Obituaries 2.24.21

William Warner Wilber

William Warner Wilber, 71, of West Glover died on Friday, February 5, 2021.

He was born on April 2, 1949, in Keene, New Hampshire, to Warner Weston Wilber and Anna (Nolan) Wilber.

Bill graduated from Thayer High School in Winchester, New Hampshire. After graduating, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, receiving his education in munitions and mechanics in Denver, Colorado, and Eglin Air Force Base in Florida. Bill served two tours in the Vietnam War.

Years ago when Bill and his special friend Ellie were building their log cabin together they made a trip to Owl’s Head, Maine, buying an old cookstove for the cabin. Bill found his passion and began his business restoring antique cookstoves to their original grandeur and opened his business, Once Upon A Time Stove Shop, which he ran for the last 24 years.

Bill is survived by his brother Jim Nolan of Essex.

He leaves behind his special friend Ellie Roberts and her family; and many friends and neighbors in the Glover area who loved him, as well as friends and customers from near and far.

Bill was predeceased by his parents, Warner Weston Wilber and Anna Nolan Wilber; and by his sister Theresa Wilber of Concord, New Hampshire.

Bill will be fiercely missed by family, friends, and neighbors who loved him here in Glover and the surrounding areas.

There will be a military burial with full honors at Evergreen Cemetery in Winchester, New Hampshire, at his family’s plot in Winchester per Bill’s wishes. The date of the service will be announced.

For family, friends, and neighbors who would like to honor Bill’s memory, please consider donating to the Glover Ambulance Squad, Inc., 48 County Road, West Glover, Vermont 05875.

Jane Rollins

Surrounded by family and love, Jane Rollins died on the morning of February 16, 2021. Jane was a very special lady and was loved by many. Her kind spirit, friendly personality and beautiful smile will be greatly missed.

Jane was born on April 22, 1933, to Percy and Doris (Ducklass) Griggs of Albany. She grew up on the family farm with her three sisters and two brothers: Persis, Polly, Betty, Terry, and Richard.

After graduating from Orleans High School in 1951, Jane married Bill Rollins and began her family. She worked for Fred and Doris Taylor at Taylor’s Insurance for many years and was secretary to Governor Lee Emerson for a period of time. Bill and Jane owned and operated Lakeview Cabins in Barton on Crystal Lake for many years. Over that period of time, Jane made lasting friendships, and many of their guests became like family.

Swimming in Crystal Lake was a joy she kept right up until the last day that she could, in the summer of 2020. Her pastimes over the years also included golfing, bowling, walking, cross-country skiing, knitting, crafting, family gatherings, and spending time with her grandchildren and grand-dogs.

In her later years, she enjoyed spending time with her special friend, Raymond Cota, Jr., dancing, dinners and playing cards with friends at the local senior centers. Very recently Jane was able to visit briefly with her cousin Pearl Urie and that brought her so much joy!

Jane leaves behind three children: her sons Michael Rollins and his wife, Robin, Mark Rollins and his partner, Janice Perry, and her daughter, Linda LaValle and her partner, Dwayne Monfette. She will be missed by her grandchildren: Joanne Bellush, Mark Rollins, Windy Currier, Joseph Rollins, Rebekah Rollins, Jennifer Hagen, Jesse LaValle, and Katie LaValle; as well as ten great-grandchildren.

She was a very special lady and will be greatly missed by her friends and family.

No service will be held at this time. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Any contributions in Jane’s memory can be made to local senior centers and meal sites.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Morning Swim

The feel was a reminder,

a northern chill from a lake letting her

know she was alive.

For most the day had yet to begin,

but as for Jane, well,

she was merely maintaining her stride.

Time is fickle/frail.

Every sail surrenders to the wind

as we reach the end of our line,

yet make no mistake as to the chill of her

skin.

It’s simply 5 a.m., and she’s feeling alive.

Beverly B. Poutre

Beverley B. Poutre, 90, of Newport, died on February 9, 2021, in Newport.

She was born on September 23, 1930, a daughter of Marvin and Agnes (Hodges) Bourne. She married Fabien Poutre in 1953. He predeceased her in 2014.

Beverley was a dental hygienist for many years. She and her late husband worked on many projects together including building their house and camp, and they traveled to Florida for over 20 years. Bev enjoyed sewing, playing the piano and organ, going to dances, and especially attending family gatherings. She was a member of the Daughters of Isabella and St. Mary’s Choir.

She is survived by her children: Faye Hilliker and her husband, James, Mary Kaye Fortin and her husband, Marcel, and Daniel Poutre. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Kristie Foster and her husband, Michael, Mark Fortin and his wife, Samantha, Bridget Chase and her husband, Charlie, and Jaclyn Barnette and her husband, Calen; by her great grandchildren: Noah Foster, Parker Fortin, Braedyn Morse, Elladie Chase, and Emersyn Chase; by her sisters-in-law Julie Bourne and Jean Poutre; brothers-in-law Jean Guy Poutre and Denis Poutre, and their wives; and by many caring and loving nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Should friends desire, contributions in her memory may be made to the Mary Wright Halo Foundation, 1071 Upper Quarry Road, Newport, Vermont 05855, or to St. Mary’s Church Roof Fund, 191 Clermont Terrace, Newport, Vermont 05855.

Online condolences at curtis-britch.com.

Donald L. King

Donald L. King, 95, of West Glover died peacefully on February 14, 2021.

Donald was born on August 29, 1925, one of six children to Walter and Doris (Whitcher) King. He spent his life on the family farm in West Glover. He met the love of his life, Harriet (Urie), at a dance at Urie’s Dance Hall. They were married on August 25, 1948, and together they raised five children.

Like most Vermont farmers of his generation, Donald’s days were occupied milking cows, working in the woods, and maple sugaring. He took great pride in his farm’s operation, which first included a herd of Jerseys and, later, registered Holsteins.

Donald was proud of his children and their accomplishments but probably even more proud of his eight grandkids. After retiring from the daily grind of milking cows, he was a regular attendee at the numerous baseball games, basketball games, soccer games, recitals, and shows. Though he was a quieter fan than Harriet, you could tell that Donald took great enjoyment from these events.

Donald and Harriet always kept a large garden full of flowers and vegetables, and they enjoyed sharing their bounty with family and friends.

After farming, Donald remained busy with many projects, often working with his friend and neighbor Paul Bickford. He also continued his maple sugaring business. Late in life he enjoyed feeding the birds and watching his westerns on TV, but his greatest source of comfort and pleasure was simply spending time with his family.

Donald was predeceased by his wife, Harriet; his two daughters Donalie and Evelyn (Kennison); his brother Fred King; and sisters: Janice Butler, Carolyn Perron, Barbara Perron, and Sherry Perron.

He is survived by his sisters-in-law: Beverly (Urie) Grant of Barre, Ellen Urie of Canaan, Connecticut, and Pearl Urie of West Glover; his son-in-law David Kennison of Irasburg; and his sons: Wayne King and his wife, Denise, of Williamstown, Dean King and his wife, Patricia, of Burlington, and Gregory King and his wife, Rhonda, of Lyndonville; as well as his eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and a large number of nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank those friends and cousins who helped take care of our father in the last phase of his life.

Should you wish to make a gift in Donald’s memory, in lieu of flowers, we ask that you make a donation to the West Glover Congregational Church in care of Sarah Stevens, 16 David Place, West Glover, Vermont 05875. Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.