Obituaries 7.15.20

Nancy Elizabeth Morley Roberts

Nancy Elizabeth Morley Roberts died Monday, July 13, 2020, at Maple Lane Nursing Home with her sister at her side.

Nancy was born in Newport on October 13, 1948.

She was preceded by her parents, John Morley Sr. and Pauline LeBlanc Morley, of Orleans.

Nancy graduated from Orleans High School, thereafter attending college at UVM, then at Lyndon State College.

Her next stop was Baltimore, Maryland, where she resided 50 years of her life. She worked for social services, and eventually she became the district manager of social services for the city of Towson, Maryland.

Later in life, animal rescue became her passion.

In 2018 Nancy moved back home to Vermont, residing with her brother, before moving to Maple Lane Retirement Home.

Several months later she was moved to the palliative care unit at Maple Lane Nursing Home, until her death.

Nancy leaves behind her siblings: John Morley Jr. and his family, Jim and Margie Morley and their family, and Jane and David Lavoie and their family.

A Mass will be held for Nancy at St. Theresa’s Church in Orleans on Friday, July 17, at 11 a.m.

There will be no burial.

Robert Bennett Raftery

Robert “Bobby” Bennett Raftery, 38, of Pittsfield died on July 3, 2020, in Burlington.

He was born at Naval Regional Medical Center in Charleston, South Carolina, on August 5, 1981.

He attended Orleans Elementary School and was a 1999 graduate of Lake Region Union High School. Bobby immediately enlisted in the Navy, attending various nuclear power training schools. A Gulf War veteran, he was deployed on submarines, responsible for the operation and maintenance of their nuclear reactor and propulsion systems.

Upon discharge, he accepted a position at Vermont Yankee and after more extensive training qualified as a nuclear power plant operator. When Vermont Yankee shut down, he assisted in the decommissioning process for a year and then, after yet more training, began work as an electrical control room operator at Vermont Electrical Power Co. (VELCO).

Bob grew up loving the outdoors. Soccer was his sport of choice. He was a skier, a hiker, a kayaker, and eventually enjoyed snow machines and ATVs. Bobby was always a voracious reader. While in middle school, he once remarked seriously, “I think I have read every book in this house.” Bobby was warm and playful. He was so much fun to be around. He was clever and witty, but his sarcasm could be annoying particularly if you were on the receiving end. Bobby had a wonderful smile and was disarmingly charming. But he could also be stubborn and, like everyone, occasionally even insensitive. Bobby was kind and he was generous. He loved to argue and would debate the most ridiculous issues straight-faced and with such conviction that it was irritating, even maddening. And that of course was the whole point. Bobby loved his family; he loved his friends. He loved the family’s golden retriever Snowshoe, and he loved his cat Lumpy. And Bobby’s family, his friends and his animals loved, even adored, him back.

He is survived by his dad and mom, Larry and Joanie Austin of Orleans; by his sisters Kathryn Raftery of Rhoadesville, Virginia, and Chesley Austin and partner James Peverill of Milpitas, California; and by his brother Derek Austin and his wife, Jenn, of St. Mary’s, Georgia. He is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A memorial get-together will be held towards the end of July. If desired, contributions in Bobby’s memory may be made to the Pope Memorial Frontier Animal Shelter, 502 Strawberry Acres Road, Newport, Vermont 05855.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Desiree Elizabeth Eurbin (Desiree Janet Lopez)

Desiree Elizabeth Eurbin also known as Desiree Lopez, age 22, born November 29, 1997, died Thursday, July 2, 2020, after a brief illness. Desiree was born in Florida and moved to Vermont in 2001, at age three. She attended Barton Graded School, Caledonia Christian School, and both Lake Region Union High School and North Country Union High School.

Desiree is survived by her father and stepmother, Travis and Catherine Eurbin, of Barton; her mother, Deanna Lopez, of Bridgeport, Connecticut; her siblings, Andromeda and Enoch Eurbin and Immanuel and Isaiah Weisbrod; her grandparents Kathleen Filkins, Albert and Mary Eurbin, Sue Keiper and Chris Lacy, and Porfirio Lopez; as well as aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Desiree loved kids, most of all being an older sister and spending time with her younger siblings. She was also an instructor at Jay Peak, teaching kids to snowboard and ski. She loved all animals, but especially dogs. Desiree always found joy in music, both singing and playing instruments. She often performed in church when she was younger, sharing her talents with her family and community.

Desiree was brave and adventurous, always ready to try new things. Bright and inquisitive, she loved to learn. She was funny, sometimes silly, and a joy to be around. She had a compassionate heart, and always wanted to help others.

Desiree is deeply and sorrowfully missed by her family and friends. She was our beloved girl, the star of our hearts. We will remember her in the words of her favorite hymn: “Tis the voice of the angels borne soft on the air; For me they are singing; their welcome I hear.”

Barbara Lukens Calkins

Barbara Lukens Calkins, 90, died peacefully at her home at White Horse Village in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania, on July 5, 2020, after a brief illness.

Born on September 12, 1929, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of Charles Wildey Lukens and Robin Breuninger Lukens. She spent her childhood in Swarthmore, Pennsylvania, and graduated from Middlebury College in 1951 with a degree in political science. After college she worked as an administrative assistant to Courtney Smith, president of Swarthmore College. Barbara and her husband, Jim, were married at the Swarthmore Presbyterian Church in 1957 and lived in Wallingford, Pennsylvania, for 45 years, where they raised their three children. They moved to White Horse Village in 2003.

Barbara loved spending time at Lake Willoughby in the Northeast Kingdom of Vermont, where she first vacationed with her family in the 1940s. Barbara and Jim bought a cabin on the lake in 1985 and spent summers there after Jim’s retirement in 1992. Barbara was active in the Westmore Association and women’s Bible study at the Westmore Community Church. She loved skiing, both downhill and cross-country, canoeing and kayaking, and hiking, and she and Jim passed that love of the outdoors on to their children and grandchildren. She was a life member of the Buck Ridge Ski Club and spent many wonderful vacations at the Buck Ridge Lodge in West Dover, Vermont, skiing with family and friends.

She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 61 years, James R. Calkins, in 2018. She is survived by her three children: Robin C. Hipple (James) of Oakford, Pennsylvania, Thomas R. Calkins (Suzanne) of Goffstown, New Hampshire, and Charles H. Calkins (Hyun-Young Park) of East Longmeadow, Massachusetts: and five grandchildren: Benjamin R. Hipple, Christopher J. Hipple (Ida Li), Samuel J. Calkins, Olivia Park Calkins, and Anna Park Calkins; and a niece, Debra Egloff.

She was predeceased by her sister Anne L. Egloff and nephew James C. Egloff.

Barbara will be remembered for her caring and kindness to all, her sharp mind and wit, always with a smile and twinkle in her eye, and her devotion to her family and friends.

Due to the pandemic, a private memorial service will be held on Sunday, July 19, in the memorial garden at the Swarthmore Presbyterian Church, with interment there to follow.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Chester Children’s Chorus, 112 Park Avenue,

Swarthmore, Pennsylvania 19081 or https://www.swarthmore.edu/chester-childrens-chorus/gift.

Graveside service

Roland Barney

A private graveside service for Roland Barney will be held on Saturday, July 18, at the Lakeside Cemetery in Island Pond.