or funeral services. A celebration of her life will be held at a later time.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Noella’s name can be made to The Halo Foundation 1073 Upper Quarry Road, Newport, Vermont 05855. This organization financially helps families in Orleans County that are dealing with cancer.

A special thank-you to the staff at Bel-Aire Nursing Home and the Orleans-Essex Visiting Nurses Association for providing professional, kind, and compassionate care in her time of need.

The family also invites all to share memories and condolences by visiting www.awrfh.com.