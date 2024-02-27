Obituaries 2.28.24

Kimberly (Quintal) Thibault

It is with heavy hearts that the family announces the death of Kimberly (Quintal) Thibault on February 15, 2024, an extraordinary woman who impacted the lives of everyone who had the privilege to know her. Kim passed away surrounded with the love of her family and friends. She was 38 years of age.

Kim faced life with grace, resilience, and determination. She inspired everyone around her with kindness, love, loyalty, acceptance, empathy, and generosity. She also brought joy to anyone in her presence. This influence will live forever in those around her.

Kim was born on November 22, 1985, and was the youngest of three daughters to Gerald and Jeannette (Lafleur) Quintal. She grew up in Newport and attended Newport City Elementary School and North Country Union Junior and High Schools. She graduated from the University of New Hampshire with her master’s in occupational therapy and went on to a successful career, most recently leading the occupational therapy program for the Massachusetts Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired. She lived in Charlestown, Massachusetts, for the past eight years.

Kim was a loving wife to her husband, Nate, and a loving mother to her daughter Isabelle. Kim leaves behind her parents, her sister Jessica Hinton and husband, Joe, her sister Christina Quintal and partner, Brandon, her nieces and nephews: Grace, Brier, Emmett, Sophia, and Adrien; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Larry and Mary Thibault; her grandmother Rachel Quintal; and numerous uncles, aunts, cousins, and close friends who loved her dearly. She is predeceased by her grandfather, Edward Quintal, grandparents John and Anita Lafleur, uncle Alain Quintal, and cousin Nicholas Jacobs.

Funeral mass was held on Saturday, February 24, at Saint Mary Church in Charlestown, Massachusetts.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Kim’s name to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, directed to breast cancer research and patient care, or to a fund created for Kim’s daughter (please make checks payable to Pershing, LLC. with Isabelle Thibault in the memo and mail to 25 Albion Place #3, Charlestown, Massachusetts 02129).

Ronald Gardner Taylor

Ronald Gardner Taylor, 73, of Bloomington Springs, Tennessee, died on Tuesday, February 20, 2024, while surrounded by his family.

Born Friday, March 3, 1950, in Newport, he was the son of the late Gardner Taylor and the late Frances Robbins Taylor. He was the loving husband of Lynn Sisson Taylor for a blessed 54 years.

Ron was a loving husband, Dad, and Pa. The best times were when he went hunting and fishing with his daughter. They were fun hunters and fishermen, truly appreciating the time away and being in nature. They would talk about everything and anything under the sun. When they did bring home a catch, there would be a feast with their game. He enjoyed deep sea fishing out of Panama City, Florida. He loved his dogs Brutus and Buddy. More importantly, he loved his children and grandkids.

Ron was in the U.S. Marine Corps for over 23 years, serving in Vietnam, Desert Storm, and Desert Shield. After retiring from the Corps, he worked HVAC for the Florida school systems, as well as for the Putnam County School Board.

Ron is survived by his wife, Lynn Taylor, of Bloomington Springs; his daughters: Misty Taylor of Cookeville, Tennessee and Rhonda Taylor of Summerfield, Florida; five grandchildren: Quinn Dodson, Alyssa Lolley, Trey Lolley, Brayden Taylor, and Madison Taylor; siblings: Judy Parker, Susan Call, Pat Gelo, Scott Taylor; and a host of aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Ron chose cremation and the family followed his wishes.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, February 29, at Presley Funeral Home, 695 Buffalo Valley Road, Cookeville, Tennessee.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.presleyfuneralhome.com.

Jean (Choiniere) McAuliffe

Jean (Choiniere) McAuliffe died after a long illness on January 3, 2024, at the Thompson House Long Term Care Facility, in Brattleboro. She was 77 years old. Jean was a long-time resident of Brattleboro and is dearly missed by her family and friends.

She was born September 7, 1946, in Barton, the daughter of Germain A. Choiniere and Ruby (Racine) Choiniere.

Jean attended three years at Orleans High School and participated in girls chorus, the Northeastern Music Festival four years, and also a was a majorette. She was a 1964 graduate of Sacred Heart High School in Newport. In 1965, she graduated from Houle’s Beauty Academy in Manchester, New Hampshire. She became a beautician and worked several years with her mother, Ruby, in her hair salon located in the family home.

In August 1966, Jean married Joseph S. von Dembowski, who predeceased her.

They resided in Orleans for many years. Jean learned her cooking skills from her father-in-law, “Sid”, who was a chef.

Jean married Paul M. McAuliffe in 1996 and they had two children: Jacquelyn B. McAuliffe and Jonathan P. McAuliffe of Brattleboro.

Jean was an employee of New Chapter for many years and especially enjoyed her trip to Costa Rica and was truly impressed by its natural beauty.

She was the happiest when entertaining and cooking for her family members and friends. She also loved to sing and dance, play scratch tickets, garden, and cook.

Jean loved her family, all of whom were especially important to her. She is survived by: her daughter Jacquelyn B. McAuliffe and spouse, John King, her grandson Keegan J. McAuliffe, as well as her son Jonathan P. McAuliffe, and his spouse, Autumn. Her siblings include: Jim Choiniere and wife, Fran, John Choiniere, and wife, Diane; Jacalyn Slaiby (formerly married to deceased William L. Slaiby), and Janet Goodine, and husband Frank. Her step-children include: Paul McAuliffe and wife, Melissa, William McAuliffe and wife, Chrissie, and Jamie McAuliffe. She is also survived by several great-grandchildren, aunts and uncles, and nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband, Paul C. McAuliffe, and her parents, Germain and Ruby Choiniere.

Graveside services will take place on May 18, at noon at St. Michael’s Cemetery, Oak Grove Avenue, in Brattleboro. It will be followed by a celebration of her life at the American Legion, 32 Linden Street, Brattleboro. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jean’s name to: American Legion, Brattleboro, Post 5, 32 Linden Street Brattleboro, Vermont 05301.

To view an online tribute, leave a message of condolence, or for more information please visit www.phaneuf.net.

David Everett Judd

David Everett Judd, 54, of Troy, died on February 16, 2024, at his home. He was born July 14, 1969, in Springfield, Massachusetts. David was the son of Larry E. Judd and Nancy (Parmenter) Allen and step-son of Diane (Carter) Judd and Charles F.W. Allen. His early schooling included Upton High School, Frederick Military Academy in Portsmouth, Virginia, and the U.S. Army.

David was a remarkable man whose zest for life, and love for storytelling, left an indelible mark on all who were fortunate enough to know him. David was a true outdoorsman. His passion for fishing and hunting took him on countless adventures, where his tales, bordering on tall but always captivating, became legendary among friends and family. David’s animated storytelling brought joy and laughter to every gathering.

David’s enthusiasm for life extended beyond the outdoors. He was a man of many talents and interests. David’s dedication and work ethic were evident in every endeavor. He spent time running a pest control business, a roofing and construction business, and received his refrigeration certification while working for ARE Mechanical. He had an array of interests and talents including art, poetry, music, and gardening. His insatiable curiosity led him to explore the vast landscapes of Alaska, and his skill with salmon fishing, and in Colorado, he immersed himself in the beauty of nature. David’s journey through life was marked by a commitment to continuous learning, and he delighted in sharing his knowledge with those around him. He was quick to put that knowledge to use while helping all in need. Yet, it was his infectious laughter and warm, ever-present smile that truly endeared him to all, making him the life of every party and leaving a lasting legacy of joy and camaraderie. He will be fondly remembered and deeply missed by the countless lives he touched with his warmth and genuine spirit.

He was predeceased by his father, Larry E. Judd, step-mother, Diane C. Judd, step-father, Charles F.W. Allen, and his daughter Alexandria Judd.

Left to cherish his memory are his mother, Nancy Allen of North Troy, his daughter Emily K. Judd of Brecksville, Ohio, his son David Judd Jr. of Denver, Colorado, and his granddaughter Auburn.

He also leaves his sister Cathryn (Judd) Ste. Marie and husband, Peter, of North Troy; his nephews: P.J, Ben and Noah; and his nieces: Deana, Nicole, Katie and Lydia.

He leaves behind his step-sisters: Kelley Soland and husband, Terry, of Augusta, Wisconsin, and family; Tracey Stankus and husband, Joe, of Holden, Massachusetts, and family; and Julie Allen of Eustis, Florida, and family; and beloved aunts, uncles and cousins.

Also, family to David were Chris Nelson, Victoria Blais, Ashley Blais, Dena Gerard, Joe Logan, Dan Logan, and their families. One of his greatest joys was being called Papa by Haven and Mya, Isabella and Connor, Max and Marley, and Lily and Sophie.

…I’ve finished life’s chores assigned to me,

So put me on a boat headed out to sea.

Please send along my fishing pole

For I’ve been invited to the fishin’ hole.

…To all of those that think of me,

Be happy as I go out to sea.

If others wonder why I’m missing

Just tell ‘em I’ve gone fishin’.

A graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, May 17, at North Troy Village Cemetery with full military honors. Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Anne Eleanor Tuttle Tanner Guimar

Anne Eleanor Tuttle Tanner Guimar, 88 years old, died on February 21, 2024, at Maple Lane Nursing Home in Barton after living for over 60 years in Buzzards Bay, Massachusetts.

Anne was born on July 29, 1935, in Litchfield, New York, the daughter of the late Melvin C. Tuttle and Edith A. (Holland) Tuttle.

Anne graduated from Waterville Central School in 1952. She married her first husband, Eddie, in 1953, and her second husband, Joe, in 1981.

Anne always worked from her childhood on her grandparent’s farm, to picking hops and beans as a teenager in Waterville, New York. As a young mother, she waitressed nights at Glady’s Diner, and later at Sandy’s in Buzzards Bay. She was also a cashier in the base commissary where she taught the baggers (and her children) the correct way to bag groceries. She was constantly seeking to increase her experience. She worked seasonally at the post office. She later worked as a data entry clerk at Otis Air Force Base and advanced to facility maintenance controller. After retiring in 1990, she volunteered her time at the local Council on Aging. There she worked with other volunteers getting lunches together, serving and cashiering, and being an official ‘greeter,’ entertaining folks with her flirting and jokes. Most remarkably in 2012, she was named volunteer of the year for the Bourne Council on Aging.

Anne was a person with many interests, actively involved in the NCO Wives Club, Girl Scouts, and Cub Scouts. For many years, she was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, participating in the women’s groups and teaching Bible study classes to many children in the church.

She enjoyed quilting, decorating cakes, sewing, knitting, crocheting with plastic yarn, making crafts, traveling, and exploring caves in New Hampshire, Maine and New York. Those are just some of her interests.

Some of her children’s favorite memories are “Sunday drives” — going to who-knows-where (you found out when you got there) singing in the car, stopping for lunch on the side of the dirt road, and having peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, Kool-Aid, and apples for lunch. She made the best Christmases out of almost nothing: Stockings made out of brown grocery bags, decorated with crayons and getting the Christmas tree from the school when they were done with it.

Another favorite memory happened when a neighbor moved and abandoned a dog. The dog wouldn’t let her get from her car to her front door after a shift at Glady’s unless she gave him some scraps from the diner. Eventually Rusty became a beloved member of the family.

Grandchildren remember trips with grandma and grandpa Joe including walking up a mountain in Canada, exploring the Herkimer Diamond Mine, playing in the playground behind the house, the Scallop Festival and trips on the Skipper.

Her family all knew that their mom loved to work outside in the yard and with flowers, especially yellow roses, which were her favorite. In her older years, she was always outside pulling weeds.

She is survived by her children: Ralph S. Tanner of Norman, Oklahoma, Denise A. Gallagher and partner, Kelly, of Fort Worth, Texas, Marsha L. Tanner of Lakeville, New York, Garri E. Favreau and partner, Dennis, of Newport, Sheryl R. Reaves and partner, John, of Fort Worth, Texas, Bradley K. Tanner and partner, Laura, of Campton, New Hampshire, Byron K. Tanner of Norman, Kendall R. Tanner of Scottsdale, Arizona, and Jean Weeks of South Dartmouth, Massachusetts; her grandchildren: Adele, Bill, Charles, Sara, William, Joe, Melisa, Rebecca, Keith, Chandra, Clarion, Kyrstin, Alexander, Daniel, Francis, Christy, Nicole, Alex; her great-grandchildren: Justin, Chelsa, Sophia, Jacqueline, Liam, Ryan, Rohannah, Frank; her siblings: Dale Lints of Waterville, New York, and Linda Waltermire of Aliquippa, Pensylvannia; and many nieces and nephews and their families.

She is predeceased by both her first husband, Eddie S. Tanner, and her second husband, Joseph A. Guimar; her daughter Irene G. Archer; her son Eric W. Tanner; her stepchildren: Joseph Guimar, Kenneth Guimar, and Wendy Peterson; her great-grandchildren: Cory, Daniel, and Samantha; and her brothers-in-law: Worthy Lints and Clyde Waltermire.

A private funeral will be held per her wishes. In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, memorial donations may be made to a charity of one’s choice. Online condolences at curtis-britch.com.

Edward Alson Day

Edward Day, 88, died peacefully in his home surrounded by loved ones on Saturday, February 17, 2024. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Phyllis Pudvah Day, who has been his partner in life, farming and growing an amazing family. He leaves behind a son Keith Day and his partner, Robyn Baillargeon, of Lyndonville; a daughter Kathy Day Armstrong and her partner, Tony Laplant, of Lyndonville; and a daughter Krista Day Colby and her husband, Douglas Colby, of Southington, Connecticut.

Eddie was born on October 9, 1935, in Sheffield on his grandparents’ farm. He was the son of Lyle and Pearl Day. Ed learned to tend and love the land at an early age and started milking cows when he was just seven years old. He grew up with and is survived by his sisters: Shirley Day Urie and Judy Day Hammer (Norman).

Ed drove grain trucks for Ralston Purina before he and Phyllis purchased farmland on Route 122 in Lyndon in 1961, which they appropriately named Happy Days Farm. He lived by three mottos: “Always work hard,” “never give up,” and “never start a new project on a Friday,” (which in reality meant to work even harder on Thursday). He worked hard to build a successful family farm and milked Holstein cows for many years. He was one of the first to build a free stall parlor in Caledonia County, which ended up being very popular. He was a leader in the farming community, serving as a director on the Cabot Creamery board for thirteen years. He served on the FHA and Natural Resources boards as well. He always had a huge vegetable garden and kept chickens; having some of the best eggs around. He enjoyed visiting with his egg customers and making connections within the community. He passed his farming skills on to his son Keith, who now runs the Happy Days Farm.

Edward was an impressive athlete and he loved sports. In high school he was a track and field runner. He was an excellent baseball player who threw with his right hand and batted lefty. He tried out for a Cardinals farm team as a young man. He played on town teams throughout the Northeast Kingdom and was an enthusiastic golfer, enjoying time with his golfing buddies. He loved snowmobiling, and watching his grandchildren and great- grandchildren play sports. He loved the Caledonia County Fair and went every year since he was a young boy. His son Keith, daughters Kathy and Krista, and grandchildren Kyle and Dana, all showed their registered Holsteins at the fairs.

Edward is also survived by seven grandchildren: Dana Armstrong and his wife, Megan Armstrong, Kyle Day and his wife, Andrea Day, Sara Armstrong Donegan and her husband, James Donegan, Tonia Day, Kori Day Clement and her husband, Mark Clement, Landon Colby, and Beckett Colby. Edward had seven great-grandchildren who he is survived by as well: Ruberta Day Donegan, Lyla Jane Day, Jayce Jonathan Day, Emberly Anne Armstrong, Henry James Clement, Ivy Lynn Armstrong, and Max Day Clement.

A funeral was held on Sunday, February 25. A burial will take place on Friday, June 14, at William Dexter Cemetery in Sheffield. The burial will be immediately followed by a celebration of life at Happy Days Farm. Condolence cards may be sent to Phyllis Day, 2320 Gilman Road, Lyndon Center, Vermont 05850. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Caledonia Home Health Care and Hospice.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at guibordfh.com

Ronald Gordon Benson

Ronald (George) Gordon Benson, 88, of Newport, died surrounded by his family on

February 21, 2024, at North Country Hospital.

He was born July 13, 1935, in New Boston, Ohio. Ron was the son of Homer and Edna Benson of Ohio. He graduated from East High School, where he played football during those years. He entered the U.S. Air Force and served on Cape Cod, Massachusetts, as a mechanic on the flight line. He was discharged after four years of service on January 17, 1959, and moved to Newport to marry the love of his life, Benita L. Mosher, at the Newport Baptist Church on January 23, 1959. After a short honeymoon, they returned to Newport to live out their lives in service to the area.

George was an auto mechanic at several area locations and finally opened his own business R and B front end alignment. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge #65, the American Legion Post 21, and Cars of Yesteryear.

He loved to restore 1951 Fords and restored five total himself. He was a member of the United Church of Newport, where he enjoyed helping with chicken pie dinners and the monthly luncheons. He enjoyed cooking whenever he was able to help (except peeling garlic).

George is predeceased by his parents, love of his life, Benita, after 63 and a half years; sister and brother-in-law Edyth and Jozef Krzysko, and sister Linda and William Nichols.

Left to cherish his memory are daughters: Susan Groff and partner, Gary Chagnon, and Rhonda and partner, Roy Bullis. He leaves behind his grandchildren: Leanne and partner Kris), Perras, Samantha Bullis (and partner, Levi Booska, Bryanne Orisko and partner, Dan, and Jamie Groff and partner, Teaona

Dresser. He leaves behind great-grandkids Rylee, Jacob, Damien, Daniel, Ryder, Bohannon, Liberty, and Emerson.

Also remembering him: Sister Pat Cleland and partner, James, niece Joan and partner, Dave, nephew Larry and partner, Michelle, Billy and partner, Becky Nichols, Krista Nichols, Mark and partner, Rachel, Jay and partner, Jackie, Kent and partner, Karen, and Cleland.

He had a special love for the NCUHS automotive tech department where he sometimes mentored. Thanks for all their car help.

Visit and services will be held at the United Church of Newport on May 16 at 11 a.m. There will be a luncheon to follow the service with burial of Ron and Benita following at Pine Grove Cemetery with full military honors for Ron shortly after the luncheon. Online condolences at curtis-britch.com.

Donna Louise LaCross-Benedict

Donna Louise LaCross-Benedict, formerly of Coventry, died peacefully on February 16, 2024, surrounded by her family at North Country Hospital in Newport at the age of 73.

Born on May 22, 1950, to the late Walter and Catherine (Nutter) Basnar, she grew up in St. Johnsbury. As the oldest of three children, she helped watch her siblings when her mother worked nights. She told stories of how she sat on the floor with her back against the front door to prevent her little brother David from sneaking out at night.

In March 1967 she met Norman LaCross through a mutual friend. They married on December 27, 1969, in the middle of an ice storm by candlelight, because the church’s power was out due to the storm. They made their home in Westmore where Donna stayed at home to raise their four children.

Donna was active in the community, living near Willoughby Lake, and she wanted to make sure her children knew how to swim. She organized the Lake Willoughby swimming lesson program. She also helped to organize Halloween parties at the Westmore Town Hall. She was good at crafts and made many items that were put into the goody bags.

After raising her children, Donna went back into the workforce. She worked for Gene Besaw’s accounting firm while taking night classes at Johnson State College where she graduated with honors. Her educational journey culminated in a bachelor of science degree in accounting and she became a Certified Public Accountant. She worked for RF Lavigne and then was hired by North Country Hospital to work in their corporate accounting department. She also operated a small bookkeeping and tax service business out of her home in Coventry until she retired.

Donna met Stephen Benedict from Berlin, New Hampshire in 2003. He joined her in Coventry and they were married on May 22, 2004. Stephen took Donna on her first trip across the country and down the east coast in their travels. They enjoyed collecting things together and spending time at their camp in New Hampshire.

Donna was a woman of many interests and talents. She loved to read, to bake huge chocolate chip cookies, and to collect things. She had beautiful flower beds at her home in Westmore. She planted a garden and canned food for the family. She enjoyed crafts, building Legos, and bird watching. She also had a passion for genealogy and spent a lot of time researching and documenting the family tree.

Donna was an amazing and dedicated mother. She taught her children how to be respectful to their elders and how to lend someone less fortunate a helping hand. She taught them that showing up to work isn’t enough, and that you have to put in the effort and actually work. She was kind to everyone and she never complained. She had the most incredible will to live despite having multiple health issues with increasing severity in the last eight years of her life. There were many times over the years that the doctors had written her off, and she amazed them by making recovery after recovery. Her deep love for her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren was her driving force.

Donna leaves behind her loving children: Robin LaCross and partner, Bradley, Tammy Mosher and partner, Casey, Andrew LaCross and partner, Sherie, and Lee LaCross; her adored grandchildren: Brian Norway and partner, Chelsea, Karlee LaCross, Alex Mosher, Brianna Mosher, Caitlyn Brown, Meghan Nguyan, Christian Gervais, and Nathanial Colburn; and her four great-grandchildren: Sophie, Owen, and Garrett Norway, and Chloe Nguyen.

She also leaves behind her beloved second husband, Stephen Benedict, her stepdaughter Suzanne Colburn and partner, Andy, her sister Sandy Hall and partner, Jules, and her brother David Basnar, along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Donna was predeceased by her mother, Catherine Basner, her first husband, Norman LaCross, and her faithful dog Max.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 18, at 10 a.m. at the Coventry Village Cemetery, Cemetery Lane (off Coventry Station Road, in Coventry). Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.