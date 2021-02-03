Obituaries 2.3.21

Frederick Henry Webster

Frederick Henry Webster, 99, of Coventry died peacefully on Sunday, January 17, 2021.

He was born on February 25, 1921, in Coventry to the late Percy and Hazel (Jackman) Webster.

He is survived by his wife, Vivian (Henderson) Webster.

Frederick was a graduate of Orleans High School and the University of Vermont, Class of 1942.

He was a World War II veteran having served in the United States Navy behind the lines in China during the Japanese occupation.

Fred was a teacher at Lake Region Union High School for 20 years. He was a former constable, tax collector, and oversaw people who were in financial need in Hinesburg. He was a past president of the Orleans Central Teachers Association, the former president of Drive O Traffic Association of Vermont, and held many other positions of responsibility throughout his life too numerous to mention here.

During his teaching career he taught at Vermont high schools in Hinesburg, Bellows Free Academy in St. Albans, Hardwick, Orleans High School, Lake Region Union High School in Orleans, and the Coxsackie-Athens High School in Coxsackie, New York. He was very knowledgeable of the town of Coventry and its settlement, documenting and sharing Vermont rural history.

After retiring from teaching, he pursued his passion of collecting historical farm implements. Fred was a farmer, curator, educator, athlete, builder, craftsman, dancer, storyteller, writer, celebrity on American Pickers, and inducted to Vermont’s Agriculture Hall of Fame.

He is survived by his wife, Vivian; his children: Paulette of Georgia, Pamela of Utah, Anna of New York, Valerie (Webster) Nuckols, Daniel of Coventry, and Sharleen of Virginia; his wife’s children: Deanna Mandigo of Quebec, Canada, Pearl (Mandigo), and Gary Mills of Quebec; and his several grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents; his sons Frederick Jr. and Peter Webster; his daughter Linda (Webster) Vallieres and George Mandigo of Quebec; his sons-in-law: Lucien Blodgett, John Nuckols, and Robert Pettee Jr.; his brothers Richard and Charles; and his sisters Bernice (Webster) Moulton and Alice (Webster) Cook.

Lena Mae Murphy

Lena Mae Murphy, 81, of Lowell died suddenly on Tuesday, January 26, 2021, in Newport.

She was born to Doria and Ellen (Weatherby) Lepage.

She is survived by her children: Bonnie and her husband, Larry, of Orleans, Sharon Gelo of Richford, Shaun and his wife, Sandy, of Lowell, Patricia and her significant other, Michael, of Elmore, and Timothy and his wife, Melissa, of Lowell; her grandchildren: Tyler, Cody, Eric, and Sara; her great-grandchildren: Carly, Brooklynn, Elijah, and Gabriel; and her several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Lena was predeceased by her parents; her loving husband, Arthur Murphy, in 1988; her brothers: Sonny, Robert, and William Lepage; and her sisters: Gertrude, Marie, and Lucille.

Lena was employed at Ethan Allen Manufacturing in Orleans for 30 plus years. Bowling was Lena’s passion. One could find her at Missisquoi Lanes three to four nights a week doing what she liked the most. Except for the last few years due to her failing health.

She spent the last few months living with her son Shaun and daughter-in-law, Sandy. The family thanks them both for all the great care she received.

Services were held January 30 in Troy at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church. Graveside services will be held in the spring.

Harold “Terry” T. Gage

Harold “Terry” T. Gage of Derby died peacefully at home on Tuesday, January 26, 2021, after a short battle with cancer.

Terry was born on May 15, 1948, to Leon Gage and Lorraine (Gray) Blake.

On January 25, 1975, he married Jocelyne Desroches.

Terry graduated from Derby Academy, Class of 1967, and then served in the United States Army, where he later went to Vietnam.

He was wounded, and received two Purple Hearts, the Air Medal, while participating in aerial flights, and the Bronze Star with “V” device, for heroism in grand combat on February 27, 1969, while serving in the First Infantry Division known as “The Big Red One.”

He was an avid fisherman and hunter. He played basketball and soccer in high school, and later in town team basketball. He officiated many basketball and softball games and later would go just to watch many games.

For many years he participated in trap shooting (clay pigeons), competing locally and throughout New England, and later kept score at shooting events.

He is survived by his wife, Jocelyne; his mother, Lorraine Blake; his brother Larry Gage Sr. and his wife, Pauline; his sister Lisa Blake-Desroches and her husband, Alan; his stepsisters Donna Laplume (Joe Desrochers) and Linda Blake Hahn and her husband, Ray; his stepbrother Robert Blake; his sisters-in-law Raymonde Desroches Mayhew and Judy Desroches; and his many nieces, nephews, and friends.

He was predeceased by his father, Leon Gage; his stepfather Herbert Blake; his sister Rosalyn Gage-Cook; his brothers-in-law: Gilles, Jean-Pierre, and Rock Desroches and his wife, Suzanne Quirion Desroches.

A memorial service will be held in the summer.

If friends desire, memorial contributions in Terry’s name may be made to the Derby Fish and Game Club, care of Mr. O’s, 1670 East Main Street, Newport, Vermont 05855, or Pope Memorial Frontier Animal Shelter, 502 Strawberry Acres Road, Newport, Vermont 05855, or to a charity of one’s choice.

Death notices

Charles A. Moulton

Charles A. Moulton, 86, of Charleston died suddenly on Thursday, January 21, 2021, at his home. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. A full obituary will follow.

Austin “Buzzy” Harold Slayton

Austin “Buzzy” Harold Slayton, 84, of Westfield died on Sunday, January 24, 2021, in Nagold, Germany.

Funeral services were held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Tübingen, Germany, on January 30. Burial services will be held later in the spring at North Hill Cemetery in Westfield. A full obituary will follow.