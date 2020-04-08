Obituaries 4.8.20

Joan T. Souliere

Joan T. Souliere, 92, of Newport died on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, in Barton.

She was born on September 24, 1927, in Coventry to Stanley Pollander and Irene (Hamel) Pollander.

In February of 1954 she married Joseph Souliere who predeceased her. .

Joan enjoyed playing bingo, building puzzles, spending time with her kids and grandchildren, and family holidays. She was an active member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post #23 in Orleans.

She is survived by her children: Roland Souliere of Barton; Paul Souliere and his wife, Sindy, of Coventry, Carmel Souliere and her companion, Serge Pothier, of Irasburg, Terry Souliere of Orleans, and Laurie Souliere of Newport; her seven grandchildren; and her 15 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters: Pauline Ryan of Evansville, and Nancy Cresswell of Newport Center; and her several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents; her son Delphis; her brothers Aldei, Phillip, and Francis Pollander; as well as her sister Genevieve LaFleur.

Funeral services will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions in Joan’s name may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association of Vermont, 300 Corner Stone Drive, Suite 128, Williston, Vermont 05495.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

James E. Hinton

James E. Hinton, 94, of Island Pond died peacefully in his home after declining health on Friday, April 3, 2020, surrounded by his wife and family.

He was born in Lyndonville on June 27,1925, to Leon and Belle (Smith) Hinton.

The family moved to East Charleston where he went to school and at the age of 15 he worked on a farm handling pulpwood.

He married Elizabeth Ladd on July 14, 1951.

He worked at the plywood mill in North Stratford, New Hampshire, then Ethan Allen in Orleans for over 30 years in the warehouse, retiring at 70. He also worked on Saturdays at the Morgan transfer station for 20 years.

Jim loved to visit with everyone and had dry jokes. He watched television news, NASCAR, comedy, and music shows. He enjoyed going to the softball games and Friday Night Live in Island Pond. He also enjoyed going camping with neighbors and friends Don and Joan Gonyaw to New England destinations.

He enjoyed antique car shows in the area and snowmobiling in the winter with friends. In the summer he enjoyed the camp on Lake Seymour watching the loons and ducks.

He is survived by his wife, Betty, of 68 years; his children: Debra and her husband, Jim Conley, of Barton, Micheal Hinton of Derby, Denise Hinton of Newport, Mark Hinton and his significant other, Susanne Baker, of Underhill, and Rebecca Hinton of Island Pond; his grandchildren: Ryan Hinton of Derby, Johnathan Hinton of Wyoming, Spencer Hinton of North Carolina, Karena Cole and her husband, John Cole, of Jay, Maine, and Amber Morse and her husband, Rene Morse, of East Charleston; his great-grandchildren: Kayleigh, Isabella, and William Cole, and Aiden, Noah, and Kolton Morse; his sister Annie Hinton of Newport; and his cousins, nieces, and nephews.

He was predeceased by his brothers: Alfred, Henry, and Ernest Hinton; and his sisters Emily LaFoe and Gertrude Brown.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent out to Pope Memorial Frontier Animal Society, 502 Strawberry Acres Road, Newport, Vermont 05855, or to the Brighton Fire Department, P.O. Box 369, Island Pond, Vermont 05846.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Janice Darby Hahn

Janice Darby Hahn, 89, of Woodsville died Friday, March 27, 2020, at Grafton County Nursing Home after a long battle with dementia.

Janice was born in Littleton, New Hampshire, on July 22, 1930, to Walter and Lois (Ricker) Darby. She graduated from Woodsville High School in 1948 and attended the University of New Hampshire.

On December 27, 1950, she married Thomas J. Hahn. After having four children, Janice returned to school, graduating from Lyndon teachers college.

She taught at elementary schools in North Haverhill, New Hampshire, West Newbury, and Basin, Montana, and may have been the only woman to ever teach in one-room schoolhouses in both Vermont and Montana. She worked into her 70s.

Janice was a prodigious cook, preparing delicious meals for family gatherings, the Bradford National Guard, Camp Challenge, the Special Olympics, and hunting camps. She also worked at the Blue Oven Bakery in Newport during the 1970s.

She enjoyed gardening, visits with her grandchildren, walking her dog, reading, and crossword puzzles. She shared a love of books, jigsaw puzzles, and board games with her extended family and their friends.

She is survived by her husband, Tom, and their four children: Jeanie, Michael and his wife, Robin, David, and Teresa; as well as her four granddaughters: Emma, Nora, Katy, and Hannah; and her three brothers: Phil and his wife, Pat, Steve, and Norman.

Janice will be greatly missed, not only by her family, but also by the many people whose lives she enriched.

There will be no calling hours. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.