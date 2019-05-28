Obituaries 5.29.19

Janice E. Santaw

Janice E. Santaw, 66, of Jay died on May 24, 2019, at her home.

She was born on November 8, 1952, in Newport to Iris (Davis) Cote and the late Donald Cote.

On April 29, 1972, she married Bruce Santaw, who survives her.

Janice was employed as a nurse, 25 years for Dr. Saparoff and 47 years at North Country Hospital. She thought of them as extended family. She loved spending time at a family camp on the lake, cooking, knitting and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed traveling. Her favorite destinations were Arizona and Hawaii.

She was a member of the First Congregational Church of North Troy.

She is survived by her husband, Bruce Santaw, of Jay; by her children: Sheila Burger of Jay and Samantha Wright and her husband, Robert, of Lowell; and by her grandchildren: Savannah, Riley, Amelia, Alexis, Alicia, Burger, Jordan, Faith, and Destiny Wright. She is also survived by her mother, Iris Cote, of Jay; by her siblings: Winston Cote Sr. of Jay, and Jocelyn Willey and her husband, Arnie, of Morrisville; and by several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her father, Donald Cote, and her brother Ronald Cote.

Friends may call from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. on Friday, May 31, at the Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford & Bouffard Funeral Home at 4670 Darling Hill Road in Newport where funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 1, with the Reverend Paul Essaff officiating.

Online condolences at curtis-britch.com.

Louise Lenore McCarthy

Louise Lenore McCarthy, 79, of Island Pond, died at her home on May 20, 2019, surrounded by loved ones.

She was born on May 25, 1939, in Coney Island, New York.

She was passionate about her family. She enjoyed knitting, gardening, reading and baking. Louise had an entrepreneurial spirit, opening Louise’s Home Bakery in the seventies, making home baked goods that were delivered to the area stores.

In 1967, Louise and her family moved from Long Island to Island Pond. She built a life there and forged friendships that stood the test of time. She was a fixture at the local library and, over time, was secretary to the town manager, a volunteer ambulance driver, and a historical society volunteer. Louise was a member of the American Legion Post #80 and the VFW Post #2309 in Island Pond. She was the first person to chip in if she knew of a community member that needed assistance.

She is survived by her children: Michelle Gagne and her husband, Brian, of Williston, Patricia McCarrol and her husband, Stephen, of French Settlement, Louisiana, Bess Gladue and her husband, Michael, of Hinesburg, Crystal McCarthy of St. Johnsbury, Sean McCarthy and his wife, Lisa, of Maidstone, and Shannon McCarthy of California. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Ryan and Rebecca Casavant, Ethan and Kimberly Casavant, Elizabeth and Angelina Gagne, Daniel and Tiffany Gladue, Andrea Poginy, David and Kaitlin Coburn, and Isabel and Logan McCarthy; and great-grandchildren: Parker and Coraline Casavant, Orion and Avery Casavant, Derek and Lucas Gladue, Sophia Rose, Branden, Cailyn and Jaida Rich, and Lukas and Logan Coburn; and her brother Paul Weprinsky of Wisconsin; sister Barbara Belman of Florida; and her beloved nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents, Salvatore and Gertrude Esposito; brothers Larry, Gerald and Henry Miller; infant sister Samantha Josephine Esposito; and cherished friends Jean Bresciani and Marie Judith Foy.

She was deeply loved and will be greatly missed by family and friends.

The family would like to offer a special thank-you to Josephine Bresciani, Alfredo Oropeza and Betty Storm for their loving support, friendship and care.

Funeral services were held at the Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford and Bouffard Funeral Island Pond on May 24 with Rabbi Jan Salzman officiating. Internment followed at Lakeside Cemetery in Island Pond.

Online condolences at curtis-britch.com.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Island Pond Historical Society P.O. Box 408, Island Pond, Vermont 05846

Annette A. Deziel

Annette A. Deziel, 93, of Newport died on May 23, 2019, at her home.

She was born on September 26, 1925, in Mansonville, Quebec, to Alphonse and Adelia (Lessard) Rouillard.

Annette was employed as a seamstress at Columbia Casuals and at one time worked for Newport Plastics. She always worked hard to help support the family. She lived in Florida for 29 years and worked there as a seamstress making custom flags and banners for the Beaver Flag Co. The St. Petersburg Times referred to her as “the lady with the golden hands” in an article after she had made the initial flags for NASA. She also made personal flags for Walter Cronkite, who would occasionally stop by to say hi.

Her biggest joy was her family, and in later years she enjoyed their visits and telephone conversations. She was an avid gardener, growing flowers and vegetables, working with her husband, Jacques. She also loved quilting, tatting, and needlepoint, much to the delight of her family and friends, who were recipients of her handiwork. Those who knew Annette will miss her warm, endearing smile.

She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Jacques Deziel, of Newport; by her children: Alex Y. Cabana of Las Vegas, Nevada, Andre A. Cabana of Newport, Celine Boucher and her companion, Jack Laflamme, of Concord, New Hampshire, Paulette Munce of Redding, Connecticut, and Eddy R. Cabana and his wife, Linda, of Crossville, Tennessee; and by her stepchildren: Linda and her husband, Jacques, and Patrick Deziel, both of Quebec; by her sister Reine Cote; her brother Paul Rouillard and his wife, Madeleine, both of Quebec; by her sister-in-law Pauline Cabana Poulin; by several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and by several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her first husband, Leo Cabana, in 1967 in Newport; and by the following siblings: Rene, Raymond, Robert, Gerard, Marcel, and Germain Rouillard, and Berthe, Rose, and Madelaine Lariviere.

A memorial will be held on Saturday, June 1, at 2 p.m. at the Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford & Bouffard Funeral Home at 4670 Darling Hill Road in Newport. Interment will take place at the convenience of the family at a later date.

Online condolences may be expressed at curtis-britch.com.

Bruce A. Dawson

Bruce A. Dawson, 85, of Braintree died Monday night, May 20, 2019, at Gifford Medical Center.

He was born April 6, 1934, in St. Johnsbury, the son of Clark A. and Margaret (LaBounty) Dawson. He was raised in North Troy and attended the University of Vermont. He had lived in Rochester and Woodstock before moving to Randolph in 1970.

Bruce was a thirty-second-degree Mason in Troy and Middlebury. He began his career as a game warden for the state of Vermont in 1960 and was assistant director of law enforcement for the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department from 1984 until his retirement in 1996.

Survivors include his daughters Brenda K Dawson of Burlington and Donarae Dawson of Warren; four grandchildren: Brooke Haslam Calhoun and her husband, Matt, Trevor Cook and his partner, Elizabeth Comitz, Sean Cook, and Elizabeth Crocket; two great-grandchildren: Louisa and Bodie Calhoun; two nieces: Judy Dawson Poirier and her husband, Dave, and Betty Dawson Lacoss and her husband, Mike.

He was predeceased by his former wife, Winsome Wallace (Dawson), in June 2018.

He will be remembered for his smile, sparkling blue eyes, his generosity to others, and the love he had for his children and grandchildren.

Memorial services and military honors will be held at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, June 18, at the Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery Chapel in Randolph Center, with Pastor Thomas Harty officiating.

Contributions in his memory may be made to the Randolph Fish and Game Club.

Online condolences may be left at www.dayfunerals.com.

Clifford D. Crowe

Clifford D. Crowe, 70, of West Charleston died on May 20, 2019, in Lebanon, New Hampshire.

He was born on November 4, 1948, in Newport to Katherine (Skinner) Crowe and the late Stanley Crowe.

On August 21, 1993, he married Beth Powers, who survives him.

Clifford was a self-employed auto mechanic. He liked to buy and fix up old cars for resale. He liked anything with a motor and the faster, the better. He was always wheeling and dealing and found many on Craig’s List that could be bought and sold. As with other members of his family, he loved the outdoors, hunting and fishing. One of his biggest joys in life was his family, and helping them out with various projects and organizing family gatherings and taking his mother out for dinner.

He held memberships with the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #798 and the American Legion Post #21.

He is survived by his wife, Beth Crowe, of West Charleston; by his children: Becky Miller, Kimberly Bingham and her husband, Jason, and Joe Crowe; by his stepson Jeff Powers; by his mother, Katherine Crowe; his grandchildren: Rebecca Avery and her husband, Brandon, Kaitlin Rice, Brianna Rice, Shawn Rice, and Nick Bingham. He is also survived by his siblings: John Crowe and his wife, Collette, Jim Crowe and his wife, Marlyn, Brian Crowe and wife, Judy, and Alan Crowe and his wife, Karen; by his special friend Luke, who was always with him; and by many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his father, Stanley Crowe.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Should friends desire, contributions in his memory may be made to the Mary Wright Halo Foundation, 1073 Upper Quarry Road, Newport, Vermont 05855.

Online condolences at curtis-britch.com.

James B. Cross

James B. Cross, 64, of Island Pond died after loosing a courageous battle with cancer on May 18, 2019, in Newport.

He was born on June 10, 1954, in Newport to Herman and Gwendolyn (Ellingwood) Cross. On April 6, 1974, he married Shirley LeMay, who survives him.

James was a postmaster in Island Pond for many years. He was town selectman for Island Pond and a member of the chamber of commerce. He was known for his fund-raising for people in the community and was active with the town library.

Among his many hobbies, he enjoyed singing, gardening, going to casinos, and tending his flower gardens. He loved music, playing Mexican Train with his family, acting with his friends Lynn Leimer-Flint, Judy Castonguay and Lisa Foster at QNEK and all the rest of the QNEK family, playing cribbage, and going to nursing homes to sing to the residents.

He loved to make everyone smile and laugh, enjoyed the company of his family, and was known as “Bumpa” to his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Shirley Cross, of Island Pond; by his children: Patty and Vell Avery of Derby, Lisa Cross of Newport, and Jamie Cross of Island Pond; by his grandchildren: Brandon and his wife, Rebecca Avery, Kirsten Avery, Madison Lanoue, Dylan Chaffee, and Payton Chaffee. He is also survived by his father, Herman Cross, of Island Pond; his siblings: Daniel Cross and his wife, Bonnie, Nancy Frizzell, Randall Cross and his wife, Marguerite, Carol Reilly and her husband, Buster, and Peggy Fedele and her husband, David. He is also survived by many close friends, especially Christine Sykes, his singing partner in the group known as the JCH Duo.

He is predeceased by his mother, Gwendolyn Cross, on May 17, 2019.

Funeral services were held on May 29 at St. James Catholic Church in Island Pond where a Mass was celebrated. Interment followed in Lakeside Cemetery, Island Pond.

Should friends desire, contributions in his memory may be made to the Haskell Opera House, 93 Caswell Avenue, Derby Line, 05830.

Online condolences can be made at curtis-britch.com.

Gwendolyn (Ellingwood) Cross

Gwen Cross, died peacefully at her home on May 17, 2019, at the age of 92.

She was born to Edgar and Esther Ellingwood on July 20, 1926, in Canaan on the land known as Kemp Hill.

On July 22, 1944, she married Herman R. Cross, from Colebrook New Hampshire, who survives her. They moved to East Charleston and bought a 350-acre farm at the foot of Bald Mountain, now known as Mad Brook Farm, where they raised their family of six children.

She is survived by her children and their spouses: Daniel and Bonnie Cross, Nancy Frizzell, Carol and Buster Reilly, Randall and Marguerite Cross, Peggy and David Fedele, and James and Shirley Cross.

Her jobs were so many we couldn’t begin to name them all. When her children were young she worked nights and cared for her family during the day. She was the most caring, loving, and devoted mother. Her last words to her children were that she loved us, and she knew we loved her. She said we were her whole world, and told us many of the best things that ever happened to her were her six children and their families.

She and her husband moved to Island Pond 14 years ago. She has 11 grandchildren: Peter Cross Applebee, Jackie Cross Sarter, Douglas Petell, Mark and Jessica Reilly, Nathan Cross, Melissa Fedele, Christie Fedele Brasseur, Patty Cross Avery, and Lisa and Jamie Cross. She also leaves 17 great-grandchildren; and four great-great- grandchildren; one stepgrandson and one step- great-granddaughter.

The family would also like to say a special thank you to Gwen’s wonderful caregivers Laura Stacey and Suzie Maple and another special thank you to her loving friend Sheila Worth. Her youngest son, James B. Cross lost his battle with cancer 26 hours after her death. She and James will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.

A graveside service will be held at a later date. Online condolences at curtis-britch.com.

Kenneth E. Amadon

Kenneth E. Amadon, 88, of Orleans died in Newport on May 20, 2019. A memorial service will be held at a later date, with the day and time to be announced.

Beverly Louise Turnbull Alexander

Beverly Louise Alexander died and went home to be with her Savior on May 4, 2019, at age 96.

She was born on October 26, 1922, to Leon and Beatrice Stearns Turnbull in Orleans. She was raised in Orleans at the Turnbull family home, graduating from Orleans High School (OHS), class of 1940. At OHS Bev enjoyed sports and was captain of the girls basketball team. In winters she spent many happy hours skating on the outdoors ice rink, an activity she continued into adulthood. In summers Bev would stay at the family camp on Lake Willoughby, becoming a strong swimmer.

In early 1942 Beverly married Edward Sears Alexander, a native of Irasburg. He was Class of 1939 at Orleans High School. Bev left the University of Vermont to marry him while he was a cadet at Norwich University. Edward graduated from Norwich in March of 1943, and was commissioned as a second lieutenant 90 days later. He was then sent to England where he served nearly three years in the U.S. Army during World War II. Bev was able to be with him for several months before he was shipped overseas.

Three children were born to Edward and Beverly Alexander: Stephen and his wife, Sandra, of Bremerton, Washington, and their four children: the late Nathan, and Rachel, Andrew and Sarah, James and his wife, Beverley, of Berkshire, and their two children: Jo Laggis and James, and Mary Louise Harper of Ennis, Texas, and her three children: Rob, Kate and George. She also leaves numerous great-grandchildren. While her children were growing up in Orleans, Bev was always supportive of their activities, volunteering at their school events, chaperoning their field trips and attending their sports events.

Bev was a lifelong member of the Orleans United Church. She contributed by teaching Sunday school, chairing chicken pie suppers, and she was always the first responder when help was needed. She was a lifelong member of the Orleans Country Club, where she played golf regularly in the summer months and frequently served on the board of the club. She played in the Women’s Twilight League into her early eighties.

Bev enjoyed reading and watching special sports events on TV such as the annual Masters Golf Tournament. Together with Edward, many Saturday evenings were spent playing duplicate bridge. Bev also enjoyed assisting Edward with the business of the Orleans Cemetery Association.

Beginning in about 1983, upon Edward’s retirement from the Howard National Bank, Beverly traveled south with him for the winter months to Homestead, Florida, where they were blessed with many snowbird friends. The yearly sojourns to south Florida came to an end shortly after the death of Edward in 2002, after a marriage of 60-plus years. The Bel-Aire retirement facility in Newport eventually became her home, where she received excellent care and made many more friends with both residents and staff.

Bev’s family and friends will always remember her as a strong woman of faith, “immovable and steadfast.” (1 Corinthians 15:58) She knew that nothing she did for the Lord (or others) was ever useless or in vain. She was able to be positive with everyone in all circumstances. She is free of pain, in heaven with Jesus and reunited with her husband and her father and mother. There will be a memorial service at the Orleans Federated Church at 11 a.m. on June 4.

Online condolences at curtis-britch.com.

Committal services

Jodi McCormick

Committal services for Jodi McCormick will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 1, at the Irasburg Cemetery.

Michael Nisbet

An all day celebration for Michael Nisbet will be held at his home at 1167 Center Road in Brownington on Monday, June 3, with full military honors at 2 p.m.

Marion Graveline

A graveside service for Marion Graveline will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 5, at the Newport Center Cemetery.

John Gilfillan

Committal services for John Gilfillan will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 1, at the Mead Hill Cemetery in Holland.

Wendy Corkins

Committal services for Wendy Corkins will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 30, at the Derby Line Cemetery.

Ella Davis

A graveside service for Ella Davis will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 1, at the Brownington Center Cemetery.