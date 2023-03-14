Obituaries 3.15.2023

Paulette Germaine Webster

The Webster family is saddened to announce the death of Paulette Webster on February 26, 2023, following a long illness.

Paulette was born on February 24, 1954. She graduated from Lake Region Union High School and received a bachelor’s degree by attending online courses. She worked at Ethan Allen Manufacturing in Orleans for many years. She also held positions in the Department of Homeland Security and the IRS while working for the federal government.

She leaves behind her two cherished sons, whom she loved beyond measure: Scott Blodgett and Robert Pettee III; her siblings Pamela Webster, Anna Webster, Valerie Nukols, Daniel Webster, and Sharleen Webster. She also leaves her stepmother Vivian Webster, and her stepsisters Deanna and Pearl.

She was predeceased by her father, Frederick Webster, her siblings Frederick Jr., Peter, Linda, and stepbrother George. She leaves behind many nieces and nephews.

Paulette was fun-loving and lived life to the fullest.

The family would be grateful if people wish to donate to the American Cancer Society.

A spring interment is planned.

Linnie Miller Harvey

Linnie Miller Harvey, 63, of Barre, died suddenly on February 19, 2023, at her home in Barre.

She was born in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, to the late Clyde Miller and Nancy Kent on September 14, 1959.

She attended Lake Region Union High School in Orleans where she was a gymnast, and at one point trained with Mary Lou Retton. Later she got certified as a cable technician in Connecticut.

She grew up in Westmore where her mother owned Millers Millbrook Cottages. Some of her most fond memories were there. Hunting and fishing with her parents and siblings, doing taxidermy with her father and raising animals, even deer.

In July of 1988, Linnie married Colin Harvey in Berlin. It was in Barre that they, along with Linnie’s daughter Linnie, welcomed two daughters Amber and Chelsea Harvey. Linnie was blessed to have the best in-laws, Shirley and Raymond Harvey. During her years with Colin, they enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, and going to festivals.

If there’s one thing Linnie loved, it was to have fun, dance, and go to parties. She would be the first on the dance floor and she would sing Janis like no tomorrow.

She loved her girls. Her daughters and granddaughters and finally grandsons were what kept her going even at the lowest points. She would always do silly stuff to make them laugh. She lived a crazy life. At one point she was the youngest emancipated minor in Vermont. She hitchhiked cross-country. She survived many adventures and had the best stories to tell. She left behind many, many friends.

She was predeceased by her parents, Nancy Kent and Clyde Miller, and her brother Bradford.

She is survived by her daughters Linnie Miller and her fiancé, Nick Soutiere, Chelsea Harvey Phelps and her husband, Jared, and Amber Harvey and her partner, Tyler LeCours. She is also survived by her siblings: William Miller and his wife, Krissy, of Cape Coral, Florida, and Dina Miller and her partner, Roy, of Craftsbury; by her grandchildren Kaitlyn, Alesia, Tayah, and Alex Blaise and their father Corey Llewellyn, and Ira Phelps.

Her final resting place will be at the Lake View Cemetery in Westmore, alongside her brother Bradford. She will also be buried alongside her mother, Nancy. There will be a service in the spring or summer in Barre.

In lieu of donations, consider donating to her services fund: https://gofund.me/5cc11c39.

Jeanette Meunier

Jeanette Meunier, 81, died on March 8, 2023, at her home in Troy, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on October 18, 1941, in North Troy, to Paul and Cecile (Leblanc) Boudreau. On May 9, 1964, she married Paul Meunier, who survives her.

Jeanette attended area schools and graduated from Sacred Heart High School in 1959. She served as a chairman of the Troy School Board and was a member of Sacred Heart Parish where she served as lector for many years. She worked in the office at United Farmers, Kraft, and Agri-Mark. She was also bookkeeper for Meunier Construction and worked for the United States Postal Service in multiple capacities for 33 years, including many years as postmaster in Troy.

In her younger years, Jeanette enjoyed gardening, pickling, canning, and cooking for her family and friends. She attended many postal conventions and installations with her co-workers. She looked forward to her annual trips to Maine, Florida, and Las Vegas with Paul and good friends. She had a very busy social life with many close friends and enjoyed every minute she spent with them. She looked forward to the 5 o’clock cocktail hour until her last few days.

Paul and Jeanette had three children: Robert Meunier, who predeceased her in 2013, and his wife, DeAnn, Susan Perkins and her husband, Robert, and Amy Fletcher. She is also survived by her grandchildren who meant the world to her: Benjamin Meunier and his partner, Jessica Glodgett, Katelyn Meunier and her partner, Justin Shattuck, Kyle Perkins, Lauren Perkins, Riley Fletcher and his partner, Hailey Andrews, and Alex Fletcher; and by her great-grandchildren Nora and Robert Meunier and Waylon and Lacey Shattuck, who provided so much joy to her in her final years. She loved to hold the babies and show them the chickens next door.

Also surviving Jeanette is her brother Louis Boudreau and his wife, Francine, step-siblings Jane Choquette, Theresa Lafoe, Joe Berthiaume, Anita Starr, and Marcel Berthiaume; brothers-in-laws Roger Kennison and Lyle Hamelin, and sisters-in-law Margaret Meunier, Diane Souza, Rita Wheeler, Jane Powell and her husband, Robert. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews.

Jeanette was predeceased by her parents; by her mother- and father-in-law Gerard and Simone Meunier; by her stepmother Gabrielle Boudreau; by her sisters Jeanine Kennison and Paulette Hamelin; by her brother Bernie Boudreau; and by her step-siblings Richard Berthiaume and Pauline Berthiaume.

She will be sadly missed by all who knew her.

John Wayne McCoy

John Wayne McCoy died unexpectedly on February 11, 2023, following a brief illness.

John was born in Newport on April 26, 1961, to Dean and Margot McCoy. John attended North Country Union High School, where he met and befriended his best bud while in school, James Campbell. He competed in the Special Olympics, where he won several of his races and was awarded medals and ribbons.

John loved life, and his smile was always huge and contagious, especially when he saw his family. His favorite pastime was bowling with family. He enjoyed many things, and his love for all things western was also at the top of the list. John’s other favorite hobbies were fishing, basketball, soccer, anything with a ball, really. He also loved to write and put puzzles together.

John had many loves in his life, “the Fonz” from Happy Days, “Ayyy,” and his greatest love, whom he talked about often, Daisy from The Dukes of Hazard. He also held a special affection for his brother-in-law Larry Moulton, his great-nephew Brendan Scelza, his nephews John Thibeault (JT) and Caleb Royer, and his special friend Scott Scelza.

John is survived by his siblings: Brigitte and Larry Moulton of Brownington, Peter McCoy of Brownington, Lori Royer of Irasburg, and Tammy and John Thibeault of Irasburg. He is also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins, and many nieces and nephews, and his dear family in Germany.

He was predeceased by his parents, Dean and Margot McCoy, and his brother-in-law Denis Royer.

A celebration of life will be held later this spring at the convenience of the family.

Donations may be made in honor of John to the Special Olympics of Vermont, 16 Gregory Drive, Suite 2, South Burlington, Vermont 05403.

Irene Patricia Lanoue

Irene Patricia Lanoue, 98, died on March 7, 2023, peacefully in her sleep at Maple Lane Nursing Home. She was born on June 1, 1924, to Peter and Maria (Parisi) Carbone in Jersey City, New Jersey. She was the third of six children.

After graduating from Ferris High School, she worked at Westinghouse in Jersey City. On April 19, 1953, she married Rouville Lanoue, after which they settled in Orleans. Until her two sons were born, she helped at the family business, Lanoue Bros. IGA in Orleans. Having come from the city she never had a driver’s license. She wanted to work and not stay home so she took lessons from next door neighbor and driving instructor at Orleans High School, Roger Barton.

After her sons went to school she worked at Green Mountain Fence in Glover and then at the Orleans Medical Clinic until her retirement in 1989. She and her husband retired to Florida, but came back to Vermont for the summers. While in Florida they joined bowling leagues, played cards with neighbors and relatives, and loved to entertain visitors. Going to the senior discount Friday night buffets were a given every week. On her TV would always be a sports related show. She loved watching baseball games no matter who was playing.

Before and after moving back to Vermont they both kept busy volunteering their time at the Lake Region Senior Center. She was president, bookkeeper, and kitchen helper for almost 40 years of her life at the center. This was a big part of their lives and where they got to meet many of their friends. Being from a large Italian family one can only imagine the joy she got from making family feasts for any holiday, consistently being the last person to sit at the table after making sure everyone got that extra helping on their plate.

Irene is survived by her son Peter Lanoue and daughter-in-law Carlene Lanoue; by her grandchildren: Shawn Lanoue (Bria Horton), Barbara Dimick-Rowell (Tony Mason), Derek Lanoue, and Kelley Lanoue (Eric Chadburn); by her great-grandchildren: Chelsea Magwire (Dylan), Kristen Rowell (Tommy Russell), Cara Rowell (Ryan Descheneau), Austin Dimick, Madison Lanoue (Jack King), Gavan Lanoue, Enoch John Rowell, and Ashtyn Chadburn; by her five great-great-grandchildren, and by many nieces, nephews, and their families, and all of her friends from the Lake Region Senior Center.

She was predeceased by her husband, Rouville; by her son Glenn and daughter-in-law Joanne Lanoue; by her brothers Carmine Carbone and Louis Carbone (Terry), and her sisters Rose Walukiewicz (Joseph), Ann Petto (Vincent), Cecilia Wendolowski (Joseph), and Frances Wasielewski (John); by her in-laws Roland and Gilberte Lanoue, John and Jean Lanoue, Ralph and Alice Gangemi, Gisele Rinewalt, Maurice (Pitt) and Olga Lanoue, and Richard and Yolie Banasiak.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Most Holy Trinity Parish, 85 St. Paul Lane, Barton, Vermont 05822.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Thursday, March 16, at St. Theresa’s Catholic Church in Orleans, where a Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated, with Father Curtis Miller officiating.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Romuald Kucek

Romuald “Roman” Kuczek, 69, of Brownington, died peacefully on March 8, 2023, in Albany, New York, with his beloved wife by his side. He was born on January 28, 1954, in Lezajsk, Poland, to the late Marian and Genowefa (Buniowska) Kuczek. On July 27, 1975, he married Ewa (Popijakowska) Kuczek, who survives him.

Romuald immigrated from Poland in 1975 and called Rocky Hill, Connecticut, home for 31 years before settling in the Northeast Kingdom. Romuald worked as a machinist at Kell-Strom Tool Company for over 25 years. He enjoyed being outdoors and taking numerous family vacations that included skiing, fishing, and camping. The fondest family vacation was a three-week cross-country trip in the nineties which was re-lived in 2009. He was a devoted man who always put his family above his needs and would always be there. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends and will continue to live on in their hearts and memories.

He is also survived by his children: Marta Jones and her husband, Charles, of Middletown, Connecticut, and Thomas Kuczek of Brownington; by his granddaughter Addison Jones who brought him infinite joy; by his sister Alicja Przeszlowska, sister-in-law Grayzana Kuczek, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was predeceased by his brother Andrzej Kuczek and brother-in-law Andrzej Przeszlowski.

Services are private and at the convenience of the family.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.