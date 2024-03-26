Obituaries 3.27.2024

Wilma Zettlemoyer

Wilma Zettlemoyer, 92, of Morgan, died peacefully on March 21, 2024, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born August 21, 1931, in Newark, to Wilman and Sylvia (Murray) Amadon. She married Carl Zettlemoyer on May 13, 1987, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

She attended graded school in Red Village and graduated from Lyndon Institute. During her lifetime, she resided in Vermont, New Hampshire, and Pennsylvania. She was employed as a bus driver for the town of Barnet, sewed shoes at home for Henschel Shoe Company, and waitressed at various restaurants, most notably at Brickett’s Diner in St. Johnsbury.

Wilma held tenth place in the Kiamichi Big Buck Classic in Oklahoma. She held memberships with the Hunting Club and the National Rifle Association. Her many hobbies included hunting, shooting sports, crocheting, vegetable and flower gardening, boating, playing pool and cards, jigsaw puzzles, bowling, and traveling.

She is survived by her husband, Carl Zettlemoyer, of Morgan; and her children: Cynthia and her husband, Doug Cooney, Danial Bailey, Diane and her husband, Dennis Lamothe, Marie Morse, and Jeffrey Bailey; by her step-children: Roy and his wife, Linda Zettlemoyer, Joanne and her husband, Jeff Parker, and Carlton Zettlemoyer; by many beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and by special friends Linda Hansen, Tammy Brosseau, and Worthy and Jackie Reynolds.

Wilma was predeceased by her parents and her siblings: Elbridge Amadon, Hildegarde Brown, Hazel Goodwin, Theodore Amadon, Zelda Allard, Frances Leonard, Ronald Amadon, and her step-daughter Susan Coccomo.

A special thank you to the EMTs, nurses, and hospice staff.

Friends may call from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Curtis-Britch and Bouffard Funeral Home, 4670 Darling Hill Road in Derby on Tuesday, March 26, where a prayer service will be held by Reverend George Lawson. Should friends desire, contributions in Wilma’s name may be made to the Orleans-Essex VNA and Hospice, 46 Lakemont Road, Newport, Vermont 05855, or to the Newport Ambulance Service, P.O. Box 911, Newport, Vermont 05855. Online condolences at curtis-britch.com.

Loretta R. Nicosia

It is with heavy hearts and profound sadness that the family announces the death of Loretta R. Nicosia (“Loret”) on January 22, 2024, after a long illness, surrounded by her family. She was born on June 30, 1946, to Stephen and Rose Marositz. Loret’s journey on this earth was one of love, compassion, and unwavering dedication to her family.

Loret is survived by her devoted spouse, Robert Nicosia, with whom she shared a lifetime of joy and unbreakable love. Their bond was a testament to the enduring power of commitment and partnership. Loret was not only a loving wife but also a nurturing and devoted mother. Her children, Stephanie Puchner and Joshua Nicosia, along with her son-in-law Thomas and daughter-in-law Jennifer, were the center of her world. She poured her heart into raising them, imparting wisdom, and creating a home filled with love and laughter. Her presence in their lives will be deeply missed, but her spirit will continue to inspire and guide them.

As a grandmother, Loret embraced her role with boundless joy and enthusiasm. Her grandchildren, Alexander, Nicholas, Noah, and Jacob were the recipients of her affectionate smiles, gentle guidance, and countless acts of love. Loret’s legacy will live on in the hearts of her grandchildren, who were blessed to have her as a source of unwavering support and love.

Beyond her roles as a spouse, mother, and grandmother, Loret touched the lives of many with her kindness, generosity, and warm spirit. Her friends and extended family will remember her for the love she shared and the countless memories created together.

In this time of sorrow, the family wants to remember Loret for the vibrant and loving person she was. As they mourn her passing, let everyone also celebrate the beautiful life she lived and the indelible impact she had on those fortunate enough to know her. Per Loret’s wishes, no services will be held.

May her soul rest in eternal peace.

Cleve Hollis Mihill

Cleve Hollis Mihill, 76, of Newport Center, died on March 15, 2024, at his home. He was born on January 2, 1948, in Morrisville, to the late Clinton and Olive (Tallman) Mihill.

Cleve was a graduate of Lamoille Central Academy in Hyde Park. He worked for many years at Ethan Allen before retiring. He enjoyed hunting, riding the back roads, fishing, and spending time with his family. In his younger years he enjoyed playing basketball, where he was a star player throughout high school.

He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Candy Mihill, children: Clinton Adam Mihill; Nikita Rae Mihill and her partner, Charles Paris; and Anita Lepine; grandchildren: Brent Adam Trudeau, Aaron and Gabe Lepine, and Chloe Paris. He is also survived by his brother-in-law Edmond Maxwell, sisters-in-law: Connie Hartshorn and husband, Butch, Norma Perkins and husband, Blaine, Linda LaBounty and husband, James, Sally Maxwell, and Sandy Maxwell and partner, Peter Faust; as well as Vianney Lepine and a lot of special aunts, uncles, and cousins. He adored his cat Friskie who he had for 18 years.

He was predeceased by his parents, Clinton and Olive Mihill, and grandson Ryan Mihill.

Services will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Paulette Elizabeth Major

Paulette Elizabeth Major, 80, of East Burke, died on March 12, 2024, in St. Johnsbury, with family by her side. She was born in East Charleston on October 6, 1943, to Rheal and Mildred (Gonyaw) Major.

In her early years, Paulette worked in child care and housekeeping services. Later, through various state and church organizations, she performed volunteer jobs at a food pantry, a thrift store, the Sugarbush ski area, Burger King, and other places in the Barre-Montpelier area. Among her hobbies, Paulette enjoyed traveling, listening to music, singing, writing, and drawing — particularly roses. Throughout her life, she retained a deep and abiding faith in God.

She was predeceased by her parents: Rheal and Mildred. She is survived by her brother Lucian Major and his wife, Lucille, of Richmond; her sister Pat Oftedal and her husband, Sven, of Eastport, Maine; and her brother Rene Major and his wife, Sharon, of Colchester. She also leaves behind her nieces: Diane Bouchard and husband, Pierre; Amy Moriarty and her husband, Tom; nephew Christopher Major; grand-nieces: Taytum and Haley Bouchard; and several much loved care givers: Lina Metivier, Robert and Flo Dorr, and Marilyn O’Connor.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Paulette’s name to Riverside Life Enrichment Center, 2104 East Burke Road, Lyndonville, Vermont 05851 or NAMI Vermont, 600 Blair Park Road, Suite 301, Williston, Vermont 05495.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 27, at the Curtis-Britch and Bouffard Funeral Home, 4670 Darling Hill Road in Derby. Spring interment will take place on June 1 in Lakeside Cemetery in Island Pond. Online condolences at curtis-britch.com.

Rita Bertha Perron Haag

Rita Bertha Perron Haag, a long-time resident of Grand Junction, Colorado, died on March 15, 2024, in Montrose, Colorado. Mrs. Haag was born on July 6, 1930, in Glover, to Ernest and Maria Gagnon Perron, immigrants from Quebec. She was born at home on the family farm, the sixth of sixteen surviving children. At home she helped her mother to care for her many younger sisters and brothers, and with the many farm and household chores. She first learned English when she began school at age six; she was very proud of her French Canadian heritage and her ability to speak French.

Rita graduated from Sacred Heart High School in Newport in 1948. She worked for a time for Ralston Purina in St. Johnsbury as a bookkeeper.

When she was sixteen, working at a girls’ camp, she met her future husband Raymond Haag, who was visiting his mother, also an employee at the camp. They married on June 9, 1949, and remained married for 63 years until Raymond’s death in 2011.

Rita was a homemaker and mother of nine children. The young family moved from Vermont to California in 1953, to follow better employment opportunities. Raymond began work for the Federal Aviation Administration in 1959, which took the family to several places in Colorado, including Gypsum, Kremmling, Gunnison, Cortez, Palisade, and Grand Junction, with one station in Salt Lake City. The couple eventually retired in Grand Junction, where they lived until Raymond’s death. Rita relocated to Montrose when living alone became too big a burden for her.

Rita was a devout Catholic all her life. She was a member of both St. Joseph’s and Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Churches in Grand Junction. She was a faithful congregant, participating in many religious services. She was especially gratified to donate to a number of charities.

She is survived by daughters: Claire Haag of Grand Junction, Marcia Haag and her husband, Edward Baron, of Silver Spring, Maryland, Diane and her husband, Stan Ford, of Kennesaw, Georgia, Laura and her husband, Manuel Gomez, of Montrose, Valerie and her husband, Salvador Martinez, of Las Vegas, Nevada, and by sons: Michael and his wife, Sunny, of Florence, Colorado, Erik and his wife, Virginia, of Grand Junction, Kristofer and his wife, Bernadette, of Palisade, and Matthew and his wife, Peggy, of Johnstown, Colorado. She had 34 grandchildren and 50 great-grandchildren, who delighted her and filled her with pride.

Rita is also survived by sisters: Estelle Parmeter of Leomeinster, Massachusetts, Yolande Chamberlain of Lyndonville, and Cecile Davignon of West Lebanon, New Hampshire; and by brothers Richard Perron of Glover and Nelson Perron of Mesa, Arizona; and by numerous brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, nieces, and nephews.

A Rosary will be held April 5 at 7 p.m. at Callahan-Edfast Mortuary. A funeral Mass will be held April 6 at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. Burial will occur at 12:30 p.m. on April 6 at the Palisade Cemetery.