Obituaries 3.6.2024

Lucille T. Wing

Lucille T. Wing, 93, of Derby, peacefully died on February 23, 2024, in Barton. She was born on May 10, 1930, in Westfield, to Arthur and Helen (Domina) Lefevre. On June 7, 1952, she married Milton Wing who predeceased her.

Lucille was a graduate of Derby Academy, class of 1948. She enjoyed devoting time to her family and was a member of the VFW and American Legion Auxiliary.

She is survived by her son David and his wife, Sandra; by her grandchildren: Emily and her husband, Richard Manning; Mathew and his wife, Summer, Derek and his wife, Meghan, Adam Wing, and Trevor Wing; by six great-grandchildren; along with nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her son Daniel Wing, and siblings Albert Lefevre and Mary Leach.

Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. If friends desire, memorial contributions in Lucille’s name may be made to Mater-Dei Parish, P.O. Box 1078, Derby Line, Vermont 05830. Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Robert “Ted” Young

Robert “Ted” Young, 73, died on February 28, 2024, of an apparent heart attack while doing what he loved most — working in his maple sugar woods.

Ted was born July 31, 1950, to Robert and June (Cook) Young, who predeceased him. He is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 54 years, Rebecca (Houston) Young; their children Sarah Young-Xu of Haverhill, New Hampshire, her husband, Yinong, and their children: Leili and Luke; Tello Young of Irasburg and his children: Jacob, Tyler, and Justin; and Joshua Young of West Glover and his children: Madison and Trent. He is also survived by his brother Jim Young and his wife, Pat, his sister Jeannine Young, and his sister Margaret Brewster and her husband, Ray, along with their families. Ted loved his family dearly and treasured his seven grandchildren.

Ted grew up in West Glover on the family farm. He attended Craftsbury Academy and graduated in the first class of Lake Region in 1968. He graduated cum laude from UVM with majors in animal science and agricultural economics. After college, he and Rebecca farmed with his parents and later in partnership with Mark Rodgers. Always a positive person, after a life-threatening accident in 1993, Ted became even more grateful for every day he had. He filled those days with meaningful work and spending time with the people he loved. Ted was a pillar of the Glover and farming communities. He served as a lister for the town of Glover for 45 years. He was active in several agricultural associations, serving as a director for the Cabot Co-op, Yankee Farm Credit, and Orleans County Maple Sugar Producers Association boards. Despite the challenges of dairy farming, he and Rebecca continued his parents’ family farm and improved the land and business until selling it in 2011. He and Mark were named Vermont Dairy Farmers of the Year in 1996. After selling the dairy farm, Ted and Rebecca remained avid sugar makers, earning many blue ribbons that attest to their dedication to quality and consistency.

After retiring from farming, Ted had more time to enjoy his hobbies: reading, improving the woodland, and traveling. Though too numerous to mention, adventures included China, Peru, the Galapagos, and Italy, among many others. Perhaps their favorite trip was walking the Coast Path in Cornwall, England, with their daughter.

Ted once said anytime he wanted to talk to his father, he just had to go to the woods and sit on a stump. We will similarly know where to find Ted ­­— he’ll be there in our hearts or out in the woods at peace, grateful for the life he had and the people he loved.

A memorial service will be held at the United Church of Craftsbury at Craftsbury Common on March 16, at 11 a.m. All are welcome.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Glover Ambulance, 48 County Road, West Glover, Vermont 05875, or the Orleans County Maple Producers Scholarship Fund (OCMPA), in care of Donna Young, 843 Wayeeses Drive, Morgan, Vermont 05853.

Ruth Allison Marsh

Ruth Allison Marsh, a lifelong resident of Derby, died peacefully at home on February 25, 2024. Ruth was born on January 23, 1930, in Derby, to Guy and Luella Robbins. She married the love of her life, Gordon “Joe” Marsh on August 21, 1949.

Ruth was a kind, loving, and generous wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. Ruth strongly believed in maintaining the close bond and ties of family and friends. Joe and Ruth’s home was the gathering place for family and friends on Thanksgiving, Christmas, and for unforgettable Fourth of July parties. The family will all cherish the memories of the wonderful food and loving companionship of all who attended.

Ruth is survived by her children: Michael Marsh, Mary Lou Marsh, Paul Marsh, Barbara Holten and her husband, Randy, Gary Marsh, and Donna Galuszka and her husband, Frank.

In her later years, Ruth received compassionate and excellent care from her son Gary which allowed her to stay in her home. During those years Ruth and Gary created a special bond that they both treasured.

Ruth is also survived by her much-loved sister Marion Bates and her sisters-in-law: Bertha “Tootie” Robbins and Beverly Robbins; by her many nieces and nephews that she loved and adored; and by her best friend Joan Tice and close friend Curt Brainard.

Ruth never met a child that she did not love and adore. She took great joy and cherished each and every one of her 16 grandchildren: Todd Petit, Gregory Marsh, Allison Bernhardt, Timothy Petit, Kate Holten-Cortney, Jared Marsh, Joe Marsh, Nickolas Holten, Ryan Marsh, Korey Marsh, Kayleigh Marsh, Alyssa Jardine, Adam Galuszka. Tod Pronto, Ryan Pronto, and Corey Pronto. She is also survived by 32 beloved great-grandchildren and by three great-great-grandchildren.

Ruth was predeceased by her beloved husband, Gordon “Joe” Marsh; cherished grandson and daughter-in-law Shawn Marsh and Pret Marsh; her parents, Guy and Luella Robbins; her two brothers: Milton and Stanley; her sister Frances Taylor and brother-in-law Gardner Taylor; brother-in-law Philip Bates, and brothers- and sisters-in-law Maurice and Louise Marsh; Max and Dorothy Marsh; and Ethel Tweed and Errol Marsh.

The family will forever celebrate the gift of Ruth’s life and love. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Please visit awrfh.com to share your memories and condolences.

Maurice Lafleur

Maurice Lafleur, 91, of Irasburg, died on February 28, 2024, at the Bel-Aire Center

surrounded by his loving family. He was born December 13, 1932, in Irasburg, to Albert and Donalda (Berlinguette) Lafleur.

He served in the U.S. Army, seeing combat during the Korean War and proudly retired from Lake Region Union High School as its lead maintenance worker. He greatly enjoyed the visits of family and friends, hunting and fishing, and planting his annual garden.

He is survived by his children: Jane Clark, Joanne and husband, Andre Williams, Joe and his wife, Audrey Lafleur, and Julie and her husband, John Flanagan; by her grandchildren: Eric and his wife, Ashley Clark, Adam and his wife, Sara Clark, Todd and his wife, Carly Clark, Gina and her husband, Tyler St. Onge, Avery Williams, Aaron and his partner, Gillian Perron Williams, Andrew and his wife, Samantha Lafleur, Kristi Butterfield, Baylee and her partner, Freeman Sparks Jacobs, Brody Jacobs, and Christopher Jacobs. He is survived by 16 great-grandchildren and another due in March; by brother Richard Lafleur; numerous nieces and nephews; and by special friends Kenny Blackburn and Larry Gaboriault.

Maurice was predeceased by his parents; siblings and spouses: Clarice and her husband, Lucien Messier, Rose and her husband, Eddy Vachon Lafleur, Genevieve Lafleur, Jean Paul and his wife, Anita Lafleur, Michael and his wife, Yvette Lafleur, Dolores and her husband, Andrew Harbec, Andre Lafleur, and Gertrude and her husband, Ernest Beauregard; and by his son-in-law Tim Clark and son-in-law Alain Quintal.

A graveside memorial service will be held at St. Theresa’s Catholic Cemetery at the convenience of the family. The family invites everyone to share memories and condolences by visiting www.awrfh.com.

Death Notice

Rudolph Gratton

Rudolph Gratton, 88, of West Charleston died on March 2 in Newport. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 14, at St. Edward’s Catholic Church in Derby Line. Full obituary to follow. Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.