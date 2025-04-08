Obituaries 4.9.2025

Lawrence John Draper

Lawrence John “Slip” Draper, 79, of Morgan, formerly of Brattleboro, died at his home late Sunday afternoon, March 23, 2025, from COPD complications.

Larry was born in Bakersfield on March 3, 1946, the son of Robert Draper Sr. and Frances (George) Draper. He attended school in Burlington until the family moved to Brattleboro in 1961.

He was drafted into the U.S. Army in November of 1965, served actively in Vietnam until January 1967, and earned awards for marksmanship. The day he boarded the plane to report for duty was the first day of deer season. He came home wounded, but thankfully alive, and was honorably discharged.

He had been employed as a trackman for the Boston and Maine railroad for ten years. Pounding spikes made him a very good arm wrestler, which he enjoyed and took pride in. Larry also enjoyed hunting, fishing, his camp in Holland, and the love of several dogs over the years.

On December 21, 1984, he was married to Susan Cooke, and they built their home in Brattleboro. Larry established and operated Spring Water Bait shop in Brattleboro from 2002 to 2012, and then NEK Spring Water bait in Morgan from 2013 to present.

Besides his wife, he leaves behind a brother Robert Draper Jr. and wife, Carol, of Benson; two brothers-in-law: Timothy Cooke and wife, Cris, of Southbridge, Massachusetts, and Alan Cooke of Sharon; daughters: Cindy and Sherri from a previous marriage; several nieces and nephews, many friends, and lots of stories.

Graveside committal services with full military honors were conducted Monday, March 31, at Meetinghouse Hill Cemetery in Brattleboro. A reception followed at the Elks Home.

Memorial contributions can be made by thanking a veteran for their service.

Ronald “Ron” Freehart

In loving memory of Ronald “Ron” Freehart, 78, who died on March 28, 2025. Ron was born on December 11, 1946, in Barton. He was the son of Edgar and Madeline Freehart. He is survived by four sisters: Susan of Austria, Joanna of Connecticut, Gina of Massachusetts, and Robin of Vermont; and two brothers: Steve and Eric, both of Vermont. Also, his sister-in-law Nikki of Vermont; and brother-in-law Steve of Connecticut; along with several nieces and nephews.

He is predeceased by two sisters: Debbie of Vermont and Bonnie of Massachusetts; and two brothers: Raymond of Montana and Randy of New Hampshire. Ron spent most of his life in Barton before moving to Massachusetts, where he was proud to be an usher and member of the Holy Name Church Men’s Club, and finally moved to Connecticut with his sister- and brother-in-law. Ron loved and cherished his brothers and sisters, along with his sisters- and brothers-in-law. He was an avid and lifelong fan of the New York Yankees, loved his music and movies, and above all, loved the Lord with all his heart.

He was a very special guy. He would do anything for loved ones if he was able and will be missed terribly by all who knew him. His family says, “You finally made it home to mom and dad, and we will miss our talks about the Yankees.”

There will be no calling hours. There will be a private family ceremony in the coming months.

Cards may be sent to: Joanna Kiss, 325 Kelly Road, Unit O7, Vernon, Connecticut 06066.

Catherine A. Sargeant

Catherine Ann Sargeant “Cathy”, 66, of West Danville, died on March 3, 2025, in Dunedin, Florida, where she and her husband had a second home. Cathy was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend with an outgoing personality. She was born on August 21, 1958, in California to Ernest Sr. and Geraldine (Sinclair) Rundgren.

She is survived by her loving husband, Neal Sargeant; her beloved children: Robert Geoffroy and wife, Angela, of Hardwick, and Trish Geoffroy and partner, Seth Comer, of Westmore; her cherished grandchildren: Natalie Geoffroy, Jenna Geoffroy, Rylee Davenport, and Kylee Davenport; by two brothers: Ernest Rundgren Jr. and wife, Catherine, of Irasburg, and Eric Rundgren of Albany; and by uncle Pete Roby of Georgia.

She was predeceased by her parents: Ernie and Gerry Rundgren; her sister Kim Guay; and her grandparents: Doris Andrews, and Wayland and Miriam Sinclair. A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, April 13, at the Hardwick American Legion from 1-4 p.m. A full military burial will be announced at a later date.

Daniel Leon Simmons

On the morning of March 31, 2025, Daniel Leon Simmons died. He was born on November 4, 1958. He is survived by his wife, Pat; his son Ethan; his mother, Joan; and his brothers: David and Duncan. While the loss is immense, his family takes some comfort in knowing he is now reunited with his father, “Sonny Clyde” Simmons, and beloved daughter Erin, whom he missed “wickedly” since her passing in 2019.

Dan also leaves behind his absolute best friends — the “Mudhenz” — a tight-knit crew who were family in every way that mattered. Their decades of friendship, adventure, and laughter were one of the great joys of his life.

Dan was a hard-working man, who lived fully and documented life every step of the way. He had a dry sense of humor, a stubborn streak, and a deep appreciation for the natural world — especially the backwoods of Vermont. A native of Craftsbury, he found joy in simple pleasures. A well-cast fishing line, a dirt road motorcycle ride, the quiet of the Crooked Spike Lodge, time spent with family, and dogs — so many dogs. Dan had a steady hand with woodworking tools, and an unmistakable talent for seeing beauty in ordinary things.

Professionally, Dan spent 20 years at IBM, where he played a critical role supporting the development of cutting-edge technology used in some of the most advanced aircrafts and the iconic gaming consoles that defined recent decades. He took pride in being behind the scenes — a man who valued quality over flash, substance over show. He had no patience for vanity, especially when it came at the expense of others.

Sailing, volleyball, family hikes, Ski-Doo rides, ice fishing, or just sitting around a fire at camp with family swapping stories, Dan wasn’t known to sit still.

His family is heartbroken to lose another so soon. The world is a bit less spicy without Dan in it — his loved ones know he’s with Erin hanging out at camp with their pups Lani, Luci, Otie, and Boomer.

Maurice Valley

Maurice Leon Valley died on April 1, 2025, at home after declining health. He was born in Barton at the Orleans County Memorial Hospital on September 3, 1952, to the late Lorraine Sylvia Valley.

He attended St. Paul’s School and Lake Region Union High School. He started working at Howard Conley’s sawmill in Glover. He then started his career in mechanics. He worked at Paul Quintin and Sons in Burlington while living in Essex Junction. In Barton, he worked for Carroll Larocque, Richard LaClair, and spent many years at Barton Motors. He was the parts and service manager until they closed, and he retired. He was a volunteer for the Barton Fire Department, he would help family and friends when needed, and could tinker on most anything.

He owned many cars — not always Fords — but fixed up a 1934 Ford with suicide doors and a 1949 Ford pickup truck while going to car shows and street rod shows. He was a NASCAR fan, with favorites Bill Elliott and Mark Martin. He would gather with friends at a neighbor’s house and watch the races. He could always come up with a quick response to most anything or anyone. He enjoyed the pontoon boat, four-wheeling, snowmobiling, and the Willoughby horseshoe tournaments. He traveled a bit with family in a Tioga motorhome to Florida and then to the Fryeburg Fair in Maine every year. He traveled round-trip across the country with family to Portland, Oregon, to visit an aunt and uncle, Pasadena, California, to visit friends, Florida to visit family, and back home.

He married Ellen Lyon, who survives him, on June 27, 1980, almost making it 45 years together. He grew up in Barton living with his grandparents: Geneva and Leon Valley, who predeceased him. Their children were like his brothers and sisters. He leaves behind his aunts: Madeline Krohn and Hilda Valley; sister-in-law Patty Goyet; stepbrothers: Donald Bushey and family, and Steven Bushey; also several cousins.

He was predeceased by stepbrother Michael Goyet; aunts: Rachel Sweeney and her husband, Ron, and Priscilla Parsons and her husband, Gerry; uncles: Ernest, Edgar and his wife, Sandra, David, Norman, Francis, Richard Valley, and Jerry Krohn; and father-in-law Melvin Lyon.

There will be no services or calling hours. Donations may be made to Orleans-Essex VNA and Hospice, 46 Lakemont Road, Newport, Vermont 05855. Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Joanne Coburn Wells

Joanne Coburn Wells, 82, died peacefully surrounded by family on March 2, 2025. She was born to the late Stanley Coburn and Marguerite Coburn Stevens from Newport Center. Joanne was a proud 1960 graduate of Newport Center High School. Throughout her life, she was known for her unwavering kindness, boundless energy, practical jokes, crafting skills, and deep love for her family and friends.

Joanne was the beloved mother of Karol Wells Leggett (Creg) and Karl Wells (Jeannie). She was also a cherished grandmother to Zachery Wells, Emma Leggett, and Tessa Leggett. She will be deeply missed by her surviving brother: Gary Coburn, along with many nieces, nephews, sisters- and brothers-in-law, and extended family.

Joanne formed many lasting friendships throughout her life in her hometown of Newport Center, the many places she lived, and during her relaxing years at Recreation Plantation in Lady Lake, Florida. Her warm spirit and generous heart touched the lives of so many, and she will be remembered fondly by all who had the privilege of knowing her.

A celebration of life gathering will be held for family and friends on Saturday, July 12, around 11 a.m. at the East Side Restaurant in Newport. Those who have any special pictures they want to share at her celebration can email them to [email protected] or mail them to Karol Leggett, 2700 Woodlane Circle, Birmingham, Alabama 35216.

Joanne requested to include a message to all: “Life should not be a journey to the grave with the intention of arriving safely in an attractive and well-preserved body, but rather to skid in sideways, body thoroughly used up, totally worn out, and screaming, ‘Woohoo, what a ride!” Those that knew her well will agree she was successful.

Joanne’s legacy of love, kindness, and devotion to family will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew her. She leaves behind a lasting impact, and she will never be forgotten.

Sandra Wheeler

Sandra Patricia Wheeler, 81, of Barton, died on April 4, 2025, in Barton. She was born on March 13, 1944, in Newport, to the late Theodore and Dorothy (Hauver) Stevens. On April 26, 1962, she married John Wheeler, who predeceased her on November 4, 2000. On August 27, 2010, she married Stephen Falconer, who also predeceased her on August 30, 2020.

Sandra enjoyed doing puzzles, knitting, crocheting, and she was very social and outgoing. She was a member of the American Legion Post 21 Auxiliary.

She is survived by her daughter Dorothy Wheeler and husband, George Aldrich, of Claremont, New Hampshire; grandchildren: Daniel Chizmar of Rhode Island, Sarah Pardy of New Hampshire, Shannon Amoroso and husband, Phillip Amoroso, of Massachusetts, Logan Pardy and wife, Allie Pardy, of New Hampshire, Elizabeth Stoddard, and Jason and Michael Chizmar; great-grandchildren: Isabell, Molly, Meadow, and Cody Amoroso, Abygayle, Autumn, and April Amoroso, and Kaydence and Calvin Pagans. She is also survived by many cousins, especially Wayne McClellan.

She was predeceased by her daughter Donna Chizmar and grandson Cody Pardy.

Friends may call from noon until the hour of the funeral at 1 p.m. on Friday, April 11, at the Curtis-Britch and Bouffard Funeral Home, 37 Lake Road, Newport, with the Reverend David Lisner officiating. If friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association of Vermont, 75 Talcott Road, Suite 40, Williston, Vermont 05495. Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

George Gray Whitelaw

The family of George Gray Whitelaw is saddened to announce his death on April 1, 2025, at the age of 87. He died peacefully in the company of his daughter Joanne at the Jack Byrne Center for Palliative and Hospice Care in Lebanon, New Hampshire.

George was born on March 2, 1938, in Alexandria, Dunbartonshire, Scotland. He spent many years of his childhood attending the English School Cairo boarding school in Cairo, Egypt. Upon his return to Scotland at the age of 16, he met his wife, Anna. They married in 1962 and spent the next 63 years together living in Scotland, England, Canada, and the United States. During their travels, George made many cherished friends with whom he kept in touch regularly. Throughout his career, George worked primarily as a chemist before retiring to Holland, Vermont.

During his retirement, George particularly enjoyed playing and watching golf, and reading a good book. He loved playing cribbage with his granddaughters or gathering around the table with his family for a meal and a round of dominoes. He held a special place in his heart for all of his pets, especially his dog Maggie. George took great pride in being a member of the Holland Community Church and served as a deacon and trustee there for many years. He also often volunteered at community and senior meals in the area.

George was a kind, considerate, and compassionate man who was devoted to his family and befriended everyone that he met. He leaves behind his beloved wife, Anna Whitelaw, his daughter Joanne Whitelaw, his sister Jean Young, and his two granddaughters: Heather Ann Krasner and Allison Krasner. He is preceded in death by his parents, Adam Whitelaw and Jane McCallum, and a daughter Linden.

A celebration of life will be held in the summer, with further details to be announced closer to the date of the event.