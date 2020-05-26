Obituaries 5.27.20

Rachael R. Pelletier

Rachael R. Pelletier, 75, of Holland died on Friday, May 15, 2020, in Holland.

She was born on March 31, 1945, in Barton to the late Ruth (Davis) and Charles “Charlie” Rash Sr. Rachael grew up in Westmore on her family’s farm.

She married Raymond Pelletier in August, 1965, and had two children with him, Kathlene and David.

Later in her life, she met Job “Robert” Clapper who was her long-term partner until his death.

Rachael spent over 30 years as a nurse at North Country Hospital where she brought a lot of children into this world as a labor and delivery nurse. Rachael returned to school late in life and received her master’s in nursing as a nurse practitioner from the University of Vermont.

She was a nurse practitioner for many years in the Northeast Kingdom, and loved every second of it. She retired last July as the medical director for the VA clinic in Newport. She loved caring for people in the community, but the “vets” at the VA clinic held a special place in her heart.

She was an avid gardener during the spring and summer months, her days were often spent in her garden or on a search for more plants. She passed the winter months at her home in Holland, with her two other hobbies, reading and knitting.

She is survived by her daughter Kathlene Pelletier of Hampton, New York, and her children: Sean, Angela, Michael, Sara, Elizabeth, and Amber; her son David Pelletier and his children: Christopher, Joshua, Skylar, Devin, and Dylan of Fort Myers, Florida; her sister Nan Pariseau and Nan’s daughter Julie of Okeechobee, Florida; and Wendy Powers Grenier of Newport, who she considered her second daughter.

She was predeceased by her parents, Ruth and Charles Rash Sr.; and her younger brother Butch “Charles” Rash Jr. who died in May of 2017.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date when everyone can safely gather.

Should friends desire, contributions in her memory may be made to the Pope Memorial Frontier Animal Shelter, 502 Strawberry Acres Road, Newport, Vermont 05855.

George Joseph Malouin

George Joseph Malouin, 79, husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather died on Saturday, May 16. His wife and best friend, Mary Jane Parenteau Malouin, remains to carry on.

George was brought to the Mountainside Residential Care Center in Margaretville, New York, near the end of 2018 when his Parkinson’s got worse, so he could be near his wife and two of his daughters. He enjoyed sitting in his favorite recliner and having his family visit, doing puzzles together, having ice cream or coffee, and getting outside when he could.

George was born in Derby Line on March 7, 1941, to Edward Malouin and Lillian Taylor Malouin.

He had one older sister Teresia Malouin Levasseur, who predeceased him. He grew up on Highland Avenue in Newport. His father, Edward, worked for Butterfields, and Lillian worked at Slalom.

He enjoyed fishing so much that he used to play hooky from Newport City School to go salmon fishing on Lake Memphremagog. That is how he ended up going to the Newport Center School, where he met and fell in love with Mary Jane.

George began working at the age of 12, setting pins at the bowling alley for 12 to 15 cents a set up. He then became an usher and sat people at Burn’s Theater in Newport.

George and Mary Jane were married on May 16, 1959, at the Catholic Church in North Troy. He bought his first car a ’54 or ’56 Buick that he paid $25 for, and he took Mary Jane to Old Orchard Beach for their honeymoon. George and Mary Jane had six children over the course of 12 years and lived in New Hampshire, Connecticut (for about 18 years), and then New York for over 20 years. In Clintondale, New York, George managed 50 to 60 employees at Lyman’s and Hurd’s Apple Orchards. Over time he took classes at Yale University for spraying and pest management.

They retired at 62 years of age and traveled the United States in their camper for two years. They managed to visit every state except Alaska, Washington, Oregon, and Utah. George said he liked Texas the best, but it was too buggy to live there. He also enjoyed the Carolinas but said it got too cold. The biggest fish George ever caught was a blue gill while camping in York, Maine. York was a favorite family spot for camping and spending time together through the years.

George and Mary Jane decided to be snowbirds and spent seven months out of the year in Scottsdale, Arizona, at the Road Runner Lake Resort and the rest of the year working in Newburgh, New York, at W.G. Minard and Sons Apple Orchard. While living in Arizona for roughly eight years, George and Mary Jane became rockhounds. They collected and cut rocks to make rock art, jewelry, coasters, signs, clocks, wind chimes, and magnets.

George enjoyed traveling, fishing, hunting, biking, playing the quarter slots at the casino, working in the apple orchards, and making crafts out of rocks.

He is survived by the love of his life and wife of 61 years, Mary Jane; his six children: Patricia Shaw of Newport, Jane and her husband, Jason Wright, of White Post, Virginia, Zelda Philbrick of Milford, New Hampshire, George and his wife, Cinda Malouin, of Waynesboro, Virginia, Joann Malouin of Stone Ridge, New York, and Shane and husband, Ethan Bernstein, of Phoenicia, New York; his 11 grandchildren: Shawn McAllister, Brian McAllister, Heather Sylvester, Renee McAllister, April Lopez, Jennifer Blay, Stacey Retherford, Jessica Kennison, Lexus Philbrick, Devin Bisaccia, and Ericka Matthews; and to date, his 16 great-grandchildren.

He had one grandson who predeceased him, Derek Philbrick.

There will be a celebration of life at a later date, to be determined with current circumstances.

Arthur W. Aiken

Arthur W. Aiken, age 77, died peacefully on Sunday, May 17, 2020, in Ocala, Florida.

Arthur was born on May 19, 1942, in Highwater, Quebec, Canada, to Arthur Alonzo and Mavis Aiken.

Arthur was married to Linda Bockus on March 8, 1963, in Knowleton, Quebec, Canada. Arthur and Linda welcomed their two children Kelly and Tim.

Arthur served in the Canadian Armed Forces Reserves until 1965, completing his service with the distinguished rank of second lieutenant, while working for J.S. Mitchell in Sherbrooke. He then began a career with the Space Research Corporation, which was his passion for many years. This allowed Arthur and Linda and children to travel and live in many diverse places, and they moved to the United States in 1968.

They initially purchased a home in North Troy. Arthur then moved the family to Belgium in 1976, returning to the U.S. in 1980, living in Newport Center. Arthur and Linda eventually moved to Glover, settling on Daniel’s Pond, where Arthur enjoyed the peaceful setting and beautiful sunsets until moving to Ocala in 2017. Arthur explored a new career selling real estate, which he enjoyed for many years.

Arthur was a man of great compassion. He worked hard, but also believed in the value of family, spending summers vacationing in Ocean Park, Maine. He found joy in his children and grandchildren, who could easily spark the twinkle in his eye with stories of their antics, or a hug for grandpa. Arthur was always ready with his quick wit, which would tug the corners of his mouth into a smile.

He enjoyed playing bridge, and spent many years as the director of the Barton/Orleans Bridge Club, which was renamed the Arthur Aiken Bridge Club in his honor. Throughout his life he served his community in many ways, as an alderman on the Newport City Council, the new school study council in North Troy, and serving as a mentor to children and coaching and umpiring Little League baseball. He was proud to become a naturalized citizen of the United States in 1993. Arthur was a lover of nature, and shared his passion for brook fishing and camping with his children and later in life explored photography and art.

Arthur is survived by his loving wife, Linda, of Ocala who was his partner throughout their 57 years of marriage; their son Timothy and his wife, Martha, of Glover; and his son-in-law Scott Morse of Massachusetts. His legacy is represented by his grandchildren: Scott Morse II and his wife, Elisha, Arthur Devin Aiken, Colby Aiken and his wife, Avery, Annabella Aiken, and Ethan, Madigan, and Duffy Willey; his great-grandchild Eva Morse, and the upcoming arrival of two additional great-grandchildren this year. He is also survived by his siblings: Lorna and Royal Lamothe, Roger and Shirley Aiken, and David and Christine Aiken; his brothers-in-law: Ian Bockus and Brian McFarland, and Cran and Mary Bockus; and his many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his daughter Kelly Morse; and his granddaughter Alyssa Morse.

A memorial and celebration of Arthur’s life will be planned at a later date.