Obituaries 6.17.20

Alice Randall

Well mom, today is the day that you read your name in the paper as you are reading the obituaries and sipping your coffee (unless of course it’s the Chronicle you are reading, in which case it is Thursday and the only night of the week that you would stay up five minutes after you finished eating supper in order to read the obituaries to see if anyone you knew had died). I will try to not take up the whole page because I know how you hated a “brag session,” Mom I don’t know how to start, but once I do I don’t know how it could ever end because the wonders of you could fill pages. I love you, Mom, and I hope you are sitting down and reading this, and that for once your mug of instant coffee that you don’t know why you drink actually tastes good.

It is with a heavy heart that the family announces the sudden death of their beloved mother, Alice Randall, of Troy, who died on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.

Alice was a wonderful mother, a good friend, and as countless people have said the hardest working person you could ever meet. She was a dairy farmer through and through and to me she was the definition of a farmer. She showed me that yes, a woman could be a farmer and she could excel at it, too. You do not need to be a man to be a farmer. My guidance counselor in grade school may have tried to say otherwise, but Mom showed it clearly that that was not the case and that my dream of becoming a farmer could become a reality.

Alice was born July 1, 1949, to Alton and Elsie Gilman of Lyndonville. The fifth of six children, Alice was raised on a dairy farm and this is what set the trajectory of her life. While there were many domestic pursuits being taught in her home growing up, Alice enjoyed knitting and spent hours doing it. The only time she could sit was when she was knitting (especially socks that she knit for her kids, grandkids, or any child she thought needed a pair of socks). Her true love was being in the barn working at her father’s side.

On September 3, 1971, Alice married Dexter Randall and the following year their daughter Lisa was born and would be raised to be a second mother to the siblings that were to come, and then an excellent mother and teacher to her own children. Shortly after this they started renting a dairy farm in Sheffield, where they went on to welcome two more children, Justin, who ended up taking on the role of a grown man long before he was grown, and then 19 months later Jordan, the boy who never wanted his mother to work alone and stayed until he knew others were old enough to fill the gap.

In 1978 when Jordan was two months old, they moved to Troy to the farm that would become Alice’s home and her life for the next 42 years. Another child would be welcomed, Irene a daughter, much to the delight of Lisa who so wished for a sister, but was always her mother’s little girl and happily farmed at her mothers side to the very last day. Then finally Jason, born on their wedding anniversary to round the family out at five children, was her baby whether she wanted him to be babied or not. This was the last of the birth children, but not the last of the kids that Alice would consider family, for along would come Travis and then Tyler Judd who she thought of as her own, and who they, in turn, called their second mom.

But that was Alice, opening her door and heart (and freezer and all its ice cream) to any and all children who came and treating them as if they were her own. What a kind and loving way that she treated children, too, for her love of children and her incredible, in my mind, patience with children was evident in her actions with a child. She loved people and treated them with such kindness, but also knew how to lay down the law because she may have been small but you were not going to run over the top of that woman.

People best not back talk her. I learned that quickly in watching my older brother with her. While she may have swore like a sailor when a cow slapped her with a dirty tail or kicked her, you better not do so yourself or you would have your mouth washed out with soap. Never tasted it myself, but I always thought Ivory soap looked disgusting to eat regardless if a certain brother said yum yum as his mouth was scrubbed clean. There was never any fear of Mom though, for as tough as she could be she was a softy and family knew that she loved them and they could go to her and talk about anything.

And talk we did as we worked with her side by side because, no matter what, Mom would not sit by and watch family work. Instead she would work with you, and together you would get whatever job on the farm done. She never could sit while someone else worked. Never. She took time off for childbirth, if milking cows while in labor and returning to the barn the next day with her new infant could be considered taking time off, and she did have a couple of vacations in her life and as she aged a few days here and there for illnesses.

Alice literally had to be in a hospital bed sick in order for her to not work, except for one time in her life. She did stay away from the farm for a day as she sat by her dearest friend, Mary Judd, as she lay in a hospital bed, and she stayed with her until the very end. Mary was family, for the Judd family was all family to her and she loved Mary and she was not going to be anywhere else.

Alice continued to work on the farm seven days a week with her alarm going off at 4 a.m. right up until her last day. She was the first one up and to the barn and if Justin ever beat her there it would not happen the next morning, because she would be up at 3:45 a.m. and gone. Her feet would hit the floor and you knew it because she was off and moving. You were not going to keep her from that barn even as she aged and had the sore joints and aching body of a woman who had worked hard all her life.

Her granddaughter Ava tried to give her some rest as she milked side by side with her these last few years, and oh how she loved milking with Ava. She had such pride in her granddaughter, and the fact that she was milking those cows and working with her, it brought much happiness. She knew Ava could milk those cows and she talked about how great she was at it, but she would never go and mow her lawn or, heaven forbid, take a nap and let Ava milk all those cows for her. But I think the joy she received from milking with Ava was better for her than any rest could ever have been. For her grandchildren gave her such joy, each and every one of them.

Garrett, the oldest with his love of everything old and especially the love of “junk,” delighted her for she could never throw anything out. If anyone needed a watch part I’m certain she could find one and any size screw or nut or the parts to eyeglasses, or just random things that could fill drawers and drawers and did. Then there was Ava and all the joy she brought in the barn and elsewhere helping her make Christmas wreaths because, yes, there is nothing that Alice couldn’t do.

And Olivia and the delights she brought with her deciding she could do it, and feed those calves and be her uncle Justin and aunt I’s helper so maybe grammy could “retire.” Oh how Olivia brought laughter, too, especially the day grammy hid in the pantry to surprise Olivia as she rushed in to go straight for the fruit roll ups. (Speaking of hiding, the family is now thinking of you, Mike, and you know what we mean.)

Then there was Sam, her first grandson with the Randall name. Oh Sam, how grammy loved you and having you ride with her in the tractor as she put up your cows’ feed. She made certain I packed plenty of oatmeal cream pies in her lunch because you and your brothers were going to get one. She also loved your hugs even if she did sometimes think you might knock her off her feet in your exuberance.

Michael, she talked about you much and how you rode with her as she chopped grass here and you jabbered away about the muddy field she was on. She also talked about how much you reminded her of your uncle Jordan with the mischievous twinkle in your eye and she talked about how serious you could be and how great your drawings were.

Daniel, you were little Daniel to her even as you shot up so rapidly. Then suddenly it was how did he grow up so fast? Especially after the night that you decided that you would help her milk.

Then there is Gabe, and how tiny you are but how fast you can move. Am I right? And your talking. Boy when Gabe started in he really got going. Such a cute little one and the little one in the family you were until the recent birth of Joseph.

Mom was so looking forward to meeting Joseph and to holding him, and she was so happy that Jordan and Alaina had a little baby. I know she would have adored Joseph and having him here and oh how she was looking forward to loving on him. I will make certain he knows all about you, Mom.

Alice also loved being a mother-in-law though I believe she considered herself mom to Maurice, Ashley, and Alaina. She did have a special relationship with her son-in-law Maurice with whom countless hours were spent laughing. She never forgot the time we all took turns sitting on the hot radiator in Lisa’s room in a competition to see who could outlast the other, and how Maurice could not believe that her backside wasn’t getting hot as his was burning up. Oh how we laughed when she stood and it was discovered that a thick catalog had been slipped in her pants. That was Mom, though, making you laugh and feeling part of the family even if she just met you, right Alaina? Or treating you like her own child and helping you when you needed it by listening and giving her advice.

Alice was super woman to us all for she could do anything and she did. From hefting those heavy square bales into the wagon like they weighed nothing, to driving a tractor for hours on the bunk, or being in one of the big John Deeres that she so loved and chopping the feed. And she did it with a smile upon her face because she was doing what she loved.

She would be telling me now that the past is the past and there is no reason to dwell on it. Her death was a tragic accident and we must see that and move on and honor her legacy and take care of the farm. Her shoes are huge shoes to fill and one person cannot do it because she was one of a kind, but together we will all work and try.

Alice was a hero to many (and it shocked her to hear you thought of her as your hero and that you admired her so, Laini) and she was a hero to me. She could never see it though and she would say she could never see how we could be so smart with her as a mother. It always pained me that she couldn’t see herself as the rest of us did.

I hope you do now, Mom, and I know, its time for me to end this because it is looking dangerously like a brag session in your eyes. I love you, Mom, please know we all do and that we will take care of this farm and fight to make it even better than it is today if that could be possible. We had the best teacher though and we will remember and live the way you taught us.

Alice is survived by Dexter and their children: Lisa Guillette and Maurice, Justin Randall, Jordan Randall and Alaina, Irene Randall, and Jason Randall and Ashley; her eight grandchildren: Garrett, Ava, and Olivia Guillette, Samuel, Michael, Daniel, and Gabriel Randall, and by Joseph Randall; her three sisters: Bonnie Francis and Terry, Betty Lund, and Susan LaBree and Robert; her sisters-in-law: Judy Gilman, Carolyn Gadapee, whom she loved like a sister, and Patricia Jaquith; her brother-in-law Walt Bickford; her many nieces and nephews, with a special mention of Kelly Ingalls; her many cousins; her special extended family members, the Judd family; and her son-in-law’s parents, Gary and Evelyn Guillette, with whom they shared a love for those first born grandchildren.

Alice was predeceased by her parents, Alton and Elsie Gilman; her father and mother-in-law Edward and June Randall; her brother William Gilman; her sister Barbara Bickford; and her brother-in-law Paul Gadapee Sr.

Funeral services will be held at a later date.

Pauline Pudvah Locke

Pauline Pudvah Locke, died on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at her home in Albany.

She and her twin sister, Paulette, were born on January 2, 1943, to Edward and Mamie (Perron) Pudvah from Glover at the Cottage Hospital with Dr. Buck in Barton.

On July 26, 1958, she married Marcel Locke, who survives her. They were married at the Glover Community Church. This year would have been 62 years of marriage. To this union three children were born: Karen, Kendall, and Korena.

Pauline and Marcel were the owners of Park View Garage and the Vermont Farm Bureau Service Company Warehouse, and they built that business from the ground up.

She loved sharing their syrup from Mom and Pop’s Maple in Albany Center every spring. Pauline was a hard worker all of her life and took care of anyone who was in need.

She was a member of the Albany United Methodist Church, board member of the Coutts Moriarty 4-H camp, member of the Creek Runners Snowmobile Club, and was a caregiver to many relatives.

Pauline was a loyal wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She was the family’s angel on earth.

She loved tractor pulling, snowmobiling, auctions, antiquing with Pat Reed and Pauline Sinon, taking care of her seven grandsons, and helping her church on chicken pie dinner day in October. Her retirement years were spent in Homosassa, Florida, which she so enjoyed.

The family was fortunate enough to have their dad be mom’s caregiver for many years. Dad will treasure that time. As the years went on, the family had some special caregivers that went above and beyond to help the family: Kara Lemieux, Corinna Fournier, Linda Salls, Kaitlyn Lemieux, Kasey Butler, Sally Gonyaw, Carol Brill, Thomasina Jacobs, and Rebecca McDonald.

Mom loved these ladies. The family knew because she would reach up and touch their hair. That meant she loved you. One of Mom’s favorite weekly events was Kara’s Nail Shop. She loved your special treatments, Kara.

Pauline leaves her husband, Marcel; her daughters Karen Chaffee (Brian) and Korena Poirier (Paul); her son Kendall Locke (Bonnie); her grandsons: Chief Warrant Officer Benjamin Chaffee, Lee Chaffee (Alisha), Travis Locke (Nicole), Justin Locke, Tyler Poirier (Ashley), Holden Poirier (Miranda), and Hunter Poirier; her great-grandchildren: Brendon and Genevive Chaffee, Raven, Ariana, Victor and Fiona Chaffee, Eli, Ava, JD, Jacob and Ryelee, and Coleman Jacob Poirier; her sisters: (twin) Paulette Rogers (Michael), Phyllis Day (Eddie), Bev Young (Ray), Loretta Maynard (Jim); her brothers: Ricky Pudvah (Louise) and Laurice Pudvah (Dorothy); her in-laws: Wilbur Locke (Susan), William Locke (Judy), Kenneth Locke Jr., Ronald Locke, and Donna Morley (John).

She was predeceased by her special sister Janice Brown and Phil, Ray Young, and Donald Locke.

There will be no services at this time.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Albany United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 167 Albany, Vermont 05820, or the Lamoille Area Cancer Network 198 Farr Avenue, Morristown, Vermont 05661.

Anne Marie Kittredge-Young

It is with great sadness that her families must announce the death of dear sweet Anne. Anne Marie Kittredge-Young, 43, died Saturday, June 6, 2020.

She had just recently moved to North Carolina with her new husband, Bill Young, and was planning a long happy life building new memories. Anne’s sudden passing may have been as a result of injuries she received from an accident she experienced over the previous winter.

Anne was born in Newport April 12, 1977, the only daughter of Preston Kittredge of Barton and Sandra Powers of West Charleston. Anne attended local schools and graduated from Lake Region Union High School.

She leaves behind her loving husband, Bill, who was her high school sweetheart; whom she had only recently married after reconnecting with him after many years apart. Anne sadly leaves behind her brother John Kittredge and Afton and their children Michael and Nathen; her brother Keith Kittredge; and her many aunts, uncles, and cousins who grew up with her on her grandparents’ farm in Barton. Anne will also be missed greatly by her new family members that she gained through her marriage to Bill, and their newest addition, a grandson Creed, whom she loved greatly.

Anne loved her dog Oskar; he was her baby. Anne loved the ocean, beaches, and cookouts. She was diverse in jobs and could do many different things, (management, sales) but her passion was cooking.

Anne was predeceased by her loving father, Preston; her paternal grandparents Leigh and Beatrice Kittredge of Barton; also recently by her grandmother Ella Davis of Orleans; and by grandfather Oskar Davis.

A celebration of Anne’s life will be held at a later date, and will be announced by the family.

Bonita D. Halpern

Bonita D. Halpern, 69, of Island Pond died at her home on Thursday, June 4, 2020.

She was born on May 4, 1951, in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, to Robert and Arlene Gower.

On June 25, 1970, she married Arnold Halpern who survives her.

Bonita did home visits for NEKCA for many years. She loved gardening, doing arts and crafts, sewing, making jewelry, reading, and doing needlepoint. She also loved her birds and beloved dog Chance who was always by her side. She loved belonging to several Facebook groups and made many special friends.

She was a loving grandmother and shared 50 wonderful years of marriage to her loving husband, Arnold.

She is survived by her husband, Arnold Halpern, of Island Pond; her children: Melanie Halpern and her husband, Michael Sykes, of Island Pond, Brook Simoneau and her husband, Brian, of Derby, and Wesley Halpern of Island Pond; her grandchildren: Lee, Jacob, Luke, Benjamin, and Adam Sykes, Andrew Halpern, and Cody and Dylan Simoneau; her great-granddaughter Ellie Sykes; and her brother Gary Gower of Niagra Falls, New York.

She was predeceased by her brother Barry Gower.

Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions in Bonita’s memory may be made to the American Heart Association, 434 Hurricane Lane, Williston, Vermont 05495.

Ghislain Martin “Frenchy Jr.” Fauteux

Ghislain Martin “Frenchy Jr.” Fauteux, 57, of Island Pond died on Friday, June 12, 2020.

He was born September 18, 1962, the son of Bernard and Fernande (St. Laurent) Fauteux.

On September 3, 1983, he married the love of his life, Guylaine Bouffard, who survives him.

He was a graduate of North Country Union High School Class of 1981.

Ghislain was a truck driver all of his adult life. He started his trucking career by working for his father, Bernard, owned and operated G. Fauteux Trucking for over a decade, working with many friends. More recently he drove for Walmart.

His happiest and most proud moments were spent with the ones he loved. He loved driving truck, visiting family and friends in Canada and in the U.S., being with his “Walmart buddies,” participating in church events, four-wheeling, snowmobiling, driving his many sports cars, and most recently his Dodge Ram Hemi “Snow White.” Ghislain can be best described as a family man. He planned annual hunting trips with his son Steven and summer family trips to Pittsburg, New Hampshire, on Back Lake. Most importantly he loved his wife, kids, and grandkids. Above all, Ghislain was a proud and devoted husband and father.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Guylaine Fauteux, of Island Pond; his loving children Steven and Rebecca Fauteux of Newport Center, and Melanie and Tyler Willis of Lyndonville; his cherished grandchildren Lillian and Samantha Fauteux; his parents Bernard and Ferdande Fauteux of Island Pond; his brother Andre and Nicole Fauteux of Island Pond; his mother-in-law Claudette Beaudin and her husband, Raymond Boudreault, of Stanstead, Quebec, Canada; his father-in-law Roger and his wife, Louisa Bouffard, of Sherbrooke, Quebec, Canada; his brother-in-law Richard and Louise Bouffard of Newport Center; his nieces and nephews Zachary Blair, Ashley and Mark Fauteux, Brandon, Soleil, and Jolee Bouffard; and his extended family in Canada. He is also survived by countless friends and coworkers. His love and compassion were so far reaching he created many long lasting friendships, too many to mention.

Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 18, at the Curtis-Britch and Bouffard Funeral Home at 37 Lake Road in Newport.

Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. at St. Mary’s Star of the Sea Catholic Church at 191 Clermont Terrace in Newport. Burial will follow at St. James Cemetery in Island Pond.

Should friends desire, contributions in Ghislain’s memory may be made to the roof fund at Mater Dei Parish, 191 Clermont Terrace, Newport, Vermont 05855.

Elizabeth Mary “Betty” Azur

Elizabeth Mary “Betty” Azur, 91, of Newport died after a short illness at University of Vermont Medical Center on Friday, June 5, 2020.

She was born on April 24, 1929, in Lowell to Nelson and Sylvia Sheltra.

Betty wed the love of her life, Parker Azur, on August 17, 1953.

She enjoyed gardening, doing puzzles, family gatherings, helping others, hosting holiday dinners at her home, and trips with family.

She is survived by her sister Melba Collins of Newport; several nieces and nephews; as well as many great- and great-great-nieces and -nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband, Parker; her parents Nelson and Sylvia Sheltra; and her infant sister Theresa.

Funeral services were held on Tuesday, June 16, at St. Mary’s Star of the Sea Catholic Church in Newport.

Should friends desire, in lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Saint Mary’s Star of the Sea Catholic Church, 191 Clermont Terrace, Newport, Vermont 05855.

