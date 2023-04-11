Obituaries 4.12.2023

Charlene Clarice Wood

Charlene Clarice Wood, 85, of Barton, died on April 2, 2023, in Barton. She was born on May 31, 1937, in Newport Center. She married Dale Wood who predeceased her in 1998.

Charlene graduated from Newport Center High School, class of 1956. Although she worked on the Wood Family Farm for most of her life, she also worked for B.F. Moore in Newport, Bel-Aire Nursing Home, and Bogner USA. She loved farming, her horses, being outside, dancing, and being with family.

She is survived by her children: Darlene Bowen and her husband, Troy, of Morgan, Juanita Hamelin and her husband, Kenneth, of Brownington, Dianne Lamonda and her husband, Danny, of Troy, Donella Auclair and her husband, John, of Kannapolis, North Carolina, Daniel Wood of Coventry, and Clifton Wood of Mocksville, North Carolina; by 16 grandchildren, six step-grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and nine step-great-grandchildren; and by her special sister Lucille Driver of Morgan, brother Richard Farrar of Newport Center, numerous in-laws, and a special sister-in-law Lorraine Webber of East Haven.

She was predeceased by her mother, Velma Grenier, by her grandparents Harry and Sophia Farrar, who raised her as their own, her brothers Wayne and Donald Farrar, sister Eurita Burke, one great-granddaughter, and by her special friend Roland Derosier.

Friends may call from 10 a.m., until the hour of the funeral at 11 a.m., on Saturday, May 6, at the Curtis-Britch and Bouffard Funeral Home, 37 Lake Road, Newport.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Karen H. Richardson

Karen H. Richardson, a resident of Westmore, died unexpectedly on March 13, 2023, at the age of 74, while on vacation in South Carolina.

Karen was born on January 19, 1949, to Fredrick and Jean Stahuber in Orange, New Jersey. She graduated from Governor Livingston Regional High School in 1967, and received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Connecticut.

Karen had numerous meaningful relationships, careers, and hobbies throughout her life. She loved traveling, shopping, and seeing shows in New York City. Upon retirement, she moved to Westmore and began a new chapter on Willoughby Lake.

Over the last several years she enjoyed serving on the Westmore Association and the Willoughvale Inn and Cottages Association. She was most passionate about her family and grandchildren. She devoted all she had to creating wonderful family memories for her 16 grandchildren. This is her legacy. She loved, more than anything else, watching her grandchildren have fun together. She had a knack for making everything special and fancy, and was the most positive person one would ever meet.

Karen’s favorite Bible verse she recited often was, “This is the day the Lord has made, we will rejoice and be glad in it,” from Psalm 118:24.

Karen is survived by three of her four children: Brian Richardson, Nicole Dolan, and Julie Tucker; by 16 grandchildren: Seamus Dolan, Connor Dolan, Maddy Richardson, Sean Dolan, Garrett Dolan, Talie Richardson, T.J. Tucker, Grace Dolan, Nina Tucker, Aislinn Dolan, Annie Tucker, Lucy Dolan, Michael Dolan, Aaron Dolan, Brian Dolan, and Finn Dolan; by her sister Susan Fucci, and by her two nephews Eric and Scott Sporn.

The family invites her friends to join them in celebrating her life at a casual open house on Thursday, July 27, from 2 to 4 p.m., at her residence: 752 Route 5A, Orleans, Vermont 05860.

Keith Robert McAllister

Keith Robert McAllister of Claremont, New Hampshire, and Deltona, Florida, died peacefully on April 6, 2023, in Deltona.

Keith was born February 10, 1963, to William and Barbara McAllister in Morrisville. He attended Lowell Graded School and graduated from North Country Union High School. He was employed by the Tolls home for women.

Keith loved restoring houses, hiking, camping, dancing, and his pets, who were his family.

He was predeceased by his father, William, and by his brother Edward.

He is survived by his mother, Barbara M. McAllister, and by his brothers Mark, David, and Gregory; by his grandparents James and Delima McAllister, and also Robert and Ellen Dunton.

He is survived by many aunts and uncles, and nieces and nephews.

There will be no calling hours. The burial and celebration of life will be held in the summer, dates to be announced.

Jeannine Mary Kennison

Jeannine Mary Kennison, 93, of Derby, died on March 31, 2023, in Newport. She was born on October 5, 1929, in Troy, to the late Albert and Imelda (Robillard) Beaudry.

In January of 1951, she married Albert Gerard Lahar, who predeceased her. Then in June of 1994, she married Lawrence Kennison, who also predeceased her.

She enjoyed tending to her vegetable and flower gardens, doing RSVP bears and dolls, volunteering at North Country Hospital, quilting, and sewing.

She is survived by her children: Dennis Lahar of Derby, and Diane Wharen and her husband, Donald, of Land O’ Lakes, Florida; and by her sisters Roseanne Brouillard of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and Lorraine Starr and her husband, Dr. Durwood Starr, of Newport.

She was also predeceased by her brothers Gerard and Robert Beaudry and by her sister Florence Lantagne.

Friends may call from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., on Wednesday, April 12, at the Curtis-Britch and Bouffard Funeral Home, 37 Lake Road, Newport.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, April 12, at St. Mary’s Star of the Sea Catholic Church in Newport, where a Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated. If friends desire, memorial contributions in Jeannine’s name may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association of Vermont, 75 Talcott Road, Suite 40, Williston, Vermont 05495.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Janice J. Hansen

Janice Hansen, a long-time resident and community member of North Troy, died peacefully on March 25, 2023, after a brief illness. She was surrounded by her son Mickey Hansen and niece Darlene Potvin. She leaves behind her daughter Jacqueline and son Mickey. Also, grandson Jeffrey Hansen and his fiancée, Jamie Baron, and their son Riley Bruce, whom she loved very dearly.

Janice was born in Wolcott on September 25, 1937, to parents Roland Denton Sr. and Bessie (Moodie). She was a loving sister to five siblings: Harriet (Edmund) Garrett, Jeanette (Chester) Wisnieski, Geneva (Dorio) Roberts, Roland Denton Jr., and Bernard Denton, all of whom predeceased her. Janice also leaves behind six sisters-in-law: Karleen (Pit) Denton, Sandra Denton, Margo, Ann, and Susan Hansen, and Jane Morris. She also leaves behind several nieces and nephews, all of whom she loved dearly.

A near forever resident of North Troy, Janice met the love of her life, Bruce Hansen, while working at the local snack bar. That first order of french fries and Pepsi led to a wedding on May 17, 1958, and more than 51 years of marriage until Bruce died on April 24, 2010.

Janice came from hard-working northern Vermont stock comprised of a career logger for a father and a stay-at-home mother who managed the family finances with a sharp eye and a frugal disposition. Likely, these traits were passed on to Janice, who began a career in accounting with Blair Veneer Corporation in 1956. Blair was eventually purchased by the Weyerhaeuser Group, where Janice joined the accounting department in 1968 and then transferred to the Jay Peak Resort accounting department in the early days of Weyerhaeuser’s ownership of the business. She excelled at managing the books, organizing payroll, and keeping fastidious records for nearly four decades and for three different ownership groups, eventually being moved into a director of accounting position during the last years of her career at Jay Peak.

Janice’s sharp, analytical mind and curious disposition were put to good use across hobbies like word searches, crossword puzzles, and brain games that kept her mind sharp as a tack right up to her final days. She will be missed by all who knew, worked, and interacted with her, potentially most by her loyal feline companions, Inis, Sapphire, and Spooky (three of the nine cats that she shared her home with over the past several years).

Interment will be held in the spring at the North Troy Village Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, if desired family is requesting donations in Janice’s memory may be sent to the Jack Byrne Center for Palliative and Hospice Care, 154 Hitchcock Road, Lebanon, New Hampshire 03756.

Katherine Crowe

After several years of declining health, Katherine “Kitty” Crowe of Derby, died on April 6, 2023, in Newport, at the age of 98.

On August 22, 1924, she was the fourth child born to Cyrus and Betsy (Lamphear) Skinner in St. Johnsbury. Despite losing her parents by the age of 16, Kitty and her siblings continued to live together as a family, working together, and pursuing their educations together. In 1945, she graduated from St. Johnsbury High School and remained with her family until she married.

On December 1, 1945, she married the love of her life, Stanley John Crowe Sr. She and Stanley became parents to their five sons. As a devoted wife and mother, she worked side by side with her husband and sons, whether they were farming, gardening, clearing land, building their home, or hunting for game to fill the freezer.

Widowed on November 16, 1969, she rebuilt her life and worked in numerous positions of employment, at the Bel-Aire Nursing Home until 1999. During these years she was also a working member of the American Legion Post #21, Women’s Auxiliary, banquet worker at the Elks Lodge, as well as a variety of weekend jobs.

Her domestic talents included knitting, crocheting, gardening, sewing, reading, as well as baking dozens of cookies and pounds of fudge. While her family had the pleasure of enjoying the gifts of her talents, she also used her abilities for the good of the community.

As an honored RSVP volunteer, she knitted hundreds of pairs of socks, mittens, and numerous teddy bear outfits for children in our community.

She was the mother of: Stanley Jr., (Collette); Clifford (Beth); Jim (Marilyn); Brian (Judy); and Alan (Karen). Those who called her “Grammy” include: Todd, Scott, Tammy, and Win; Tina, Casandra, and Harry; Becky and Eric, Stanley III, Kimberly, Eric, and Lyn, Melyssa and Chris, Jessica, Killey, Sonja, Seth, and Selina and Chad. She was the great-grandmother of 28, as well as the great-great grandmother of nine. She was predeceased by her husband Stanley Sr. in 1969, grandson Chad in 1993, son Clifford in 2019, as well as her siblings and their spouses; Walter and Margery Skinner, Lester and Blondie Skinner, Rhoda and Lawrence Bickford, along with Margaret and Floyd Sherlaw.

She is survived by her loving nephews and wives: Wayne and Linda Bickford and Carl and Linda Bickford.

A graveside service will be held Saturday May 6, at the Derby Center Cemetery, Derby, at 1 p.m., with Rev. Eric Crowe officiating. Per Kitty’s request, there will be no calling hours. Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Douglas Hilchie Betts, M.D.

Douglas Hilchie Betts, 89, a man who loved being a doctor, died in St. Johnsbury on March 30, 2023, from complications of COVID.

Douglas was born in Ontario, Canada, in 1934, the son of Edward and Evelyn Hilchie Betts. He earned a bachelor of science from Mt. Allison University in New Brunswick, Canada, in 1956, and his M.D. from Dalhousie University in Halifax, Nova Scotia, in 1961.

He went on to internships and residencies in Canada before coming to the United States and settling in Burlington as one of the anchor members of the University of Vermont psychoanalytic faculty in the 1980s. Douglas served as a clinical assistant professor in the department of psychiatry at the University of Vermont for many years and will be remembered as a psychotherapy supervisor, Balint Group leader, and teacher. Besides his work at UVM, Douglas had a private practice for 30 years.

Douglas loved to read, tell stories, visit with family and friends, and study his favorite artist, Salvador Dali. At the age of 88, Douglas joined the YMCA and, with the help of a friend, learned how to swim. His knowledge of history and psychiatry was vast but most of all, Douglas loved being a doctor.

Douglas was proud to be a member of the local Religious Society of Friends (the Quakers) and lived by their missions of peace, equality, simplicity, and community.

He is survived by his stepdaughter Allyssa and her husband, Cedric Stevens, and their son William of Burlington, and by his sister Eileen French of Ottawa, Ontario.

A celebration of Douglas’ life will be held at the Friends Meeting House in Burlington at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be sent to the Burlington Friends Meeting, 173 North Prospect Street, Burlington, Vermont 05401, or made online at www.burlingtonquakers.org.