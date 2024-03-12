Obituaries 3.13.2024

Linda K. Lussier

Linda Kay Lussier, 81, of Craftsbury died peacefully on Monday, March 4, 2024, following a lingering illness. She was born January 29, 1943, in Hardwick, the daughter of the late George M. and Lois E. (Darling) Butler. She attended Craftsbury Academy.

Linda was a talented musician. Although not formally trained, she played piano and guitar by the time she was a teenager. She drew her siblings and their friends into her musical circles, teaching singing in harmony and the rudiments of playing guitar and keyboard. The little group she led performed for family and neighborhood gatherings.

On October 1,1959, she married the love of her life, Bernard Ronald Lussier, at St. Norbert’s Church in Hardwick.

Linda enjoyed cooking and keeping her home clean and organized. She was a dedicated

employee of Miss Jean Simpson, acting as a personal assistant and helping with household

management. Later, she started her own business providing housekeeping services for visitors spending their summers in the Craftsbury and Greensboro area. Linda sang and played keyboard with the Craftsbury Vibrations, a band created by locals to entertain throughout northern Vermont on weekends and for weddings, funerals, and other celebrations of life.

Linda was always a hard-working woman until her health failed, and in 2019, she entered a nursing home. When personal in-home care became available, she left the nursing home and

was cared for by Danette and Stuart Powers at their home in Eden. Their loving care helped to

make her comfortable for the last few years of her life.

She was a member of Mary Queen of all Saints Parish. She and her husband Bernard would sing regularly at Mass at Our Lady of Fatima Church in Craftsbury and St. Norbert’s Church in Hardwick. During her earlier years she was a Sunday school teacher. Linda was dedicated to her family, especially spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be missed by all who were privileged to have known her.

Survivors include: her husband of more than 64 years, Bernard Lussier, of Craftsbury; two grandchildren: Jason Allen and his wife, Hallie, of Barre, and Shaun Allen and his wife, Misty, of Craftsbury; eight great-grandchildren: Natalie, McKenzie, Matthew, Nicholas, Paxton, Lillian, Linsey, and Devin Allen; four siblings: Glenn “Buck” Butler of Barton, Edward Butler of Scottsdale, Arizona, Carole Young and her husband, Brian, and Bonnie Young, all of Glover; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Linda was predeceased by her only child, Claudette Lussier Allen; her son-in-law Mahlon

“George” Allen Jr., a brother George Lee “Joe” Butler, and a brother-in-law Owen Young.

There will be no visiting hours.

A Mass of Christian burial was held Saturday, March 9, at Mary Queen of all Saints Parish, St. Norbert’s Church, the Hardwick location, with Father Raj Madri, celebrant.

Burial will be held in the spring in the family plot in the East Craftsbury Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Mary Queen of all Saints Parish, P.O. Box 496, Hardwick, Vermont 05843. Online condolences are welcomed at northernvermontfuneralservice.com.

Joyce Heath

Joyce Heath, 98, of New Haven, died peacefully on March 9, 2024, with her family by her side.

She was born to Basil and Mae (Thorpe) Walsh on July 31, 1925, in Proctor. Joyce attended Proctor Elementary Schools and graduated from Proctor High School in 1943. She graduated from Middlebury College, class of 1947, and continued her post-graduate studies at the College of St. Joseph and the University of Vermont.

Joyce was married to Benjamin W. (Bill) Heath, of Derby Line, on August 28, 1949. They lived in many Vermont towns, including Winooski, Burlington, Rochester, Derby, Canaan, Newport, Goshen, Brandon, Middlebury, and most recently, in New Haven. They also lived in Montreal, Quebec, for six years, accommodating Bill’s career as a U.S. customs officer.

Joyce was employed by the state of Vermont in the Department of Social Welfare as a social worker in the St. Johnsbury and Burlington district offices from 1947 to 1951. She was a teacher at Rochester High School from 1953 to 1954. Joyce was the director and treasurer of Camp Thorpe in Goshen from 1966 to 1991 and continued as treasurer and trustee of Camp Thorpe until 2006.

Joyce was very involved in the communities where she lived, holding many elected offices and appointed positions. She was a member of the school board at North Country Union High School in Newport and was a member of the school board at Neshobe Elementary School in Brandon. In Brandon, Joyce was a justice of the peace, officiating at a multitude of wedding ceremonies. She was particularly proud to have officiated many same-sex civil unions and marriages. She also was the chairman of Brandon’s Board of Civil Authority and Abatement; a lister; the treasurer of the Otter Valley Union District High School from 1982 to 2010; the treasurer of the Brandon Senior Citizens and the Brandon Thrift Shop, a member of the Brandon Garden Club, and of the Brandon Monday Club. Joyce served on the state board of directors of the Vermont Girl Scout Council and Vermont YWCA Council.

Joyce is survived by her eight children: Barry Heath, an MD of Burlington; David Heath of Newport Center; Jean Maxwell of Coventry; Janet Heath of New Haven; Alan Heath of Randolph; Mary Heath of Sudbury; Jeffrey Heath of New Haven, and Nancy Heath of Coronado, California. She is survived by cousin Barry Lamont of Mission Viejo, California. She is also survived by twenty grandchildren and twenty great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Bill, in 1996, and her sister Jean T. Walsh in 2015, and her granddaughter Andrea Heath in 1994.

Joyce enjoyed traveling and had the opportunity to visit the Caribbean, Hawaii, Puerto Rico, England, Panama, Scotland, Germany, and Turkey.

Her hobbies included knitting, basket weaving, and folk-art painting and crafts. A prolific knitter, Joyce made hundreds of baby sweaters and hats that she donated to various local charities helping families.

Respecting her wishes, her body will be donated to the University of Vermont College of Medicine. A private graveside committal service and burial will take place at a later date in Pine Hill Cemetery in Brandon.

Rudolph E. Gratton

Rudolph E. Gratton, 88, of West Charleston, died and went to his eternal rest on March 2, 2024, following a brief illness. Rudy was born on March 31, 1935, in Newport, to Ernest Gratton and Simonne Beauregard Gratton.

Rudy attended Sacred Heart School. During his younger years, in addition to working on the family farm in West Charleston, Rudy worked part-time jobs for Ethan Allen, logging, the Canadian Railroad, and Marsh and Carpenter in Newport.

In 1956, Rudy married Jeannine, the love of his life. They were married for 67 years, until Jeannine’s recent death in September of 2023. Rudy was lucky enough to live his life doing what he loved, which was farming with Jeannine by his side. His skill and dedication to farming made it possible for him to pass on the farm to his son Jim and daughter-in-law Joyce in 2013.

Rudy was a man of strong faith and always supported the church and Sacred Heart School in Newport.

He loved helping people and could always be called upon to lend a helping hand to friends and neighbors.

Some of Rudy’s favorite activities were camping and square dancing. He and Jeannine enjoyed many long-lasting friendships with the square-dancing community. They were proud members of the North Country Swingers Square Dance Club for 45 years and served together as co-vice presidents of the club for ten years.

For 35 years, Rudy served the town of Charleston as a selectman, with dedication and commitment, giving generously of his time.

Rudy is survived by his children: Theresa Carpenter and husband, Allen, Susan Bouchard, Jim Gratton and wife, Joyce, David Gratton and wife, Jayne; his grandchildren: Allyson Bathalon and husband, Isaac, Justin Carpenter, Ethan Bouchard and partner, Rachel Zimmerman, Austin Bouchard, Ryan Bouchard and his partner, Kaitlyn Rines, Nicole Gratton and her partner, Brian Leedy, Danielle Gratton and her partner, Devin Colburn, Douglas Gratton, Tucker Gratton and fiancée, Shea Mercy, Lillian and husband, Justin Desrosier; and by his his great-grandchildren: Evan and Alex Bathalon, Reid, Jakob, and Ellie Bouchard, and Lila and Royce Colburn.

He is survived by his sisters Diane Merrow and Pauline Gratton.

He was predeceased by his parents, Ernest Gratton and Simonne Beauregard Gratton, and by his wife, Jeannine.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 14, at St. Edward’s Catholic Church in Derby Line. If friends desire, memorial contributions may be made in Rudy’s name to Island Pond Community Services, P.O. Box 446, Island Pond, Vermont 05846, or to the Meals on Wheels program, NEK Council on Aging, 481 Summer Street, Suite 101, St. Johnsbury, Vermont 05819. Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Marcelle J. Gosselin

Marcelle J. Gosselin, 97, of East Charleston, died on March 4, 2024, in Newport, surrounded by family and friends. She was born February 26, 1927, in Beebe Plain to Eugene and Regina (Allaire) Gaudreau. She married George Coderre in May of 1962, who predeceased her on September 15, 1993. She later married Paul Gosselin, on November 25, 1995, who predeceased her on November 14, 2005.

Marcelle was a bookkeeper for the former Worthmoore Feed Store of Newport. She was a member of St. Edward’s Catholic Church in Derby Line, and also, at one time, belonged to Les Soeurs De Notre Dame des Anges, in Quebec. She was devoted to her faith.

Her hobbies included knitting, reading, bird watching, and sunsets. She also loved traveling across the USA and Canada with her first husband, George.

When Marcelle married Paul, she was embraced as part of his family. She is survived by Paul’s family: Paulette Petelle and her partner, Rachel Desiletes, Jeanine (Gosselin) and Michael Morelli, Richard and Debra (Flint) Gosselin, and by Ginette (Lebel) and Craig Gallagher. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Heidi (Petelle) and Shawn Santaw, Becky Petelle, William Morelli and Erica (Nuzzo), Margaret (Morelli) and Andrew Pluskal, and Philip and Jenny (Dunne) Gosselin. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren: Abbie, T.J., Flint, Elizabeth, and Sofia; by her great-great-grandbaby, Oliver; and by her son-in-law Russell Petelle; and a special friend Lisa Moulton.

She is survived by two sisters-in-law: Cecile (Beaudin) Gaudreau, and Denise (Poulin) Gaudreau, and by numerous nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her brothers and their spouses: Gervais (Germaine Lamontagny) Gaudreau, Lucien (Jeanne D’Arc Theberge), Rene (Helene Poulin) Gaudreau, Robert Gaudreau, Odile Gaudreau, John Gaudreau, and by two infant brothers: Maurice and Raymond. She was also predeceased by a niece and nephews: Gabrielle Carr, Andre Gaudreau, and Peter Gaudreau.

Friends may call on Thursday, March 14, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Curtis-Britch and Bouffard Funeral Home, 37 Lake Road, Newport. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 15, at St. Edward’s Catholic Church where a Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated by her nephew Reverend Bernard Gaudreau. Spring interment will take place in Newport Center Cemetery. Should friends desire, contributions in her memory may be made to the Mater Dei Parish, P.O. Box 1078, Derby Line, Vermont 05830. Online condolences can be made at curtis-britch.com.

Anita Jean (Reed) Gariepy

Anita Jean (Reed) Gariepy, 59, of Newport, died unexpectedly from a brain aneurysm on March 2, 2024, surrounded by her loving sons, daughters-in-law, brother, and niece. She was born on October 6, 1964, to Mae and Lyell Reed of Coventry.

She was predeceased by her father, Lyell; her brother Harley Bickford; her sister Enid Reed, and another sister Vivian Brown.

She is survived by her mother, Mae Reed, sisters Shirley Bickford Perry and her husband, David, Helen Bickford Lugano, Wendy Reed Ng and her husband, Jimmy, and Jean Shepard; her brother Lyell Reed and partner, Jose; along with her sons: Ethan Gariepy and wife, Mariah, Isaac Gariepy, and Aidan Gariepy and his wife, Emma; as well as by many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her “granddog” Reya.

Anita graduated from North Country Union High School in 1982 and then went on to study at the Community College of Vermont. She held many occupations, including working as a real estate appraiser, a ski school receptionist, and most recently, owning her own private business.

She was known for her love of her community and participated in many events such as the Dandelion Run and the Winter Swims at Memphremagog. She was most well known for her love of her children and nature. When her kids were young, Anita could be found creating and running play groups, bringing them to the local libraries, spending many hours outdoors hiking, camping, kayaking, skiing, and swimming with them.

In recent years, Anita still spent many hours outdoors, taking her granddog on every adventure that she could with her partner, David. She loved spending time with her mother, Mae, and spending every opportunity that she could with her children. She is warmly remembered for her big outgoing personality and her big warm hugs.

A service will be held at Curtis-Britch and Bouffard Funeral Home located at 4670 Darling Hill Road in Derby on Saturday, March 16, at 1 p.m. There will be a gathering after the funeral with light refreshments. A burial will happen at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be made in Anita’s memory to either the Kingdom Games, P.O. Box 310, Newport, Vermont 05855, or the Pope Memorial Animal Shelter 243 Woods Farm Road, Newport, Vermont 05855. Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Aaliyah Descheneau

Aaliyah Descheneau, 23, of North Troy, died suddenly on March 7, 2024, at her home. She was born on May 10, 2000, in Burlington, the beloved daughter of Chris and April (Cota) Descheneau.

Aaliyah graduated from North Country Union High School in the class of 2019. She was employed in the billing department at Northeast Kingdom Mental Health of Newport. Among her hobbies, she enjoyed listening to country music, doing arts and crafts, playing Skip-Bo, going on vacation, and the ocean.

She was the most beautiful soul and lit up any room she was in and could make anyone smile.

She is survived by her parents: Chris and April Descheneau of North Troy; by her sister Kloey Descheneau; by her aunt Annette and her significant other, Pat, and their son Oliver; uncle Keith Cota Jr. and his kids: Kayla and Eric Cota; uncles Andrew and Jay Hershfield; uncle Jeremy Descheneau and his fiancée, Tina Bliss, and kids: Wyatt and Ryder Descheneau and Issac and Olivia Bliss; the Laramee family; by her grandparents, Bernadette Sheltra and Ernie Chailfoux Jr., Keith Cota (B.) Rob and Nancy Hershfield, and Cheryl Descheneau and her partner, Doug; and by her great-grandparents, Howard and Melba Cota. She is also survived by numerous family members and close family friends.

She was predeceased by her grandfather, Hector Descheneau Jr., her aunt Katie Descheneau, her great-aunt Kathy Cota, her great-uncle Dennis Descheneau; and by her great-grandmothers, Theresa Descheneau and Matilda Pudvah.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, March 15, at the Curtis-Britch and Bouffard Funeral Home, 4670 Darling Hill Road in Derby. Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday, March 15, from 11 a.m. until the hour of the funeral. Should friends desire, contributions in her memory may be made to the Kingdom Therapeutics at Safe Haven Farm, 4095 Gore Road, Derby, Vermont 05829. Online condolences at curtis-britch.com.