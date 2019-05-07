Obituaries 5.8.19

Alec Quarmby

Alec Quarmby, 94, of Derby died on April 28, 2019, in Derby.

He was born on December 10, 1924, in Hook, Yorkshire, United Kingdom, to Mary and Bernard Quarmby. He received his education in the United Kingdom.

Alec was employed by the Norwalk School Board of Education in Connecticut. After moving to California, he was employed by the Poway School Board of Education in California prior to retiring in Vermont. He was a veteran of World War II, serving in the British Army and it is there that he met his wife, Rose.

Among his hobbies he enjoyed gardening, painting, skiing, and ballroom dancing with his wife. He was an avid football fan.

Alec is survived by his children: Donovan Quarmby Sr. and his wife, Linda, of Derby, Geraldine Rogers and her husband, Gary, of Barre, and Dorian Quarmby of Newport; by his grandchildren: Donovan Quarmby Jr. of Gilbert, Arizona, Amber Sitar of Charlotte, North Carolina, and Summer Stelter of Newport; by his great-grandchildren: Brielle, Brynn, and Trey Quarmby of Gilbert, Ethan and Keira Sitar of Charlotte, and Rex Stelter of Newport.

He is predeceased by his wife, Rose; a sister Sylvia; and a brother Bernard.

Friends may call from 10 a.m. on Friday, May 10, at the Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford and Bouffard Funeral Home at 37 Lake Road in Newport, where funeral services will be at 11 a.m. with the Reverend Kelly Deslauriers officiating.

Should friends desire memorial contributions in Alec’s memory may be to Derby Green, North Country Hospital Development Office, 189 Prouty Drive, Newport Vermont 05855

Online condolences may be sent to curtis-britch.com

Erlah W. Kennison

Erlah W. Kennison, 88, of Westfield, died surrounded by her family, on April 26, 2019, in Newport.

She was born on April 11, 1931, in Newport Center to Clayton and Carrie (Angier) St. Onge.

Erlah graduated from Newport Center High School. On December 23, 1950, she married Clifton Kennison Jr. (Junior) , who predeceased her on February 14, 2012.

Erlah and Junior had fun attending the Elks Club’s parties and dances. She loved all family gatherings, especially cookouts at the pond. Erlah was happy tending her gardens and even happier sharing her vegetables. She also enjoyed working in the fields during hay season. She loved her home, listening to music, and above all, she loved her family and visits from them.

She is survived by her children: Deborah Murphy and her husband, Michael, of Westfield, Dorothy Deslandes and her husband, Russell, of Westfield, and Larry Kennison and Suzanne Kennison of Westfield. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Tracy Roberts and her husband, Dennis, Kristy Ellis and her husband, Steve, Kate Murphy and her husband, Ryan Butler, Nathan Deslandes and his wife, Lisa, Jamie Santaw and her husband, Mike, Eric Kennison and his wife, Jess, Bradley Kennison and his fiancée, Carey Page, Stacey Kennison and her fiancé, Craig Brown. She is survived by her great-grandchildren: Miranda Glodgett and Mariah Roberts, Manning and Zak Ellis, Brianna, Emma, and Leah Deslandes, Brooklyn and Destiny Santaw, Kaiden and Ryder Kennison, Adelle and Jacob Prue, and Quinn Page; and by her great-great-grandchild Lailah Glodgett. She is also survived by her brother Neil St. Onge and his wife, Shirley, of Irasburg.

She was predeceased by her brother Ross St. Onge; by her sister Esther Donovan; and her brother-in-law Michael Donovan.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on May 11, at North Hill Cemetery in Westfield, with the Reverend Kelley Deslauriers officiating. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Orleans Essex Visiting Nurse Association and Hospice, 46 Lakemont Road, Newport, Vermont 05855.

Online condolences may be sent through curtis-britch.com.

Roy Alden Goodrich

Roy A. Goodrich, 70, formerly of Hardwick, died on April 25, 2019, at the Ocala Health and Rehabilitation Center in Ocala, Florida.

He was born to the late Earl Joseph and Beatrice (Betty) Rosabell (Moore) Goodrich on September 7, 1948, in Hardwick, and he graduated from Hardwick Academy in 1967. During his teenage years he worked at Jerry’s Pool Hall during the day and at Cabot Creamery at night.

He enlisted in the U.S. Army in April of 1968, was a Purple Heart recipient, and served his country honorably until medically discharged in September 1970. He was a lifetime member of the Hardwick American Legion, Post #7. Upon his return from the service, he worked at the Waterbury State Hospital and then with the Waterbury Police Department, finally owning the former Benny’s Restaurant before retiring.

Roy is survived by his wife, Florence Goodrich, of Inverness; by his daughter Melissa Hall and her wife, Regina, and their nine children, of Phelan, California; by two brothers: Roger Goodrich of Craftsbury and Reginald Goodrich and his wife, Donna, of Ocala.

Roy was predeceased by his parents, Earl and Beatrice Goodrich; and two brothers: Stanley Dale Goodrich and Kenneth Truman Goodrich.

A graveside service with military honors was held May 6 at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida.

Gisele Antionette Marie Champagne Clark

Gisele Antionette Marie Champagne Clark, 83, of Glover, died suddenly on May 1, 2019, at her home.

She was born on August 5, 1935, in Coaticook, Quebec, to Joseph and Aglae (Poulin) Champagne. On June 20, 1955, she married Robert Clark, who predeceased her on April 5, 2015.

Gisele loved all arts and crafts, painting, tending to her garden and flowers, and going to Florida with her husband during the winter months. She had many friends who she enjoyed visiting with, and with her personality she lived life to the fullest. Gisele also enjoyed watching birds come to her feeders.

She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary in Barton.

She is survived by her children: Michele A. Rose and her husband, Andrew, of New Bern, North Carolina, Daniel E. Clark of Glover, and Robert A. Clark of Williamson, New York; by her granddaughter Sarah Terry and her husband, Greg; her great-grandchildren: Kiara and William Terry; by her siblings: Raymonde Begin of Coaticook, and Therese Lavoie of Sherbrooke, Quebec; by her beloved dog Beau who she loved dearly; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was predeceased by her siblings: Emilio and Gilles Champagne and Marie Berthe “Beth” Perreault.

Funeral services were held on Wednesday, May 8, at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Barton where a Mass was celebrated. Interment followed in Westlook Cemetery in Glover. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Paul’s School, 54 Eastern Avenue, Barton, Vermont 05822.

Online condolences can be made at Curtis-Britch.com.

Kimberley J. Chaput

Kimberley J. Chaput, 52, of Newport Center, died peacefully on April 29, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on March 12, 1967, in San Diego, California, to Richard and Judith (Clavell) Burns. On March 28, 2016, she married Reg Chaput, who survives her.

Kimberley graduated from Middleboro High School and later attended Boston College and UMass Amherst. Kim spent her childhood in Middleboro, Massachusetts, and moved to Coppell, Texas, at 20 years of age. She spent the next 22 years working as a dental staff member before moving back home to Middleboro in 2010 where she worked for a year again as a dental staff member. In 2011, at 43, she and her daughter Sasha moved to Newport Center to start a life with Reg Chaput and began a whole new career change as a dairywoman, despite having never worked on a dairy farm before. She ceased work in 2016 as her battle with ovarian cancer began, and it was a battle she fought bravely and without complaint to the very end.

If there was one character trait that defined Kimberley it was her desire to always be “genuine” and she was that through all she did in her life. Whether it was through kindness or love or just the way that she interacted with those in her life, she tried to leave people feeling good about themselves, and it was clear that her sincerity was the reason. She always greeted everyone with a smile that would light up a room, and she hoped that she could make you leave with a smile as well. She also embraced an active lifestyle, enjoying mountain biking throughout her life, and in 2015 she achieved a lifelong goal of competing in “The Beast,” a Spartan race at Killington Mountain that she was so proud to have completed. Kim cherished her life in the Northeast Kingdom, where she treasured the tranquility and quiet that gave her inner peace. She was an avid reader and spent time consuming anything that would improve her life or the lives of her family.

She will be so missed by those whose lives that she touched. She will never be forgotten by all who loved her. The world is a better place for having her grace it with her presence.

She is survived by her husband, Reg Chaput, of Newport Center; by her daughter Sasha Morton of Newport Center; and her stepchildren: Melissa Christoffersen and her husband, Roar, of Olstykke, Denmark, Miranda Chaput and her companion, Mark Van Den Berg, of Santa Margarita, California, Megan Oxford and her husband, Justin, of Lake Worth, Florida, Mallory Chaput and her partner, Cole Klismith, of Port Orange, Florida, Nathan Chaput and his companion, Heather Feher, of Newport Center; by her parents, Richard Burns and his wife, Donna, of Plano, Texas, and Judith Poskus and her husband, John, of Middleboro; by her grandchildren: Irja Christoffersen, Aiden Oxford, and Liam Oxford; by her siblings: James Lynch and his wife, Cheryl, of Middleboro, Kelly Lynch and her husband, Kyle Garcia, of St. Albans, and Jill Duzan and her companion, Pete Muse, of Falmouth, Massachusetts. She is also survived by her niece Bridget Lynch; and her nephew Dylan Lynch.

Friends may call on Friday, May 10, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford and Bouffard Funeral Home at 4670 Darling Hill Road in Newport. A celebration of Kim’s life will be held on Saturday, June 29, at Reg and Kim’s home at 11 a.m. with a luncheon to follow. Memorial contributions in Kim’s memory may be made to the Ovarian Cancer Research Fund, in care of Dr. Matulonis. Please send or drop off contributions to Curtis-Britch Funeral Home, 37 Lake Road, Newport, Vermont 05855.

Online condolences can be made at curtis-britch.com.

Marjorie Ann (Tyler) Sykes

Marjorie Ann (Tyler) Sykes died peacefully at home with her family in Holland, on April 30, 2019, at the age of 81, after a short battle with cancer.

She was born on August 9, 1937, in Newbury, to Fred and Wilma (Green) Tyler. She graduated from Derby Academy.

Marjorie and Harley Sykes were married on February 22, 1956, and they lived most of their 52 years together in Holland.

She and Harley farmed on his parents’ farm while raising their family, as well as working as custodians at Holland Elementary School for a number of years.

Her family was the priority in her life; she loved being “Grammie Sykes” to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and took pride in all their accomplishments.

Marjorie enjoyed knitting and crocheting, and most family members were recipients of her Grammie Sykes quilts in addition to the mittens, socks, and sweaters that she knit. She loved gardening, especially flowers, and she spent hours planning and working in her abundant gardens. Marjorie was a generous woman who gladly gave her time volunteering for the Holland Methodist Church and the Holland Elementary School in various capacities over the years. She was proud to have been one of originators of the Mother-Daughter Banquet that benefited both the church and the school for several years.

Marjorie is survived by her children: Sharon Breton and her husband, Richard, of Barton, Terri Holden and her husband, Peter, of Newport, Timothy Sykes and his wife, Dawn, of Holland, Susan Simoneau and her husband, Kevin, of Holland, and Ronald Sykes and his companion, Connie, of Holland. She is also survived by her grandchildren and step-grandchildren: Matthew Breton and his companion, Lori, of East Charleston, Julie Rose and her husband, John, of Cobleskill, New York, Ryan Holden and his wife, Krissy, of Newport Center, Sarah Holden of Newport, Emily Parker and her husband, Tim, of Royalton, Tyler Sykes of Hendersonville, Tennesse, Spencer Sykes and his companion, Morgan, of Morgan, Daniel Simoneau of Holland, Hunter Sykes and his wife, Alisha, of Holland, Marissa Simoneau and her companion, Brendon, of Derby, Justice Holden of Newport, Merranda Price of Derby Line, Heather Moulton and her husband, Adam, of Brownington, Tarin Pratte and her husband, Derek, of Derby Line, Samantha Bolduc and her husband, Rance, of Orleans; as well as 10 great-grandchildren and 11 step-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Gail Nadeau of Jericho; her in-laws; and a multitude of nephews and nieces.

She was predeceased by her husband; her parents; her brother Clyde Tyler; and numerous in-laws.

A funeral service is scheduled for May 11, at 10 a.m. at the Holland Community Church, 3038 Valley Road, Holland, with the Reverend Kelly Deslauriers officiating. Interment will follow at the Mead Hill Cemetery, also in Holland. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Marjorie’s life.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent in her memory to either Holland Community Church, P.O. Box 681, Derby, Vermont 05829 or the Pope Memorial Frontier Animal Society, 502 Strawberry Acres, Newport, Vermont 05855.

Committal, graveside, and funeral services

Brian Gleason

Committal services for Brian Gleason will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 13, at the Irasburg Cemetery.

Camille Favreau

Committal services for Camille Favreau will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, May 17, at St. Edward’s Catholic Cemetery in Derby Line.

Anita Folsom

Committal services for Anita Folsom will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 11, at the Brownington Village Cemetery.

Kent and Elsene Lacross

Committal services for Kent and Elsene Lacross will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 11, at the Newport Center Cemetery with the Reverend David Dizazzo officiating.

Ruth Santaw

Graveside services for Ruth Santaw will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, May 16, at Mountainview Cemetery in Lowell with the Reverend David Dizazzo officiating.

Sandra Valley

Graveside services for Sandra Valley will be held on Saturday, May 25, at 11 a.m. at the Welcome O. Brown Cemetery in Barton.

Sylvia Lucas

Graveside services for Sylvia Lucas will be held on Friday, May 17, at 1 p.m. at the Derby Center Cemetery with the Reverend Laurence Wall officiating.

Albert Ford

Funeral services for Albert Ford will be held on Friday, May 10, at 11 a.m. at the Plymouth Congregational Church in East Charleston with the Reverend William Cotte officiating, and a Masonic service will be held at the church by Island Pond Lodge #44 F&AM. Immediately following the service a luncheon will be held at the church. The North Star Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star #25 will conduct services at the Hillside Cemetery in East Charleston.