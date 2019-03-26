Obituaries 3.27.19

Michael R. Allard

Michael R. Allard, 65, of Newport Center, died on March 19, 2019, in Lebanon, New Hampshire, after a courageous battle with cancer.

He was born on December 21, 1953, in Newport to Rene and Beatrice (Brooks) Allard.

He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Air Force having served during the end of the Vietnam War while being stationed at Plattsburgh Air Force Base in New York.

On June 14, 1975, he married his beloved wife, Monique Fortin, who survives him.

Michael retired in 2016 after 40 years in the electric industry. He began his career with Citizens Utilities in Newport and completed it as the manager of systems operations with Vermont Electric Co-op in Johnson. He had a passion for the outdoors and loved hunting and working on his land with his beloved wife and dog Jackson. He enjoyed bowling, going to camp and making campfires. He was an avid basketball fan and deeply enjoyed coaching at the high school, junior high, and middle school levels, where he instilled in his players the love for the game. The health and happiness of his family was extremely important to him and he was eternally proud of his children and grandchildren.

He is also survived by his children: Eric Allard and his wife, Jinky, of Spangdalem, Germany, Amanda Olney and her husband, Josh, of Waterbury Center, and Ryan Allard and his wife, Veronica, of Surprise, Arizona; by his grandchildren: Ava, Ezekiel and Jeric Allard, Cooper and Addison Olney, and Nathaniel, Kadin, and August Allard. He is also survived by his sister Therese Tanguay of Newport; and numerous sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents; and his brothers: Reginald, Armand, Robert, Donald, and Albert.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 27, at St. Mary’s Star of the Sea Catholic Church in Newport where a Mass will be celebrated.

Should friends desire, contributions in his memory may be made to the Norris Cotton Cancer Center, 1080 Hospital Drive, St. Johnsbury, Vermont 05819.

Priscilla Frances Merchant Buzzell

Priscilla Frances Merchant Buzzell of Derby died March 19, 2019.

She was born in Woodsville, New Hampshire, on May 18, 1923, the daughter of Raymond P. and Francis (Gochie) Merchant.

She attended school in Gloucester, Massachusetts and Wells River, graduating from Wells River High School in 1941. She attended the Forsyth School of Dental Hygiene in Boston, graduating as valedictorian of the class of 1942. Following graduation, she was employed as a hygienist in dental offices, first in Gloucester and then in Hanover, New Hampshire, where she met her future husband, Hall Buzzell, a teacher at the former Clark Prep School located on the Dartmouth College campus.

Priscilla and Hall purchased the Shattuck Hill Farm in Derby in 1945, which they operated as a working dairy farm for a time before changing the operation to the production of forage crops and vegetables. While the farm remained their anchor base and focus, the couple followed Hall’s career as a math professor first at the University of Massachusetts in Amherst and finally at Norwich University in Northfield. Upon Hall’s retirement in 1981, from Norwich, the couple was finally able to move to their beloved farm full time where, together, they began a second career raising vegetable crops for sale at a roadside stand on site. Their enterprise became well thought of in the Derby/Newport area, and to this day, people still speak lovingly about Hall and Priscilla’s spring peas.

While in Northfield, Priscilla was active as a faculty wife and mother. She was a past president of the Norwich University faculty wives benevolent association. She was the den mother for a local Cub Scout troop. At regular school clinics, she volunteered to clean teeth for needy children. Having inherited a gift of creativity, she directed it toward crafting, first of braided rugs, and later to hooked rugs where she rose to such a level of proficiency and prominence as a founding board member of both the Green Mountain and the Northeast Kingdom Rug Hookers Guilds, that many came to her for instruction and mentoring. Though thoroughly anchored to her roots in the Green Mountains, she also loved the ocean, a throwback from her childhood in Gloucester.

Priscilla’s most important life role was raising her six children. In them, she instilled a strong understanding of the importance of a well rounded education, both in life skills and in the classroom.

Priscilla was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Hall; her brother Donald Merchant; and her grandson Allan Buzzell.

She is survived by her six children and their families: Gerald and Linda Buzzell of Penticton, British Columbia, Timothy and Linda Buzzell of Plainfield, New Hampshire, Nancy and Larry Kiliniski of Enosburg Falls, Kenneth and Karen Buzzell of St. Johnsbury, David Buzzell of Sutton, and Holly and Michael Lacharite of Durham, North Carolina; by 12 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. She also leaves a sister, Sally Merchant; a brother, Robert Merchant; and her sister-in-law Hazel Merchant.

The family would like to thank the staff at Bel-Air Nursing Home for their care and kindness. A celebration of her life will be held later this spring. Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choice.

Mary Marie Carr

Mary Marie Carr, 65, of Derby, died on March 13, 2019, in Lebanon, New Hampshire, after a long courageous battle with cancer.

She was born on April 30, 1953, in Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, to Norman and Charlotte (Hill) McCormick.

On August 19, 1983, she married the love of her life, William (Bill) Carr, who predeceased her on February 7, 2007.

Mary was a true warrior, faced with medical issues she always stood up to fight, never complaining, always looking forward to new treatments. She was a bowling league member for 30 years. She also enjoyed gardening, canning, spending time with her family, playing poker, traveling with Bill to visit family, and spending time at their camp in Brunswick. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post #21, as well as a member of the Derby Home Dem. Mary loved and cherished her family and friends. They were her most valuable treasures. She always looked forward to poker games with her girls, visiting her mom at Michaud Manor, and looking forward to new adventures. Whether it was a cruise, a trip to Maine with the girls, Florida, Las Vegas, or a bandwagon party she was sure to always leave a smile wherever she went. She had an incredible sense of humor with a quick wit and was adored by many.

She is survived by her daughter Marcy and son-in-law David Giroux of Derby; her siblings Michael McCormick and his wife, Susan, of Michigan, Midge Duncan and her husband, Brad, of Texas, Patrick McCormick and his wife, Laura, of Florida and Norma McCormick of Georgia; by her grandchildren: Patrick, Nicholas, Morgan, and Erik; as well as many very special nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her mother, Charlotte Northern, in 2018; and her husband, William, in 2007.

Funeral services were held on Saturday, March 23, at the Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford and Bouffard Funeral Home in Newport. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Orleans-Essex VNA and Hospice, 46 Lakemont Road, Newport, Vermont 05855.

Priscilla Joan (Bennett) Tinker

Priscilla Joan (Bennett) Tinker died on March 17, 2019, in Newport.

She was born on March 30, 1928, in Orleans to Fred and Johanna Bennett. On September 12, 1948, she married Richard Tinker, who predeceased her.

Priscilla was the personnel director at Ethan Allen Manufacturing plant in Orleans for many years. She graduated from Burdette College in Massachusetts, and she also was employed at the Howard Bank. Priscilla was a member of the Eastern Star, Orleans Federated Church, Eight and Forty, Ladies Auxiliary, and Orleans American Legion. She was also a former member of the Book and Thimble Club and the Mothers Club. She loved her family, watching baseball, her cats, especially Onyx, taking rides on the back roads, and eating anything chocolate. She was the organist at the Orleans Federated Church for many years. She loved playing the piano.

She is survived by her children: Mark and his wife, Judy, of Orleans, Marcia and her husband, Leon Mason, of Lowell, Marla and her husband, Lonnie Brow, of Brownington, Maury and his wife, Sue, of Barton and Matt of Orleans; by her grandchildren: Erin Tinker, Krystal Curran, Kyle Fortin, Kauryn Fortin, and Tyler Tinker; as well as many great-grandchildren and other family.

The funeral service was held on March 26 at the Orleans Federated Church with the Reverend Alyssa May officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Orleans Ambulance Service in care of Dot Collier, 1327 Dry Pond Road, Glover, Vermont 05839, or the Orleans Federated Church, 34 School Street, Orleans, Vermont 05860.

