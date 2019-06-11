Obituaries 6.12.19

Nathan G. Wilcox

Nathan G. Wilcox, 52, of Island Pond died on June 1, 2019, in Island Pond.

He was born on September 14, 1966, in Asheville, North Carolina, to George and Patricia (Avery) Wilcox. On August 8, 1987, he married the former Michelle Gruber, who survives him. He entered the U.S. Army in August of 1984.

Nathan was an independent contractor for the 9-1-1 industry. He held memberships with the American Legion Post #80 and the Veterans of Foreign Wars of Island Pond, where he served as second vice-commander.

He was also a member of the National Emergency Number Association where he helped create and evolve the technology of 9-1-1. He loved his children, and enjoyed outdoor activities with his family and being with his dog Daisy. He was very proud of his country.

He is survived by his wife, Michelle Wilcox, of Island Pond; by his children: Kimberly Wilcox and her partner, Anthony Funari, and Haley Wilcox and her fiancé, Dylan Oropeza; and by his parents, George and Patricia Wilcox. He is also survived by his brothers: Chris Wilcox and his wife, Amy, and Kevin Wilcox and his wife, Angel; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, as well as aunts and uncles.

He was predeceased by his brother Greg Wilcox.

In lieu of flowers, or to make a donation, please send contributions to: American Legion Post #80, Post Office Box 350, Island Pond, Vermont 05846, or Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #2309 Post Office Box 399, Island Pond, Vermont 05846.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 15, at the American Legion in Island Pond, Post #80. Interment in Lakeside cemetery will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Roxanna Emma Prue

Roxanna Emma Prue, 75, of Derby died on June 1, 2019, at Derby Green Nursing Home in Derby.

She was born on April 11, 1944, in Island Pond to Howard Stevens Sr. and Alice Short. On August 26, 1997, she married Terrill Prue, who predeceased her on February 23, 2014.

Roxanna was a seamstress for Slalom Ski Wear as well as Bogner U.S.A. She later helped her husband, Terry, with his glass medics business. She was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #798, American Legion Auxiliary Post #21, and Grace Brethren Church in Irasburg, where she was a member of their Bible study. She enjoyed playing bingo and sewing. She loved taking pictures and spending time with her grandchildren. She loved people and she would do anything for people in need.

She is survived by her children: Bernie Royea and his wife, Tracey, of Newport, Sheryl Royea of Newport, and Michelle Lanoue and her husband, Patrick, of Derby; by her grandchildren: Brent Royea and his wife, Ashley, of Derby Line, Collin Royea of Newport, Nicholas Royea and his companion, Crystal Atkins, of North Carolina, Melissa Kimball of Florida, Michael Kelley and his wife, Alyssa, of Newport, and Justin Kelley of New York; by her great-grandchildren: Emery, Brooke, Aiden, Chloe and Leah; her siblings: Joanne Grant and her husband, Arel, of Island Pond, Richard Stevens of Florida, Gary Stevens and his wife, Loris, of Island Pond, and Debbie Brown and her husband, Jeff, of Rhode Island; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was predeceased by her husband, Terrill, and her brother Howard Stevens Jr.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 15, at the Grace Brethren Church, 3 Route 14 in Newport with the Reverend Scott Libby officiating.

Memorial contributions in Roxanna’s name may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association of Vermont, 300 Corner Stone Drive, Suite 128, Williston, Vermont 05495.

Marion G. Owen

Marion Glenn Owen, 97, of Newport and formerly of Conway, New Hampshire, and Colebrook, New Hampshire, died Friday, May 31, 2019, at the Bel-Aire Healthcare Center after a short time of declining health.

She was born November 24, 1921, in Manchester, New Hampshire, the daughter of Nathan B. and Wiona (Foote) Morrell.

She was raised in Conway and graduated from Kennett High School in the Class of 1939. She attended and graduated from the Baypath Institute for Business in Springfield, Massachusetts, in 1941. While attending Baypath she met her future husband, Edmund E. Owen.

After graduation, Marion worked for the General Electric Company as a secretary and then for Monarch Insurance Company, both of Springfield. In 1943 she moved back to Conway where she worked for the Charles O. Dahl Insurance Company until her marriage to Edmund on April 23, 1943. After Edmund’s World War II service in the Navy ended, they moved to Colebrook where she was a homemaker and mother to their two children.

When the children grew up she returned to work at the Marshall and Kent (later Klebe and George) Insurance Company until her retirement in 1978. After retirement she was a homemaker and caregiver for her mother, who had come to live with Edmund and her in 1978.

Following her husband’s death in 1999, Marion returned to Conway where she was able to live independently with the help of Saco Woods neighbors, the Gibson Senior Center, and the Conway Police Morning Call In program. In August 2015 she moved to Newport to live with her daughter.

She was a very active member, in all aspects, of the Monadnock Congregational Church of Colebrook and served as the Sunday school superintendent for many years. She was a longtime member of the Eureka chapter #2 Order of Eastern Star, Grand Cross of Color of International Order of the Rainbow for Girls; past advisor for Rainbow Girls of Lancaster, New Hampshire, a longtime member of the George L. O’Neil American Legion Auxiliary Post #62, a member of the Retired National Rural Letter Carriers Auxiliary, past chapter and local fund chairman for the American Red Cross, and also served many years as the home service regional officer for the Red Cross. She was one of the charter members and served a term as president of the Colebrook Hospital Auxiliary.

Marion was predeceased by her husband of 55 years, Edmund E. Owen; and her brothers: Robert S. Morrell and his wife, Ruth Morrell, and Nathan E. Morrell; and brothers-in-law: Frank G. Owen and his wife, Claire Owen, and Haven T. Owen and his wife, Patricia Owen. She is survived by her children: Sally G. Fraize of Newport and Robert E. Owen and his wife, Marion A. Owen, of Bartlett, New Hampshire; three grandsons: Jeremy E. Fraize and his partner, Ayla Landry, of Eden Mills, Gustav G. Owen and his partner, Virginia Hills, of Portsmouth, New Hampshire, and Gerald G. Owen and his fiancé, Jordyn R. Thompson, of Rochester, New York; two great-grandsons: Austin J. Fraize, and Sagan E. Owen; and a future great-great-grandchild. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held on June 10 at the Monadnock Congregational Church. Burial followed at the Colebrook Village Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Monadnock Congregational Church, P.O. Box 307, Colebrook, New Hampshire 03576; or to the Gibson Senior Center, 14 Grove St., North Conway, New Hampshire 03860.

Shawn Mooney

Shawn Mooney, 42, of Derby Line died on June 5, 2019, in Lebanon, New Hampshire, surrounded by family and friends.

He was born on August 30, 1976, in St. Johnsbury to Roland and Tammy (Simpson) Mooney.

He is survived by his fiancée, Michelle Foss; his children: Courtney Mooney and Alexander Mooney, both of Newport; by his brother Joseph Mooney and his wife, Jannie Mooney, and their children Elisha, Brandon, and Ceanna, all of Derby Line; his former wife, Melissa James, of Newport; and by aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Friends may call from 6 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 15, at the Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford and Bouffard funeral home at 4670 Darling Hill Road in Newport.

Should friends desire to make contributions in his memory, they may be made to Courtney Mooney, 2239 Glen Road, Newport, Vermont 05855, to help defray funeral costs.

Myrna L. Labor

Myrna L. Labor, 78, of Derby died at her home on June 3, 2019, surrounded by her children.

She was born on February 11, 1941, in Inverness, Quebec, to Clarence Nutbrown and Dorothy Kinnear.

On July 14, 1962, she married Merrill Labor, who predeceased her on January 25, 2010.

Myrna graduated from Stanstead College where she played hockey on the team. She raised three children, worked at Butterfield’s, Albergini’s newsstand, and ran a message center and taxi service. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, bowling, going for long walks with Merrill, playing cards, attending her son’s hockey games, and spending time at camp with all her grandchildren. In later years she loved attending her grandchildren’s hockey games. She was a passionate Boston Bruins fan.

She is survived by her children: Sue-Ane Mascaro and her husband, Anthony, of Hampden Massachusetts, Corey Labor and his wife, Kate, of Jericho, and Scott Labor and his wife, Allison, of Morgan. She is also survived by her seven precious grandchildren: Antonia, Dominic, Owen, Noah, Keegan, Maddyn and Braeden; as well as, her beloved dog Muffin.

She was predeceased by her husband, Merrill; as well as her siblings: Sydney and Donald Nutbrown.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions and donations in Myrna’s memory may be made to the North Country Hospital Renal Dialysis Fund, care of Wendy Franklin, Development Office, 189 Prouty Drive Newport, Vermont 05855.

Ruth (Watson) Cady

Ruth (Watson) Cady, 96, of Venice, Florida, and Irasburg, died May 18, 2019, at her home surrounded by her family.

She was born October 23, 1922, in Quincy, Massachusetts, the eighth daughter to Thomas and Frances (Giles) Watson, and was raised in Easton, Massachusetts. She was number ten of eleven children and the last survivor of the Watson clan.

Upon graduation from Fisher Junior College, Ruth took a secretary position at the General Radio Company in Cambridge, Massachusetts. It was there that she met her husband, Charles A. Cady, at an office affair called the winter party in 1942. They were married on June 13, 1943, moved to Wayland, Massachusetts, and together raised two sons: Byron and Philip.

Ruth worked as a secretary for the Weston school system before obtaining her Massachusetts real estate license. She worked at Trefrey Real Estate in Wayland and was the head broker when she retired.

After retirement, she shared her time between her homes in Irasburg and Venice, where she hosted many gatherings of family and friends. She will be remembered as an avid reader, bird watcher, and nature lover. She was a staunch supporter of woman’s rights, followed the stock market daily, attended the symphony, and played a mean game of bridge. She loved dogs and had a soft spot for golden retrievers.

Ruth is survived by her son Philip and his wife, Jean, of Maynard, Massachusetts; daughter- in-law LeAnn of Orleans; three grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; and several nieces and nephews.

She is predeceased by her husband, Charles; son Byron; eight sisters: Francis, Helen, Leslie, Honey, Rheta, Sally, Phyllis and Anne; and two brothers: Bud and Kenneth.

A celebration of life will be held at the Maynard Elks, 34 Powder Mill Road, Maynard, Massachusetts, on Thursday, June 13, at 11:30 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to an animal shelter of your choice.