Obituaries 4.22.20

David F. Woodard

David F. Woodard, 70, of Newport died on Saturday, April 11, 2020, in Newport.

He was born on June 22, 1949, in Arlington to Francis Woodard and Mae (Smith) Woodard.

David was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He worked as a security officer for many years. He enjoyed cooking, gardening, working on machines, walking in the woods, hunting, loved wild and domestic animals, and loved his family and grandchildren.

He is survived by his daughters Carla Libby of Bennington and Angel Lewis of Barre; his stepdaughter Naomi Jean Woodard of Barre; his fiancé, Lucille Tetreault, of Newport; his nine grandchildren; his nine great-grandchildren; his brothers: Richard of New Sharon, Maine, Adam of Winslow, Maine, and Joseph and his wife, Tammy, of Bennington; his sisters: Karen Buffum of Middletown, Sandy Woodard of Winslow, Maine, and Donna Livingston of Sunderland; his many nieces and nephews; and his former spouse, Geraldine O’Hara, of Barre.

He was predeceased by his parents.

Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions in David’s name may be made to Pope Memorial Frontier Animal Society, 502 Strawberry Acres Road, Newport, Vermont 05855.

William Edward Vogel

William Edward Vogel, 96, of West Charleston died peacefully on Monday, April 6, 2020 at North Country Hospital.

He was born on May 31, 1923, in White Plains, New York, to Fred and Myra Vogel.

He was predeceased by his sister Frances Webb; his niece Barbara Basford; and his cousin Claudine Burke.

Bill grew up in Hartsdale, New York, and graduated from White Plains High School in 1941. He spent his summers as a child at the family cabin at Lake Geneganslet in upstate New York. Some of his fondest memories were of those carefree days at the lake. So much so, that in his 80s, he wrote a book recounting his many boyhood adventures there.

He attended the University of Oklahoma and St. Lawrence University. After which he enlisted in the Army Air Corps and served in the Pacific Theater in the Air Transport Command, flying war supplies over the “hump.” When he returned from service in 1945, he graduated from MIT with a degree in engineering. He then worked for Johns Manville for many years in sales before becoming an independent sales agent for their products.

In 1976, Bill moved with his family to Vermont, where he pursued many varied interests and passions. His entrepreneurial spirit led him to open a restaurant and start a perennial business. He also raised a litter of Labrador retrievers and with his wife, Karen, restored three old Vermont farmhouses. He enjoyed doing family genealogical research on the Internet. He also loved to travel and was able to take his family on many memorable trips over his lifetime.

Bill will be remembered most for his sense of humor, his magnetic personality, and a great reverence for nature and all living things. He was especially fond of the many dogs he had over the years, most of them rescues. He loved the Vermont countryside and enjoyed cross-country skiing, camping, hiking, and canoeing.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Karen; his children: Deborah Stevenson, Conrad Vogel, Tracy Lavallee, Linda Boden, and Jennifer Bass; his grandchildren: Christopher, Brett, and Alyson Stevenson, Beth Israel, Emily Cadwell, Paul Lavallee, Max and Isabella Boden, and Henry and Charlie Bass; his great-grandchildren: Matt Stevenson, Ryann, Julian, and James Israel, and Emma and Liam Cadwell; his nephews Ken and Rick Webb; by his special family friends Duncan and Nancy Tingle; and his dog Roxanne.

Internment and a celebration of his life will be held this summer at Mountain View Cemetery in Waterville.

A very special thanks from his family to Abby, John, and the staff at North Country Hospital who provided him with such compassionate care.

Donations in his memory may be made to Pope Memorial Frontier Animal Shelter, 190 U.S. Route 5, Derby, Vermont 05855.

Harold G. Tolman

Harold George “HT” Tolman died peacefully at home on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, after battling a long illness.

Harold was born on April 19, 1943, the son of Elsie and George Tolman. His childhood was spent working on his family farm in Greensboro, on the land that is now known as Tolman Corners.

Harold was a tireless worker for his entire life. He was known for his talent in building homes and his masonry work. After retiring from construction, he worked for the U.S. postal service as the Greensboro and Greensboro Bend rural mail carrier until he retired in 2012.

Harold will be remembered for his many years of public service; he served three terms as a member of the Hazen Union school board, served as a volunteer fireman, a member of the Greensboro planning commission, and served eight terms as a lister for the town. He and his wife, Lorraine, were the recipients of the Greensboro Award in 2006, in recognition of their continued commitment to the town that Harold loved, and his ancestors helped to establish.

Harold also served as cemetery sexton, and worked for many years as the custodian at the Greensboro Town Hall, Greensboro Elementary, and Lakeview Union School. He spent 30 years coaching youth in Greensboro, ensuring that local children had the opportunity to positively experience both Little League baseball and basketball.

Harold was an avid Red Sox Fan. He enjoyed sports, but he will be most remembered for countless Tuesday night summer softball games, in which the pitches he threw were from a spot in the Greensboro field he loved and worked in as a young boy. For decades, Harold also looked forward to the annual Father’s Day tradition of family vacations to the ocean in Maine.

Harold is survived by his four children: his son Jefferson Tolman and his wife, Jacquelyn (Ramsay), of Greensboro, and his three daughters: Laurie Hodgdon of Stowe, Annette Jones and her husband, Jim, of Craftsbury, and Penny Jones and her husband, Andy, of Elmore; his ten grandchildren: Chris, Brent, Hannah, Nicole, Logan, Emily, Alysha, Kaitlyn, Abigail, and Meghan; his eight great-grandchildren with two soon to be born; and his sister Linda Carr and her husband, Mike, and their two boys.

Harold was predeceased by his loving wife, Lorraine, in 2017.

The family is planning a memorial service and Catholic Mass to be held in the summer of 2020. The burial will be in the Tolman family lot in the Greensboro Cemetery.

The town of Greensboro has established the Tolman Recreational Fund to honor Harold’s memory. The fund will be used to support the continuation of youth sports at Tolman Corners. Contributions to this fund can be made to the Tolman Recreational Fund, care of the town of Greensboro.

Arrangements are by Northern Vermont Funeral Service.

Eugene Arthur Marckres

Eugene Arthur Marckres, 78, of Craftsbury died on Monday, April 13, 2020.

He was born on October 2, 1941, to Earl and Veda (Chase) Marckres in Hardwick.

On April 11, 1964, he married the love of his life, Dorothy (Griggs) Marckres, who survives him.

Eugene was a graduate from Craftsbury Academy class of 1961, where he later worked as a custodian for 33 years until his retirement. He was a member of the Craftsbury Fire Department for 51 years, where he also served as assistant chief, as well as being a night watchman at Sterling College.

He enjoyed carpentry work, mowing lawns, and anything that involved being outdoors.

He is survived by his wife, Dorothy Marckres, of Craftsbury; his children: Jeffrey Marckres of Hardwick, Steve Marckres and his wife, Julie, of Craftsbury, and Cindy Houghton and her husband, Brad Jr., of Groton; his grandchildren: Joann Marckres and her partner, Travis O’Hara, Kelly and Jason Allen, Haley and Greg Caplan, Codey and Chelcie Marckres, Andrew Marckres and his partner, Kassity Hale, Olivia, Veronica, Gabby, and Madalyn Houghton; his great-grandchildren: Alex Appleby, and Ryder and Jaxon Marckres.

He was predeceased by his half-sister Evelyn Marckres; and his parents.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 30, at Craftsbury Village Cemetery with Reverend Kim Larose officiating.

Memorial contributions in Eugene’s name may be made to the Craftsbury Fire Department, care of Eric Britton, P.O. Box 55, Craftsbury, Vermont 05826.

Noella S. LeBlanc

Noella S. LeBlanc, 95, of Derby Line, died on Sunday, March 7, 2020, in Newport.

She was born on December 22, 1924, to Stanislaus and Rosina (Clouatre) Gaboriault in Westmore.

Noella was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps during WWII.

She attended cosmetology school for hairdressing in Boston. Noella worked as a housekeeper at North Country Hospital for over fifteen years and was a past member of the Alter Society in Derby Line.

Noella volunteered at the gift shop at North Country Hospital where she volunteered over 3,000 hours of her time and she enjoyed knitting, to the delight of family and friends. Many of her sweaters have been sold at the North Country Hospital gift shop.

Noella loved to travel especially going to see her children, and always enjoyed their visits. She liked playing cards and doing word search puzzles, and she was a member of St. Mary’s Parish.

She is survived by her children: Stanley Holcomb and his wife, Maureen Wood, of Malone, New York, Ronald LeBlanc and his wife, Sharon, of Derby, Louise LeBlanc of Chantilly, Virginia, Christine Jefferson of Salem, New Hampshire, Monique Peters of Leesport, Pennsylvania, Vincent LeBlanc and his wife, Ginger, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, George LeBlanc and his wife, Melanie, of Cambridge, New York, David LeBlanc and his wife, Lynn, of East Granby, Connecticut, and Andrew LeBlanc and his wife, Jamila, of El Paso, Texas; her sister Florence Fontaine of Derby Line; Georgette Lowell of Barton; Ruth Rowell of Glover; her 15 grandchildren; her 14 great-grandchildren; and her many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her six brothers: Wilfred, Arsene, Rudolph, Paul, Raymond, and Aime; and her five sisters: Lucille Harris, Isabelle Pierce, Irene Bowen, Rachel Campbell, and Antoinette Gaboriault.

Funeral services were held on Saturday, March 14, at St. Edward’s Catholic Church in Derby Line.

A spring interment will take place in St. Paul’s Cemetery in Barton.

Should friends desire, contributions in her memory may be made to one’s choice of any charity.

Doris L. Kennison

Doris L. Kennison, 86, of Orleans died on Monday, April 13, 2020, in Newport.

She was born on November 28, 1933, on the little farm at the top of Clay Hill Route 58 in Barton, to Charles Leander and Malinda Mae (Brunton) Laberee.

On October 16, 1954, she married Bernie Lanou Kennison, who predeceased her on December 15, 1955.

Doris attended the one room Heath School for eight years, walking or riding horse back for one-and-two-tenths miles. At the age of 13 she moved to Orleans and attended Orleans High School graduating in 1951.

On her eighteenth birthday she joined the Women’s Army Corp and left for Fort Lee, Virginia. She served for two years and was honorably discharged on November 27, 1953, with the rank of corporal. She worked for Howard Bank for 22 years, was town clerk and treasurer for the town of Barton for ten years, a justice of the peace for 20 years, and a member of the Orleans Federated Church since she was 16 years old.

She was also a member of the Order of the Eastern Star for over 50 years, Book and Thimble Club, and Northeast Kingdom Horseman’s Association. She enjoyed reading, gardening both flowers and vegetables, and was a lover of all animals, but especially horses, dogs, and cats.

She is survived by several cousins, nieces, nephews, and close friends.

She was predeceased by her husband, Bernie Kennison; and her parents.

A graveside service will be held at Brownington Center Cemetery at the convenience of the family with Reverend Alyssa May officiating.

Margaret Iola Kelley

Margaret Iola Kelley, 100, of Hyde Park died in her home on Friday, April 17, 2020.

She was born on March 22, 1920, in Clandonald, Alberta, Canada, the daughter of Clara King Gordon and James Gordon.

She had four younger brothers: Harvey, Gerald, Donald, and Benny, all of whom predeceased her.

Her mother became ill with tuberculosis in 1938 and in 1940 Iola returned home from nursing school in order to care for her four brothers. In 1942 she boarded a train from New Fish Creek, Alberta, Canada, and traveled to Vermont for a visit with her aunt Freddie King.

It was in Vermont where she met Stirling Ross Kelley of Derby, at a dance hall in Island Pond. In retelling the story of their meeting she often would say she liked the fact that he smelled good in spite of the fact he was a farmer. They were married in December of 1942.

In 1946 Iola developed tuberculosis. She stayed in the Trudeau sanatorium in Saranac Lake, New York, the first rest home for tuberculosis patients in the United States, until the discovery of streptomycin, which saved her life although she lost the use of one of her lungs which was ravaged by the disease. Her long life of 100 years with just one lung was truly remarkable.

For many years Iola and Stirling, also known as Bill, operated Kelley’s Farm Stand in Derby, which was full of the array of wonderful vegetables they grew in their large gardens. Many local children were hired to pick berries, beans, etcetera, for most, that being their first paying job. They also raised turkeys and sold them during the Thanksgiving and Christmas seasons, with Iola busy doing the many deliveries.

Iola was an active member of the Unitarian Universalist Church in Derby Line for over 60 years, still participating well into her 90s. She also was a 4-H leader in the ’50s and ’60s, an extraordinary seamstress, a marvelous cook, an avid reader, and a woman of many talents which she lovingly shared with others. As they say, she was “one smart cookie”, and with Bill, they enjoyed rich companionship and lively conversations on just about any subject. So many of her friends, young and old, were happy to be in her stimulating and loving company.

After Bill died in 2004 Iola stayed at their home in Derby for three more years, after which she moved in with her son and daughter-in-law in Hyde Park. They were so instrumental in helping her to enjoy the great qualities of the long life she had, with the ability to enjoy all “her” bluebirds, foxes, turkeys, deer, and dozens of bird species as well as the beautiful mountain views from her windows.

At the same time she appreciated being well cared for each and every day. She loved sharing memories of her early life in Alberta, Canada, such as horseback riding adventures and the time spent with her father and brothers in a primitive cabin in homesteading country.

Her love and care of animals was apparent throughout her life whether they be wild or domestic. In fact, because her cat Lucy was very ill, Iola had just very recently called the vet to have her euthanized — which she was, on the very day that Iola died. Their ashes will now be co-mingled, as she wished.

Iola’s body slowly deteriorated over her 100 years, but her mind was as sharp as ever, her memory still able to retrieve just about anything from her past, and her sense of humor, wit, and wisdom available for all to enjoy. She enjoyed astutely responding to television commentators from her chair, especially when she did not agree with them.

Iola is survived by her son Ronald Kelley and his wife, Ann Spearing, of Hyde Park; her daughter Judith Kelley Rutty Godfrey and her husband, John Godfrey, of Pembroke, New Hampshire; her grandchildren: Patrick Rutty of Edinburgh, Scotland, Kathleen Rutty Fey of New Boston, New Hampshire, and Dr. Sarah Kelley-Spearing of Rico, Colorado; her great-grandchildren: Stirling, Philip, and Natalie Rutty and their mother Jan Roberts, and Miles and Parker Fey; her nieces and nephews: Marilyn Taplin, Carolyn Judd, Patricia Somers, Terry Kelley, Paul Kelley, and Nancy Collins; and many more who live in Alberta, Canada, along with her sister-in-law Norma Gordon of Edmonton, Alberta.

A memorial service will be scheduled at the Unitarian Universalist Church in Derby Line at a later date when all can gather, join hands, tell stories, and celebrate this most amazing woman Iola, which is exactly what she wanted.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her name to Lamoille Home Health and Hospice, 54 Farr Avenue, Morrisville, Vermont 05661.

Pamela Joyce (Carter) Donovan

Pamela Joyce (Carter) Donovan, 68, of Coventry died peacefully on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at Bel-Aire Nursing Home with her daughters by her side.

She was born in Newport on October 15, 1951, to Francis and Shirley (Gilbar) Carter.

She graduated from North Country Union High School. On March 13, 1970, she married her best friend and love of her life Kermit M. Donovan whom she lost in 2008.

Pam was a waitress for many years working at The Brown Cow, Wayne’s Fisherman’s Platter, and Martha’s Diner, to mention a few. She later became a child advocate for Youth Services in Newport.

Pam and her husband were licensed foster parents for over 16 years, positively impacting the lives of dozens of children.

She is survived by three daughters: Tammy Lalime and her husband, Scott, Teri Gray and her husband, Keith, and Trisha Donovan; her grandchildren: Kallie Piette and her husband, Tim, Abbey Lalime and her partner, Jaime Sykes, Holly Lalime and her husband, Ansel Aarrestad, Trey Lalime and his partner, Cassidy Weiss, Brezee Lalime, Frankie Lalime, James Gray and his wife, Vanessa, Jordan Gray and his fiancée, Lindsey Gaboriault, and Jacey Gray and partner, Jacob Patenaude; her great-grandchildren: Leah and Lauren Piette, Hailey and Katelyn Andrews, and Treyshon Sykes-Lalime, and her three little nuggets; her sister Barbara Bolio; her brother Timothy Carter and his wife, Sara; her brothers-in-law: Dennis Donovan, Patrick Donovan and his wife, Barbara, and James Donovan and his wife, Sarah; and her many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Pam’s life changed tremendously after she lost her husband. She always enjoyed spending time with her three girls and their families, always looking forward to the next get-together. She loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren more than anything. She spent her time reading, crocheting, watching Christmas movies, and FaceTiming her great-grandchildren.

She was dearly loved by all and had many special friends, as she looked forward to spending time and visiting with them.

A special thank-you to Linda Parenteau and Joanne Hammond for all they did to help her and family with appointments and errands. She and her family appreciated it more than they will ever know.

She was predeceased by her husband, Kermit Donovan; her parents Francis and Shirley Carter; her in-laws Michael and Esther Donovan; her grandson Jacob Ryan Gray; and her brother-in-law Ken Bolio.

A graveside service will be held at a later date by the family at the Hillside Cemetery in East Charleston.

Should friends desire, contributions in her memory may be made to the Newport Ambulance Service, P.O. Box 911, Newport Vermont 05855. They do a wonderful job and have a wonderful staff. The family of Pam so appreciates all their help and support.

Rachel Brown

Rachel Brown, 83, died peacefully at Copley Hospital on Wednesday, April 15, 2020.

Born on May 30, 1936, she was the daughter of Neale and Helen Gray.

Rachel was married to her school sweetheart, Robert Brown, on June 25, 1955.

Rachel and Robert lived in Northfield for many years where Rachel worked at Mayo Nursing Home. They then moved to Craftsbury where they lived, played cards, and were active in the church on Craftsbury Common.

Rachel is survived by her husband; her two sons Reggie Brown and his wife, Mary, of Waterbury Center and Russell Brown and his wife, Heather, of Gardiner, Maine; her four grandchildren: Jessica Brown and Ethan Brown of Waterbury Center, and Brandon Brown and Courtney Brown of Gardiner; her great-granddaughter Madelyn Rose of Gardiner; and her many nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

Judith A. Baraw

Judith A. Baraw, 70, of Newport, died on Saturday, April 11, 2020, in Newport.

She was born on November 12, 1949, in Albany, New York.

On November 5, 1973, she married the love of her life, Charles Baraw, who survives her.

She was a member of the Saint Mary’s Star of the Sea Catholic Church. She enjoyed saying her rosary, listening to music, especially Donna Fargo, collecting angels, and also loved to cook.

She is survived by her husband; her son Scott and Randi Morse of Coventry; Tammy Baraw and companion, David Smith, of Derby Line; her grandchildren Austin and Averi Morse; her brother James Ryan of Orleans; her sister Paula Courtemancut of Massachusetts; and her stepmother Pauline Ryan of Evansville.

Memorial contributions in Judith’s memory may be made to the Saint Mary’s Star of the Sea Church, 191 Clermont Terrace, Newport, Vermont 05855.

