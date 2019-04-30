Obituaries 5.1.19

E. S. “Betty” Murphy

E. S. “Betty” Murphy, 97, of Newport Center, died on April 23, 2019, in Newport.

She was born on July 14, 1921, in Plymouth, New Hampshire.

Her preschool years were spent in Ipswich, Massachusetts. She then moved to Westfield where she was reared by her grandparents, Herbert and Lilla Kirk Longley. She attended the Westfield graded school and upon graduating from Newport Center High School, she did secretarial work in Montpelier and Derby Line.

Betty married Martin Murphy on August 28, 1943, and was a devoted housewife and mother. She was a bookkeeper first at Broadview General Hospital and then at C. S. Emery. Betty also served her community as a member of the school board and as auditor. Betty dearly loved her family, especially her grandchildren.

She is survived by her three children: Michael Murphy and his wife, Deborah, of Westfield, Ann Barnett and her husband, Bruce, of North Troy, and Mary Davis and her husband, Blaine, of Albany; by her grandchildren: Tracy Roberts and her husband, Dennis, Kristy Ellis and her husband, Steve, Katherine Murphy and her husband, Ryan Butler, Brad Barnett and his wife, Robin, Jared Davis and his partner, Tracy Gooley, and Ethan Davis and his partner, Lyndsay Martin; by her great-grandchildren: Miranda Glodgett and her husband, Adam, Mariah Roberts and her partner, Chris Bronson, Manning Ellis, Zachary Ellis, Brooke Barnett, Morgan Barnett, and Murphy Davis; and by her great-great-grandchild, Lailah Glodgett.

She was predeceased by her husband, Martin “Shorty” Murphy, in 2002.

Betty had a large group of friends whom she thought of as her extended family. She connected with many people and influenced their lives with her infectious laugh, generous nature, scrumptious meals, entertaining stories about her childhood, and delightful insights about people and life in general. “Just go and have a good time!” was advice she not only gave, but also followed faithfully.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 4, at St. Ignatious Cemetery in Lowell. A reception with the family will follow at the Westfield Community Building in Westfield. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Betty’s memory to the Orleans County Historical Society/Old Stone House Museum, in care of Molly Veysey, 109 Old Stone House Road, Brownington, Vermont 05860, where Betty volunteered or The Modern 29’ers, in care of Linda Waterman, 345 Vance Hill Road, Newport Center, Vermont 05857, a community group of which Betty was a longtime member.

Bruce E. McQuaide

Bruce E. McQuaide, 65, of West Charleston died on April 18, 2019.

He was born on December 9, 1953, in Bellows Falls to Robert McQuaide and Joan Sprague. He worked as a truck driver and a painter in his earlier life.

Bruce loved his country and had great admiration and respect for the armed services, especially the Marines. He enjoyed fishing, watching the animals, and watching sci-fi movies. Bruce moved from New Hampshire into the home of Mary Harney-Mackay and her family about five years ago and has been a part of their family ever since.

He is survived by his surrogate family members: Jessica Harney, Kyle Harney, Stephen Mackay, Destiny Everly, and Kelly Willingham; as well as several grandchildren. He will be remembered fondly for his quirky sense of humor and loving heart.

A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, May 2, at 1 p.m. at the West Charleston Baptist Church with a reception immediately following.

Kenneth McAdam

Kenneth McAdam, 71, of Brownington, died on April 21, 2019, in Newport.

He was born on September 1, 1947, in Hardwick to Frederick McAdam and Jesslyn Davis.

On August 16, 1969, he married Elaine Patten who survives him.

He enjoyed hunting, watching sports, especially car racing, the Boston Red Sox, the New York Giants, the Boston Bruins, and the Boston Celtics. Being around his family was his pride and joy. He loved to visit and to play solitaire. He was a member of the Mason Lodge #55 in Barton for many years, the Newport Elks Lodge #2155, and was an honorary member of the Barton Fire Department where he served for 38 years.

He is survived by his wife, Elaine McAdam, of Brownington; his children: Peggy Royer and her husband, Robert, of Orleans, and Paul McAdam of Shelburne. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Sabrina Ellenberger and her husband, Matthew, Chelsea Wigmore and her husband, Treh, Brittany Royer and her fiancé, Matthew Duncan, Lauren McAdam and her friend, Kyle Bessette, Chad Royer and his friend, Gabri-Elle; and by his great-grandchildren: Carter Brown, Maddie Wigmore, Tanor Wigmore, and Greyson Ellenberger.

He was predeceased by his parents and his brother Richard.

Funeral services were held on April 29 at the Church of God with Pastor Larry Wall officiating. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in his memory to Silver Towers Camp, in care of Carolyn Ravenna at 241 Lincoln Avenue, Rutland, Vermont 05701.

Leah E. Kittredge

Leah E. Kittredge, 76, of Beebe Plain, died peacefully on April 19, 2019, in Newport.

She was born on February 27, 1943, in Beebe, Quebec, to Arthur and Florence (McCoy) Lorimer.

On December 13, 1958, she married David W. Kittredge, who predeceased her in 1998. She was also predeceased by her daughter Wanda Hastings in 2009.

Leah was employed as a nurse’s aid at local nursing homes in the area, as well as at Ethan Allen, Aubuchon Hardware, and Mammoth Mart. She held membership with the Derby United Church and After Five Club. She attended the Meeting Place where she made many friends.

When she was living in Evansville and beyond she came to be referred to as “Grammy K.” All her friends in the whole neighborhood came to her for advice or just to visit.

She is survived by her daughter Connie Kittredge Butkovich of Beebe Plain; by her grandchildren: August, David, Emily, and Alissa and her partner, Nate; and by her great-grandchildren: Jon, Chloe, Jesse, and Kentin. She is also survived by her siblings: Collyn Lorimer and his wife, Josie, of Barton, Bruce Lorimer of Barton, and Corwyn Fagan of Beebe Plain; and by many nieces and nephews all across the country.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 4, at the Derby Community Church with the Reverend Mike Haddad and the Reverend Fred Barker officiating. There will be a reception to follow at the Derby Community Church.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Meeting Place, P.O. Box 250, Newport, Vermont 05855.

Audrey A. Charland

Audrey A. Charland, 86, of Derby, died on April 21, 2019, in Derby.

She was born on April 9, 1933, in Bakersfield, to Kenneth and Grace (Wood) Aiken.

Audrey was a wonderful and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother. Her hobbies included baking, doing puzzles, word search, reading, Sunday rides, and family gatherings, and she loved flowers.

She is survived by her husband, of 66 years, Dickie Charland; by her children: Phyllis, Debbie and her husband, Joe, Ricky and his wife, Tammy, Penny and her husband, Philip; by her grandchildren: Amy, Michael, Jason and his wife, Lara, Derrick and his companion, Cassie, Jeffrey and his companion, Kati, Katie and her companion, Alex, Colin, and Ian; by 15 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. She is also survived by her siblings: Malcolm Aiken of Lyndonville, Ronald Aiken and his wife, Nancy, of Burke Hollow, MaryLou Duff of Coventry, Faith Leonard of West Burke, and sister-in-law Geraldine Moulton; and by several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents, Kenneth and Grace Aiken; by her siblings: Donald, Durward, Douglas “Joe” Uriel and Reginald Aiken, Annabelle Boutin, Madeline Petit, and Ruby Guay; and by her son-in-law Junior Batchelder.

Services were held on April 25 at Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford and Bouffard Funeral Home in Newport.

The family would like to extend their sincere thanks to the staff at Derby Green Nursing Home for their excellent care given to thier loving wife and mother.

Contributions in her memory may be made to the Mary Wright Halo Foundation at 1073 Upper Quarry Road, Newport, Vermont 05855. (Every day let your mom know how much you love her.) Also to the Alzheimers Association of Vermont at 300 Corner Stone Drive, Suite 128, Williston, Vermont 05495.

Douglas F. Bickford

Douglas F. Bickford, 59, of Holland, died on April 21, 2019, in Newport.

He was born on April 9, 1960, in Newport to Everett and Dorothy (Shover) Bickford.

Doug enjoyed fishing, hunting, and was a great cook.

He is survived by his son Michael Bickford of Montpelier; by his companion, Kathy Brown, of West Charleston; by his sisters: Debbie Fortin and her husband, Michael, of Holland, and Bonnie Roberts and her husband, Dennis, of Holland; by his niece Christina Fortin; and his nephews: Matthew Roberts and his wife, Lacey, and Jason Roberts; by his great-niece Rebecca and his nephews: Adam and Jacob; and by many cousins.

He was predeceased by his parents, Everett and Dorothy Bickford.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Should friends desire, contributions in his memory may be made to the Derby Fish and Game Club, in care of Mr. O’s, 1670 East Main Street, Newport, Vermont 05855.

Micheline M. Auger

Micheline M. Auger, 73, of Newport, died suddenly at her home on April 1, 2019.

She was born on June 9, 1945, in Granby, Quebec, to Urbain and Catherine (Leduc) Auger.

She graduated from North Troy High School in 1964. She attended Lyndon State College until 1966, when a tragic motorcycle accident took away her dream of becoming a teacher. In 2015, Lyndon State College awarded her with an honorary bachelor of humane letters degree. She was recognized by the Newport Police Department for her outstanding dedication to her community. The Newport City Council also presented her with the Community Service Award. She was an honorary member of the Newport Rotary Club and received the Mel Carter Community Service Award. Micheline was featured on WCAX as a “Super Senior” and in Vermont’s Northland Journal. She was also a member of the Daughters of Isabella. She was very proud of her hometown and worked diligently around Newport keeping the streets clean and beautiful for the community.

She is survived by her siblings: Jeannine Auger Paquin of Stanstead, Quebec, Jean Claude Auger of Manchester, New Hampshire, Robert Auger and his wife, Yvette d’Amboise, of Sherbrooke, Quebec, Normand Auger and his wife, Therese Riendeau, of Charlottesville, Virginia, Claudette Auger and her husband, Gilles Chalifoux, of Manchester, and Philippe Auger of North Troy; by her sister-in-law Anita Boie Auger of Brossard, Quebec; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents, Urbain and Catherine Auger; by her brothers Gaston Auger, Richard Auger and his wife, Francoise Lacasse; her brother-in-law Raymond Paquin; sisters-in-law: Monique Fournier Auger and Gail Colburn Auger.

Friends may call from 10 to 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 8, at St. Mary’s Star of the Sea Catholic Church in Newport, followed by a Mass at 11 a.m. Internment will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Mater Dei Parish, in care of Roof Fund, 191 Claremont Terrace, Newport, Vermont 05855.

Carol A. Decker

Carol A. Decker, 66, of East Nassau, New York, died on April 15, 2019.

She was born in Newport to the late Raymond and Lila Lucas, and she was the loving wife of Wayne Decker.

Carol was a loving person who was always willing to help anyone, and she had a love of cooking. She worked as a library assistant for the New Lebanon junior and senior high schools for 22 years.

In addition to her husband, Wayne, she is survived by her daughters: Charlene Carroll and her husband, Chris, and Sharon Putnam and her husband, Scott; by her stepdaughters: Melissa Decker and her husband, Trevor, Tine Decker and her husband, Marc, and Crystal Jones and her husband, Chris; by her siblings: Wayne, David, and Steve Lucas; and Joyce Hebert. She also leaves her 12 grandchildren to whom she was a loving nana; and several nieces and nephews.

Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Carol’s memory may be made to the American Heart Association at P.O. Box 417005, Boston, Massachusetts 02241.

Marilyn Gray Aldrich Meleleu

Marilyn “Lynn,” Gray Aldrich Meleleu, 92, died on April 8, 2019, in Wilbraham, Massachusetts.

Marilyn was born on October 14, 1926, to Robert and Edith Gray of West Charleston.

She attended grammar school in West Charleston and graduated with honors from Orleans High School. Upon graduation, she married, had two daughters, and in 1953, moved to Massachusetts.

While in Massachusetts, she was a Red Cross volunteer, a Girl Scout leader, a member of the Fosterians, and also a member of the Charleston Historical Society. She was very active in her church, Foster Memorial, and volunteered for many events and activities.

Her favorite pastimes were spending time with her family, playing cards, baking themed birthday cakes for her family members and friends, and teaching arts and crafts at the local nursing homes. Marilyn was extremely talented and won numerous awards for her artistic ability. She also loved vacationing in Cape Cod, Maine, Florida, and her favorite spot, Vermont.

Marilyn was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Edwin J. Aldrich; and her second husband, James F. Meleleu. Also, her sisters: Helen Smith, Ruth Gelineau, Thelma Jennings; and her brother Robert Gray.

Marilyn leaves behind her devoted and loving family: her daughter, Dianne and her husband, Richard Marceau, of Ludlow, Massachusetts; her daughter, Susan and her husband, Ronald Wyzik, of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; her step-children: Cynthia, David, and John; her cherished grandchildren: Carrie Lawlor and her husband, John, of Chicago, Illinois, Richard Marceau and his wife, Kate, of Springfield, Massachusetts, Michele Gingras and her husband, Ted, of Chicopee, Massachusetts, Laurie Barber and her fiance, Mark, of Wilbraham, Kimberly Duperre her husband, Jeff, of Wilbraham, and Ryan Wyzik and his wife, Tara, of Alexandria, Virginia; and her treasured great-grandchildren, Thomas, Meghann, Olivia, Delaney, Alexa, Jeffrey Ryan, Madison, Jack, and Alexandria; by her closest and dearest sister, Eleanor Tyler; and her sisters-in-law: Margaret Gray and Eileen Provost; and many nieces and nephews. In addition, Marilyn is survived by her best friends: Bernice Campbell, Irene Marceau, Patricia Duperre; her wonderful friends from church; her dear friends, Nancy and Andy Wilson; and her precious and sweet kitty, Lucy.

All who knew Marilyn will miss her kindness, generosity, and her genuine thoughtfulness. She was loved by all who knew her and she brought joy and happiness to everyone.

A memorial service and a celebration of Marilyn’s life will be held in West Charleston in June. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dakin Humane Society, 171 Union Street, Springfield, Massachusetts 01105.