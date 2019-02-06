Obituaries 2.6.19

Bernard Bonneau

Bernard Bonneau, 92, of North Troy, died peacefully on January 30, 2019, with his family by his side.

Bernard was born on December 11, 1926, in Winooski to Leo and Aurore Bonneau.

He was married to his wife, Fern, who survives him, sharing 69 years together.

He is survived by his children and their families: Denise Wilkins and her husband, Rodney, Bob Bonneau and his friend, Joanne, Donald Bonneau, Jane Boutin and her husband, Leo, Carol Bonneau, and David Bonneau and his fiancée, Chelsea.

“Pepere” enjoyed being with his ten grandchildren and their families: Andy, Pam, and Dan, Brandon, Sara and James, Matt and Katie, Sherri and Jay, Jason and Amanda, Casey and Meg, Ryan and Ashley and Tyler and Hailey; his eight great-grandchildren: Alicia and Shaun, Kayla and Kenneth, Caden, Abby, Anna, Clint, Carson, and Bella; as well as two great-great-grandchildren Ava and Trent. He leaves behind his brothers-in-law Real Limoges of Newport and Norman LeBlanc of Jericho. He also leaves behind many other beloved in-laws, nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his son Richard; his parents Leo and Aurore; brothers: Ange Marie, Gerard, and Jean Paul; and sisters: Maria, Theresa, Celine, and Martha.

Bernard worked hard on his dairy farm for most of his life. He enjoyed playing cards and pitching horseshoes with family and friends. He especially loved playing darts and the many card parties shared with the Raboins. Bernie, always smiling, will be lovingly remembered for his kind, gentle soul. He was a life member of the Newport Elks Lodge and a longtime member of the Knights of Columbus.

Funeral services were held on Monday, February 4 at St. Vincent de Paul Church in North Troy, with the Reverend Timothy Naples celebrating a Mass.

Should friends desire, contributions in Bernard’s honor may be made to the North Troy Village Senior Center in care of Nancy Allen, P.O. Box 237, North Troy, Vermont 05859.

Online condolences can be made at curtis-britch.com.

Wendy J. Corkins

Wendy J. Corkins, 74, of Derby died on January 31, 2019, in Newport, with her two loving daughters by her side.

She was born on September 29, 1944, in Stanstead, Quebec, to Kenneth Rice and Violet Alexander.

On May 1, 1965, she married Robert Corkins, who survives her.

Wendy loved gardening, painting, looking up genealogy, spending time with her dog Cubby, and her cat Casper, and most of all spoiling her grandchildren.

She was daughter, wife, mother, sister-in-law, grammy, friend, foster grammy, aunt, cousin and caregiver to many. God has gained another angel.

She is survived by her daughters: Shari Hancock and her husband, Randy, of Newport, and Jennifer Daigle and her husband, Rene, of Troy; her grandchildren: Travis Letourneau and Ashley Daigle; as well as her sisters-in-law: Betty and her husband, Bob Aldrich, Judy and her husband, Andy Theberge, Gail Corkins, and Sandy Judd; also by brothers-in-law: Ricky Corkins, Keith Corkins, and Kenneth Corkins.

She was predeceased by her sisters-in-law Shirley Downs and Cathy Corkins.

Funeral services were held on February 5 at the Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford and Bouffard Funeral Home in Newport with the Reverend Fred Barker officiating. Spring internment will be held at the Derby Line Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Pope Frontier Memorial Animal Society at 502 Strawberry Acres, Newport, Vermont 05855, or to the American Cancer Society at 55 Day Lane, Williston, Vermont 05495.

Online condolences can be made at curtis-britch.com.

Gabrielle Hilliker

Gabrielle Hilliker, 94, died on January 26, 2019, in Newport. She was born on December 10, 1924, in Troy to Honore Roberts and Belle Benjamin.

On June 12, 1944, she married Stanley Hilliker who predeceased her on February 26, 2002.

Gabrielle was a store clerk at Montgomery Ward for many years and later was owner and operator of Hillikers store for many years. She enjoyed knitting dish clothes, cooking, and feeding people. She loved playing cards, bingo, and cribbage. She liked all the activities at Bel-Aire. She was extremely proud of her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and her great-great-granddaughter. She had a tremendous gift of hospitality that she shared with so many. Gabrielle was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star in Troy, was an active member of the Newport Center Methodist Church where she did a lot of cooking. She was also part of the Modern 29ers.

She is survived by her children: Robert Hilliker and his wife, Sandra, of Newport Center, Marion Dehnke and her husband, Gene, of Derby, James Hilliker and his wife, Faye, of Newport Center, and Linda Waterman and her husband, Jerry, of Newport Center. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Michael Hilliker and his wife, Aimee, Matthew Hilliker and his wife, Amy, Bradley Urie and his wife, Chastity, Amy Giroux and her husband, Mark, Amanda Menard and her companion, Luke Gongloff, Adam Hilliker and his wife, Geri, Nicki VonHeeder and her husband, Jasen, Kristie Foster and her husband, Michael, Aaron Waterman and his wife, Bobbi-Jo, Kelly Davis and her husband, Timothy; as well as numerous great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; and numerous extended family including all the staff and residents at Bel-Aire whom she loved dearly. She is also survived by her brothers: Dorio Roberts of North Troy, Maurice Roberts of Florida, Roger Roberts and his wife, of Tennesse, Oscar Roberts and his partner, Sherill Sanville, of Newport Center.

She was predeceased by her brothers Aldemand “ Joe” Roberts and Reynald Roberts; as well as her sisters: Emelda Morrill, Yvette Parenteau, and Jackie Hamilton.

Funeral services were held on Thursday, January 31, 2019, at the Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford and Bouffard Funeral Home in Newport with Pastor Rick Shover officiating. A spring internment will be at the Newport Center Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Newport Center United Methodist Church at P.O. Box 95, Newport Center, Vermont 05857 or to the Bel-Aire Activities Fund at 35 Bel-Aire Drive, Newport, Vermont 05855.

Online condolences can be made at curtis-britch.com.

Robert “Robbie” W. Santaw

Robert “Robbie” W. Santaw, 73, of Newport died on January 27, 2019, in The Villages, Florida.

He was born on August 6, 1945, in North Troy to Alfred Santaw Sr. and Mary (LaFlamme) Santaw.

On December 15, 1973, he married Hazel Allen, who survives him.

Robbie worked as a packer for Ethan Allen for 42 years. He was a member of the Eagles Club in Newport. He enjoyed playing pool, and he loved watching westerns, and game shows. He spent many hours watching men’s and women’s softball games at Gardner Park. He loved getting in his car to ride around and going to Tim and Doug’s for an ice cream cone. He enjoyed going to Florida, and absolutely loved spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife, Hazel Santaw, of Newport; his children: Carrie Santaw and her husband, Gavin Palmer, who Robbie considered his “big boy” and best buddy, of Leesburg, Florida, Kristy James and her husband, Robert, of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Cody MacFarlane (special buddy) and his fiancé, Sheena Stewart, of Danville; by his grandchildren: Tyler Mayhew and his wife, Sara, of Orleans, Haley Garland and her husband, Dominique, of Lady Lake, Florida, Riley Booth of North Troy, Morgan Mayhew of Newport Center, Kady Royea of Myrtle Beach, Avery Palmer of Leesburg, Florida, and Koby Allen of Danville; great-grandchildren: Ashlynn, Landyn, Briesyn, and Jordyn Garland all of Lady Lake, twin boys Hudson and Cooper Mayhew and Sage Patch all of Orleans. He is also survived by his brothers Alfred Santaw and Mike Santaw, both of North Troy; as well as his sisters Theresa Kelley of Orleans and Dora Crete of Durham, Connecticut; sister-in-law and brother-in-law Liz and Richard Handy of North Troy; and by several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents; his sister Maggie Dillon; and his brothers: Eddie, John, Willie, William, and Paul Santaw.

There will be a celebration of life ceremony done at the convenience of the family.

Online condolences can be made at curtis-britch.com.

René Vachon

René Vachon, 75, of Stanstead, Quebec, died on January 22, 2019, at the Chus Hospital in Fleuriment, Quebec.

He us survived by his loving wife, Germaine Roy, of 53 years; his daughter Chantal; his brother Roger and his wife, Pauline; his sisters: Fernande, Annette and her partner, Denis, Alice, and Madeleine and her husband, Tony.

He was predeceased by his daughter Josee in 1988; by two brothers: Armand and Leo, and by three sisters: Jeannine, Marie Paula, and Giséle.

Calling hours will be on Friday, February 8, from 7 to 9 p.m. and on Saturday, February 9, from 9 to 10:45 a.m. at the Cass Funeral Home in Stanstead. The funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart church in Stanstead.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Cancer Society or to the Chus Hospital. Envelopes will be provided at the funeral home.