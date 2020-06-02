Obituaries 6.3.20

Pauline Pudvah Locke

Pauline Pudvah Locke, 77, died on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at her home in Albany.

Her and her twin sister, Paulette, were born on January 2, 1943, to Edward and Mamie (Perron) Pudvah from Glover at the Cottage Hospital with Dr. Buck in Barton.

On July 26, 1958, she married Marcel Locke, who survives her. They were married at the Glover Community Church. This year would have been 62 years of marriage. To this union was born three children: Karen, Kendall, and Korena.

Pauline and Marcel were the owners of Park View Garage and the Vermont Farm Bureau Service Company Warehouse, and they built that business from the ground up.

She loved sharing their syrup from Mom and Pop’s Maple in Albany Center every spring. Pauline was a hard worker all of her life and took care of anyone who was in need.

She was a member of the Albany United Methodist Church, board member of the Coutts Moriarty 4-H camp, member of the Creek Runners Snowmobile Club, and was a caregiver to many relatives.

Pauline was a loyal wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She was the family’s angel on earth.

She loved tractor pulling, snowmobiling, auctions, antiquing with Pat Reed and Pauline Sinon, taking care of her seven grandsons, and helping her church on chicken pie dinner day in October. Her retirement years were spent in Homosassa, Florida, which she so enjoyed.

The family was fortunate enough to have their dad be mom’s caregiver for many years. Dad will treasure that time. As the years went on, the family had some special caregivers that went above and beyond to help the family: Kara Lemieux, Corinna Fournier, Linda Salls, Kaitlyn Lemieux, Kasey Butler, Sally Gonyaw, Carol Brill, Thomasina Jacobs, and Rebecca McDonald.

Mom loved these ladies. The family knew because she would reach up and touch their hair. That meant she loved you. One of mom’s favorite weekly events was Kara’s Nail Shop. She loved your special treatments, Kara.

Pauline leaves her husband, Marcel; her daughters Karen Chaffee and her husband, Brian, and Korena Poirier and her husband, Paul; and her son Kendall Locke and his wife, Bonnie; her grandsons: Chief Warrant Officer Benjamin Chaffee, Lee Chaffee and his wife, Alisha, Travis Locke and his wife, Nicole, Justin Locke, Tyler Poirier and his wife, Ashley, Holden Poirier and his wife, Miranda, and Hunter Poirier; her great-grandchildren: Brendon and Genevive Chaffee, Raven, Ariana, Victor, and Fiona Chaffee, Eli, Ava, J.D., Jacob and Ryelee, and Coleman Jacob Poirier; her sisters: (twin) Paulette Rogers and her husband, Michael, Phyllis Day and her husband, Eddie, Bev Young and her husband, Ray, and Loretta Maynard and her husband, Jim; her brothers Ricky Pudvah and his wife, Louise, and Laurice Pudvah and his wife, Dorothy; her in-laws: Wilbur Locke and his wife, Susan, William Locke and his wife, Judy, Kenneth Locke Jr., Ronald Locke, and Donna Morley and her husband, John.

She was predeceased by her special sister Janice Brown; and Phil Ray Young and Donald Locke.

There will be no services at this time.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Albany United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 167 Albany, Vermont 05820, or the Lamoille Area Cancer Network 198 Farr Avenue, Morristown, Vermont 05661.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Joyce Holmes

Joyce Holmes, 75, of Glover died on May 21, 2020, at the Union House Nursing Home.

She was born on July 5, 1944, to Roscoe and Thelma (Bowen) Holmes in Newport.

Joyce was an avid reader and had many interests. She studied astrology, philosophy, writing, and poetry to name a few. Her greatest love was listening to music, which brought her much enjoyment.

She is survived by her sons Leigh Cleveland and daughter-in-law Lisa of Manchester, Connecticut, and Kirk Cleveland and daughter-in-law Jennifer of Barton; her daughters Laurie Cleveland and son-in-law Thomas of Ellington, Connecticut, and Jessie Holmes of Burlington; her grandchildren: Alicia Cleveland and her fiancé, Nick, Lance Cleveland and his wife, Alishia, Abbie Cleveland, Fiona Beaman, Shamus Beaman, and Lillian Havers; her two great-grandchildren; her sister Amaryllis Sheltra; her brothers Reginald Holmes and his wife, Laurel, Dean and his wife, Lisa, and Bernard Holmes; her aunt Pauline Darby; and her many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was predeceased by her parents and her brother Roscoe Holmes.

The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Wanda and the staff at the Canterbury Inn of St Johnsbury, and to the staff and caregivers of Union House Nursing Home of Glover, for the loving and heart-felt care given to Joyce over the past years.

A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to a local food pantry.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Brandon T. Fortin

Brandon T. Fortin, 29, of Newport died on Wednesday, May 26, 2020, in Newport.

He was born on December 21, 1990, in Berlin to Denis Fortin and Carla (Lempke) Fortin.

Brandon was a cook for Hoagies and previously worked as a cook at Jay Peak. He was an avid collector of watches. He enjoyed going camping, cooking, and riding motorcycles.

He is survived by his father, Denis Fortin, and his fiancé, Eli Antonova, of Morgan; his son Jack Fortin of Rhode Island; his son Jack’s mother, Kaicey Lasher, of Rhode Island; his girlfriend, Erin, of Newport; his sisters Chelsea Urlig and her husband, Chris, of Pennsylvania, and Addie Fortin of Newport; his grandfather Raymond Fortin and his wife, Sharon, of Derby Line; his niece Hailey Urlig; his aunts: Teresa Nelson, Debbie Beauchesne and her husband, Ron, Carole Fortin, and Lori Fortin; and his uncles Chip Nelson and Dan and Linda Fortin.

He was predeceased by his mother, Carla Fortin; and his sister Casey Fortin, who predeceased him in 2011.

A graveside service will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Henry Quincy Dowd

Henry Quincy Dowd, 66, of Newport, formerly of Newton, Massachusetts, died suddenly at home on Friday, May 22, 2020.

Henry was born in Boston, Massachusetts, on April 20, 1954, to Jacqueline (Ott) and Thomas H. Dowd Jr.

He graduated from Austin Cate Academy and received his bachelor of science and master of business administration from Babson College.

After graduating from Babson he joined Coopers and Lybrand Deloit as an auditor. Henry was an entrepreneur at a very young age and began a chimney sweep company, which evolved into a high-tech heating and air conditioning company, specializing in geothermal heat pumps. He spent his later years as a consultant.

Henry married Carole (Capalbo) Dowd on October 28, 1987. Being an avid history buff, Henry and Carole were married in the Old North Church in Boston, Massachusetts.

He was very active in Masonic Fraternity in Massachusetts where he served as master of Cornerstone Lodge AF & AM in Duxbury, Massachusetts, and Beth Horon Lodge AF & AM in Needham, Massachusetts, where he also served as treasurer. Henry was awarded the esteemed Joseph Warren Medal for distinguished service. He and Carole were very active in the Order of Eastern Star in Massachusetts.

Henry and Carole’s favorite times were spent with family and friends and their frequent trips to Vermont, which he always referred to as their “happy place.” He always said that when he crossed the New Hampshire border into Vermont, he would immediately feel relaxed. This being said, Henry and Carole left the city behind and moved to Newport in 2018. He loved the pristine beauty of the mountains and the lake and said, “This is why they call it a kingdom.”

Henry became a friend to whomever he met and always left people with his favorite line — “Go slow but don’t stop” and Henry never stopped. So remembering Henry, this thought comes to mind: “A long life may not be good enough, but a good life is long enough.”

He was predeceased by his parents, Jacqueline (Ott) and Thomas H. Dowd Jr.; his in-laws Rita (Baldasaro) and Joseph Capalbo; his sisters-in-law Rory and Karen Capalbo.

He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Carole (Capalbo); his sister Lucy Miles of Weymouth, Massachusetts; his brother-in-law Joe Capalbo Jr., and his wife, Susan, of South Dennis, Massachusetts; his beloved aunt Jean MacKinnon of Newton, Massachusetts; his nieces Alison (Miles) Pappas and her son Logan of Bridgewater, Massachusetts, and Lisa (Capalbo) Welch and her husband, Edward, of Nashua, New Hampshire; his nephews Eric Miles and his wife, Gillian, of Abington, Massachusetts, and Joseph Capalbo III and his wife, Kerry, of North Reading, Massachusetts, and their children Matthew, Alexis, and Kayla.

A celebration of Henry’s life will be held in Massachusetts at a later date.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Rosalie Jane (Jacobs) Brown

Rosalie Jane (Jacobs) Brown, 77, of Derby Line died peacefully on Sunday, May 24, 2020, in Newport.

She was born June 27, 1942, in Holland. She was the daughter of Arlene (Curran) Mosher and Hubert (Red) Jacobs.

Her husband, Donald W. Brown, predeceased her December 4, 2010.

She graduated from Derby Academy in 1961. She was employed as a personal housekeeper and lived in Derby and Derby Line most of her life.

She attended services at the Nazarene Church in Newport for many years and later at the Baptist Church in Derby Line.

She loved cats, camping, traveling, singing, dancing, and laughing. She was loved by many and will be missed greatly.

She is survived by a daughter, Kathryn Gray, of Orleans; her son Douglas L. Gray and his partner, Jodi (Carpenter) Tice, of Derby Line; her six grandchildren: Brandi Barry of Newport, Derrick Flanders of Derby, and Sean, Sara, and Elizabeth and Amber Pelletier of Rutland; her brother Daniel R. Jacobs of Florida; her niece Margaret (Jacobs) Landua of Bend, Oregon; her aunt Polly Roderer of Florida; her aunt Virginia Lawrence of Derby Line; and her sister in-law Cheryl (Brown) Labounty and family of Norton.

Her mother, Arlene, and stepfather, Earl Mosher, fostered many children who are muchloved members of the family. They include: Bonnie (Bradley) Shanks of Florida, Susan (Bradley) Jacobs of Randolph, Paul, Allen, and Bruce Bradley, Shirley (Elliott) Moulton of West Charleston, Luna (Elliott) Couch, Cyril Trombley, and Shirley (Baird) Osborne of Newport.

A private burial service will be held, and a celebration of life gathering is being planned for June 27 at a time and location to be determined.

Should friends desire, contributions in her memory may be made to the Norris Cotton Cancer Center, 1080 Hospital Drive, St. Johnsbury, Vermont 05819.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Marie-Paule Germaine (Leclerc) Bonneau

Marie-Paule Germaine (Leclerc) Bonneau, 90, of Newport died peacefully on Sunday, May 24, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on June 4, 1929, in Newport Center, the daughter of Ernest and Alice (Archambault) Leclerc.

On October 14, 1952, she married the love of her life George Bonneau who predeceased her on January 22, 2010.

Marie-Paule was a proud member of the North Country Swingers Club for many years. She loved farming with her husband on the family farm in Newport Center for twenty-three years. She was able to maintain her home until the end of her life. She enjoyed gardening and planting flowers, playing cards with her friends, and making puzzles.

She is survived by her children: Richard Bonneau and his wife, Marie, of Newport, Patricia Bonneau of Falls Church, Virginia, and Carmen Vincent and her husband, Steven, of Newport, and Saco, Maine; her grandchildren: Daniel Bonneau and his wife, Ashley, of Rockland, Maine, Chantal Ferry and her husband, Jon, of Jericho, and Elizabeth Fogg and her husband, Charles, of Saco, Maine; her two great-grandchildren Genevieve Bonneau of Rockland, Maine, and Sydney Fogg of Saco, Maine; as well as her two surviving nephews Philippe Leclerc and his wife, Susan, of Plainfield, and Michael Leclerc of South Carolina; and her family members from Canada.

She was predeceased by her parents, Ernest and Alice Leclerc; her husband, George Bonneau; and her brother Louis Leclerc.

Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 4, at the Curtis-Britch and Bouffard Funeral Home at 4670 Darling Hill Road in Newport.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 5, at St. Mary’s Star of the Sea Catholic Church in Newport. Interment will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Newport.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to American Heart Association, Vermont Affiliated, Inc. 434 Hurricane Lane, Williston, Vermont, 05495, or to North Country Hospital, development office, care of Wendy Franklin, 189 Prouty Drive, Newport, Vermont 05855, or to St. Mary’s Star of the Sea Catholic Church, roof project, 191 Clermont Terrace, Newport, Vermont 05855.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.