Obituaries 6.21.2023

John Lawrence Vezina

John Lawrence Vezina, 60, of Belleview, Florida, died on March 9, 2023, with his loving children by his side, following a terrible auto accident on March 6.

John was born August 1, 1962, in Burlington to the late Romeo Vezina and Alice Gonyaw. He moved to Connecticut for a few years, and eventually made his way to Florida in the early 1990s, where he ended his residency.

He is survived by his children: Angela Alice Vezina of Waterbury, Connecticut, Pamela Rose Vezina and her partner, Wayne Hopkins, of Seminole, Florida, Jamie Lynn and her husband, Stephen Cavin, John Lawrence Jr., and Brandi Lynn, all of Belleview, Florida; by his grandchildren: Maison and Auveonna Williams, Connor Deuel, and Elijah Cavin. He is also survived by his mother, Alice Gonyaw Piette, of Westfield and Leesburg, Florida; by his siblings Marie Breault of Hudson Falls, New York, Debra Vezina of Irasburg, and Douglas Vezina of Belleview.

John enjoyed his early retirement by going to local yard sales, holiday festivities, and events near and far from home. His favorite hobby was going to storage unit auctions and having yard sales of his own.

He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren every chance he had, whether it was hanging out at the restaurant off the lake, going out to dinner, or going to his favorite restaurant for breakfast and sometimes to shoot some pool with his family.

He also enjoyed spending time with close friends and family when he could see them, and stayed in touch by phone when he couldn’t.

John was a kind and friendly person who made friends easily wherever he went, and was always helpful in any way he could be if anyone needed help.

There was a celebration of life April 8 with food and drinks and a bonfire at John’s house in Florida.

A committal service for John will be held on July 7, at 11 a.m., with Father Roger Charboneau officiating, at St. Ignatius Cemetery in Lowell, followed by a lunch at the Westfield Community Center.

James Laurend Rivard

James Laurend Rivard died suddenly on December 6, 2022, at his home in West Windsor, New York, from COPD.

He was born December 11, 1948, in Newport to Gerald and Doris (Marjorie) Rivard. James grew up in Newport attending Sacred Heart Schools. A true Vermonter, he loved the outdoors, fishing, hunting, and exploring every road in the state.

James moved to the Binghamton, New York, area to complete his railroad career and retired as engineer with 30 years railroad service.

James leaves his wife of almost 55 years, Diane (Roberts) Rivard, of West Windsor, and four children: Julie Rivard Locke and her husband, Richard, of Woodsville, New Hampshire, James E. Rivard and his wife, Stacey, of Brookline, New Hampshire, John J. Rivard and his fiancée, Jennifer Daniels, of Manchester, New Hampshire, and Katherine Rivard Nichols and her husband, Daniel, of Binghamton, New York.

He also leaves behind eight grandchildren: Jessica Lavoie, Falynn Locke, Briar Locke, Hayden Rivard, Noah Rivard, Madison, Eli, and Trenton Nichols, and one great-grandchild Stella.

He is also survived by two sisters: Rosemary Hall and Susan Rivard, both of Newport; his brothers: William Rivard and Carolyn, Ronald Rivard and his wife, Nellie, and Robert Rivard and his wife, Sue.

He was predeceased by two brothers: Gerald Jr. and Thomas, both of Newport.

The family is planning a celebration of life at the East Side Restaurant in Newport on July 22, starting at 3 p.m. The family welcomes stories, memories, and any pictures of Jim.

Ulric M. Norris

Ulric M. Norris, known to many as “Chink,” of Sutton, died at home on June 13, 2023, at the age of 91, from congestive heart failure.

He was born in Derby on December 20, 1931, to Ernest Don and Hattie (Pomery Poulin) Norris. He grew up on Main Street in Lyndonville, where he attended elementary school and then attended St. Johnsbury Trade School. On August 28, 1949, he married Lorraine H. Carl of Orleans, and in 1956 they moved to Sutton with their four children.

He was always working. He started with McNally’s farm in Kirby, delivering milk door to door. He worked various odd jobs by day, such as making trips to and from Canada to buy hay, then worked night shifts at Vermont Tap and Die.

In 1956, he bought his first dump truck and began a life-long career in the construction business. As he added more trucks and equipment, he turned to the paving business, and so began Norris Paving and Trucking. Over the years, he paved many driveways, dug many ponds, and owned several different gravel pits. He also worked hard every winter to keep the snow cleared for many people and kept the runway at the Lyndon Airport safe for the planes.

He had a great crew working for him, employing as many as 20 people at times, along with his three sons and wife and daughter for support. They all have many stories to share.

Going to restaurants was one of his favorite ways to pass the time, for the social entertainment as well as the food. Everywhere he went someone would recognize him. The Miss Lyndonville Diner was a favorite. He and Lorraine had been going almost daily until a week before his passing.

He is survived by his wife, Lorraine, and by four children: Amanda and Paul Lane of Sutton, James and Kathleen Norris of Lyndon, Donald and Lynn Norris of West Burke, and Jeffery A. Norris of Sutton; by seven grandchildren: Kelly Lemieux, Tanya Fornier, Sarah Lane Johnson, Jean Norris, Jeffrey N. Norris, Michelle Lane Aubert, and Ariane Kittredge; by nine great-grandchildren: Zachary, Brooke, Joshua, Taylor, Aaron, Leigh, Eliza, Wylder, and Maelle.

He was predeceased by his parents, and by eight siblings, including Raymond Poulin, Virginia Jarrosak, and Donna Patoine.

Church services will be on Wednesday, June 21, at noon at the Sutton Freewill Baptist Church in Sutton, with luncheon to follow at Amanda and Paul Lane’s home, 99 Lanes Way in Sutton.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Caledonia Home Health and Hospice, 161 Sherman Drive, St. Johnsbury, Vermont 05819, or to Sutton Freewill Baptist Church, 4216 Calendar Brook Road, Laurel Holmes, treasurer, Sutton, Vermont 05867.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.guibordfh.com.

Patrick Lanoue

Patrick Lanoue died at his home on June 17, 2023. Pat was born on March 13, 1966, to Real Lanoue and Simone Belisle of Newport Center.

He was a graduate of North Country Union High School. Pat was an avid outdoorsman who loved hiking, canoeing, camping, and being outside. Most of the time he could be found in his garage tinkering and working on projects. He also loved spending time with his granddaughter.

Pat is survived by his wife, Michelle Lanoue; by his daughter Christine Powers and her husband, Matt; by his father, Real Lanoue, and his companion, Shirley St. Onge; by his sister Monique Lanoue and her partner, Dave Merrill; by his brother Bernie Lanoue and his partner, Abby Tyson; by his stepsons: Justin Kelley and Michael Kelley and his wife, Alyssa; and by his grandchildren: Brooke, Emily, Oliver, Riley, and baby Powers.

He was predeceased by his mother, Simone Graveline, and by his sister Henriette Lanoue.

Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the hour of the funeral at 11 a.m., on Saturday, June 24, at the Curtis-Britch and Bouffard Funeral Home, 4670 Darling Hill Road in Derby, with Father Roger Charbonneau officiating.

Interment will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Newport.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Preston H. Hull

Preston H. Hull, 76, died June 10, 2023, at UVM Medical Center. Preston was born in West Enosburgh on March 14, 1947, to the late Lynford and Ruth (Preston) Hull.

Preston “Doc” served in the United States Army as a combat medic in Vietnam where he was awarded the Purple Heart, the Bronze Star, and the Air Medal. So many are thankful for Preston’s service to his country. In addition, he served in the Vermont Jaycee’s for many years and owned Hull’s Auto for 20 years.

He was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed traveling between United States and Canada hunting whitetail deer with his lifelong friends. Preston also enjoyed taking his grandkids on fishing trips. In his later years, he enjoyed spending time in Florida.

Preston helped many people who were struggling with alcoholism through the years and would have received his 20-year chip in August of this year. Preston can be credited with touching the hearts of many and saving countless lives. His dedication and service will never be forgotten.

Preston is survived by his former wife, Ann Hull, and by their daughters: Trisha Gosselin (Josh) of Swanton, Traci Collins (John) of Fairfax, and Tori Hull (James) of Enosburg; by his grandchildren: Abby Gosselin, Connor Gosselin, Samuel Bates, Emily Collins, Alex Collins, Chloee Hull, and Hannah Hull; by his siblings: Jeannie Hull-Lawson of Newport, Lynda Cameron (Steve) of Delmar, New York, and Sandra Hull-Hale (Marvin) of South Hadley, Massachusetts. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Preston was predeceased by his parents, Lynford and Ruth Hull, of Enosburg.

A memorial service was held on Tuesday, June 20, at the Vermont Swiss and Bloom Farm in Enosburg Falls. Interment was in the North Fairfield Cemetery.

For those who wish, contributions in Preston’s memory may be made to the Disabled American Veterans, Vermont Chapter, 215 North Main Street, White River Junction, Vermont 05001, or The Josh Pallotta Fund, P.O. Box 542, Colchester, Vermont 05446.

Condolences, photos, and favorite memories may be shared at gossfs.com.

Robert M. Dean

Robert M. Dean, 89, of Bethel, died Saturday, May 27, 2023, at home. He was born September 18, 1933, in Coventry, the son of Merton R. and Marion (Elliot) Dean. He had a younger brother Donald J. Dean.

Bob was raised in Coventry and graduated from Orleans High School in 1952. He married Roberta Hancock in Coventry on June 27, 1952, and moved to Bethel in 1956 as proud owner of Dean’s Mobil, which he ran for 67 years.

Bob was an active member of the community, becoming Bethel Fire Chief for 50 years. He was a member of the White River Lodge #90, performing grand master duties and supporting all members of the Bethel Masonic Lodge and Bethel Jaycees.

Bob won many horseshoe tournaments along with going to the world horseshoe tournament, and was president of the Vermont Horseshoe Association. He enjoyed bowling, snowmobile racing, and maple sugaring. Bob had a deep passion for music and was a champion tenor banjo player, winning many trophies at the Craftsbury banjo contest annual event. Bob learned to fly airplanes from his father as a young boy and continued being a pilot his whole life. He bought an open cockpit Great Lakes biplane and taught himself to do acrobatics.

He is survived by his wife, Roberta Dean, of Bethel; by his children: Linda Dean Orr and her husband, Duffy, of Bethel, Gary of Bethel, Susan Dean Clarke and her husband, Steve, of Rochester, and Paul and his wife, Tracey, of Leesburg, Florida; by his grandchildren: Levi, Jesse, Krystle, Kaleb, Taylor, and Ashley; and by three great-grandchildren: Campbell, Peyton, and James.

He was predeceased by his daughter Gail Brenda.

A celebration of life was held on June 8, at Days Funeral Home in Randolph. Time for sharing memories was held at the Bethel Fire Station following the service.

Contributions in his memory may be made to Bayada Home Health Care, 316 Main Street, Unit EH-6, Norwich, Vermont 05055, or to Bethel Fire Department, Bethel, Vermont 05032.

Online condolences may be left at www.dayfunerals.com.

Gary Jackson Cooper

Gary Jackson Cooper was born on October 25, 1948, in Lake Andes, South Dakota. He died and passed away from this world on June 4, 2023, in Newport, in the company of his son Andrew, his daughter Jenny, and his friend Mike Coutu.

Gary was a gentle soul who walked a crooked mile, but always did it with a smile on his face. His sense of humor never left him, joking right to his last conscious moments.

Gary was born to Harvey Lester Cooper and Alma Barbara (Hollandsworth) Cooper. At a young age they moved to Elgin, Illinois, the place he considered to be home, though he lived in several states.

He was predeceased by his parents, and by one sister Linda Luke. He was also predeceased by his son Benjamin Joseph Cooper at age 18.

He is survived by three children: Gary James Cooper of Massachusetts, Andrew Lester Cooper of Newport, and Jennifer (Jenny) Kathleen Shaw of Newport; as well as by his grandchildren: Kyle and Kara Shaw.

He is also survived by his brother Steven Cooper of Elgin, Illinois, and his sister Bobbie (Barbara) Brezinski of St. Charles, Illinois, as well as by several nieces and nephews.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Robert O. Brown

Robert O’Donnell Brown, 67, of Albany, died peacefully at home on June 10, 2023, after a long illness and a fulfilling and wonderful life.

Bob was born on December 31, 1955, and grew up in Cumberland, Maryland, where he attended Allegany High School and Allegany Community College. He moved to Waitsfield in 1981, working for Sugarbush Resort for several years before moving to the Northeast Kingdom where he and his wife, Sue, raised their family and established their home over the past 42 years.

Bob received his undergraduate degree in environmental science at Johnson State College and was hired by the U.S. Geological Survey in Montpelier as a hydrologist. Bob worked throughout the state monitoring Vermont’s rivers and streams for over 33 years.

Bob is survived by his wife of 40 years, Susan; by their three sons: Sebastien Poutre and his partner, Crystal Porter, of Cambridge, Dan Brown and his wife, Robin, of Derby, and Matthew Brown of Newport; by his mother, Joy Rae Brown, of Cumberland, Maryland, and his sister Mary June King of Short Gap, West Virginia. He also leaves three beloved grandchildren: Hazen, Ava, and Rose.

He was predeceased by his father, Robert S. Brown, and by his brother Pat.

Bob’s family would like to thank his many dear friends who helped lift his spirits over the past several years by sending cards, calling, and stopping by the house to visit. The family is also deeply grateful to Orleans Essex VNA and Hospice, especially Jen LaPoint for her care, Cathy Wilder, and Tonya Monfette for their kindness and support over the past few weeks.

A celebration of Bob’s life will be held for family and friends in the fall.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Bob’s memory can be made to the Norris Cotton Cancer Center, 1080 Hospital Drive, St. Johnsbury, Vermont 05819, or to the Northern Rivers Land Trust, P.O. Box 112, Hardwick, Vermont 05843.

Online condolences can be made at Curtis-britch.com.