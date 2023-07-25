Obituaries 7.26.2023

Diane A. Young

Diane A. Young, 62, died unexpectedly July 14, 2023, at Grace Cottage Hospital. Diane was born in Bellows Falls on May 19, 1961, the daughter of Richard and Lorraine (Mcclary) Alexander.

She spent the first seven years of her childhood living in the carriage house of Rudyard Kipling’s Naulakhas estate; her father, Richard, a Vermont State Trooper, was the security guard and manager of the estate. She had many fond memories growing up there: sliding down the driveway in winter, or springtime when the rhododendrons bloomed; her father taking many home movies of their time there, then moving to Pond Road in Vernon; going to Vernon Elementary School, and graduating from Brattleboro Union High School with the class of 1979.

Following high school, she attended the Keene Beauty Academy and worked for a short period as a hairdresser. She was employed for 37 years at C&S Wholesale Grocers as a transportation coordinator, and from there she retired.

Diane loved nature, dachshunds, and flowers. For many years she spent summers with her mother, brother, and sister at her family’s camp on Crystal Lake in Barton, with her father coming up on weekends. She enjoyed stopping in West Lebanon at the end of summer to get new clothes for the coming school year. The camp on Crystal Lake was her most favorite place in the world to be. As the camp was seasonal, every April she would start saying, I can’t wait to go to camp. She leaves many close friends from the Barton area and many cousins, as her father was from Glover.

Diane also loved going to Maine and swimming in the ocean despite how cold it could be. Her favorite memory of Maine was finally taking two weeks’ vacation, staying on Cliff Island, taking the ferry out from Portland before going up to Acadia National Park, stopping in Wiscasset to have one of Red’s Eats world-famous lobster rolls, then staying with her in-laws at their summer camp in Waldoboro before going to Acadia.

On July 2, 1988, at Saint Michael’s Roman Catholic Church, she was married to Craig Young, who survives her. Besides her faithful and devoted husband of 35 years, she leaves her brother Timothy Alexander of Dummerston, her sister Linda Alexander of Brattleboro, several nieces, nephews, and cousins, a host of friends, and her beloved pet terrier mix Skyler.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Thursday, August 3, at 11 a.m., at Saint Michael’s Catholic Church in Brattleboro. Burial will follow in Meetinghouse Hill Cemetery.

Friends are invited to call at the Atamaniuk Funeral Home in Brattleboro on Wednesday, August 2, from 4 to 6 p.m.

Memorial contributions in Diane’s name may be made to Windham County Humane Society, P.O. Box 397, Brattleboro, Vermont 05302.

To send messages of condolence to the family, please visit atamaniuk.com.

David Francis Smith

David Francis Smith, 79, beloved husband and father, died on July 21, 2023, surrounded by his family.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Rose Mary Smith, and was the proud father of two children: his daughter Jennifer Smith-Mayo and son Francis John Smith (1971-2010).

His family also includes daughter-in-law Charity Smith; son-in-law Matthew Mayo; “second son” Mark Royer; grandson Michael Smith and his wife, Kaylee Smith, great-granddaughter Kate Smith; granddaughter Jaqueline Grogan; and his siblings: Laurie (Richard) Kaplan, Betty Siska, Mary Rini, Claire Smith Searles, Patricia (Nilo) Regojo, and Gerald (Cynthia) Smith; nephew Michael Siebert, as well as numerous other nephews, nieces, and cousins. And last but not least, his hunting dogs and companions: Chippy, Corky, Lady, Sady, and Annie.

David was born in Cleveland, Ohio, the child of Spencer H. Smith and Ruth (Essell) Smith, and stepmother Eleanor Smith. He was a proud veteran of the United States Army and attained the rank of SP4 in 1966. Drafted in 1965, he served his tour of duty as a member of the military police in Germany.

Dave graduated from Cathedral Latin High School in 1962. He began his career as a welder in Cleveland, then worked as a supervisor at A.M. Castle and Company. He and his wife, Rose Mary, refurbished a home in Lyndhurst, Ohio, before moving to Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom in 1982 to own and operate the Irasburg General Store.

An avid lifelong sportsman and lover of the outdoors, David was most at home in the woods and waters of his favorite places, beginning with his native state of Ohio, waterfowling, game hunting, and fishing with family and friends, pursuits he later enjoyed in his adopted state of Vermont.

For many years David was a member of the Trout Unlimited, Ducks Unlimited, and the Ruffed Grouse Society. He was a co-founder of the Northeast Kingdom chapter of Trout Unlimited and was instrumental in the removal of the Number 11 dam on the Clyde River in Newport in 1994. For their efforts, they received the Golden Trout Award, the highest honor bestowed by Trout Unlimited. The effort also began a nationwide trend to decommission and remove outdated power dams impeding the repopulation of native fisheries.

Dave and Francis operated Northeast Kingdom Outfitters, guiding hunters and fishermen from all over the world with fly-fishing trips and upland bird hunts. In 2003, Dave and Francis earned the Guides of the Year Award by the Vermont Outdoor Guides Association. A man of many interests, Dave also earned his U.S. Coast Guard Captain’s license, and was a master fly tier, specializing in recent years in exquisitely crafted salmon flies, many tailored to the Clyde River, one of his favorite waterways.

Most of all, Dave will be remembered as a storyteller extraordinaire. He loved to laugh and make others do the same, holding court around the dinner table, on the river, or at deer camp with tales of his exploits. He was also a longtime fan of jazz, blues, and rock and roll—the louder, the better. And he loved nothing more than to shoot the breeze with customers and friends at Wright’s Sporting Goods.

Dave Smith will be missed, with a smile, by his vast and loving family and his even larger contingent of friends.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in David Smith’s memory to the Jack Byrne Center for Palliative and Hospice Care: Office of Development Dartmouth-Hitchcock, One Medical Center Drive, HB 7070, Lebanon, New Hampshire 03756 (www.D-H.org/JackByrneCenter).

A private memorial will be held at the family’s convenience.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Neil B. Morrissette Sr.

Neil B. Morrissette Sr., 88, of Glover, died on July 7, 2023, in Glover. He was born on December 30, 1934, in Holland, to the late Brandon Morrissette and Helen Carter.

In Neil’s younger years he loved to hunt and fish. He would always tease people, and loved to make them laugh. He would never pass up a good game of 500 or cribbage. In his later years, he loved to go to the Brown Cow in Newport to catch up on the local gossip.

He was a veteran of the Korean War, a true hard-working Vermonter and a wonderful father and grandfather. Neil will truly be missed.

He is survived by his children: Neil Morrissette Jr., and Mary Caswell and her husband, Maurice; by his grandchildren: Lucien St. Onge and his wife, Tricia, Nicole Smyth and her husband, David, Marissa Morrissette and her partner, Skyler Griffith; and by his great-grandchildren: Adam, Jeffrey, Jacob, Serenity, Alanna, and Wyatt. He is also survived by his sisters Tena Phillips, Deborah Eberhardt, and Shari Comire.

He was predeceased by his father, Brandon Morrissette, and his wife, Mildred; by his mother, Helen Magill, and her husband, Jake; by his brother Larry Morrissette, sister Tammy Smith, and by his best friend Doug Gray.

The family wishes to thank the staff Union House. They are wonderful, thoughtful people and Neil loved them.

Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Frederick E. Little

Frederick “Pete” E. Little, 83, of Troy, died on July 19, 2023, at his home. He was born on June 14, 1940, in Holland, to the late Frederick S. and Doris (McKenney) Little.

Fred worked as a mechanic for the state of Vermont for 27 years, and drove a ten-wheeler for Richard Fortin Excavating for 18 years. He also enjoyed going hunting.

He is survived by his wife, Beth Little; by his children: Lisa Little and her significant other, Dan, Cindy Bernier, Mike Little and his significant other, Celine, Jennifer Jewer and her husband, and Ryan Little and his wife, Jennie; by several grandchildren and a couple of great-grandchildren; by his brother Winston Little and his wife, Carol, sisters Virginia Nichols and Sherrill Sanville and her significant other, Oscar Roberts. He is also survived by his stepchildren: Betty McGovern and her husband, Wallace, Marjorie McClanahan and her husband, Larry, Mary Payne and her husband, Matt, and Bradley Peters.

He was predeceased by his parents.

A funeral was held at the Curtis-Britch and Bouffard Funeral Home in Newport on July 25, with interment at North Troy Village Cemetery.

A gathering was held after the burial at Fred and Beth’s home in Troy.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Josephine Marie Lantagne

Josephine Marie Lantagne, 94, of Newport, died on July 12, 2023, in Newport. She was born on February 17, 1929, in Newport, to the late Roy Hart Sr. and Marion Clough.

She enjoyed going to yard sales, gardening, and working around the house. She loved her dog Buddy, and she had a sweet tooth.

She is survived by her grandson Anthony Ford and his wife, Holly; by her great-grandchildren Kayla and Jeweli Ford; by her brother Roy Hart Jr., her sister Avis Collins, her son-in-law Harold Ford, and various extended family.

She was predeceased by her husband, George Lantagne; by her daughter Beverly Ford; by her granddaughter Cassie Ford; and by her sisters Hilda, Brenda, June, Eleanor, and Rowena.

Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Lawrence Rosaire Fournier

Lawrence “Larry” Rosaire Fournier, 93, died peacefully on Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Dover, New Hampshire. Lawrence was born on June 16, 1930, to Amanda (Roy) and Ephrem Fournier in Newport. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 69 years, Janalene (Wood) Fournier.

He leaves behind their six children: Dean, Randy (Juli), Laurie (Eric), Tim (Susan), Lisa (Chris), and Amy (Steve); and their nine grandchildren: Nathaniel (Katy), Alyssa (Justin), Kylie, Danielle, Gabriella, Erin, Timmy, John, Ella, Benjamin, and Nicholas; and three great-grandchildren: Lyla, Maxwell, and Josephine. He is survived by his two sisters Jane Forcier and Sr. Theresa Fournier.

He was predeceased by his siblings: Germain Fournier, Estelle Schock, Yvette Armstrong, Andree Bergeron, Raymond Fournier, and Bernard Fournier.

Lawrence attended Sacred Heart School and went on to marry “Janie,” as he lovingly called her, in October of 1952.

Lawrence was known for his work ethic, and his willingness to volunteer and lend a hand. Larry started farming in his early teens. He later hauled lumber for Atlas Plywood and then worked as a brakeman for the railroad. He eventually took a job picking up milk for H.P. Hood, a job that allowed him to regularly see the farmers with whom he developed a close relationship. After Hood closed its Newport creamery, Larry and Jan started buying apartment buildings that Larry rented and maintained into his seventies.

He and Jan always put family first, teaching their kids through examples of dedication to each other, church, and their community. He led Cub Scouts, hosted parish chicken barbecues, maintained the building and grounds of his beloved St. Mary’s Star of the Sea Church, and volunteered to chaperone numerous school field trips and fund-raisers. He was always there when someone needed him.

He and Jan enjoyed vacationing in Barbados and working in their large garden. He loved showing off his cucumbers, tomatoes, and berries. Fishing with his three sons was always fun for Lawrence, especially when there were wagers on who would catch the biggest fish. On nice days, Larry could be found riding his bike along Lake Memphremagog with his dog Katrina, helping to navigate from the bicycle basket.

When he retired, he and Jan spent several winters in Florida, where they had a wonderful community of friends who lived together as true neighbors, helping each other with day-to-day chores and socializing on a regular basis. They were avid square dancers and spent wonderful times dancing with their friends in Vermont, Florida, and in Canada.

His family and friends will always remember his love of games and practical jokes. He spent countless hours playing board games and card games with Jan, his children, and grandchildren. It was always a big milestone when one of his grandchildren finally beat Grandpa at checkers. When they moved to the Residence at Silver Square in Dover, he continued to play jokes on the staff and win them over with his charm up until his final moments.

Larry never asked for anything and was always willing to give. His appreciation for the simple things in life and his gratitude has made a lasting impression on the lives of so many and will be greatly missed.

A funeral Mass for Lawrence will be held at St. Mary’s Star of the Sea Church in Newport, at 10:30 a.m., on Friday, August 25, followed by a burial at St. Mary’s cemetery.

A celebration of life will take place at the Gateway Center for both Lawrence and Jan following the burial.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Memphremagog Trails at mstf.net.

DEATH & FUNERAL NOTICES

Daniel Milton Wing

Daniel Milton Wing died at home on July 17, 2023. He was born on February 7, 1954, in Newport, to Milton and Lucille Wing.

A private service will be held by the family.

Richard Willey Simpson

A celebration of life service for family and friends of Richard Willey Simpson will be held on Saturday, July 29, at 11 a.m., at the Westmore Community Church.