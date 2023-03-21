Obituaries 3.22.2023

Carl Taylor Oberg

Carl Taylor Oberg, 27, died at his Albany home on February 22, 2023. He was born on July 17, 1995, in Morrisville, to his devoted family, Eric, Ruth, and Lee Oberg. Carl made their family complete with his kind, compassionate, competitive, and helpful nature.

Carl was a 2013 graduate of Lake Region Union High School, where he continued his early love of sports with soccer, his many friends, and his coach Tom Evans. Carl was also known for his three-point shots as an Albany Wolf in elementary school, earning the moniker of Carl “Money” Oberg from his teammates.

He was employed at Allegiance Trucks in Jericho, where he was greatly valued and able to gain confidence in his work as a diesel mechanic. The fellowship and guidance of his mentors and team members at Allegiance made a huge difference in Carl’s everyday life. This past summer and fall of 2022 Carl spent much of his free time with the Rodgers family of West Glover, where he found himself surrounded by and included in a dynamic and growing clan. His life will be celebrated with love this summer on the Rodgers family farm. Carl, in earlier years, worked with his close friends, the Bodette brothers of Glover, in their woods, sugarhouse, and off-site landscaping enterprises, leaving to gain experience in his chosen career field.

Prior to COVID-19, Carl joined his friends and brothers, many now home in the Kingdom, at Renewable Energy Systems (RES) America building wind towers from Texas to Washington State after his honorable discharge as a Corporal in the United States Marine Corps. Carl served at Camp Pendleton in Oceanside, California, Kuwait, Iraq, and other locations in the Middle East. Carl’s service to country was varied and, at times, unpredictable as is the nature of war, leaving an indelible mark on his later life as a retired veteran. Carl loved to golf and did, locally, at the Orleans Country Club and anywhere else he could swing a club. He was known for his willingness to golf alone, if necessary, as well as taking advantage of the rare opportunity to “blow off some steam” (or frustration) on the course.

Carl will be remembered fondly as the “cheeky,” fun-loving, bright, determined, big-hearted, “dart” loving, light-beer-fueled, wise-cracking, rosy-cheeked, jolly gentle giant that he was to so many souls in the Northeast Kingdom and beyond. The weight of his loss will be felt across the region and with anyone with whom he came into contact for a very long time to come.

Carl is survived by his loving parents, Eric and Ruth Oberg; by his older sister Lee and her kind and caring husband, George Hosfield, of Westminster, Colorado; by his aunt Sandy and her husband, Eric Stevens, and their children Orson and Ivor of Grafton; by his aunt Gayle Oberg and her husband, Bob Simeone, of Waterbury Center, and Gayle’s children Holly and Jesse.

Carl is further survived by his aunt Nancy Taylor and her husband, Brian Hatch, of Bozrah, Connecticut, and his uncle Richard Taylor and his wife, Donna Taylor, of Groton, Connecticut. He is also survived by neighbors Vincent and Rosa Socia and their daughters Annika and Alicia of Albany, who loved Carl as their own and continue to form the core of the Oberg family network without whom day-to-day life in the Northeast Kingdom would be incomplete. Literally, a family we chose for ourselves.

Carl’s legacy is remembered in the quality of his closest friends, who he considered brothers and vice versa. These brothers formed a cadre of champions who will move forward rich in the knowledge of his love for them and their families.

An outpouring of love and support from friends, family, and especially the Albany community was received at Curtis-Britch in Newport on the evening of Sunday, February 26, 2023. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a contribution to a charity of choice in recognition of Carl’s lifelong respect for home, family, and neighbors.

Carl was predeceased by his paternal grandparents Jean and Howard “Bud” Oberg of Springfield, and by his maternal grandparents Ken and Rose Taylor of Bozrah, Connecticut.

The Oberg family and Carl’s extended brotherhood wish to thank the entire community for their profound outpouring of support and love in this very difficult time.

Kenneth Hamel

Kenneth Hamel died on March 9, 2023. With a Pyrrhic victory over his various cancers, Ken decided to leave the planet at the age of 70.

Ken worked primarily in Montgomery, lending his expertly honed carpentry skills and cacophonous singing voice to the many town residents. His ill-fitting cut-off jean shorts were enjoyed by none.

Ken spent his time in Vermont contributing his time to local youth sports, his (loud) voice to the Newport Center school board and Town Meeting proceedings, and his money to local tavern economies.

He spent his life raising a family.

Ken will be remembered as an excellent carpenter, a stubborn but loving friend, and the best father.

Ken’s relentless pursuit of intellect, work ethic, and sustainability are maintained by his oldest son Caleb and his partner, Caitlyn, of East Haven, Connecticut.

Ken’s warmth, love, and familial morals persist in the home he built, under the stewardship of his daughter Cassie and her partner, Derrick. Their son Teegan maintains Ken’s sense of humor, generous nature, and affinity for sports, while their daughter Khionee has been gifted Ken’s unassailable and independent spirit.

Ken’s love of camaraderie, fondness of all things profane, and pursuit for cold beer are embodied by his youngest son Dylan and his wife, Gwendolen, of Fairfax.

No formal ceremony to celebrate Ken’s life is planned. Individuals looking to offer their condolences are advised to turn up the music, share a round with their peers, and enjoy a long motorcycle ride when snow is gone.

Condolences may be sent to [email protected]

He loved you all.

Natalie Ann Carter

Natalie Ann Carter, 89, of Newport, died peacefully on March 15, 2023, in Barton. Natalie was born August 11, 1933, in Newport, to Walter and Lena Bishop Tiedeman.

She attended Sacred Heart School and graduated from Sacred Heart High School in 1953. She was a lifelong member of St. Mary’s Star of the Sea Catholic Church.

On October 10, 1953, she married Robert N. Carter of Newport, who predeceased her February 1, 2016. To them were born two daughters, Debra Ann Carter who died in infancy, and Becky Carter Jacobs.

She worked for a bit at Montgomery Ward in the catalog department, and then when Robert started his own electrical business, she was his bookkeeper for over 30 years.

Her family was her life; she devoted herself to loving, caring, helping whenever she could in any way. She had a very special bond, along with Robert, with their grandson throughout their whole lives.

Natalie is survived by her daughter Becky Carter Jacobs and son-in-law Dennis Jacobs, her grandson Tanner Jacobs and his fiancée, Rachel Lucas, brother-in-law Louis Carter, sister-in-law Iona (Wayne) Carter, sister-in-law Sally Austin, and many cousins, nephews, and nieces on both sides of her family. She is also survived by two special cousins, Mary Gardner of Burlington, and Lillian Bessette of Arizona, who shared many happy childhood days at Mama Bill and Papa Bill’s camp on beautiful Lake Memphremagog during their early years, one of her most cherished memories. Also by a special friend Olive White, who reunited from their school days after they were both widows, a time when they both needed each other. They enjoyed many lunch dates and times shared together.

She was predeceased by her parents, Walter and Lena Tiedeman, by two brothers Clyde and Herbert Tiedeman, her daughter Debra Ann Carter, her husband of 63 years, Robert N. Carter, and a special cousin Charlotte Rivard.

As her health declined, she resided at Newport Health Care in Newport, and then Maple Lane Nursing Home in Barton until her passing.

There will be no calling hours.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Thursday, March 23, at St. Mary’s Star of the Sea Catholic Church, where a Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated.

Spring interment will be held at Pine Grove Cemetery in Newport.

In lieu of flowers, anyone wishing to make a donation in her memory may make it to St. Mary’s Star of the Sea Church, 191 Clermont Terrace, Newport, Vermont 05855.