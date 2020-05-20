Obituaries 5.20.20

Jeffrey C. Waterman

Jeffrey C. Waterman, 46, of Barton died on Saturday, May 9, 2020, in Albany.

He was born on March 21, 1974, in Portland, Maine.

He enjoyed fishing, watching sports, playing basketball, and was an avid New York Giants fan.

He is survived by his mother, Sandra Waterman; his stepfather Carl Cowles; his children: Tyler P. Waterman and his companion, Brittany Marsh, Emily Waterman and her companion, Trevor Potwin, and Amber Waterman; and his grandson Carter Potwin.

He was predeceased by Wilton Waterman, Levina Waterman, Wilton Waterman Jr., and Judith Nolette.

Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Janice (Sheltra) Taylor

Janice (Sheltra) Taylor, 69, died on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Newport Health Center. She made a lot of friends there, and she called it her home.

She was born to the late Leland and Irene Sheltra in Lowell on September 5, 1950.

Janice was always a happy girl. After she graduated from Lowell Graded School in 1966, she went to work with her mom at Anderson’s Mill in Orleans for five years.

She loved music and going to jam sessions everywhere. She loved to play guitar and sing with her sister Dianna. She and her husband, Jack, liked to go to area barn dances.

On July 8, 1972, she married Jack Taylor, who predeceased her on March 5, 2015.

They made their home in West Charleston for many years farming, and she loved it. They sold the farm after health issues.

She is survived by two sisters Grace Cleary of Morrisville and Dianna Colburn and her husband, Dick, of Westfield; her sisters-in-law: Evelyn Bowen of Charleston, Glady Broome and her husband, Theodore, of St. Johnsbury, Mary-Jane of Charlestown, Chris Taylor of Idaho, and Jan Sawyer of Newark; her brothers-in-law Donald Taylor of Lyndonville and Paul Sawyer and his wife, Jeanne, of Connecticut; and by her several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was predeceased by her six sisters: Barbara Jones, Glenna Parrott, Hilda Boardman, Louise Jones, Marilyn Peno, and Isabelle Sheltra; her three brothers: Wilfred Sheltra, Kenneth Sheltra, and Francis Sheltra; and her brothers-in-law: Harry Taylor, Richard Sawyer, and Ira Taylor.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, June 12, at the Hillside East Charleston Cemetery with Pastor Margerte Catuogno officiating.

Should friends desire, contributions in Janice’s memory may be made to the East Charleston Church, 7068 Vermont Route 105, East Charleston, Vermont 05833.

George Michael Sousa

George Michael Sousa, formerly of East Albany, died peacefully at home on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, in Rindge, New Hampshire, with his wife, Gail, by his side after a brief and courageous battle with cancer.

George was the oldest of six siblings, born in Lowell, Massachusetts, on January 1, 1933, to Mary (Quintal) Sousa and Manual Sousa.

George was a wonderful dancer, and while stationed in Berlin, Germany, during the Korean War, he met Christa Lindemeier. Dancing brought them together and they married on November 6, 1954.

George had an entrepreneurial spirit, and after working as an apprentice for various printed circuit companies as a silk screener and driller, he decided to open his own printed circuit company, which he ran until he retired. In 1970, he and Christa and his two daughters moved to East Albany, which would be his home until 2015, after which he and Gail moved to Rindge, New Hampshire.

Christa sadly died in 1993, but George was blessed to find love a second time when he met Gail Dansereau in January 1999, and they married on June 8, 2002, where she remained his devoted wife and caregiver until his death.

George’s talents were many, both technically and creatively. He had a sharp eye and great business mind. He had a wonderful singing voice and dabbled with the piano and keyboard. He was a published author, writing short stories and children’s stories as well as poetry. He was a landscaper, creating ponds, fountains, and trellises out of what nature provided. He also could make a great apple pie.

He loved discussing religion and philosophy and was always open to new ideas and meeting new people, but first and foremost, he was a loving, caring, peaceful, kind, and devoted husband, father, and brother. His family and loved ones were always his top priority. His support, kindness, and serene nature will be greatly missed.

He is survived by his wife, Gail Sousa, of Rindge, New Hampshire; his children Karin Sousa-Racicot and her husband, George, of Derby, and Tanya Sousa and her partner, Courtney Mead, of North Troy; his stepchildren Christine Dansereau of Troy, New Hampshire, and Michael Dansereau of Dexter, Maine; his siblings: Donald Sousa and his wife, Pauline, of Brownington, Ann “Shirley” Lescard and her husband, Don, of Tyngsboro, Massachusetts, Robert Sousa and his wife, Gloria, of Lowell, Massachusetts, and Beverly Taylor of Lowell, Massachusetts; his step-grandchildren: Dashel, Mackenzie, Rebecka, and Heidi of Troy, New Hampshire; his many nieces and nephews; and his friend Faith Woodard of Troy, New Hampshire.

Per George’s request, there will be no services. Should friends desire, contributions may be made in George’s memory to the American Cancer Society, or the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

Rendall H. Nichols

Rendall H. Nichols, 87, of Derby died at his home on Monday, May 11, 2020, in Derby.

He was born March 1, 1933, in Brighton to the late Howard Nichols and Bertha (Lassande) Nichols.

On March 13, 1954, he married Virginia Little who survives him.

Rendall was a machinist at Tivoly U.S.A. for many years. He loved woodworking, carving, tracking the weather, fishing, and hunting when he was younger. He was a member of the Island Pond Masonic Lodge.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Virginia Nichols, of Derby; his children: Russell Nichols of St. Johnsbury, Deborah Olden and her husband, Michael, of Morgan, and Kimberly Bowen and her husband, Tracy, of Holland; his grandchildren: Nathaniel Guyette, Darian Hernandez, Samantha Stewart, and Emma Bowen; his great-granddaughter Nora Hernandez; his sister Ruth Seidel of Enfield, Connecticut; his numerous nieces and nephews; his sister-in-law Sherrill Sanville and friend, Oscar Roberts; and his brothers-in-law Winston Little and his wife, Carol, and Pete Little and his wife, Beth.

He was predeceased by his brother Rodney; and his sisters Marge and Edith.

Funeral service will be held at a later date.

Should friends desire, contributions in Rendall’s memory may be made to the Pope Memorial Frontier Animal Shelter of Vermont, 502 Strawberry Acres Road, Newport, Vermont 05855.

Joyce A. Mason

Joyce A. Chaffee Mason, 82, formerly of Morrisville, died peacefully Friday, May 15, 2020, at the Pines Health and Rehabilitation Center in Lyndonville, after fighting a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

She was born December 3, 1937, in Morrisville, the daughter of Ralph Chaffee and Reba Fuller Chaffee.

She married Hugh Mason in 1961 and was married for over 50 years.

Joyce grew up on the family farm with her twin sister Joan in Morrisville, where she first began to love animals and gave each one of them unique names such as Gravy the cat and Daisy the calf. She enjoyed churning butter with her mom and going to the barn with her dad.

Joyce was a devoted mother, working as a seamstress and housekeeper, but always had supper ready by 5 p.m. She was always busy, but kept a pretty predictable schedule, taking her boys on road trips, small or short, and always being there to tuck them in at night. She was also a terrific and energetic grandmother and was overjoyed when she found out she was going to be a great-grandmother, always putting their needs and happiness before her own, eating whatever it was they created for her and enduring many “new” hairstyles.

She loved the color blue and going for walks around town, to the grocery store, the post office or just to visit friends. She always loved to visit and talk over a cup of coffee and a doughnut. When she wasn’t soaking up the sun on her walks, she’d do so in her gardens, giving love to her marigolds, lilies, geraniums, and pansies, raking, weeding, and teaching every step of the way.

Joyce was never afraid of work or of getting her hands dirty. She would join in with anyone doing any type of work, no matter how dirty or tedious. Her family had to insist that she finally stop helping stack wood in fear for her safety. If her tasks didn’t have to do with the sun, it had to do with her grandchildren and helping her children keep up with their day-to-day lives. Even though she was a housekeeper for many years, her boys and grandchildren still managed to make a mess faster than she could clean. But that didn’t deter her and she kept on, jumping in to do whatever she saw that needed doing.

Joyce was nothing if not generous, continuously donating what she could to charitable organizations and wrapping shoeboxes for children in need, going to church on Sundays with her family after she retired, and singing her heart out in the second row from the front for years. She was also quite the baker and her family loved her treats. Her strawberry rhubarb pie, dinner rolls, potato salad, apple pie, and Christmas tree Jell-O cake were especifially exquisite.

She made gorgeous afghans, gifting most members of the family with one specially made for them. Even though she loved Christmas, she hated the cold, but Christmas was not Christmas unless it was white. Joyce wasn’t one to wish for anything but sunshine, but she insisted that Christmas just could not be green. She always looked forward to her annual Christmas shopping trip with her sister and nieces. The tree was always loaded with presents, all perfectly wrapped with beautiful bows and ribbons. She was a Vermont girl through and through.

Joyce is survived by her sons: Kevin Mason and his wife, Angela Ross, of Albany, and Steven Mason and his wife, April Fortin, of Morrisville; her grandsons: Devin Mason of Burlington, Justin Mason and his wife, Corrina Skorker, along with her great-grandson Acadia “Cadi” Mason of West Glover, U.S. Marine Corps Lance Corporal Nathaniel Mason of California, Jacques Mason of Morrisville, and Brandon Mason of Albany; her granddaughter Mikayla Mason of Albany; her sister Joan Churchill and her husband, Lyman Churchill, of Hyde Park; her nieces Debbie Mandigo of Wolcott and Penny Severance of Jeffersonville; and her many cousins and loved ones.

She was predeceased by her husband, Hugh Mason, in 2012; and her parents, Ralph Chaffee and Reba Chaffee.

A private graveside service will be held at Mountain View Cemetery in Morriston Corners.

Walter Norman MacFarlane

Walter Norman MacFarlane, 90, died on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, in Dallas, Texas.

He was born July 10, 1929.

He was predeceased by his parents, Walter and Mary MacFarlane; and his brother Ronald G. MacFarlane.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara Parsons, also of Arlington; and his sons: Walter Norman MacFarlane III, Rodney, and Leister; and his daughter Melanie; and his three grandsons. Norman also leaves behind his sister-in-law Virginia MacFarlane; and his brother-in-law Wayne Parsons.

He was born in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and grew up in Arlington, Massachusetts.

He attended Barrington College, Taylor University, and Gordon-Conwell Theological Seminary.

He served churches in Maine, Vermont, Ohio, Maryland, and Washington D.C. He traveled extensively throughout the world while serving as a chaplain in the U.S. Navy and Marine Corp. He was fond of saying that he had traveled in so many countries that he could say Kaopectate in seven languages.

He was the author of four books and several articles in national publications, and the recipient of the top three prizes from Freedom’s Foundation in Valley Forge, Pennsylvania. Two of his printed sermons were preached by Billy Graham and Jerry Falwell.

He lived well, loved much, and laughed often. He would say life has been quite an adventure.

Claire Margaret LeBlanc Hansen

Claire Margaret LeBlanc Hansen, 68, died on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 10, 2020.

She was born in Newport to Margaret (née St. Amand) and Bernard LeBlanc.

She graduated from Sacred Heart High School early at 16 years old and attended the Jeanne Mance School of Nursing.

She left Vermont to work as a Peace Corps volunteer in Honduras, where she met her husband, Jan C. Hansen, in 2015.

After living in New Hampshire and London, they finally settled in South Florida in 1978, and had two children, Ethan and Francesca, who both survive her along with their respective spouses, Alexis and Matthieu.

Recently retired from a 49-year career in obstetric nursing, she helped deliver thousands of babies in South Florida.

She leaves behind three adored grandchildren: Charlotte, Theodore, and Daphne. She is survived by her siblings and in-laws: Raymond and Suzanne LeBlanc, Dr. Dennis and Cindy LeBlanc, Francis LeBlanc, Lorraine and David Staunch, and Marie and Michael Tule; her aunt; her numerous nieces and nephews; and her beloved community of friends in South Florida.

She cultivated a persistent intellectual curiosity, and never spent a day without doing the New York Times crossword. Among her many interests were her garden, hosting friends, traveling, and her cat Milton. She found the beauty in the every day.

No funeral services are currently planned, but friends and family may contact her children to be notified as soon as that is possible, at [email protected]

Michael Raymond Gonyaw

Michael Raymond Gonyaw, 71, of Newport died peacefully on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at the Union House Nursing Home in Glover. His son Stephen and daughter-in-law, Ann, were at his side.

Michael was born on May 21, 1948, in West Charleston to Bernie Sr. and Maylo Gonyaw.

He is survived by his wife, Susan, of Newport; his son Stephen Gonyaw of Derby Line with his wife, Ann, and their four children: Abigail (17), Benjamin (15), David (3), and Rachel (1). He is also survived by his brother Duane Gonyaw and his wife, Simone, of Tampa, Florida; his sister Rhoda Irish of Newport; and his brother Bernie Jr. and his wife, Claudette, of Newport.

The youngest of four children, Michael graduated from Derby Academy in 1967, and New Hampshire Tech (culinary arts) in 1977. He also served in the U.S. Army from 1969 to 1971, which included a tour in Vietnam.

Michael delighted in the lives of his grandchildren, attending their plays, concerts, and softball games. Their favorite memories include visiting him at work, where he would be waiting at the door with a chocolate chip cookie for them. As a cook by interest and occupation, providing meals and desserts were Michael’s gift and his favorite way of showing love for others.

His years of service to the community included cooking for friends and family, church events, and fundraisers for the Mater Dei Youth Ministry program. His generosity of heart, his off-color humor, and his home-cooked meals, pie crusts, and bread will be remembered by all who knew him.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Michael’s honor to Mater Dei Parish aid to the poor, 191 Clermont Terrace, Newport, Vermont 05855.

A private burial will be held at St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Roland F. Desmarais

Roland F. Desmarais, 71, of Barton died on Monday, May 11, 2020, in Newport.

He was born on March 16, 1949, to the late Roland and Rose (Souliere) Desmarais.

He enjoyed going out for coffee at Cumberland Farms, and going shopping at Walmart.

He is survived by his sisters Mariette Metcalf, and Jacqueline Elliot; and his brothers: Claude, Dennis, and Michael Desmarais.

He was predeceased by his parents, Roland and Rose Desmarais; and his brother Robert Desmarais.

Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Should friends desire, contributions in Roland’s memory may be made to St. Paul’s School, 54 Eastern Avenue, Barton, 05822.

Bernice Gour Campbell

It is with profound sadness that the family announces the death of Bernice Gour Campbell who died on Friday, April 24, 2020, at the Newport Health Care Center.

She was born on January 18, 1927, in Lyndon Center to Ernest and Erma Lee Gour.

When she was ten the family moved to Newport, where she attended school, graduating from Newport High School.

She went on to marry John Campbell. This marriage produced six children. Her family was always her main priority and she loved it when the kids and their friends would congregate at the house. Visitors could always count on her having plenty of her famous chocolate chip cookies to share with one and all.

They spent summer at their cottage on the lake, where she handled rentals for the other cottages. During this time they made many new friends, some from far and away, and they remain friends to this day. Once again her home was the gathering place for everybody.

As her family grew, she started working for the North Country Hospital Building Fund. Following that job she went on to work for the U.S. Government ASCS Agency where she retired after 20-plus years. She helped many farmers with various programs available to them.

In addition to her devotion to her family, Bernice enjoyed playing cards and dominoes. She always had a sharp mind and liked getting together with anyone willing to play a quick game of two. Her family will miss those times.

She is survived by her children: David Campbell and his wife, Nancy, Janice Urie and her husband, David, James Campbell and his wife, Kim, and Karen Bacon and her husband, Bart; her son-in-law Robert Green; Shelia Taylor; her grandchildren: Derek Green and his wife, Janelle, Kristin Theriault, Heather Channell and her significant other, Roxanne, Andrea Hawli and her husband, Rani, Debbie Collins, and Chris Sanville; and her great-grandchildren: Abigail and John Tyler Green, Dominic, Drew, and Willa Theriault, Kain and Eric Bacon, Oliver Urie, Holly Morin, Connor Mitsou, Chase and Faye Channell, Aya and Alivia Hawli, Tawnee and Taylor Collins, and Hunter and Meadow Sanville; and her sisters-in-law Marilyn Gour and Dolores Lantagne and her husband, Clarence. She also leaves a very special niece, Michelle McCall, and her husband, Wally; her several nieces and nephews; and her extended family: Michelle Gosselin and her husband, Mike, Chase and Faith Gosselin, Matthew Poutre and his wife, Jenna, Jaida and Henry Poutre, and Marc Poutre.

She was predeceased by her former husband, John Campbell; her children Peter Campbell and Joan Green; her grandson Tyler Green; her former partner, Richard Catani; and her siblings: Carolyn, Evelyn, George, Maurice, Mildred, Edith, Lucille, Harold, and Richard.

A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

The family wishes to thank all the staff at Newport Health Care Center for the wonderful care and compassion they gave their mom and the family. She truly loved so many of you that it’s impossible to name you all. Thank you for being there for her.