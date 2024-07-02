Obituaries 7.03.2024

Jack Patrick “Pat” Sloan

Jack Patrick “Pat” Sloan died at his home in Coventry on June 24, 2024. He was born in Newport, the son of Jack Burton Sloan and Gloria (Smith) Sloan of East Charleston on July 2, 1952.

Pat attended school in Charleston, then a year at Derby Academy, before attending and graduating from North Country Union High School.

After high school his first work experience was in retail until he joined the Navy, after which he became interested in law enforcement and became a deputy sheriff in Orleans County in 1976. He later went across the street to the Newport Police Department as a dispatcher and then officer. In 2001, he was hired by the DMV as a commercial inspector of big trucks. After mandatory retirement at age 55, he returned to the Orleans County Sheriff’s department and found his niche as a court officer for Orleans County Superior Court, criminal division, until he retired for the second time in April 2020.

Pat was almost a lifelong Mason. He joined Demolay as a teenager, became a third degree Mason at the Island Pond Lodge #44, where he recently received his 50-year pin, and was currently serving as secretary. He was also a charter member of the Widows Sons Lodge #113. He was district deputy, grand marshal and last year, was grand senior deacon. Pat has been a member of the Mount Sinai Shrine #3 for 20 years and was elected Potantate in 2011. In recent years, he joined York and Scottish rites. He recently served as president of the Widows Sons and the Masonic Motorcycle Riders Association, of which he was also a charter member. His pet project for the past year was the ride to benefit the veterans served by the VA Hospital in White River Junction. The funds are distributed by voluntary services to those veterans in need.

His life was one of service, commitment, and love. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Pat is survived by his wife, Marie; daughters: Kimberly Dominque and Patricia “Trish” Sloan and her husband, Justin Clapp; grandchildren: Alexis Dominque, Austin, Brady, Landan, and Grayson Clapp; and by his brother Jimmy Sloan and his wife, Kathy. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews, Marie’s children: Sue Joseph-Mason, Robyn Robar, Brett, Hayley, and Gary Joseph and their families.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother Gerald “Mike” Sloan; and his sister Cheri Sloan.

Visiting hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, July 5, at Curtis Britch Funeral Home, 4670 Darling Hill Road, Derby.

Services will be held on Saturday, July 6, at 1 p.m. at the United Church of Newport, 63 Third Street.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Vermont Widows Sons 2024 Veterans Ride, in care of Chad Bell, P.O. Box 115, Coventry, Vermont 05825.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Antonio E. “Bud” Lontine

With a heavy heart, Antonio E. Bud Lontine’s family would like to let the community know of his death. Bud died on December 5, 2023, at the age of 89 years old, at North Country Hospital with his family by his side. They know his beloved son “Bo” Alan was there welcoming him into the pearly gates of heaven with a big hug; he longed for the day that he would be reunited with Alan.

Bud was born on July 8, 1934, to Alexander Lantagne and Florence (Marandola) Lantagne in Newport, both who predeceased him. Bud was also predeceased by his siblings: Melvin, Roland, Donald, David, Francis, and Isabelle. Bud leaves behind his brother Lawrence and sister Ann. He was also predeceased by his beloved son “Bo” Alan Jacobs and grandson Brandon Jacobs.

Bud enlisted in the Army at only 17 years old. Bud was in the twenty-fifth Infantry Division, Tropical Lightning. He was proudly in the Korean War, providing security for the transportation network and cleared out enemy troops bypassed in the rapid advance, they assembled along the thirty-eighth parallel and the twenty-fifth continued the campaign against bypassed enemy elements. He was never shy to tell you he was in the service; however, you would not hear a bad story from him about anything that happened there other than fun. Those days were not to be discussed. He was based in many places while in the service, his favorite base being in Hawaii.

Bud leaves behind his wife, Janice Jacobs, sharing 58 years together. Bud was so very proud of his children. He leaves behind his daughter Sara Wright and partner, Brock Columbia. He also leaves behind his son Aaron Lontine. Peepa was the proudest of all of his grandchildren: Ashley Jacobs, David Wright and partner, Erika Wheeler, Kaitlyn Wright, Anthony Wright; Abigail Jacobs; Chelsea Lynn Glodgett, and Landyn Lontine. Peepa loved the joy of seeing his great-grandchildren: Maverick, Jayce, Dawson, Easton, Luther, Launa, and unfortunately Peepa did not get to hold Denver or the many more great-grandchildren to come.

Bud is also survived by sons: Rocky and wife, Gail Lontine; and Joe Lontine. As well as grandchildren: Amber and Andrea Lontine.

Bud leaves behind many nieces, nephews, cousins, and relatives — too many to list.

Bud had a few jobs when he settled back home in Newport. He took on any task that anyone gave him and mastered it, with pride and dignity. He was a very hard worker. He ended his working days employed by the city of Newport and loved working with “The Boys.” He had a nickname and a story for everyone that he worked with and could always make a person laugh.

Bud liked to hangout and “shoot the bull” at the American Legion Post 21, VFW post 798, and the Fraternal Order of the Eagles Aerie #4329. He was never ashamed to tell stories of his drinking years at his favorite clubs, in fact he was very proud of his time there. He wasn’t one to brag, but was very proud of when he gave up drinking eight years ago. He was determined and could do anything he set his mind to; he was a man of his word. He had a certain time that he would visit and a certain place he would sit. Anyone who knew him, knew this about him. Bud would “shoot the bull,” telling story after story, it was always something funny, never anything negative or of ill will. He was a very social man and would not hesitate to strike up a conversation with anyone and tell them who he knew that they knew and how. The stories that were told over the years and the memories that were shared in these places with his friends are priceless. Bud has outlived many friends. There are two men that are “friends for life,” as he called them, David Campbell and Charlie Norton. These guys have a lot of memories and stories that only the three of them will ever know. The truest of friends, who stood by him until his passing day.

Bud would take a stroll through Newport, and a person would probably would see him driving around, he loved to listen to Willie Nelson — no matter where he was going and see what everyone was doing. He would drive to Martha’s to “shoot the bull and check in with the girls.” If he was not at Martha’s, Kathy would call to check on him or Dave would ask Kathy, “Where is Bud?” After two hours or so he would drive up to Derby and stop to M and A and say hello and on his way home stop to Pick and Shovel, in the summer “and not get an ice cream” — usually he had one and watched the people.

To most he was Bud, Tony, Buddy, or Budweiser, or Mr. Lontine, whatever you called him he had a reason for it. Rest assured it would not be a bad name. To his family he will always be Dad and Peepa. He was the rock of the family, the quiet and always calm one. He could solve any problem, issue, dilemma, and if his family just needed to figure it out, they called Dad (Peepa) he knew. If they needed to fix something that was broken, he knew. If they needed to get somewhere, ask Dad (Peepa) he could tell you how to get there from memory before they had Google maps on their phones and he did not use it when it was available to him — just his memory. He would check in to make sure all the grandchildren were safe. Asking where they were when the roads were bad. Peepa was always concerned about his grandchildren. Peepa had nicknames for his grandchildren, he did not use their actual names.

He was so proud of them all and will be watching over them and their families. Dad (Peepa) will be missed, his family will always have their memories, forever in their hearts, and he will be with them. Dad (Peepa) has left a legacy, instilling in them strength and to grow their beautiful families into great men and women.

The funeral date is Saturday, July 13, at 11 a.m. at the Pine Grove Cemetery in Newport. Per Peepa’s wishes, please, no flowers. He didn’t like them.

Stephen Glen “Toke” Fairbrother

Stephen Glen “Toke” Fairbrother died on June 1, 2024, at the age of 69, after a battle with cancer.

He was the son of Pliny and Teresa (Paquette) Fairbrother. He was born on October 27, 1954.

He attended St. Paul’s School and graduated from Lake Region Union High School, class of 1972.

He worked for Ralph Moore and Al Cole, where he was trained to be a meat cutter, a job he loved. He then moved to Bradenton, Florida, where he was also a meat cutter.

His good friend Roger Brow always made sure Steve came home to see his family whenever Roger came to Vermont to see him. He also took Steve to Red Sox games in Florida. A big thank-you to Roger and the Brow family.

Steve was predeceased by his parents and brother Ernest.

He is survived by his brothers: Raymond and his wife, Peggy, from Orleans, and Keith and his wife, Dru, of Arlington, Virginia; and by nieces and nephews.

A graveside service was held at Pleasant View Cemetery in Orleans on July 2 with Reverend Chris Rossell officiating.

Lois Genevieve (Wing) Boylan

Lois Genevieve (Wing) Boylan died surrounded in love on April 3, 2024, in Worcester, Massachusetts. She was 76 and taken far too soon from this world. Her final weeks were spent in her home in Shrewsbury, Massachusetts, with her best friend and husband of 55 years, Joseph Robert Boylan, and her daughters Andrea Jo Sanderson and Sarah Dale Boylan Cavanaugh, with frequent visits and calls from her grandchildren, siblings, and cherished friends.

Lois was an avid gardener and instilled that love in both her daughters. She was a master baker and nearly everyone who ate her homemade pies declared her pie crust “the best they’d ever had.” She was meticulous with numbers, loved to dance, was actively involved in her church and most who joined her on her daily walks struggled to keep up. She was a competitor — from her high school days as captain of her basketball team to fierce games of double solitaire with anyone brave enough to play with her. She rarely raised her voice unless her beloved Bruins were playing. She loved the sun and was happiest outside soaking it in. She always had a cup of tea brewing and believed you could never have too much whipped cream.

Above all, Lois held the heart of her family. She was adored by her high school sweetheart and love of her life, Joe. Her daughters were blessed to know her not only as a mother but also as a beloved friend. Lois cherished her eight grandchildren: Caleb (24), Peter (21), Noah (19), Elisabeth (18), and Abigail (16), children of Andrea and Mark Sanderson; and Nathaniel (18), Adah (13) and Norah (10), children of Sarah and Sean Cavanaugh. Lois poured herself into these children. She was the quintessential “Nana” who never tired of playing, believed in a steady diet of ice cream, and taught everyone how to chew gum by the ripe old age of two. She thought nothing of jumping in the car for a quick weekend trip to Virginia to catch Sanderson ball games and dance recitals, and the Cavanaugh kids would often inform their parents that Nana was on her way over to fetch them after they had called her directly to arrange impromptu sleepovers. Her greatest sadness when she learned of her illness was that she would not be able to see them grow up. Her family’s greatest comfort after her passing is catching the glimpses of Lois that run through all of her grandchildren.

Raised in the Northeast Kingdom in Island Pond, Lois was the daughter of Marion and Dale Wing. She and her mother were the best of friends throughout their lives. She graduated from Brighton High School in 1965 and Bliss Business College in Lewiston, Maine, in 1967, and was class valedictorian for both. She married Joe in 1968 and they lived up and down the east coast before settling in Shrewsbury in 1983, where they meticulously tended their home and built deep relationships with several special neighbors. Lois was actively involved in her church, the First Congregational Church of Boylston, and held the members of the LBS close to her heart. In addition to her husband and her daughters and their families, Lois will be remembered by her two brothers and their wives, Gerry and Barbara Wing and Alan and Virginia Wing, whom she remained close to all her life, and several dear friends and neighbors that became family, including Andrea Conner, Ruth Davis, and the Moss and Forts families.