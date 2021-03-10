Obituaries 3.10.21

Lori Gillson-Herron

Lori Gillson-Herron, also known as “Ma Dukes,” a beloved local sales representative from Brooklyn, New York, died on February 28, at the age of 54, after a valiant battle with pancreatic cancer.

Lori was born on March 3, 1966, to her mother Vivian Barile and father Daniel Gillson. Lori is survived by her stepfather Joseph Barile; her aunt Judy; her uncles Charlie and Billy; her cousins: Danny, Kimberly, and Crystal; her second and third cousins: Kristen, Joshua, Faith, Justin, Joel, and Maddie; and her beloved boyfriend Paul Patneaude.

Lori had an energetic personality and a heart like no other. She touched many lives with her generosity and passion for life. Lori did not have any children of her own, however, she was “Ma” to so many who were lucky enough to consider her a bonus mom. She would make herself available day or night for anyone who might be struggling and needed her support. She was one of a kind and her presence is deeply missed, but the memories she created will never be forgotten. Lori had a true love for all animals but especially her own fur babies: Abby, Shadow, and Matrix.

Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of life gathering on March 13 at 11 a.m. at the Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home, located at 4670 Darling Hill Road in Newport. Online condolences at curtis-britch.com.