Obituaries 3.11.20

Constance “Connie” Carol (Kimball) Hamel

Constance “Connie” Carol (Kimball) Hamel of Lyndonville died peacefully Saturday, February 22, 2020, with her family by her side.

She was born October 18, 1948, in Middlebury. She was the youngest of six children and grew up helping with her family’s dairy farm. In 1966 she graduated from Middlebury Union High School and began working as a secretary at Middlebury College.

In 1968 she married Lawrence “Larry” Hamel of Coventry. They celebrated their fiftieth wedding anniversary in 2018. Her pride and joy was being a mom. She loved being with and taking care of her family, gardening, reading, sewing for her children, and Golden Ball Tai Chi.

After her kids left the nest she was delighted to work at Words Ink and then Edward Jones. In recent years she enjoyed traveling with Larry to Hawaii, Tennessee, and Napa Valley with the Community Circle gang.

Each summer she looked forward to family reunions when all her children and grandchildren would gather from around the country to reminisce and enjoy Vermont adventures.

Connie was a resilient woman, miraculously recovering from a brain hemorrhage in 1983. She also celebrated five years breast cancer free in April 2019.

She is survived and will be deeply missed by her husband, Larry; her four children and their spouses: Darcie of Corvallis, Oregon, Dennis of Greensboro, North Carolina, Jereme of Worcester, Massachusetts, and Janelle of Windham, Maine. She leaves behind five beautiful grandchildren: Elise, Jasper, Lucas, Cody and Romy. She is also survived by her brother Wayne Kimball; her sister Kathy Wetmore; and her nephew, who was like a brother, John Fuller. She will be missed by her sisters-in-law and their families: Gloria Menard, Lucille Porter, Brenda Hamel-Bissell and Jeanette Perkins; and her many nieces and nephews. She will also be missed by her dear friends: Pat and Rich Marino, Brady and Mariette Metcalf, and friend and walking companion Anita Wellman.

She was predeceased by her parents, Burton Kimball Sr. and Florence Kimball; her sister Gladys Warner; her brother Burton Kimball Jr.; and her sister Margaret Roy.

The family would like to thank the Wellmans of Finney Hill, Marilyn Fuller, Dr. Kubica, Dr. Ready, the wonderful staff at Caledonia Home Health and Hospice, and the staff at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Caledonia Home Health Care and Hospice, 165 Sherman Drive, St. Johnsbury, Vermont 05819.

A celebration of life is planned for this summer.

Duane Paul Smith

Duane Paul Smith, 85, of Wheelock died Friday, February 28, 2020, at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital (NVRH) after a battle with pancreatic cancer, surrounded by his loving family.

Duane was born on July 21, 1934, to Cecil and Doris (Hunt) Smith in Wheelock, one of eleven children.

He married Joan Ingalls on June 18, 1956. They were married nearly sixty-four years. In August of 1958, they had a son, Kerry Smith of Wheelock.

His limited education of only eight years did not deter him from accomplishing many goals in his life, of which he was very proud.

Duane retired from Vermont American Corp. after twenty-eight years of service as general plant manager. He was a logger in his younger years, working alongside his father and brothers. He was a carpenter for M.P. Ronan Company before entering the service, and again after returning. He served his country from 1954 to 1957.

Duane was proud that he built his own home, as well as working alongside his son building his. He loved his hunting dogs, breeding and raising his own pack and training them. He traveled many, many miles behind them on bear and bobcats. He also did a lot of trapping of beaver for years. He worked with the state biologists’ project tagging bears. He was also one of the original organizers of the Cat and Coon Club in Lyndonville.

Duane loved to write, and wrote articles for several hunting magazines for several years. He had a way with words.

His family was always a main priority for Duane. His grandson Damon Smith of Wheelock, was very special to him. They hunted together since Damon was big enough to go. He took Damon with him to many AKC events.

Duane is survived by his wife, Joan; his son Kerry; his two grandchildren Damon and his wife, Hilairy, of Wheelock, and Morgan Smith of Lyndonville; his three great-grandchildren: Cecilia, Nash, and Annabella; his four brothers, David, Robert, Gaylon, and Jack (Preston) Smith all of Wheelock; his four sisters: Lorraine Poulin and Donna Camber of Wheelock, Gayle Gauthier of St. Johnsbury, and Jennie Edmunds of Lyndonville; and many members of his extended family.

He was predeceased by his parents; his grandson Josh; and his brothers Delford in 1996 and Bradley in 2004.

A memorial service is being planned in the spring at the Sulphur Spring Cemetery in Wheelock, with a celebration of life to follow. More details will be available at a later time.

The family thanks Caledonia County Hospice and NVRH for exceptional care, all of their help, kindness, and compassion.