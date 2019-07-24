Obituaries 7.24.19

Rex Allen Starr

Rex Allen Starr, 68, of Lowell died tragically in a two-car accident on Route 100 in Newport Center on Wednesday, July 3, 2019.

He was the first child born to Latheria and Howard Starr on March 31, 1951.

Rex graduated from North Country Union High School in Newport in 1969. From an early age Rex developed an aptitude for farming and a love of the outdoors. He grew up working on the family farm doing chores, caring for the livestock, haying and planting crops. He enjoyed working in the woods and cutting Christmas trees with his father.

Rex traveled a bit in his younger years but returned to his home in the Northeast Kingdom. His love of farming would last throughout his lifetime. He worked for Joe Desrochers for decades. He was a loyal hand and was on his way to work that fateful morning.

His loss will forever be deeply felt by his life partner, Jean Gagne. Rex and Jean shared well over 20 years together. They created their country sanctuary in Lowell, where he could work outside gathering wood for the winter and caring for the yard and land. He liked sitting outside in the sun enjoying their space on this earth. Rex and Jean liked to go for relaxing rides to see what was going on in the area and enjoy a meal at different restaurants or diners. One of their frequent stops during an outing was to Rex’s mother’s house for a visit.

Rex is survived by his partner, Jean Gagne; his mother, Latheria Starr; his sisters Kay and her husband, George Sargent, Gina and her husband, Patrick Arel, and Fay Starr, all of Lowell. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He was predeceased by his father, Howard Starr; and his grandparents Chester and Candace Bean, who he loved very much.

We pray that he is reunited with them in spirit and at peace.

A celebration of life will be held at 12 p.m. on Sunday, August 11, at the Westfield Community Center.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com. Please be safe on the roads.

Lois Margaret Rockwell

Lois Margaret Rockwell, 92, died on Friday, July 12, 2019, in Newport.

She was born on September 1, 1926, in Richford to Frederick Bowen and Asenath O’Brien.

On June 22, 1948, she married John Rockwell Sr. who predeceased her in 2008.

In her early years Lois taught at a one-room schoolhouse on Lane Road in Newport. She enjoyed camping, skiing, sewing, quilting, and was very active in her church. She also served as the treasurer for the Faith Light House Assembly of God Church.

She is survived by her children: John H. Rockwell Jr. of Newport Center, Jeffrey F. Rockwell and his wife, Joyce, of Florida, Sandra Kelley of Gallatin, Tennessee, Susan Thayer and her husband, Charles, of Newport, and Shelley Sargent and her husband, Richard, of Newport Center; and by her sister Nelda Hodak and her husband, Hank, of Florida. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Nathan Sargent and his wife, Mary, Megan Sargent and her friend, Chris Wing, and Sarah Rockwell; and her great-grandchildren: Grace Roberge, Gwen Roberge, and Benjamin Wing.

She was predeceased by her brother Glen Bowen and her sister Eunice Konieczny.

Friends may call on Saturday, August 10, from 10 a.m. until the hour of the funeral at 11 a.m. at the Faith Light House Assembly Of God Church with Pastor Sam Gunn officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Faith Light House Assembly Of God Church, care of Bob Wainwright, treasurer, at 51 Alderbrook Road, Newport, Vermont, 05855.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Delmar Lewis Magoon

Delmar Lewis Magoon, 85, of Morrisville died peacefully surrounded by his loving family Sunday, July 21, 2019, at Greensboro Nursing Home.

He was born July 29, 1933, at the family farm in Corinth to Albert and Margaret (McGranaghan) Magoon.

He married Martha Norton on November 16, 1954.

He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years; his children: Deborah of Alaska, Alan Magoon and his wife, Bobbi Jo, of Island Pond, and Jennifer (Magoon) Mink and her husband, Glenn, of Morrisville. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Emily, Lucas, Caleb, Jake, Kellan, Ashley, Anna and Asher; and great-grandchildren: Ian, Kaelin and Asa.

He was predeceased by his parents, Albert and Margaret; his brothers Earl and Warren; and his sister Ester Decelle.

Delmar graduated from Peoples Academy in 1954. He served in the U.S. Air Force for four years in the military police in White Sands, New Mexico. Upon being honorably discharged, he and his wife moved back to Vermont. He spent time working on his family farm and soon after became chief of police of Morrisville. In 1965 he went to work for International Business Machines (IBM), in the security department, where he worked until his retirement in 1991.

He was an avid fan of the Red Sox. He had a great love of the outdoors where he liked hiking, fishing, hunting, and snowmobiling. He loved being a Vermonter and was especially proud of the fact that his family settled in Vermont before it was even a state. He was very active in the church of his childhood, The Advent Christian Church, and served in many capacities. He truly tried to live out his faith and love for the Lord Jesus Christ.

Delmar’s family would like to thank the staff of Greensboro Nursing Home for the compassionate care he received during his last few months.

His funeral will be held Friday, July 26, at the Faith Funeral Home in Morrisville at 11 a.m. There will be a visiting hour from 10 to 11 a.m. and interment will be held at Hooper’s Cemetery in North Hyde Park directly following the service. Delmar’s son, Pastor Alan Magoon of Island Pond, will be holding the service.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Lamoille Area Cancer Network, or to Samaritan’s Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, North Carolina, 28602.

Rejean Y. Lessard

Rejean Y. Lessard, 66, of Newport died on Friday, July 19, 2019, in Newport.

He was born on October 17, 1952, in Quebec to Jean Lessard and Fabienne Veilleux.

On August 19, 1978, he married Janet Poutre, who survives him.

Rejean was a former member and treasurer of the Newport Country Club and the Newport Eagles Club. He loved listening to music, especially the Beatles, playing guitar, stamp collecting, playing cribbage, and playing golf.

He is survived by his wife, Janet Lessard; his children Matthew Lessard and his fiancée, Ryane Davis, of Newport Center, and Ashlee LaRose and her husband, Joseph, of Newport; his grandson Evan Michael-Yves Lessard; his sisters France Lessard of Davie, Florida, and Suzie Wheeler and her husband, Richard, of Derby. He is also survived by his sisters-in-law: Jennifer Provost, Kathy Blake, Karen Morgan and her husband, Bernie, Martha Karpinski and her husband, Jim, and Colleen Bullis and her husband, Tom; and his brother-in-law Marc Poutre and his wife, Mary.

Friends may call on Thursday, July 25, from 10 a.m. until the hour of the funeral at 11 a.m. at the Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford and Bouffard Funeral Home at 4670 Darling Hill Road in Newport.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Katherine Elizabeth Anderson Foster

Katherine Elizabeth Anderson Foster, (Katie), 27, of Morrisville died Monday, July 15, 2019, in her home after a two-year battle with cancer.

She was born in Burlington on April 13, 1992, daughter of Thomas Anderson and Annamary (Bornemann) Anderson.

She enjoyed attending Peoples Academy and graduated in 2010. During her senior year of high school she worked as a waitress at Hoagie’s. After graduating, she earned her LNA license and worked at Lamoille Home Health and Hospice for five years. She then began to work as a teller at the Johnson branch of the Union Bank. She got to know all her customers and sorely missed being able to continue to work because of her illness. Her smile and her bright personality shown forth in all that she did.

She always liked to go four-wheeling with her four-wheeling buddies as well as hunting with her Dad and friends. She hunted deer, turkeys, coyote, and moose. She was successful with all but the coyote. She enjoyed painting, drawing, crocheting, and crafting.

On January 17, 2016, Otto Lee Foster, the light of her life, was born. Everything she did from that point on was for her Otto Bean!

There will be a celebration of Katie’s life on Sunday, July 28, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Morrisville Veterans of Foreign Wars.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Katie’s memory may be sent to Lamoille Area Cancer Network or Lamoille Home Health and Hospice.

Jeffrey A. Adamonis

Jeffrey A. Adamonis, 45, died peacefully with family by his side, on Sunday, June 23, 2019, in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Jeff was born to Philip and Theresa Adamonis on December 25, 1973.

He graduated from Massachusetts Hospital Brayton High School in Canton, Massachusetts, in June 1995.

He lived in Worcester, Massachusetts, for eight years before moving to North Carolina for 20 years.

Jeff had many hobbies such as fishing, listening to the Renegade radio show in Quincy, Massachusetts, and working on his computer.

Jeffrey is survived by his parents, Philip and Terry Adamonis, of Island Pond; his sister Elizabeth Irwin of Boston, Massachusetts; two nephews Robert and Alex Irwin Yapor of Boston; his sister Renie Sperling of Rochester, New York; his beloved caretaker Jan McCann of Mocksville, North Carolina; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and many, many friends; and special friend Tracy McCann of Mocksville.

Jeff was predeceased by his friend Chad McCann.

A celebration of his life will be held at the American Legion Post #80 in Island Pond on July 27 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.