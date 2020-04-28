Obituaries 4.29.20

Joyce Morse

Joyce Morse, 85, of Barton died peacefully on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at the McClure Miller Respite House.

She was born on February 1, 1935, to Olin and Marion (Labor) Simons in Sutton.

On December 23, 1955, she married the love of her life, Robert Morse, and together they built a beautiful life in Vermont and Florida.

For 38 years Joyce and Bob owned and operated Belview Campground in Barton. Joyce was part of the Vermont Campground Association, winning many awards for her dedication to volunteering. She also taught ceramics in her Essex Junction home for many years. Joyce was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother.

Joyce cherished making beautiful memories with her grandchildren doing crafts, taking photos, and making Christmas wreaths.

She is survived by her husband, Robert Morse; her son Jeff Morse and daughter-in-law, Nancy, of Milton; her grandchildren Megan Spiris and husband, Jon, David Bushey and his wife, Tara, Erin Morse and her fiancé, Daniel, Stacey Butler and her husband, Brian, Melissa LaMarche and her husband, Marc, and Sara Carey and her husband, Jason; her eight, soon to be ten, great-grandchildren; her two sisters Shirley Lyon and Grace McKinnon; and her many nieces and nephews.

The family gives a special thank-you to Tammy for her love and care for their mom.

She was predeceased by her parents; and her children Stuart Morse and Brenda Morse.

The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Maple Ridge Memory Care for the heart-felt care given to Joyce over the past year.

A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Welcome O’ Brown Cemetery with Reverend Evelyn Coupe officiating.

Memorial contributions in Joyce’s name may be made to the McClure Miller Respite House, 313 Roosevelt Highway, Colchester, Vermont 05446, and also to the Barton United Church, P.O. Box 306, Barton, Vermont 05822.

Dean Frederick McCoy

Dean Frederick McCoy, 87, of Irasburg died at the family farm on Saturday, April 11, 2020.

He was born on September 5, 1932, in Irasburg.

He served in the U.S. Army from 1954 to 1957, where he married Margot Schluechter, who predeceased him June 8, 1990.

He worked many years as a supervisor at the Ethan Allen Manufacturing Company. He was also a farmer. Farming was his most important passion. He loved the animals, field work, and spending endless hours with his family working hard.

Dean loved driving his pickup truck, running the roads was his biggest enjoyment. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing and playing cards, and always said, “Tell it like it is. The truth never hurt anyone but a lie hurts everyone.” He was always helping anyone and everyone, and he had friends everywhere he went.

Dean is survived by his children: Brigitte Moulton and her husband, Larry, of Brownington, Peter McCoy and his wife, Carla, of Brownington, John McCoy of Brownington, Lori Royer or Irasburg, and Tammy Thibeault and her husband, John, of Irasburg; and his many loved grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He had a very special bond with his grandson John Thibeault II; and special niece Gail McCoy. There were many people who held a special place in his heart: Aaron Smith, Becky Boulanger, Bob Collins, Cody Miller, Shawn and Michele Slater, and many, many more. He is also survived by his brother Dale McCoy of Coventry; and his sister Pauline McCoy of Glover.

He was predeceased by his son-in-law Denis Royer, and his other siblings.

He lived life the way he did “mind over matter. I don’t mind and you don’t matter.”

There will be a graveside service at a later date to be announced.

Louise C. Kelton

Louise C. Kelton, 98, of Orleans died peacefully in her home surrounded by family on Friday, April 17, 2020.

She was born on March 6, 1922, to Harold and Nellie (Burbank) Crawford of Hooksett, New Hampshire.

On November 29, 1943, she married the love of her life, Frank Kelton, who predeceased her.

She was a town clerk in New Jersey for many years. She enjoyed golfing, baking, sewing, gardening, renovating homes, and she especially loved family gatherings and dinners.

Louise was a proud member of the Orleans Country Club (OCC). She was a scorer at many OCC golf tournaments, and played well into her 90s. While wintering in Florida she also had the opportunity to score for professional golf association tournaments at Disney World.

She is survived by her children: Sandra Floersheim and her life partner, Jim Ryan, of Orleans and Pam Smith and her husband, Randy, of Orleans; her five grandchildren: Bruce and Todd Floersheim and their families, Sandra Hicks, and Erik Smith and Melissa Durkee and their families; her nine great-grandchildren: Brandon, Joshua, Leia, Kira, and Anika Floersheim, Alyssa, Andrew, and Ashlyn Hicks, and Charlotte Smith; her youngest sister Phyllis; her three nieces; and her one nephew.

She was predeceased by her husband, Frank Kelton; her parents Harold and Nellie Crawford; her sisters Thelma Lenz and her husband and Barbara Robie and her husband; her grandson Shawn Smith; and her nephew Scott Burpee.

A graveside service will be held at a later date by the family at the Irasburg Cemetery.

Should friends desire, contributions in her memory may be made to the Orleans Country Club, P.O. Box 8, Orleans, Vermont 05860.

Simone Antionette Graveline

Simone Antionette Graveline, 81, of Newport died suddenly on Friday, April 24, 2020, in Newport.

She was born on September 26, 1938, in Coventry to Arthur and Mary (Chaput) Belisle.

She was a lifelong member of Sacred Heart Church in South Troy and St. Mary’s Star of the Sea Catholic Church in Newport.

Simone was a loving mother and homemaker. She had many talents like sewing, knitting, crocheting, embroidery, and arts and crafts and she shared her knowledge of these things, as well as cooking, teaching them to others through 4-H. She had a knack for cooking, being able to whip together tasty meals, preparing many whether it be for the immediate family, for large holiday meals, or to feed the neighborhood friends that her children would invite to their home.

She had the ability with her laughs, smiles, and humor to make her home one in which these friends would easily call her, “mom.” Simone was an incredible woman, never giving up despite all her own struggles. She remained strong, devoted, and proud of her family, always wishing everyone the best. She filled the hearts of many and she is irreplaceable.

Simone is survived by her husband, Norman Graveline, of Newport; her former husband, Real Lanoue, of Newport Center; her children: Monique Lanoue and her friend David of Derby, Patrick Lanoue and his wife, Michelle, of Derby, and Bernard Lanoue of Topsham; her stepsons: Dwayne Graveline and his wife, Jean, Matt Graveline of Derby, and Jim Graveline and his friend Marie of Concord; her sisters: Jeannette Woods and her husband, William, of Florida, MaryAnn Hogan of Colorado, Pauline Comtois and her husband, Frank, of North Carolina, Lucille LaRose and her husband, Richard, of Brownington, Evelyn Cottone of Massapegua, New York, and Arlene Belisle of California, Lisa Mallory and her husband, Marc, of Texas; her sisters-in-law Debbie Belisle of Williston and Carmileta Belisle of Colchester; her brothers Armand Belisle of Derby and George Belisle of Brownington; her granddaughter Christina Crowley; her great-grandchildren: Emily Jane Demers, Oliver Myles Puckett, and Riley William Perry; her many nieces, nephews, and cousins; by Fern, Diane, and Ethan Lanoue, who she still considers family, and also by her many special friends.

She was predeceased by her daughter Henriette Rose Lanoue; her stepson David Graveline; her parents, Arthur and Mary Leontine Belisle; her six brothers: John, Lucien, Arthur Jr., Larry, Joseph, and Emmanuel Belisle; her two brothers-in-law Greg Cottone and James Hogan; and her niece Christine Belisle.

Funeral services will be held at a later date.

Should friends desire, contributions in her memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee, 38105, or to St. Mary’s Star of the Sea Catholic Church, 191 Clermont Terrace, Newport, Vermont 05855.

Dr. Frank Philip Fiermonte

Dr. Frank Philip Fiermonte died peacefully at the age of 99, on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, in South Burlington.

Born January 7, 1921, in Malden, Massachusetts, Frank was the son of Italian immigrants, Carmine Antonio Fierimonte and Marinetta (Bevilacqua) Fierimonte.

Frank is survived by his two children Paula and her husband, Bill Hartman, of San Rafael, California, and Philip and his wife, Irene Jednak, of Burlington.

He was predeceased by his wife of 55 years, Lucile (Rondeau), in 2001; his daughter Judith Ann in June 2019; and by his brother Stanley in 2013.

He graduated from Malden Catholic High School, where he played third base for the legendary baseball coach Brother Gilbert.

Frank graduated from the Massachusetts College of Osteopathic Medicine (DO) in 1944 and from the Kansas City University of Physicians and Surgeons (MD) in 1945. He did his residency at City Hospital in Fall River, Massachusetts, where he met his future wife, Lucile (Rondeau), who was a registered nurse at St. Anne’s Hospital in Fall River.

He began his private medical practice in 1946 in Derby and always said it was the view from Baxter Park in Derby Line that sold him on Vermont. His wife, Lucile, helped him with his practice in the early years.

Frank practiced in Derby for forty years, and was known throughout the Northeast Kingdom simply as doc Frank, and was a true “country doctor.” He made house calls daily, willing to see his patients at all hours and in all seasons. His office was in his home on Main Street in Derby where patients came during “office hours,” no appointment necessary. As stated in an October 20, 2015, congressional record entry by U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, “We would do well to learn from people like Dr. Frank Fiermonte. Motivated by the desire to serve his community and deliver the best care possible, for Dr. Fiermonte it was all about the patient.”

He loved the people of the Northeast Kingdom and was a fixture in the local community for all the years he lived there — golfing at Newport Country Club, an original member of the Derby Lions Club, a member of the Elks Club, and was the public health officer for the town of Derby for many years. He was a very good bridge player (but not as good as his wife, as she often reminded him).

Dr. Fiermonte received anesthesia training under the tutelage of Dr. John Mazuzan Jr., at the Mary Fletcher Hospital in Burlington, and provided anesthesia for the Newport surgeons for many years, in addition to his family practice.

Frank and his wife, Lucile, retired to Venice, Florida, in 1986 but always came back to Orleans County during the summers, where they rented a camp on Lake Memphremagog in Newport.

Frank’s family would like to thank the caregivers from the Residence at Quarry Hill for their loving care, as well as to the compassionate caregivers from Bayada Hospice.

A memorial gathering will be held in Newport later this summer (COVID-19 restrictions permitting).

Memorial contributions may be made to the Dailey Memorial Library, 101 Junior High Drive Derby, Vermont 05829.

Louis J. Choiniere

Louis J. Choiniere, 76, formerly of Barton, died on Sunday, April 12, 2020, at Gazebo Senior Living in South Burlington.

Louis was born on August 8, 1943, to Joseph A. and Louise M. (Bedard) Choiniere in Barton. He attended Sacred Heart and graduated from Barton Academy Class of 1962.

He continued to operate his family farm while working full time. After devoting more than 30 years of service, he retired from Fairbanks Scales in 2014.

Louis was truly a beautiful soul and put the love for his family above all. He was a great husband and loving father. He will be remembered for his kind heart, strength, and his great smile. He was a hard-working man with principles, and his children cherish fond memories of helping their father around the farm. He was much loved by all.

Louis is survived by his three children: Joshua Choiniere of Ferrisburgh, Jessie Choiniere of Burlington, and Tiffany Choiniere of Burlington; his three stepchildren: Ray Davis, Janet Davis, and Karen Davis and her husband, Allan; his one brother Donald Choiniere; his two sisters Delia Letourneau and Alice Sample and her husband, Cecil; and his two grandchildren Gabrielle Choiniere and Lily Choiniere.

He was predeceased by his first wife, Rose Choiniere, in 2010; and by his second wife, Lynn Choiniere, in 2019.

A graveside service is being planned at Mount Calvary Cemetery on Monday, June 22, at 2 p.m.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.saylesfh.com.

Scott N. Bursey

Scott N. Bursey, 54, of Newport Center died at his home suddenly on Thursday, December 12, 2019.

He was born on February 22, 1965, a son of William and Sara (Scott) Bursey in Lowell, Massachusetts.

Through Scott’s journey in life he met many people and made friends wherever he went. Scott loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, or just going for a walk in the woods. He loved all animals.

With his death he is able to be with his girlfriend, Betsy, who died four years ago.

Besides his mom and dad, he leaves behind two children Justin and family, and Allyson Bursey and family. He also leaves behind his brother Mark and his wife and family; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A service will be held at a later date.

Donations may be made to the Curtis-Britch and Bouffard Funeral Home at 37 Lake Road, Newport, Vermont 05855 to help cover funeral expenses.

Brandy L. Beaudry

Brandy L. Beaudry (born Pauline Anna Beaudry), 63, of Burlington, formerly of Irasburg, left her body peacefully when she died on Friday, April 18, 2020, while her loving daughter held her hand, after a valiant battle with cancer.

She was born on August 11, 1956, to René and Katherine (Mason) Beaudry in Irasburg.

Brandy graduated from North Country Union High School and then enlisted in the Vermont Army National Guard. After many years of service, she went on to blueprint and engineer airplane parts, and then served as a correctional officer in Waterbury.

In 2002, ready for a career change, Brandy graduated with her bachelor’s degree in human services and went on to work as a case manager for Northeast Kingdom Community Action (NEKCA) in Newport. Brandy had laid down roots in 1992 and raised her daughter in North Troy until 2007. Then, in an effort to remain close to her daughter during her college years, she sacrificed her love for country living and moved out of the Northeast Kingdom to relocate to Chittenden “this place is so loud” county.

Brandy was a dedicated and loving mother, and “memé,” to her only child and grandchild. She was a natural beauty, with eyes so brown they appeared purple, intelligent, as well as a disciplined and hard worker; always seeing a task through to its finish. She was exceptionally tidy, organized, and prepared.

Brandy enjoyed the outdoors, camping, boating, fishing, and hiking. She was also an exceptional cook and took pride in preparing get-togethers for her loved ones. Brandy was a proud Native American with lineage from the Algonquin Mic’mac tribe. Following her native customs, she would never let you leave her home without a gift of appreciation for sharing your time with her, and she fed everyone who came through her doors. She loved photography, music, dancing, drawing, and toward the end of her life she became quite talented with a crochet hook.

Brandy was a free spirit, and fiercely independent; always marching to the beat of her own drum. She preferred to tackle hands-on tasks herself rather than hire someone else to do it. She handled not only her battle with cancer, but also her entire life with a joyous smile, perseverance, strength, and grace.

Now at peace with the great spirit, she will be sorely missed, probably mythologized, but never forgotten.

She is survived by her loving daughter Samantha Wright; her granddaughter Audrina Wright of Burlington; her brother Albert and sister-in-law, Marie Beaudry, of Irasburg; her nieces Miranda Beaudry of Irasburg and Laurie Beaudry of Brownington; her many aunts, uncles, and cousins; and her former spouse and father of her daughter, James L. Wright, of Newport with whom she remained friends with and continued to spend many birthdays and holidays with up to her last Thanksgiving, when she still felt well enough to travel.

She was preceded in death by her parents, René and Catherine (Mason) Beaudry, of Irasburg; and her brother Robert ‘Bob’ Beaudry of Irasburg.

A memorial service in honor of Brandy’s life will be open to the public, and will be announced by her family, as soon as restrictions for group gatherings are lifted.

Neta Rae (Brooks) Aldrich

Neta Rae (Brooks) Aldrich, 77, of Charleston, died on Thursday, April 23, 2020, at her home with her children by her side.

She was born in Charleston on August 26, 1942, to Alvin and Ruby Brooks.

Neta married John Aldrich on July 25, 1966.

She was a member of the Brighton Ladies Auxiliary and the Charleston Historical Society.

She is survived by three of her children: Wanda Sorrell and her spouse, Butch Piper, of Connecticut, Ted and his wife, Tammy, of Vermont, and David and his wife, Sharon, of Connecticut; her sisters Dorothy Allen of Massachusetts and Beverly Hemond of Vermont; her grandchildren: Jenna Aldrich-Arel and her husband, Andrew, Kyle Aldrich and his fiancée, Desiree Abel, Ashlee Aldrich, John and Alycia Aldrich, and Beth and Christine Lewis; and by her many great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. She is also survived by her special friends Cheryl Reilly and Kathy Fletcher.

Neta loved getting together with family and friends. She especially loved the time spent with her two sisters whom she loved dearly. She went on cruises with her nieces and enjoyed going to the casino to play the slot machines. She had numerous collections of frog, bear, and Red Rose Tea figurines and blue glass items.

Neta loved going on day trips and paint and sip nights with her friends. She painted numerous nature scenes, which she gifted to family and friends. Neta was a huge Elvis fan and took great delight in going to all Mark Shelton’s performances with her best friend Cheryl.

She was predeceased by her husband, John Aldrich, in 2003; her son Michael Aldrich in 2014; her grandchildren Renee Sorrell in 1993 and Shawn Aldrich in 2016; and her brother Howard Brooks in 1999.

A graveside service will take place at a later date.

