Westmore woman found

At about 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, search crews located the body of Judith Giglio in the woods about a mile and a half from the home on Goodwin Mountain Lane in Westmore where she was last seen. The body was recovered early Tuesday evening and will be brought to the Vermont Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death. There are no indications that the death is suspicious.

The search effort was assisted Tuesday by the Vermont National Guard in addition to the previously mentioned participating agencies.

The Vermont State Police thanks the Westmore community for its support throughout the multiday search.