Obituaries 3.29.2023

Karen Lee Whitcomb

Karen Lee Whitcomb, 72, of Glover, died on March 24, 2023, in Glover. She was born on November 21, 1950, in Sherbrooke, Quebec, daughter to Allan and Pearl (Wallace) George.

She is survived by her children: Hannah Ruth McNall and her husband, David, and Ashlee Ann Whitcomb and her partner, Jeremy Gaudette; by her grandchildren: Morgan, McKenzie, Hunter, Michael, Paige, Calan, and Colton. She is also survived by her sisters Patti, Kathy, and Pam. Karen is also survived by others: Margaret Maxwell, Alta Jenness, Tim Hinman, and all the staff at Union House Nursing Home.

She enjoyed participating in arts and crafts, drinking tea, eating doughnuts, and visiting with friends and family.

Karen was predeceased by her parents, Allan and Pearl George.

Services will be held on Thursday, March 30, at 1 p.m., at the Curtis-Britch and Bouffard Funeral Home, 37 Lake Road, Newport.

Online condolences at curtis-britch.com.

Madeline Joyce Pion

Madeline Joyce Pion, 88, of Barton, died on March 22, 2023, in Newport. She was born on October 8, 1934, in Bristol, Connecticut, to the late Stanley and Mildred (Touseau) Marcil.

On October 14, 1950, she married Paul Pion, who predeceased her. Madeline worked as a seamstress before becoming a caregiver for numerous people throughout Orleans County. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, reading mystery novels, and loved having picnics.

She is survived by her children: Madeline Chaput and her husband, Felix; Henry Pion and his wife, Lynn; Edith Durocher and her husband, Mitchell; Pierre Pion and his wife, Betsy; Leon Pion; and Joseph Pion and his wife, Charlene; by many grandchildren, several great- and great-great-grandchildren, as well as by her sisters-in-law Theresa Couture and Alice Pion, and many nieces and nephews.

Friends may call from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., on Friday, March 31, at the Curtis-Britch and Bouffard Funeral Home, 4670 Darling Hill Road, Derby.

Funeral services will be held at noon, also on Friday, March 31, at St. Mary’s Star of the Sea Catholic Church in Newport, where a Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Benjamin R. Mastin

Benjamin (Ben) R. Mastin, 87, died peacefully on Thursday, March 23, 2023, after years of progressive dementia, and days after a fall that broke his hip. He was born on February 2, 1936, in Midland Park, New Jersey.

After Pompton Lakes High School class of 1954 graduation, he attended Vermont Academy, Mitchell College, and Colgate University. Ben was an Army veteran whose dedication and ingenuity led him into a career in industrial plastic fabrication. He started at Plastichem with his half-brother Bob and later began Maston Products with Jim Dykstra. Eventually he launched Plastic Design Inc., where his consulting and custom fabrication designs were in high demand by companies such as Raytheon, IBM, and Gulden’s Mustard.

Ben and Marcy’s dream of moving to Vermont was realized in 1984, when he sold his business and purchased Authentic Log Homes with long-time family friend, Andrew Moffatt.

Retiring in 1987, Ben found continued fulfillment doing plumbing and heating for Harry Miller and others in and around the Craftsbury community. Ben returned his appreciation for the community through volunteerism: trustee for the United Church of Craftsbury in the 1990s and board member for the Craftsbury Community Care Center from 2002 to 2004.

Never idle, his work ethic continued around the homestead, felling and cutting six to eight cords of wood annually well into his 70s. Because many hands make light work, each Labor Day weekend family and friends joyously joined in splitting and stacking the wood.

Gardening was another passion. Ben and Marcy grew potatoes, beets, peas, beans, squash, tomatoes, cucumbers, and his favorite, corn (six varieties, with two 60-foot rows each). Neighbors and regulars at the bi-weekly bridge club would often share in the surplus of corn.

Love of card-playing was a lifelong standard in the Mastin household; clearing the dinner table made way for nightly games. Playing extended into community groups, including several duplicate bridge clubs and the Gourmet Bridge Club in Newport.

Ben always dedicated time to vacation with his family. Annual ski trips and canoe and camping trips guaranteed memories of hilarity, adventure, and togetherness. He and Marcy traveled to many far-away countries. China was one destination that took Ben’s breath away, while Ireland satisfied his love of golf. Ben was a member of Orleans Country Club for many years.

Ben is survived by his wife and soul mate of 59 years, Marcy, and by his daughters Aileen and Terry, and by four grandchildren: Dane, Ben, Gwen, and Peter. He is also survived by his sister Mary, his brother Doug, and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his siblings Anne and Don, and his half-siblings Ted, Bob, and Florence.

A celebration of Ben’s life will be held in Craftsbury in July of 2023. Those interested in attending the event may reach out to his daughters via email at [email protected] for more information.

Thomas R. Day

Thomas R. Day, 79, of Glover, died on March 20, 2023, in Glover, after a lengthy illness. He was born on December 31, 1943, in Lowell, Massachusetts, to Douglas and Gertrude (Lorrain) Day. On January 9, 1971, he married Margery (Midge) J. Reid, who predeceased him.

Tom was a truck driver for Page Transportation in Weedsport, New York. He and Midge moved to Westmore in 1997 from Amesbury, Massachusetts.

He is survived by his children: Sharon Saalfield and her husband, Ian, of Merrimac, Massachusetts, and Mark Day and his wife, Cheryl, of Fletcher. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Daniel, Sarah, Ashley, Cayla, Caleb, Ryan, and Connor; by his sister Lorraine Kipp of Overland Park, Kansas, by his brother Norman Day of Naples, Florida, and by several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his wife, Midge, who has welcomed him home.

Graveside services will be held later in the spring at Lakeview Cemetery in Westmore.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

George Wayne Clark

George Wayne Clark, 83, of Irasburg, died peacefully on March 20, 2023, surrounded by loving family, at North Country Hospital in Newport. With heavy hearts his family announces the passing of their beloved father.

George was born on March 2, 1940, in Keene, New Hampshire, to Carl Alfred Clark and Clara Margaret Flagg. He grew up around the dairy farms where his father worked in Cheshire and Grafton counties in New Hampshire. The Clark family eventually settled on Straw Road in Hopkinton, Merrimack County, New Hampshire, where George followed in his father’s footsteps by working at the Gilmore and Maplewood dairy farms. He was praised by one of the farmers as the best hired hand he ever had.

In his early twenties, George worked for the New Hampshire State Highway Department, becoming a highway inspector. Later he worked for Pike Industries as an asphalt plant operator in various locations, helping to pave the newly constructed Interstates 89, 93, and 91.

In October 1968, at the age of 28, George moved his family to Irasburg to manage the Burkewitz Breezy Valley Farms. Here he was able to acquire in-depth knowledge of dairy herd management.

In 1973, George began employment as an artificial inseminator working for Jim Young of West Glover. After several years George purchased Young’s business and under the new name Genetic Opportunities, began selling genetics and organizing breeding schools to train farmers to artificially breed their own cows. His sales area included all of Vermont, New Hampshire, and Southern Maine. George was well known and liked by the many northern New England farmers he served.

As a teenager, George was active in the Salvation Army, playing the baritone horn in the Concord Salvation Army Corps Band. He always fondly remembered the Salvation Army’s lively summer camp meetings at Old Orchard Beach, Maine.

On November 3, 1956, George married his high school sweetheart, Ella Pearl Drew. They raised their five children in the Christian faith, training both through instruction and by example. In the early 1960s, George and Ella regularly sang gospel duets in the Contoocook Baptist Church, with Ella accompanying them on the guitar. George passed his musical heritage to his children, who all went on to play musical instruments and sing in churches. Even in his retirement years, George sang solos in church, completely from memory. At Bel-Aire Center, George shared his love for God and music by his cheery disposition and an ever-ready tune on his lips.

George enjoyed hiking the White Mountains of New Hampshire, summiting most of the 4,000-footers. He passed this passion on to his children through frequent family hiking trips. George loved woodworking, gardening, tree planting, and digging.

He was also a do-it-yourself carpenter, rebuilding one home and building three new houses from the ground up. George valued Christian service, participating in various building projects at Irasburg Grace Brethren Church, River of Life Camp in Irasburg, Island Pond Grace Brethren Church, a building project in Taiwan, and a medical construction project in Honduras. He never ran from a challenge and loved being told that something was impossible so he could prove otherwise. George inspired excellence in his children, who entered the diverse fields of computers, aviation, engineering, nursing, and law enforcement.

George was predeceased by his parents; by his beloved wife, Ella; by his infant children Richard and Bruce; by his brother Reverend Albert Clark of Dalton, Georgia; by his sister and brother-in-law, retired Salvation Army Commissioners Frances and Albert Scott, of Clearwater, Florida; by his brother-in-law, retired Salvation Army Major Chet Emmons, of Belgrade Stream, Maine; and by his daughter-in-law Susan Clark, late spouse of his son Wayne Clark.

George is survived by his sister and brother-in-law Charlotte and Charles Paul of Hopkinton, New Hampshire; by his sister, retired Salvation Army Major Joyce Emmons, of Belgrade Stream, Maine; by his son Wayne Clark of Rindge, New Hampshire, and fiancée, Kathy Gallant, of Saint John, New Brunswick, Canada; by his daughter and son-in-law Donna and Michael Sanville of Irasburg; by his son and daughter-in-law Timothy and Chris Clark of Wake Forest, North Carolina; by his son and daughter-in-law Wesley and Karen Clark of Weatherford, Texas; by his son and daughter-in-law Daniel and Catherine Clark of Baring Plantation, Maine; by his 11 grandchildren; his 29 great-grandchildren; and by his many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made in George’s name to River of Life Camp, 1145 Route 14, Irasburg, Vermont 05845.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday, May 26, at the Irasburg Village Cemetery, with Pastor George Lawson officiating.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Natalie Ann Carter

Natalie Ann Carter, 89, of Newport, died peacefully on March 15, 2023, in Barton. Natalie was born August 11, 1933, in Newport, to Walter and Lena Bishop Tiedeman.

She attended Sacred Heart School and graduated from Sacred Heart High School in 1953. She was a lifelong member of St. Mary’s Star of the Sea Catholic Church.

On October 10, 1953, she married Robert N. Carter of Newport, who predeceased her February 1, 2016. To them were born two daughters, Debra Ann Carter who died in infancy, and Becky Carter Jacobs.

She worked for a bit at Montgomery Ward in the catalog department, and then when Robert started his own electrical business, she was his bookkeeper for over 30 years.

Her family was her life; she devoted herself to loving, caring, helping whenever she could in any way. She had a very special bond, along with Robert, with their grandson throughout their whole lives.

Natalie is survived by her daughter Becky Carter Jacobs and son-in-law Dennis Jacobs, her grandson Tanner Jacobs and his fiancée, Rachel Lucas, brother-in-law Louis Carter, sister-in-law Iona (Wayne) Carter, sister-in-law Sally Austin, and many cousins, nephews, and nieces on both sides of her family. She is also survived by two special cousins, Mary Gardner of Burlington, and Lillian Bessette of Arizona, who shared many happy childhood days at Mama Bill and Papa Bill’s camp on beautiful Lake Memphremagog during their early years, one of her most cherished memories. Also by a special friend Olive White, who reunited from their school days after they were both widows, a time when they both needed each other. They enjoyed many lunch dates and times shared together.

She was predeceased by her parents, Walter and Lena Tiedeman, by two brothers Clyde and Herbert Tiedeman, her daughter Debra Ann Carter, her husband of 63 years, Robert N. Carter, and a special cousin Charlotte Rivard.

As her health declined, she resided at Newport Health Care in Newport, and then Maple Lane Nursing Home in Barton, with the loving care of the nurses and staff during these last few years, until her passing.

There will be no calling hours.

Funeral services were held on Thursday, March 23, at St. Mary’s Star of the Sea Catholic Church, where a Mass of Christian burial was celebrated.

Spring interment will be held at Pine Grove Cemetery in Newport.

In lieu of flowers, anyone wishing to make a donation in her memory may make it to St. Mary’s Star of the Sea Church, 191 Clermont Terrace, Newport, Vermont 05855.

DEATH NOTICE

Shirley Fortin

Shirley Fortin, 85, died on March 23, 2023, in St. Johnsbury.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Thursday, March 30, at St. Theresa’s Catholic Church in Orleans, with Father Curtis Miller officiating.

A full obituary to follow at a later date.