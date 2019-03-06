Obituaries 3.6.19

Peter Anthony Nichols

Peter Anthony Nichols, 47, of Stannard, died on February 17, 2019, at the McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester, after a brief yet courageous battle with a glioblastoma brain tumor.

Peter was born October 1, 1971, in St. Albans, to Paul and Lise (Rainville) Nichols.

He met Kim Cosman while volunteering on a construction project and they married on October 16, 1994. In 1999, they welcomed their first daughter, Gillian Lise. In 2010, their family was complete with the birth of their second daughter, Grace Leilani.

Growing up on the family’s dairy farm in East Enosburg from a young age, he learned strong work ethics and the value of hard work. Caring for calves was one of his favorite chores. In between chores, Peter and his brothers would be exploring and enjoying the vast family land by hiking, biking, skiing, camping out in the woods, building things, and generally being boys.

After graduating from Enosburg Falls High School in 1989, Peter carried the values he learned at home on through his life as he volunteered as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses and served on the body of elders in his local congregation. He devoted much of his time to the congregation, the ministry, and working on various construction projects including helping to build the Watchtower Education Center in Patterson, New York, the Watchtower Farm in Wallkill, New York, and the World Headquarters of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Warwick, New York. He also assisted on many kingdom hall and assembly hall construction projects throughout New England as well as disaster relief work following hurricanes in New York and Puerto Rico. During this time he forged great friendships that have spanned time and distance. His good example influenced all three of his brothers to follow in his footsteps.

Through his father’s instruction, and as a volunteer on construction projects, he learned the electrical trade. As a master electrician he ran a successful small business, Cold Hollow Electric, in the Northeast Kingdom of Vermont.

Peter and Kim worked hard to instill a love for their God Jehovah into their daughters, teaching them to love the Bible, and its many wonderful promises for the future. One of his favorite places to visit was Hawaii where they were surrounded by warm Pacific waters, beautiful creation, and the many friends they had on the islands. Right up to the end, what stood out most was Peter’s faith in his God Jehovah and his hope for the future.

We’d like to thank all of our friends and family for their amazing support as well as the hard working staff at University of Vermont Medical Center, Fanny Allen, and the McClure Miller Respite House. A special thank you to Dr. Alissa Thomas for her outstanding care of Peter.

Peter is survived by his wife Kim (Cosman); and two daughters: Gillian and Grace; his parents Paul and Lise; his brothers and their wives: Allen and Kirsten, Amos and Katy, Keith and Tiffany; also his niece and nephew and many uncles, aunts, and cousins.

A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 9, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses at 38 Porter Brook Road in Hardwick.

Roger Paul Mason

Roger Paul Mason, 66, of Albany, died suddenly on February 27, 2019, at his home.

He was born on August 5, 1952, in Barton to Maynard and Dorothy (Laverdiere) Mason. On November 8, 2008, he married Bonnie MacGregor who survives him.

He graduated from Lake Region Union High School in the class of 1971.

Roger was a truck driver for Carroll Concrete for many years. He was also a farmer in Albany most of his life. Among his hobbies, he enjoyed hunting and vegetable gardening.

He is survived by his wife, Bonnie Mason, of Albany; by his children: Karen Mason of California, Valerie Mason of Vermont, Angela Mason of Newport, and Jennifer Mason of Lowell, Massachusets; by his granddaughter Kylie Green of Woodbridge, Virginia; by his siblings: Gary Mason and his wife, Valvete, of Albany, and Paulette Webster and her husband, Mark, of Irasburg; by his sister-in-law Guyla Mason of East Calais; by his nephews: Michael and Douglas Mason, Brian and Gary Mason, and Earl White of Florida; by his nieces: Michelle Jenne and Brittany Mason; by his great-nephew Mitchell Mason; and his great-niece Morgan Mason.

He was predeceased by his brother Donald Mason; and by his parents: Maynard and Dorothy Y. Mason.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Should friends desire, contributions in his memory may be made to the charity of one’s choice.

Online condolences can be made at curtis-britch.com.

Anita L. (Champigny) Folsom

Anita L. (Champigny) Folsom, 99, a longtime resident of Brownington died peacefully in Newport, on February 26, 2019.

She was born on October 11, 1919, in Newport, to Calixte and Exilpere (Labonte) Champigny.

On July 2, 1938, she married George Claron Folsom who predeceased her in 2002.

Mrs. Folsom was a devoted wife and mother, whose skill for gardening never went unnoticed. As a pastime, she potted plants on her porch and went up to her son Allen’s vegetable fields. Anita and her husband farmed on Maple Hill Road in Barton for twenty years. She worked in the fields alongside her husband as well as doing all the boiling during maple sugar season. In 1965, Anita and her husband sold their farm in Barton and moved to Florida where they resided for many years. She was affectionately known as “Grammie Folsom” to the neighborhood children. Later in life Anita visited schools sharing the legacy of her life during her childhood. Anita was a longtime member of St. Theresa’s Catholic Church of Orleans.

She will be sadly missed by her children: May Perry-Fortin and her husband, Rene, of Holland, Eva Forcier and her husband, Peter, of Maple Lake, Minnesota, David Folsom and his wife, Patty, of Lakeland, Florida, Kenneth Folsom and his wife, Patricia, of Peru, New York, and Allen Folsom of Brownington. Anita also is survived by several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. She is survived by one sister: Laura Ida Marineau of Montpelier; and by several nieces and nephews.

Anita was predeceased by her daughter Rachel Lee Lamoureux; and by her siblings: Wilfred Champigny, Camille Champigny, Lillian Brien, Germaine Moeykens, Rosa Nadeau, Juliette Boisvert, Lena Jacques, Pauline Champigny, and Marie Champigny. She was also predeceased by sons-in-law: Noel Perry and Gerard Lamoureux; daughter-in-law Sarah Bensenhaver; and grandson Mark Perry.

Funeral services were held at St. Theresa’s Catholic Church of Orleans on Monday, March 4. A spring interment will be held at a later date at the Brownington Village Cemetery.

Should friends desire, contributions in her memory may be made to the Michaud Memorial Manor at 47 Herrick Road in Derby Line, Vermont 05830.

Online condolences can be made at curtis-britch.com.

Donald E. DeRoehn

Donald E. DeRoehn, 89, of Derby died on February 24, 2019, in Burlington surrounded by his family.

He was born on December 22, 1929, in Lowell, Massachusetts, to Eric DeRoehn and Alice Burrill. He married Anne Phelps on October 12, 1958.

Donald moved to Newport in 1946, when his parents bought what became DeRoehn’s General Store. He graduated from Derby Academy in 1947. From 1951-1953, Donald served in the Korean War. His basic training was at Fort Gordon, Georgia, and he served in several places including northern Africa and the Pentagon.

After his military duty, Donald returned to Derby where he opened DeRoehn Studio. Over the years, he photographed many weddings, families, and senior portraits. He operated the studio until 1978. During this time, he served for many years in the Vermont Professional Photographers Association and even became president of the association. In 1972, he and his wife, Anne, received the prestigious Professional Photographers of America’s National Award for their work in the association. He was also an active member of the Professional Photographers of New England.

In the early 1970s, Donald started to do his own color processing and eventually processed images for other studios in Vermont. That was the beginning of DeRoehn Color Lab, which later changed its name to Derby Color Lab. In the seventies, Donald’s sons Bob and Rick started working for the lab. The DeRoehns worked together until the lab’s closing in 2001. Donald then went to work at Kingdom Color and Imaging in Newport until his retirement in 2010.

He enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle and watching his Boston Red Sox, New England Patriots, and old movies. He enjoyed spending time with his two grandchildren.

Donald is survived by his children: Bob DeRoehn and his wife, Ann, of Derby and Rick DeRoehn of Derby; by his grandchildren: Alex DeRoehn of Vancouver, British Columbia, and Jonathan DeRoehn of Gorham, Maine; and several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his wife, Anne, in 1987 and his brother Walter in 2006.

A graveside service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Orleans Essex Visiting Nurses Association and Hospice at 46 Lakemont Road, Newport, Vermont 05855.

Online condolences can be made at curtis-britch.com.