Obituaries 4.28.21

Paul Victor Vanasse

October 3, 1954 — April 22, 2021

Paul Victor Vanasse lost his battle with pancreatic cancer on April 22, 2021, at the age of 66.

Paul was born in Coaticook, Quebec, on October 3, 1954, to Jeannette and Gilles Vanasse, the second of six children.

Paul is survived by his childhood sweetheart and the love of his life, Luanne Kay Vanasse; his mother, Jeanette, in Barton; and his siblings: Helene and her husband, Francis Taylor of West Glover, Lucille Vanasse of South Carolina, Bertrand Vanasse and his fiancé, Sarah, of Barton, Daniel and Pauline Vanasse of Barton, and Gaetan Vanasse of Ocala, Florida; along with many, many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

Paul’s family moved to Vermont from Canada when Paul was three years old. He grew up in Barton, where he began his career as an auto body craftsman. He developed that profession into a phenomenal skill, which he shared with his brother Gaetan, who continues in the profession. Known for his prowess with auto body work, Paul was also a fine auto mechanic and wood furniture craftsman. He could repair most anything mechanical or build something from the ground up, and he generously shared his skills with any who were interested, always with a sharp wit, wonderful sense of humor, a laugh, and a great smile that would light up his eyes.

Paul and Luanne met in high school in Barton, and they were married October 7, 1972. They moved to Washington State in 1974, where he worked construction on modules for the Alaska pipeline project. In 1976, Paul opened his own auto body shop. In May 1989, they returned to Vermont where he worked for Vanasse Builders, until he opened his own auto body repair shop and used car dealership, Paul’s Auto, in West Charleston. Paul was a consummate businessman, and operated his very successful enterprise, with Luanne’s invaluable help, for 24 years. He was asked not long before his death what he felt was his greatest accomplishment, or one of which he was most proud. He replied that would be marrying Luanne. After that he was proud, and rightfully so, of his skill repairing automobile bodies so they looked showroom new when he finished the job.

Paul loved spending time with Luanne and their dogs, going camping, boating, and fishing. They traveled and camped across the United States clear to Alaska, where Paul owned a couple of gold claims, but he never struck it rich there. He loved riding his Harley motorcycle, but his favorite was the 1965 Corvette Stingray that he rebuilt from the ground up. He loved that car to his dying day.

In 2003, Paul and Luanne bought property in Arcadia, Florida, and became “snow birds.” In 2015, Paul retired and moved to his paradise in Arcadia. He loved the beach, and even decided he liked swimming and floating, and loved fishing (even though Luanne usually skunked him).

Paul touched many lives and was greatly loved; he will be remembered and missed by all who knew him. He was a friend of Bill W. for 28 years.

Paul’s wishes were not to have a funeral service, but hope that others will remember him in their own way. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to an organization of your choice.

Frances Thargay

On April 17, 2021, Frances Thargay, beloved daughter, wife, mother, and grandmother, died at the age of 91.

Frances was born in Clay County, Missouri, on September 26, 1929, to Pauline Potter Clark and Arthur Barrett Clark. She never graduated high school because she refused to take gym class.

She ran away from home to become a front person for a donkey baseball team, traveling all over the South setting up their games. Many of these towns were so isolated that she (a teen) was often asked to speak at town meetings on various topics. Upon being returned to St. Louis, she ran away from home again and again until she finally made it to New York City, the city of her dreams.

In New York’s West Village of the late 1940s, Frances became an actor with the Living Theater, appearing in Picasso’s Desire Trapped by the Tail (in which her friend Norman Soloman played the entire Polish army), Stein’s Ladies Voices, and Karel Čapek’s R.U.R. She embarked upon an affair with Julian Beck and lived for a time in the Cherry Lane Theater, her favorite. It was one of the happiest times of her life.

In 1954 she met and married Walter Thabit. Together they raised four children. Frances and Walter separated around 1970. Walter died in 2005.

In the seventies, Frances became interested in Tibetan Buddhism. Through her association with Geshe Rinpoche, she met Nyandak Gendun Thargay, the love of her life, and married him in 1978. This was one of the happiest times in her life.

From the mid-seventies to 1986, she worked pro bono for the Office of Tibet as executive assistant to His Holiness, the Dalai Lama’s representative to the U.S., Tenzin Tethong. As such, she organized the first conference on Tibet and wrote the first draft of Richard Gere’s proposal for Tibet House. Frances and Nyandak separated around 1986.

Frances then bought a house and land in Vermont and set herself to gardening and working on her house. She called this her last great love affair.

Around 2009, Alzheimer’s disease began working its insidious damage.

Frances will be remembered for her passionate love of and support for the arts and her family, her service to the Tibetan community, and her intelligence, warmth, and laughter.

Frances was predeceased by her parents and both of her husbands. She is survived by her children: Darius, Alia, Nick, and Paavo; and her grandchildren Corina and Ben.

With all our hearts, we thank the Union House Nursing Home staff in Glover. We deeply appreciate your kind, loving care.

Frances Thargay’s funeral was April 27. Burial was in Pleasant View Cemetery in Orleans.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Frances Thargay’s name to The TibetCenter.org, or the Union House Nursing Home Activities Fund, 3086 Glover Road, Glover, Vermont 05839.

Gary Neilson Stevens Sr.

Gary Neilson Stevens Sr. died peacefully at his home in Morgan on April 18, 2021, at the age of 83.

He was born September 20, 1937, in Brighton (Island Pond), the son of the late Howard and Alice Stevens.

Gary is survived by his wife, Loris; and by their three sons: Dean and his wife, Tricia, of Arizona, Craig and his wife, Geri, of Derby, and Gary Jr., better known as Chip, and his wife, Sarah, of East Burke. He is survived by his sister Joanne and Aril Grant and their family; his brother Richard and his family; and his youngest sister Debbie Brown and her husband, Jeffrey, and their family.

He loved being a part of a large family and was lovingly known as “Pops” by his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and “uncle Gary” by his beloved nieces and nephews.

Gary attended schools in Island Pond and graduated from Brighton High School in 1955. He enlisted in the Air Force in 1956 where he spent four years, mainly as a paratrooper, having successfully completed 100 jumps, and also as a control tower operator.

Following his honorable discharge from the Air Force, he married Loris Dutton on October 28, 1962. Two years later, they traveled to Mesa, Arizona, to participate in special sealing ordinances practiced by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. As members of that church, Gary and his family were actively involved, Gary having held several leadership positions.

He loved the outdoors — hunting, fishing, skiing, etc. He provided a living for his family as a carpenter or through other wood related means. He was employed at Ethan Allen and at Matthew Burack, building furniture. Many miles were traveled and many feet of lumber were sawed as he traveled throughout northern Vermont and New Hampshire with his portable sawmill.

Two of his siblings predeceased him: his older brother Howard Jr. and younger sister Roxanne Prue. A daughter-in-law, Rosanna Stevens; and grandson Joshua Stevens also predeceased him — all of whom left behind families that remained very close to Gary.

Dora Annette St. Onge

Dora Annette St. Onge, 84, of Newport died after a time of failing health at the Maple Lane Nursing Home on Monday, April 19, 2021.

Annette was born February 6, 1936, in Bristol, Connecticut, the daughter of Stanley and Mildred (Tourseau) Marcil.

On April 18, 1953, she married Archie P. St. Onge. On December 24, 1954, their son Paul was born. They made their home on West Main Street in Newport.

Annette was a past member of the Daughters of Isabelle and a member of the ladies auxiliary of American Legion Post #21. Annette and Archie were members of the North Country Swingers and had many fun evenings of dancing.

She enjoyed meeting up with family and friends at McDonald’s or Wendy’s for coffee. She also liked to read and go to the movies. During her lifetime she worked in retail.

Annette is survived by her niece Lorraine Whipple and her husband, Val; her great-niece Nikole Brainard and her husband, Linz, and children Maya and Chase, and her niece Edith Durocher and her husband, Mitchell, with their family; her sister Madeline “Joyce” Pion; her nephew Levi St. Onge and his wife, Ginny; along with other nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband of 29 years, Archie; her son Paul; her sister Elizabeth “Betty” Allen; her brothers-in-law Lawrence Allen and Paul Pion; and her parents.

There will be a private service for Annette at a later date.

Aunt Ninnette, as she was lovingly called, will be missed at events and holidays, but her memory will be with us always.

Lynn R. Newton

Lynn R. Newton, 89, of Orleans died on February 11, 2021 in Lowell.

He was born on June 21, 1931, in Brownington to the late Henry and Caroline (Going) Newton. On October 3, 1964, he married Frances L. Hulse of Boston, Massachusetts, who predeceased him on June 2, 2010.

Lynn was a veteran of the Korean War, having served in the United States Army from 1952 until 1954. He received the Combat Infantry Badge while serving in Korea. He was a proud member of the American Legion Post #23 in Orleans.

He retired from Ethan Allen Manufacturing Orleans in 1993.

He was an avid sports fan and loved the Dodgers, having seen his first game at Ebbets Field in Brooklyn in the mid-forties. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. He loved living in the Northeast Kingdom. He was a true Vermonter.

He is survived by his son William (Bill) and grandson Zachary of Tampa, Florida; by his stepdaughter Janet and her husband, Wayne White, and granddaughters Kristine and Jaime of Marion, North Carolina; and his stepson John and his wife, Julie Ames, of Tampa, Florida.

He was predeceased by his brother Ralph Newton of Clifton, New Jersey.

A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 7, at Pleasant View Cemetery with full military honors.

Richard H. Guerrette

Doctor, Reverend Richard Hector Guerrette of Newport died peacefully on March 7, 2021.

He was born in 1930 in Bristol, Connecticut, to Hector and Leona Guerrette. Richard attended seminary in Baltimore, Maryland, and was ordained a Catholic priest in 1959. He also attended and attained master’s degrees from both Notre Dame University and Yale University. He furthered his education earning a doctorate at the University of Connecticut.

After moving to Vermont and settling in Newport City, he was engaged in counseling and had an art gallery in the Hood Building. He took care of his parents in their elder years through end of life.

Richard, for many years, identified as a scholar and lived a monastic life. He authored four books. He was an artist, thinker, and sensitive soul who made the world a better place. Amen, rest in peace, dear Richard.

Graveside services at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Newport will be held May 10 at 2 p.m.

Anne Farrand

Anne Farrand, beloved wife of Tom Farrand, died peacefully on April 24, 2021.

Anneliese Marie Troll was born in Würzburg, Germany, on May 28, 1936, to Mathew and Louise (Kuchenmeister) Troll.

On January 23, 1971, she married her soul mate, Tom Farrand. Together, they created a beautiful life and raised six children.

Anne was a woman of many talents. She was a wonderful cook, a gifted seamstress, and loved to knit and crochet special pieces for her family and friends. She enjoyed painting beautiful pictures that hang in many of her family and friends’ homes. Anne loved her annual family trips to Lake George, Mother’s Day winery trips, and all holiday festivities. Her trips back to Germany were something she cherished. She loved to laugh and was quick with a smile. Anne loved music and dancing. She embraced life, and her pure zest for life will be missed.

Anne is survived by her husband, Tom Farrand; her children: David LaClair and his wife, Vickie, Carol Viens and her husband, Gary, Sheila MacFarlane, Wayne LaClair and his wife, Rovelyn, and Gerry LaClair. She was predeceased by her eldest daughter, Cynthia Stone.

She is also survived by her sister Adelgunde Chastain and her husband, Manuel; along with cousins, nieces, and nephews both across the U.S. and Germany. Anne also leaves her special pseudo granddaughter Cassy Moulton. She leaves her favorite coffee group that met every day at McDonald’s before COVID, and she will be remembered by her friends at both Columbia Forest Products and Bogner of America. She worked for ten years at each place.

She was predeceased by her siblings: Joseph, Johann, Helga, Ruth, and Adolph. She is survived by her grandchildren: Erika Young, Brandi Stone, David (Bubba) LaClair and his wife, Jen, Melissa Hinton and her husband, Mark, John Carter and his wife, Christine, Jennifer Stephenson and her husband, Rob, Erika Sturgeon and her husband, David, Philip Viens and his fiancé, Brad, Travis MacFarlane and his wife, Sarah, Josh MacFarlane and his wife, Ravan, Joel Stevens, Rowdy LaClair, Marie Claire Meheust, CamRon LaClair, Dustin Miller and his wife, Liza, and Maegan Welford and her husband, Josh; and by 24 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 1, at Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home, 37 Lake Road in Newport with Father Dwight Baker officiating. That’s also where calling hours will be held from 10 a.m. until the hour of the funeral service. Interment will follow at the Pine Grove Cemetery in Newport.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Anne’s memory, to Orleans & Essex VNA and Hospice 46 Lakemont Road, Newport, Vermont 05855.

Laurence R. Davis

Laurence R. Davis, 68, of North Troy died peacefully with his children by his side on April 25, 2021, in Lebanon, New Hampshire.

He was born on June 26, 1952, in Newport to Earl and Joyce (Webster) Davis.

Laurence worked at Columbia Forest Products for 28 years. He enjoyed riding snowmobiles and worked on trail preparation, going on his pontoon boat, and hunting. He and his wife, Barbara, enjoyed camping and traveling.

He is survived by his children: Wanda Glodgett and her husband, Louis, and Raymond Davis and his wife, LeeAnn; by his grandchildren: Ryan Davis-Glodgett and his companion, Abby Ladd, Tyler Davis, David Davis-Moulton, Lilly Davis, Belinda Webster and her husband, Kyle, and Bethany Glodgett; and by great grandchildren Colton and K.J. Webster. He is also survived by his brothers: Brent Hodgkins and his wife, Chrisann, and Keith Guyette and his wife, Ellen; by his sisters: Fay Willis, Rita Johnson, and Ann Jones and her husband, Rusty; and by his very close friend Danny Lamonda.

He was predeceased by his wife, Barbara Davis; his brother-in-law Gary; his sister Joanne Guyette; and his brother Rene Guyette.

Friends may call from 1 p.m. until the hour of the funeral at 2 p.m. on Thursday, April 29, at Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home, 4670 Darling Hill Road, Newport. Interment will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery in Orleans.

Should friends desire, contributions in his memory may be made to the Country Riders Snowmobile Club, Newport Center, Vermont 05857.

Georgiana Emma (Laclair) Chaffee

Georgiana Emma (Laclair) Chaffee of Barton died on April 23, 2021, at her home.

She was born on February 1, 1937, in Wolcott to the late Wilfred and Florence (Delisle) Laclair.

In June of 1955 she married Paul Labrecque, who predeceased her in 1967. On June 14, 1968, she married her soul mate, Lloyd Chaffee, who survives her.

Georgiana was a graduate of People’s Academy, Class of 1955. She worked as a nurse’s aide for Newport Health Care and Union House, as a stitcher at Newport Furniture Parts, and as a cook at Maple Lane. Also, she served on Barton and Glover ambulances for many years. She loved hunting and fishing like Lloyd, and she enjoyed gardening and her beautiful flowers. She enjoyed family gatherings, going to yard sales and flea markets, knitting, crocheting, berry picking with her daughters, and she was known for baking her apple pies.

She is survived by her children: Lori Ann Dwyer and her husband, Frank, of Sheffield, Mark Paul Labrecque and his wife, Virginia, of McKinney, Texas, Faith Chaffee Prescott and her husband, Quint, of Glover, and Artemus Franz Chaffee of Barton; by 14 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her children: Monica Blake in 2010, Lisa Dwyer in 1982, Candace Schminkey in 2008, and Eric Fay Chaffee in 1974.

Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 29, at the Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home, 12 Elm Street, Barton where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 30, with the Reverend Carol Borland officiating. Interment will follow in Westlook Cemetery in Glover.

Should friends desire, contributions in her memory may be made to the Glover Ambulance Service, 48 County Road, Unit 64, West Glover, Vermont 05875.

Ruth Jessie Carter

Ruth Jessie Carter, 86, loving wife and mother, died peacefully on April 12, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family in Newport.

Ruth was born on June 13, 1934, in Irasburg to Idelle (Sanville) and Floyd Besaw. On July 31, 1948, she married the love of her life, Frederick J. Carter. They had eight children, 20 grandchildren, 53 great-grandchildren, and 27 great-great-grandchildren.

Along with raising a large family, Ruth had many accomplishments. One was receiving her GED at the age of 52 while raising a family of eight. It was one of her proudest achievements. Ruth also took care of the family business, Fred Carter Painting. She spent over 20 years working at Hillside Elementary School as a cook and was always happy to see her many grandchildren pass through the lunch line. At the age of 62 when most people are thinking about retirement, Ruth helped her daughter Tina Carter Bliss open Hoagie’s Pizza & Pasta. She remained there for ten years, and many of Ruth’s recipes are still being served today.

Ruth was an avid reader and enjoyed tending to her flowerbeds. She and her late husband enjoyed many trips to Florida, Maine, Nashville, and Alaska. She loved animals and was always handing out special treats and calling them her animal grandbabies. Planning family events always excited Ruth, and nothing made her happier than bringing her family together.

Ruth was a quiet, gentle woman with a sharp memory. She never forgot a special occasion or birthday for all 100 plus of her family members. She greeted everyone with a warm welcoming smile. She was always patient and never too busy for her family. Her home was always open, and she helped anyone in need whether it was cooking a meal or offering a listening ear. She had a tremendous capacity to love and accept others, never judging.

Ruth was the matriarch of the family, leaving behind a legacy of love and commitment to family, a legacy that will be passed on from generation to generation

Ruth leaves behind her daughters: Sandra (Larry) Columbia, Linda (Yvan) Parenteau, Nancy (Edward) Duncan, Theresa Carter-Coffin, Tina Carter-Bliss and her partner, Jeremy Descheneau; her sons: James (Patty) Carter, Michael Carter and his partner, Kerry Prue, and Bernard Carter and his friend, Molly Gonzalez. She also leaves behind her grandchildren: Eric, Bradley, Brock, and Travis Columbia, Yvan Jr. and Heather Parenteau, Edward Jr., and Chris and Kizzy Duncan, Peggy Carter-Peterson and Joshua Carter, John Carter and Jennifer Carter-Stephenson, Heather and Justin Matten, Amber and Arron Coffin, Isaac and Olivia Bliss, and Gina Motto and their spouses or significant others.

She is also survived by her brother Wayne Besaw; her sister Sally (Donald) Kelly; her sisters-in-law: Jeanne Besaw, Rita Carter, Natalie Carter, and Iona Carter; and her brother-in-law Louis Carter. Also surviving her are many close friends, including Rick and Jean Kelley and Andy Gonzalez.

She was predeceased by her husband, Frederick J. Carter; her parents, Idelle (Sanville) and Floyd Besaw; her mother-in-law and father-in-law Helen (Gogen) and Victor Carter; her brother Gene Besaw; and her daughter-in-law Wendy Carter.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, June 20, at 1 p.m. at 395 Clyde Street, Newport, Vermont. Following the memorial service, a meal will be held at the same location. A graveside placement will occur at the Pine Grove Cemetery in Newport.

Memorial contributions in Ruth’s memory may be made to the Halo Foundation, 1071 Upper Quarry Road, Newport, Vermont 05855 and the Pope Memorial Frontier Animal Shelter, 4473 Barton Orleans Road, Orleans Vermont 05860.

Funeral service

Funeral services for Edward Quintal will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 1, at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Troy with the Reverend Paul Sebastian celebrating a Mass. Interment will follow in St. Ignatius Cemetery in Lowell.

Committal service

Committal services for Larry Powers will be held on Saturday, May 1, at 2 p.m. at the Lake Road Cemetery in Newport Center with military honors.