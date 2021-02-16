Obituaries 2.17.21

Bruno Peter Ralph Studer

Bruno Peter Ralph Studer of East Charleston died on Thursday, February 11, 2021.

He was born in the Bronx, New York, on April 23, 1938, to Louis and Margarita (Marabini) Studer.

He graduated from Bayside High School, and the New York State Maritime College at Fort Schuyler, New York, as a lieutenant in the U.S. Navy and third mate in the Merchant Marines. As such, he traveled to ports in Europe, South America, and the Far East for several years. He decided to come ashore and obtained a master’s degree in education to commence teaching in 1962.

He married Linda Klapproth on August 17, 1963. Their first son, Dominic was born the following July and they moved to Rome, Italy, three months later. Their daughter, Christina, was born in August 1965, and they returned to the USA in April 1967. They made their home in Centerport, Long Island, New York, where son, Paul, was born in July 1967 and daughter, Loretta arrived in October 1968.

Over the next ten years, Bruno taught both elementary and high school. He also worked in the World Trade Center, employed with Prudential Grace Lines scheduling commercial shipping of produce in the western hemisphere. In 1976, Bruno returned to his first love, teaching, in Newport Center for the next 34 years. The family moved to East Charleston and were blessed with wonderful neighbors and friends. Bruno enjoyed music and played the guitar all his life.

He is survived by his loving wife, Linda; his three children: Dominic (Sharon), Christina (David Christian Philippi), and Loretta (William Moore); his grandchildren: Brian (Juliana), Laura Hwang (Daniel), Emily Savastano (Robert), Mark Studer, and Olivia, Julianna, and Ella Philippi; his first great-grandson Michael Studer; his wonderful in-laws Frederick and Maureen Klapproth and Jane and Robert Patterson; his four nieces; and his two nephews.

He was predeceased by his son Paul; his daughter-in-law Deborah Kelly Studer; and his sister Rosalinda Studer Butler.

At his request, there will be no calling hours. A private burial will follow at the convenience of the family. Those wishing to do so, may contribute to Doctors Without Borders, The Nature Conservancy, or a charity of one’s choice.

Steffi Marianne Irene Heuß

Steffi Marianne Irene Heuß was born February 9, 1941, in Berlin, Germany, the sixth generation in the family to have been born there.

She died peacefully on Monday, February 8, 2021, in Newport one day short of her eightieth birthday.

She was an accomplished artist, designer, and craftsperson who graduated from the prestigious Schwäbisch Gmünd in 1961 as a goldsmith. She briefly worked at a chocolate factory as a young woman, which seemingly failed to inure her to working in hierarchical organizations, as she would never again be an employee. However, this experience did not dampen her lifelong passion for all things chocolate.

In 1967, she moved to Irasburg with her husband and infant daughter. Steffi had never been outside of Germany prior to that time, but immediately fell in love with the NEK and remained there until her death. The early days in America found her learning English by watching Sesame Street alongside her young daughter, while working on setting up her shop, Silver and Crafts, Jewelry and Gifts. She opened her shop in the front room of their large Victorian house on the Irasburg Common in the early 1970s.

Steffi’s studio enjoyed a loyal following of both seasonal and local customers for over three decades. She often returned to Germany to spend time with the family she left behind, as well as her close friends and fellow goldsmiths and artists, always learning and growing their artistry together despite the miles and years apart.

Steffi quickly made a name for herself at New England craft shows, and occupied the very first booth at the annual Antiques and Uniques fair on the Craftsbury Common until her “retirement” in the early 2000s. She did a brisk business in engagement and wedding rings, and her distinctive and handcrafted jewelry is easily identifiable.

Everything she sold was made by her own hand, and Steffi spent hours drawing and planning new designs. Her creativity extended outside to her flower gardens, which offered a fragrant and colorful respite to the many visitors that frequented her shop over the years.

Steffi was preceded in death by her parents, Lieselotte Antoine Peters and Gerhard Rudolf Heuß; and her sister Ulrike Heuß.

She is survived by her daughter Katherine von Stackelberg and her husband, Garth Jonson, of Allston, Massachusetts; her son Nicholas von Stackelberg and his wife, Kim Korinek, of Salt Lake City, Utah; her grandchildren: Sigurgeir Jonson, Bryndis Jonson, and Sebastian von Stackelberg; and her partner, Kevin Kirkpatrick.

A memorial service will be held in the summer.

Steffi embodied elements of both the old and the new world, a reserve and poise colored by a boisterous zest for life that survives in her art and in the memories of those who were close to her. She was an outgoing and accomplished conversationalist, often talking at length to newly found acquaintances on long bus and train rides necessitated by her never having learned to drive an automobile. Although she loved her native Germany, she was strong-willed and did things her own way, finding a lifelong home amongst the often-demanding landscape and self-reliant people of northern Vermont. Tschüssi, Steffi, bis wir uns wieder treffen!

Death notice

Phyllis Geraghty

Phyllis Geraghty, 97, of Newport died on Tuesday, February 9, 2021, at her home surrounded by her loving family. Services will be held at a later date in Canada due to travel restrictions and the pandemic.