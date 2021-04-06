Obituaries 4.7.21

Brenda J. Simons

Brenda J. Simons died peacefully on April 2, 2021, surrounded by her loving family and listening to her favorite music.

Brenda was born on March 21, 1942, to the late Elwin Kelley Sr. and Maxine (Ingalls) Kelley. She was married to Earl Simons, who survives her, on December 31, 1985.

Besides her love of music, she had a great passion for her family and her flower gardens. If you visited Brenda, you had to be prepared to spend an hour or so looking at her many gardens while she pointed out her favorites — of which she had many! She also loved to dance and loved to soak up the sun. When she had time, she might be found at Willoughby Lake and occasionally on the beaches of Florida.

Brenda was very active with the family farm and had a great compassion for animals, many a variety of which could be found on the farm. When she had time, she and Earl would enjoy the NEKPA (Northeast Kingdom Pulling Association) horse pulling events, where she had over the years served as vice-president and secretary.

Besides her husband, Earl, Brenda is survived by her children: Kim Thompson and her husband, Tom, of Hardwick, Terri LaClair and her husband, Jeff, of Sutton, Lynn Farrand of Rhode Island, and Kenni Ann Hawkesworth and her husband, Joe, of Jupiter, Florida. She is also survived by her stepsons Jay Simons and his wife, Julie, of Bolton and Lance Simons of Claremont, New Hampshire. Brenda is also survived by her grandchildren: Derrick Farrand, Shyanne Thompson, Thomas Thompson, Ethan Uradnik, Skylar Hawkesworth, Evan Simons, Bruce Simons, Samantha Staples, Carmen Simons, Ben Simons, Brian Simons, Noah Simons, and Gunner Simons. She had several great-grandchildren, including Mikayla Farrand, Emily Wells, Kaya Moore, Aiden Farrand, Dylan Perry, Kassidy Perry, Nataliah Perry, Savannah Thompson and Jesse Thompson; and by her brothers: Wayne Kelley and his wife, Linda, of Stanstead, Quebec, and Dean Kelley and his wife, Pauline, of Alabama.

Brenda was predeceased by her brother Elwin Kelley Jr.; her sister Doreen Lombardo; adopted son Joshua Simons; and stepsons Ronnie and Adam Simons.

Brenda was a kind and compassionate soul who always put others’ needs before her own. She was a grand lady and will be greatly missed by so many.

Services will be held at a later date.

Online condolences at curtis-britch.com.

Nancy Dee Suzanne Doyon-Poulin

Nancy Dee Suzanne Doyon-Poulin passed into her new life when she died on March 17, 2021, at age 79, at home, in Sebring, Florida, with her husband of 60 years and her brother Roland at her side.

She was born October 23, 1941, into the world on the family farm in East Brighton.

She is survived by her loving spouse, N. Roger Poulin; and her brother Roland Doyon and his family of Avon Park, Florida; by her sons Steven Poulin, and his wife, Emma, and the two grandchildren, Stephanie and Kelly of Terryville, Connecticut, Michael and his friend Jennifer, and three grandchildren: Nick, Kristen, and Julia, and great-grandchild Kaliana of Orange, Connecticut, Christopher and his wife, Jenny, and grandchild Nicole of Lake Worth, Florida. She is also survived by her in-laws, Charles Poulin and his wife, Nancy, of Bluffton, South Carolina, and Paul Richard and his wife, Charlotte, of Leander, Texas.

She was predeceased by siblings Fernando, Doris, Robert, Roger, Olive, and Maurice and her parents, Oliver and Regina Doyon.

Memorial services to be determined at a later date due to the pandemic.

Donations, in her memory can be made to the St. Jude Children’s Hospital to help with cancer research.

Gary Kent Ming

Gary Kent Ming, 69, died on April 3, 2021, after a courageous battle with COVID.

Gary was born in Island Pond on January 6, 1952, son of William and Beth Ming. After graduating from North Country Union High School in 1971, he worked in the family business for many years as a Polaris service technician and providing propane deliveries. Prior to retirement, Gary worked construction for J.A. McDonald, Inc.

He was a well-known, well-loved handyman. Many of the people he helped often became very close friends. Anyone who knew Gary would agree that, if Gary fixed something, you knew it would likely never break again. It would almost always be in better shape than at the time of purchase.

Gary served his community as a proud member of the Brighton Volunteer Fire Department for 40 years and as a trail groomer with the Brighton Snowmobile Club. As an avid outdoorsman who loved keeping busy, he spent much time outside. He enjoyed hunting, ice fishing, snowmobiling and camping. No matter the weather, he would find reasons to be outside.

Above all, he was a loving and dependable family man. He will be deeply missed.

He is survived by his wife, Phyllis Ming, of Island Pond; his children: Nicholas Ming of Island Pond and Jenny Ming of East Nassau, New York; his stepdaughter Jennifer Yahyia of Chandler, Arizona; his mother, Beth Ming, of Island Pond; his brother Larry Ming and his wife, Sylvie; as well as several grandchildren.

Gary was predeceased by his father, William Ming, and granddaughter Courtney.

Calling hours will be held at Curtis Britch and Bouffard Funeral Home, 1199 Railroad Street, Island Pond, on Saturday, April 10, from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. Masks are required to attend.

A graveside service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Brighton Snowmobile Club in memory of Gary Ming.

Online condolences at curtis-britch.com.

Pauline S. McCoy

Pauline S McCoy, 90, of Glover died on March 28, 2021.

She was born March 9, 1931, in Irasburg to Harold (Cy) and Mildred (Buzzell) McCoy.

Pauline worked on the family farm for many years. She enjoyed working with the farm animals, especially logging with the draft horses.

She loved her animals, big and small. In the summertime she liked going to the local fairs to see the animals and to watch the horse pulls with her parents.

Pauline always enjoyed going to bingo, attending family gatherings, and attending services at the Irasburg United Church.

She is survived by her brother Dale McCoy of Coventry and by numerous nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her siblings: Barbara Bragdon, Marion Orr, and Dean, Marvin, Stanley, and Wayne McCoy.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on May 14 at the Irasburg Cemetery with the Reverend Kelly Deslauriers officiating. Should friends desire, contributions in her memory may be made to the activities fund at the Union House Nursing Home, 3086 Glover Street, Glover, Vermont 05839.

Online condolences at curtis-britch.com.

Veda W. Lyon and Rodney W. Lyon

Veda Lyon, at the age of 88, unexpectedly went home to be with the Lord when she died on March 22, 2021.

Rodney Lyon, at the age of 93, went home to be with the Lord when he died three days after his beloved wife, Veda, on March 25, 2021.

Veda was born in Baldwin’s Mills, Quebec, on June 12, 1932, and was the only surviving child of Robert Brown and Vivian Ashman Brown. Both parents are deceased, along with Veda’s stepfather, Arthur Jordan.

Rodney Lyon was born in Rock Island, Quebec, on December 3, 1927, and was the second oldest child of Lloyd Lyon and Myrtie Washburn Lyon. Rodney is survived by his brother Guy Lyon and his wife, Phyllis Lyon; and his sister Velda Patterson and brother-in-law Jarrod Dion. He was predeceased by his sister Vivian Lyon Dion and brother-in-law Angus Patterson.

Rodney and Veda were predeceased by two grandsons, Todd Bickford and Joshua Leigh.

They are survived by their children Deborah Morey and her husband, Ron Morey, Trudy Lyon, Wendy Leigh and her husband, Earl Leigh, Cindy Lussier and her husband, Steve Lussier, Wendell Lyon and his wife, Jane, and Valerie Lyon. They are also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Rodney and Veda made their home in Holland, Vermont, and played an active roll in the community. Rodney worked as a farmer and then, due to a fire and the loss of the barn and house, took a job at Butterfields until the time of his retirement. He served as a forest fire warden for over 40 years. He enjoyed working outside in his yard or in the woods, riding his tractor up until last summer. Rodney was always ready to help someone out with his money, energy or time. Family and friends knew he could be counted on when needed.

Veda was a devoted wife, mother and church member. Her faith gave her the strength and courage it took to have a large family. Being a housewife and mother was her God-given purpose in this life. She was always working with her hands baking, knitting, and sewing to gift family and friends. Each new grandchild was given an embroidered pillowcase with the last one being last fall. She was generous with her money, time, energy and baked goods.

On September 16, 2020, Rodney and Veda celebrated their seventieth wedding anniversary — something they were both proud of and told everyone they spoke to about.

They will be greatly missed by family, friends, the community, and anyone who had the privilege of spending time with them. They were loved deeply because they deeply love and appreciated others.

Though our hearts are broken they will heal and be stronger for having both of them in our lives.

We take comfort in knowing they are together and at home with the Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

Our deepest appreciation to everyone who made it possible for Rodney and Veda to remain in their home until their death. And a special thanks to those who helped care for Rodney in his final days.

Funeral arrangements have not been made at this time.

Edyth J. (Mosher) Krzysko

Edyth J. (Mosher) Krzysko of Newport went to be with the Lord when she died on March 25, 2021.

She was born in Newport on March 2, 1935, to Lawrence and Elenore Mosher.

Edyth grew up in Newport and graduated from Newport High School in 1953. She enlisted in the Air Force in September of that same year. She was trained in camera repair and photography and was stationed at the 60th Fighter Squadron at Otis Air Force Base in Cape Cod, Masachussetts.

She married Jozef Krzysko on December 27, 1959, and continued to serve in the Air Force for eight years, until the birth of their children. After being honorably discharged in 1961, Edyth worked as a wedding photographer and did hand coloring of photographs, including many Lake Memphremagog scenes.

She re-entered military service with the Vermont Air National Guard in April 1979, serving as a transportation management specialist. She retired and was again honorably discharged in December 1993 at the rank of master sergeant.

Edyth enjoyed time spent with her family and friends, traveling, and Air Force reunions. Her husband, Jozef, predeceased her in February 2015.

She is survived by her two children, Larry Krzysko and Joan and Dave Barragy; her grandchildren Chris and Brittany Barragy, Amanda and Mark Lee; and great-grandsons Camden Barragy, and Jace and Jett Lee. She is also survived by her sister Benita and Ron Benson; her nephew Eddie Krzysko; her nieces Sue Groff and family, and Rhonda and Roy Bullis and family.

A graveside memorial service will be held at a later date with full military honors at Pine Grove Cemetery in Newport.

Online condolences may be shared at www.curtis-britch.com.

Marlin Paul Hinton

Marlin Paul Hinton, 69, of Derby, died on March 28, 2021.

He was born May 19, 1951, son of the late Earlton (Joe) Hinton and Arlene (Nault) Hinton in Barton.

Paul attended Lake Region Union High School. He was a member of the school basketball team and a graduate of the Class of 1970. His interest in basketball led him to attend K.C. Jones Basketball Camp in Boston.

After school, Paul decided to travel to Texas and spent time in the oil drilling industry before returning to Vermont. He then served 34 years at Ethan Allen furniture in the finish department. During those years, he enjoyed barbecues at the beach and found peace in camping. In retirement, he found comfort in his rocking chair watching sports and became a hobby collector. Many of his friends remember him for being kind, generous and easygoing.

Paul had two sons with Yvonne Randall: Earl J. Hinton of North Troy and Travis A. Hinton of North Troy. He is survived by two granddaughters: Jasmine Hinton and Ivy Hinton. He also leaves behind siblings Carolyn Malek of Barre, Brian and Linda Hinton of Barton, Janice and Kenneth Larocque of Barton, and Dale and Val Hinton of Brownington; as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.

A graveside ceremony will be held May 22 at 11 a.m. at the Welcome O. Brown Cemetery in Barton with the Reverend Curtis Miller officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the Paul Hinton Memorial Fund, North Country Federal Credit Union, 12 Main Street, Orleans, Vermont 05860.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Larry Gluckman

Larry Gluckman, son of Sidney and Mae, brother to Norm, husband to Sara, father to Meg, Kate and Anna, brother-in-law to Sue and Curt, father-in-law to Michael and Scott, grandfather to Sky and Dylan, friend and coach to many, died early Tuesday morning, March 30, 2021. He was 74.

On early spring mornings in the far northeast corner of Vermont, you’d find Larry in a single boat circling Shadow Lake. Steam rising off the cold water as a pair of loons called back and forth. After more than 55 years of being an oarsman, these movements were second nature, ingrained into his body. After 55 years he still tracked his progress, jotting notes about his performance into a small notebook. Millions and millions of meters rowed. A post-workout dip in the chilly water led to a cup of black coffee and a quiet hour on the front porch.

In his younger years, spring was filled with collegiate rowing races. Larry began his rowing career as a walk-on at Northeastern University. Within 18 months he had earned a spot on the U.S. national team, and he would remain at the pinnacle of the sport for the duration of his career. As a coach he led championship programs at Princeton, Dartmouth, and Trinity, impacting thousands of athletes with his philosophical approach to training. Coaching elite athletes in the small boats program at the Craftsbury Outdoor Center was a fitting conclusion to his career as it brought his dedication to rowing excellence to his favorite place, the Northeast Kingdom of Vermont.

Summer’s warm weather would beckon Larry’s family back to the lake each year. The girls would gather on the dock for lazy days of sun bathing and swimming. Larry built a raft for diving and organized a yearly swim across the lake and pancake breakfast. Each morning the family would walk up the hill to Stone’s Farm, with Larry never forgetting a carrot or two for the horses who would greet them at the wooden fence. On the way down the hill, Larry would trail the girls picking up garbage along the roadside — practicing what he would preach — leave it better. Since 2010, this annual pilgrimage included grandchildren, first Sky and then Dylan. Since early mornings were Larry’s domain, many were spent playing quiet games, going for walks, and eating his favorite snack, Wheat Thins. When the kids were away from the lake, “Gumpa” often sent notes, tucking a few dollars in with each handwritten card.

Summer also meant the yearly celebration of his marriage to Sara. This July would have marked their fiftieth anniversary. After meeting at a party at Northeastern University, Larry and Sara spent their years together traveling the world. Whether for Lar’s international competitions or their two years in Brazil as Peace Corps volunteers, their joint passion for adventure, people, and culture was a foundational element of their life together. Once the girls came along, theirs was a true partnership with Sara deftly guiding the home ship while Larry was off coaching. He would often mention (and she would never forget to remind him) that his coaching success was possible because of Sara’s strength and brilliance as a mother. During retirement, Larry and Sara road tripped across the country, visiting their daughters and siblings, camping and finding adventure and purpose wherever they roamed.

When the weather cools and the leaves turn copper and crimson, the fall heralds the start of basketball season. Always a fan of the sport, for some years Larry joined the basketball coaching staff at Peoples Academy, the public high school his daughters attended. He would hurry from his job at Concept2 to catch each afternoon’s practice, lacing up his white high tops to be a rebounder or defensive stopper. Most of the athletes had no idea of his coaching pedigree, but loved his impassioned calls from the sideline and occasional clipboard snapping. Larry’s investment in his daughters’ lives was not restricted to any court, but encompassed all that they did. With each new job or passion, Larry showed up through learning, asking questions, giving financial support, or giving the gift of his time and labor. He scooped hummus, learned about ICU nursing, investigated the civil rights history of Mississippi, kept stats on turnovers and box outs, and built sheds and farmers market setups. He was the resident advisor on all things financial, electrical, or car related. His love could conquer any distance, and he was often teased for his ability to drive cross country through time warps at lightning speed (so many audio books!). He was the quiet force behind big family celebrations, often working for months to bring together and create surprises for the ones he loved. No project was too small, no effort unrecognized.

As winter grabbed hold of the mountain and lakes, Larry would stow away the boat for the season and turn his attention to his community. In recent years, he dedicated tremendous time to advocate for young people in the child protection system as a guardian ad litem and worked to stop the polluting of Lake Memphremagog with the Don’t Undermine Memphremagog’s Purity action group (DUMP). He continued to coach athletes, advocate for the rowing world, and volunteer at the Craftsbury Outdoor Center. Each Saturday he would show up for Black Lives Matter on the Glover green, holding Bread and Puppet protest posters. For the last few winters, Larry and Sara traveled south to the ocean. Larry’s love of the sea echoed that of his father’s. As an older man, Larry’s dad, Sid, would make kites and fly them in the strong sea air on the beaches in Hampton Bays, giving many away to the children that would come to see the beautiful creations. It isn’t hard to see the similarity between a kite on the wind and a blade in the water — the interaction between man and nature. The endless give and take.

Larry’s life ended in a way he would have been proud of: his body strong, his hands calloused, his mind inquisitive and creative, and his family together. His body was taken by an aggressive form of leukemia but his spirit remains, forcefully pulling us all to be our best selves, to be our best together, and to make the most of our lives. He walked this talk to the very end.

A celebration of Larry’s life will be held in the summer. In lieu of flowers, a scholarship fund has been set up in Larry’s name at the Craftsbury Outdoor Center to support bringing new people to rowing, or donations may be sent to DUMP and its environmental justice efforts.

Notes to the family can be sent via the Curtis-Britch funeral home’s obituary page.

Maureen A. Fountain

Maureen A. Fountain, 74, of Derby died unexpectedly at her home on March 25, 2021.

She was born on February 8, 1947, in Burlington to Francis and Gladys (Amblo) Mallory. On June 24, 1972, she married Dean Fountain, who predeceased her on November 29, 2001.

Maureen was a teacher at multiple schools in Orleans County from 1972 to 2006. She was a devout member of the Mater Dei Parish. Anyone who knew her, knew how giving of her time to other parish members she was in many different capacities. She was an oblate through the Immaculate Heart of Mary Benedictine Monastery. She was a member of the Seymour Lake Association and was avid in local politics. She loved living in Vermont, animals and birds, and preserving the wildlife and environment.

She is survived by her children: Courtney Clarke and her husband, Edward, of Gardiner, New York, and Jeffrey Fountain and his wife, Michelle, of Post Falls, Idaho; by two grandchildren: Abigail and Madison Fountain; and by her brother David Mallory and his wife, Pauline, of Seminole, Florida. She is also survived by her grand-cats: Gemma, Felix, Tiggy, Mojo, Tara, and Cheetah; and by her grand-dog Charlie; as well as many cousins across the United States.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on June 17 at 11 a.m. at St. Edward’s Catholic Church in Derby Line. Interment will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery in Newport.

Should friends desire, contributions in her memory may be made to the Mater Dei Parish, 191 Clermont Circle, Newport, Vermont 05855.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Betty Mae “Moulton” Ellam

Betty Mae “Moulton” Ellam, 71, of Derby died on March 28,, 2021, in Lebanon, New Hampshire.

She was the beloved wife of Roy Ellam and daughter of Marion “Champagne” Cole of Island Pond and the late Neil Moulton.

She was born May 20, 1949.

Betty spent most all of her life always doing for everyone around her, and she had the biggest heart. She cared for children in her home while raising her own children until they were older when she started working at Northland Hockey. From there, she began working in housekeeping at North Country Hospital where she devoted 28 years before retiring. She loved, and was very devoted to, her family and adored spending time with her granddaughters whom she was extremely proud of. She enjoyed visits with her multitude of friends and family, which she and Roy acquired in their 47 years of marriage. Her favorite pastime was making cakes for everyone who wanted or needed one. She loved decorating their home and making changes to it, she loved playing cards with friends and was an avid dart player for many years with the Border Zone Dart League. She was an active member of the Brighton Alumni where she graduated from, as well as the VFW Post #798 Ladies Auxiliary. Anyone who knew her knew that any function she attended she would supply a carload of food, and her hands were always ready to jump in and help with anything that needed doing. She absolutely loved working on her family tree and spending a week every summer at an area lake.

She leaves behind her husband, Roy Ellam, of Derby; her mother, Marion Champagne Cole, of Island Pond; two daughters, Tina Ellam-Peck and her husband, Scott, of Derby and Peggy McAllister and her husband, Peter, of Derby. She also leaves behind her granddaughters: Elizabeth Carton and her companion, Jeffrey “Jake” Carpenter, of North Troy, Brooke Mcallister and her fiancé, Thaddaeus LaPlume, of Newport, Taylor McAllister of Derby, and Jenny Carton and her fiancé, Danny Rossi, of Canada. She is also survived by her brothers: Wayne Cole and his wife, Karen, of Island Pond and Raymond Cole and his wife, Judy, of Waverly, Virginia; her sister Zanita Morin and her husband, Bob, of Milan, New Hampshire; her brothers-in-law Otis Ellam and Craig Ellam and his wife, Joanne, of Derby Line; and by sisters-in-law Sara Gregory and her husband, John, of Newark and Marsha Archer and her husband, Bill, of Newport. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her father, Neil Moulton; her stepfather, Wayne Cole; her sister Mary Lou “Midget” Moulton and brother-in-law Cary “Pete” Moulton; her brother-in-law Ross Ellam; her sister-in-law Veda Gonyaw and her husband, Dennis Gonyaw; as well as her mother- and father-in-law, Beaulah and Irwine “Tarz” Ellam.

A graveside service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to the Brighton Alumni Scholarship Fund, Kay Hopkins, BHAA, 45 Hill Street, Danville, Vermont 05828-9731, or to the Charleston Historical Society, P.O. Box 46, East Charleston, Vermont 05833.

Lorraine I. Blake

Lorraine I. Blake, 93, died on March 29, 2021, at the Newport Health Care Center.

She was born in Brownington on November 21, 1927. to the late Clarence and Irene (Breault) Gray.

She married Hebert Blake on December 24, 1966. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary in Newport.

She enjoyed crocheting and knitting, making wooden replicas of days gone by, and doing puzzles.

She is survived by her children: Larry Gage and his wife, Pauline, of Newport, Lisa Desroches and her husband, Alan, of Coventry, Donna Laplume and Joe Desrochers, Linda Hahn and her husband, Ray, and family, and Bobby Blake and family; by daughter-in-law Jocelyne Gage; by her grandchildren: Larry Gage Jr. and his wife, Laura, and their children, Paul Gage and his wife, Danielle, and their children, Meagan Barrows and her husband, Nicholas, and their children, Nathaniel Brooks and his wife, Katie, and their children, Natashia Sanders and her husband, Andre, and their child, Julia Desroches, Corinna Lancaster and her husband, Royce, and their children, Cory Spaulding and his wife, Nancy, and their children, Melissa Mount and her husband, James, and their children, and Jason Laplume and his wife, Julia, and their children. She is also survived by her sister Viola Hourihan and her husband, Daniel, and family from Maine.

She was predeceased by her husband, Hebert; her son Terry Gage; her daughter Rosalyn Cook; and her brothers Merrill, Merton, and Clayton.

The family would like to express their sincere thanks to the Newport Health Care Center for giving Lorraine the best care anyone could ask for.

A funeral service will take place on Saturday, May 22, at 10 a.m. at the Free Will Baptist Church, 1232 Vermont Route 105, West Charleston, Vermont, 05872.

Friends may call one hour prior to the service.

Online condolences may be shared at www.curtis-britch.com.

Edmond E. Berube

A lifelong resident of Fall River, Massachusetts, Edmond Berube died peacefully on December 30, 2020.

He was the son of Edmond E. Berube and Ellen T. (Moffitt). His early years included many trips to Lake Willoughby, and to local beaches with his two younger brothers and dynamic parents. These vacation spots and love of family were his passions throughout his full life.

He attended Perkins School for the Blind, where he met his spectacularly talented wife of 66 years, Harriet Faye (George), who was raised in Barre. As a team, their talents, intelligence and work ethics were unrivaled. Edmond graduated from Brown University in 1950, where he earned a bachelor of arts degree in literature and economics. He enjoyed a very successful 40-year career with the Fall River Welfare Department and the Massachusetts Department of Public Welfare, first as a social worker and later retiring as deputy director of the southeastern Massachusetts regional office. During his professional career, Ed always provided support to those in need of social services with respect and dedication.

Ed possessed a refined worldview and was extremely articulate on a wide array of topics. He was an avid Patriots fan, a ham radio operator, loved big band music, and was always tracking current news and events. His sage counsel, intelligence, humor, generosity and love will be greatly missed.

He was predeceased by his parents, Edmond E. Berube Sr. and Ellen T. (Moffitt); and his brothers First Lieutenant Raymond “Brud” L. Berube, USMC, a carrier qualified naval aviator and Robert J. Berube.

He is survived by his devoted wife, Harriet Faye (George); his daughter Donna Berube, a registered nurse in Fall River; his son and daughter-in-law RADM (rear admiral) Raymond E. Berube, U.S. Navy Supply Corps (retired) and Mary J. (Farrell) who live in Coronado, California; sister-in-law Muriel F. (Pelletier) of Fall River; and his niece Kathleen Kroger of Middletown, Rhode Island; as well as his grandchildren: Ann (Berube) and her husband, David Ballard, of Fall River, and Paige Berube of Sacramento, California; Peter Berube of La Jolla, California; and great-grandchild Bear Thomas Ballard.

Leonard Joseph Baker

Leonard Joseph Baker, 93, of Morgan died on March 18, 2021, in Norfolk, Connecticut.

He was born on January 10, 1928, in New York City, New York, to the late Harold and Louise (Squires) Baker. On April 14, 1951, he married Catherine King, who predeceased him in 2009.

Leonard was a World War II veteran, serving in the Merchant Marines, and later in the U.S. Army. He was a police officer in Windsor, Connecticut, and was a supervisor for Hallmark Cards for ten years until he retired and moved to Vermont.

He enjoyed hunting and fishing, was a member of the VFW Post #798 in Newport, the American Legion Post #80 in Island Pond, and the Derby Fish and Game Club.

He is survived by his children: Catherine Davignon and her husband, David, of Winsted, Connecticut, Debra Baker of Fort Pierce, Florida, Lori Baker and her husband, Derek, of Norfolk, Connecticut, and Douglas Baker and his wife, Janet, of Otis, Massachusetts; by his grandchildren: Danielle Davignon, Christopher Stewart, Nicole Baker, and Matthew Baker; by six great-grandchildren; and by his niece Elizabeth King.

A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 17, at Clark Cemetery in Morgan, with the Reverend Michael DeSena officiating. Memorial contributions may be sent to the Derby Line Fire Department, P.O. Box 205, Derby Line, Vermont 05830.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Death notices

Dale Nadeau

Dale Nadeau, 75, of Holland died suddenly in an ATV accident while sugaring on Monday, April 5, 2021. More information will follow in next week’s issue.

Gary Starr

Gary Starr, 66, beloved husband of Pamela Starr, of Jay died suddenly on April 5, 2021, in Hartland.

Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, April 11, at the Curtis-Britch and Bouffard Funeral Home at 4670 Darling Hill Road in Newport. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 12, at the First Congregational Church in North Troy with the Reverend George Lawson officiating. Should friends desire, contributions in his memory may be made to the Boy Scouts of America.