Obituaries 3.12.2025

Merry Ellen (Pickel) Arace

Merry Ellen (Pickel) Arace, 72, of Newnan, Georgia, died peacefully at home on February 23, 2025. Born on March 18, 1953, in Barton, she was the daughter of the late Bob Pickel and Joyce Merrill Pickel. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her stepmother, Arlene Pickel; her sister Sherry Weidmeyer; and her brother David Pickel.

Merry was raised with her sister by their grandmother on Lake Willoughby, a place she always held dear to her heart. She spent 30 years living in Florida and Virginia before she and her husband settled in Georgia. Merry retired from the Newnan Magistrate Court.

Merry was incredibly creative and spent time on several hobbies like making sketch comedy videos, photography, community theater, skateboarding, and proudly working on her blue-ribbon-winning cross-stitch and recipes at the Coweta County Fair. She was happiest in the company of her dog Teddy, or volunteering at the Newnan-Coweta Humane Society, Pokey’s Place.

Survivors include her husband, Art Arace of Newnan, Georgia; her daughter Chris Arace Lewis and son-in-law, Matthew Lewis, of Renton, Washington; her beloved grandson Tilton Lewis; her brother Steve Pickel and sister-in-law, Susan Pickel; her cousins Randi (Pickel) Rosenstein, Dr. Aviva Stein, Bonnie Lorimer, Amber Koenig, Nikki Lorimer, and Trent Millet; her nephews Matthew Pickel and Danny Weidmeyer; and her niece Maggie Pickel.

A celebration of Merry’s life will be held on Tuesday, March 18, at 4 p.m. in the chapel of McKoon Funeral Home and Crematory, 38 Jackson Street, Newnan, Georgia. Merry wished to have her ashes return to Willoughby to be with her grandmother, Mabel Pickel.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Newnan-Coweta Humane Society, Pokey’s Place, 608 U.S. Route 29 North, Newnan, Georgia 30263.

Condolences can be expressed online at www.mckoon.com.

Dale Bowen

Dale Bowen, 74, of West Charleston, died peacefully on February 19, 2025, at his home. He was born on October 2, 1950, in Newport, to the late Edward and Evelyn (Taylor) Bowen.

Dale worked at Ethan Allen for over 40 years. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed watching his favorite teams: the Celtics, Red Sox, Giants and Bruins; was an avid coin collector; and he also enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his children Travis Bowen and his wife, Kristy, and Melissa Bowen; grandchildren Andrew, Peyton, Emma, Matthew, Evelynn, and Caleb; as well as his sister Paulette Bowen; his former wife, Catherine Briggs; and aunt Janice, aunt Joyce, aunt Lorraine, uncle Bud, and aunt Gladys Broome.

He was predeceased by his parents.

A graveside service will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 14, 2025, at West Village Cemetery in West Charleston. Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Roger Geoffroy

Roger Benjamin Geoffroy, 85, of Newport, and formerly of Irasburg, died on March 5, 2025, at his home in Newport with his family by his side. He was born on January 5, 1940, in Newport, to the late Joseph and Cora (Laramee) Geoffroy. On July 13, 1963, he married Diane St. Sauveur, who predeceased him on January 24, 2024.

Roger attended St. Johnsbury Trade School and later obtained his General Educational Development certificate. He went on to be a truck driver where he hauled lumber, milk, and gas. He also worked various construction jobs, including working on Interstate 91 in his younger years. He retired from D and C Transportation in 2002. In his spare time, he enjoyed motorcycling, traveling to Arizona and Florida where he wintered with Diane for 20 years, visiting and going out to eat with his friends. He was a great dad and pépère to his grandchildren who he loved spending time with, and he loved his cat Snowball. He was a member of St. Theresa’s Catholic Church for over 50 years.

He is survived by his children Carol Jean Thompson and husband, John, of Newport, and Suzanne Geoffroy of Newport; grandchildren: Alaina Paquette and husband, Armand, of Montpelier, Olivia Mencimer and husband, Kirk, of Littleton, Colorado, and Donovan Delabruere and his partner, Andrea Hoang, of West Lebanon, New Hampshire; two great-grandsons Charlie Paquette and Hendrix Mencimer, as well as brother-in-law Jerry St. Sauveur and his wife, Linda, of Coventry and their three daughters Gina, Jodi, and Carey.

He was predeceased by his son Robert Geoffroy, brother-in-law Richard St. Sauveur, and mother- and father-in-law Marion and Bernard St. Sauveur.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 9, at St. Theresa’s Catholic Church in Orleans with Father Roger Charbonneau officiating a Mass of Christian burial. Interment for both Roger and Diane will be held at 3 p.m. at St. Ignatius Cemetery in Lowell. If friends desire, memorial contributions in Roger’s name may be made to the Pope Memorial Frontier Animal Shelter, 4473 Barton Orleans Rd, Orleans, Vermont 05860. Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Don Gonyaw

Don Roy Gonyaw, 78, of Island Pond, died on March 6, 2025, in Lyndonville. He was born on April 23, 1946, in East Charleston, to the late Marvin and Donna (Moulton) Gonyaw. On June 28, 1969, he married Joan Lumbra, who survives him.

Don worked as a machinist for Ethan Allen for many years. In his spare time, he enjoyed snowmobiling and camping.

He is also survived by his children Paul Gonyaw and his wife, Diane, of East Burke, and Teresa DeBonville of Island Pond; grandchildren: Tom Gonyaw and his wife, Lauren, of Plant City, Florida, Myrriah Polozotti of West Lebanon, New Hampshire, Kenneth Potwin Jr. and Devon Potwin both of Irasburg; great-grandchildren: Corey Gonyaw of Aurora, Colorado, Cameron and Brantley Gonyaw of Plant City, as well as his sister Ann Shover of St. Johnsbury, and several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his sister Gloria O’Keefe and brother Dennis Gonyaw.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 31, 2025, at Hillside Cemetery in East Charleston, with Reverend Paul Prince officiating. Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Elise Roessler

Elise Anne (Travis) Roessler died peacefully at Bel Aire Nursing Home in Newport on Thursday, February 27, 2025, and entered the nearer presence of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

Elise “Winkie” was born on June 30, 1936, in Garden City, New York, to Bartlett Herbert Stephen Travis and Elise (Haynes) Travis. She was educated in Garden City and graduated from Garden City High School.

While playing softball, she met Richard “Dick” Roessler. They married on December 23, 1961, and were married 62 years prior to his death on Christmas in 2023.

Winkie attended Adelphi College in Garden City and later Johnson State Teacher’s College, earning her bachelor’s degree and her master’s degree in 1986. After a time of regular classroom teaching, she earned the certification as a reading and math specialist and provided support for a multitude of children in various schools throughout the local area.

Winkie was a lady of numerous personal interests. She was a fifty-two-year member of St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Lyndonville and had served as senior warden, regular vestry member, altar guild, and choir member.

Elise volunteered years of faithful service to the Green Mountain Council of the Boy Scouts. She began as a den leader for the Cub Scouts and then later was a district commissioner and eventually served on the executive board for the state as the vice president for membership. She is a former Silver Beaver Recipient and a Bob White Wood Badge member. In 1992, she coordinated the second-ever state “powwow” which provided training for cub leaders.

In addition to her love of softball, Winkie was an avid golfer. She was a past president of the Ladies Golf League at the Orleans County Club. She attended the Walter J. Travis Golf Tournament for years in honor of her late grandfather, Walter J. Travis. When she could no longer golf herself, she enjoyed watching the sport on TV.

Genealogy was another favorite pastime of hers. She spent countless hours learning about her family history. She was proud to be a member of the Vermont State and National Mayflower Society. She was also a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Elise was also a member of Delta Kappa Gamma which is an international society of women educators.

Survivors include her sons: Reverend Richard, his wife, Reverend Tami, and her younger son Ronald, and his wife, Kerina (Kat). She is also survived by five grandchildren: Rick’s daughters Allyson (Wayne) Haire and Megan, and Ron’s children Nikole, Adelaide (Addi), and her fiancée, Quin, and Ryan. In addition, she is survived by nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Final arrangements will take place in the spring with a funeral planned at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Lyndonville, and a committal at Elm Grove Cemetery in Mystic, Connecticut.

Memorial donations in her memory may be made to St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Lyndonville. Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Brandon Keith Sheltra

It is with great sadness that the family of Brandon Sheltra, 29, of Saint Johnsbury, announces his sudden death while in his apartment. He was born in Newport, on March 19, 1995, to Keith and Rae Kim Sheltra.

Brandon graduated from the St. Johnsbury Academy in June of 2013, but he completed most of his secondary education in Anchorage, Alaska, where he studied at Begich Middle School and at Bartlett High School until eleventh grade. While in Alaska, he lived with his father and stepmother, Keith and Elena Sheltra, in Anchorage. He enjoyed swimming in the lakes, riding his bicycle, camping with friends, playing games, and just having a great time. He moved back to Vermont in 2012 where he worked and lived until his last breath. Brandon was friendly, cheerful, and easy to get along with. He had a kind, loving, and sincere soul with a special love for young children and compassion for elders. He will always be remembered this way.

Brandon is survived by his mother, Rae-Kim Sheltra, and her partner, John Ricard; his father and stepmother, Keith and Elena Sheltra; his brother Aaron Pierce and his wife, Stephanie; his uncle Scott and aunt Denise Stevens and their children Zachary, Elizabeth, and Caleb; his uncle Kevin Sheltra and partner, Tammy Rowell, his grandparents Roger and Florence Verge; Karen Blais and her children Anthony, Jaime, and her husband, Jon Comtois, and by her grandchildren Ryan and Gus. He was predeceased by his grandparents Edward and Elizabeth Stevens, his uncle Eric and son Jacob Stevens; and by his grandfather Phillip Sheltra.

Services will be held in early June 2025. Date and time to be determined.

Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at saylesfh.com.

Rachel Pearl Valley-Sweeney

Rachel Pearl Valley-Sweeney, 77, of Glover, died suddenly on December 20, 2024, at the Union House Nursing Home in Glover.

She was born in Barton on January 7, 1947, to the late Leon and Geneva (Sheltra) Valley. Her husband, Ronald C Sweeney, predeceased her in 2002.

She was a mother, wife, grandmother and great-grandmother, and a great friend. She enjoyed puzzles, playing Skip-bo, crossword and word search puzzles, bingo, as well as family gatherings.

Rachel is survived by her children Ronald Blanchard Jr. and partner, Treza, of Lisbon, New Hampshire, Ronda Blanchard and partner, Armand, of Crossville, Tennessee, Ricky Blanchard and wife, Kim, of Glover, and Rebecca Sweeney of Newport.

She is also survived by her grandchildren: Andrew, Hunter, and Jarrett Blanchard, Christopher, Matthew, and Michaela Powers, Ronnie LaCourse, Tyler, Abby, and Izzy Blanchard, and Issac, Ebin, and Acaica McDonald. She was a great-grandmother to: Camden Blanchard, Xander, Harley, and Lillian Powers, and Maizy and Zoey Blanchard. She is also survived by one sister: Madelyn Krohn of Port Richie, Florida, and Maurice Valley and wife, Ellen, of Barton, sister-in-law Hilda Valley of New Hampshire, and many nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents and husband, Rachel was predeceased by her sisters Priscilla Parsons and Lorraine Bushey, her brothers Norman, Richard, Francis, Ernest, David, and Edgar Valley, and brother-in-law Jerry Krohn.

As per Rachel’s wishes, there will be no services or calling hours. Her children will have a private service at a later date. Her children also want to thank Lillian Vezina for the care, help, comfort, friendship, and companionship towards their mother along her journey. They will forever be grateful.