Obituaries 12.7.2022

Robert Wallace Sawyer Sr.

Robert Wallace Sawyer Sr., 102, a father, grandfather, great-grandfather, great-great-grandfather, and friend, died on November 7, 2022, in Torrance, California. He was born on May 8, 1920, in Troy, and married Gilberte “Gil” Souliere on October 17, 1942, in Newport.

Bob served in the Army Air Corps from 1942 to 1945. After his time in the service, Bob and his family moved to California, where he worked at Railway Express before transferring to Western Lithograph, where he climbed the sales ranks to eventually become the sales manager. He worked several successful sales jobs over the years and retired from ABC Battery at the age of 67.

Bob loved to fish and camp, and visited Camp Wishon in Springville, California, every year with his family for 71 years. He also loved fishing trips in Alaska with his boys and even showing the ropes to his grandsons and nephew a time or two. He had an affinity for elephants, sports, and a good game of cribbage. He was active in scouting, very charitable to many, and an extremely proud veteran. One couldn’t help but love his humor and zest for life and laughter. He left a legacy wherever he went.

Although he lived in California, a piece of his heart always remained in Vermont. He regularly visited relatives, attended many family reunions, and would never be without his Vermont maple syrup. During one of many trips to Vermont, he was introduced to the antique business, which soon became the hobby he and Gil shared. They would run an antique depression glass and collectible operation, doing many shows throughout the years. He continued this hobby even after Gil’s death for 32 years.

It was later in life that Bob met his second love, Joan, with whom he spent his last 23 years traveling and experiencing as much as they could together. He was fortunate to have met someone who brought love and care back into his life, and for her the family will always be grateful.

It is with love that his family shares on his behalf: “Break!”

Robert Frederick Slicer

Robert Frederick Slicer, 84, died on November 24, 2022, at his son’s home in Lyndonville, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Robert, or Bob as he was called by his family and friends, was born in Greensboro, to Foster and Gwendolyn (Cubit) Slicer on May 10, 1938. He shared that birthday with his two older brothers, Ronald and Richard, while his younger brother David was born on May 9. All the boys were two years apart.

Bob graduated from Craftsbury Academy in 1956. During his time at the academy, he enjoyed playing baseball and basketball and was chosen to attend Boys’ State.

In 1959, Bob joined the U.S. Army and served his country for the next three years as part of the amphibious assault battalion. He was one of only five candidates out of 40 to complete the training and gain his Coast Guard certification. While serving in the Army he was able to spend time in Greenland.

Bob was a past Post Commander of the American Legion, Post 108, in Franklin, North Carolina. He was also a past Master of Meridian Sun Lodge #20 in Craftsbury, where he was a member for 58 years.

For many years Bob was a director of the Caledonia County Fair, where his love for antique tractors is still enjoyed today by many visitors, and he took great pride in the displays and former rodeo.

Bob enjoyed hunting and fishing and he was able to take caribou hunting trips with his brother Richard to northern Quebec. His most enjoyed hobby, though, was his John Deere tractors. At one time he had 21 of them in the yard, all two-cylinder Johnny Poppers and their accessories. Now his son Jim gets to play with the few he had left.

Bob is survived by his daughter Julie Lavalette and Paul Tetreault of Newport Center, his son Jim Slicer and his wife, Brandie, of Lyndonville, by his seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brothers Ronald and David Slicer, a special sister-in-law Leah Slicer, and many nieces and nephews.

Bob was predeceased by his parents, brother Richard, and granddaughter Kylie Lavalette. He will be laid to rest at the Branch Cemetery in Craftsbury next to his granddaughter Kylie at the family’s convenience.

Bob has requested donations be made in his memory to Caledonia Home Health Care and Hospice for their outstanding care and compassion they provided for him.

Visit awrfh.com to share memories and condolences.

Gaston Roger Poulin

Gaston Roger Poulin, 97, died on December 3, 2022, surrounded by family. He was born on January 17, 1925. The son of AJ and Alice Poulin, Gaston Poulin lived a quiet, modest life in the Northeast Kingdom — preferring a good bargain, watching baseball, eating a freshly baked piece of pie and spending time with family over the luxuries he could have afforded. Being the second generation successful owner of Poulin Grain and Lumber well into the 1970s, Gaston, continuing in his father’s footsteps, set the stage for the company’s successful growth in the grain and lumber industries which continues today — selling the businesses to his sons when he retired. A firm believer in hard work, integrity and an afternoon cocktail — he made his mark with his business know-how — but more importantly — he was adored by generations of family and friends who appreciated him for his straight-shooting conversations, his easy laugh and the joy he experienced watching his beloved Red Sox.

He leaves behind an amazing business legacy, big shoes to fill in terms of his generosity and family-first values and holes in our hearts as the family prepares to say goodbye its patriarch.

Gaston was predeceased by his beloved wife of 69 years, Joyce (Jones)Poulin , his only daughter Nancy Jo Poulin and his grandson, Shawn Poulin. He is survived by his three sons and their spouses — Steve and Valerie, Peter and Diana, and Jeff and Tracey.

Having lived a long life — he is also survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren who will miss him dearly. They are: Sonya Jones and her four children, Stephanie Poulin-Estes, her husband, Corey, and their two children. Stephanie Delabruere and her three children; Topher Poulin; Cory Poulin, his wife, Julie, and their two children; Jenna Poutre, her husband, Matt, and their two children; Josh Poulin, his wife, Jen, and their four children; Sam Cole and Arden Leithead; Johanna Bartley and her four children; and Jessica Poulin.

His final days were spent under the compassionate care of Dr. Malik — and for this his family is grateful. Gaston had been under the wonderful care of the nurses and staff of Michaud Manor for several years now. For their great attention to his well-being his family expresses its deepest thanks — especially to Nurse Jenna Poutre for being continuously “on call” for her grandfather.

There were many people who brought comfort and happiness into Gaston’s life during his last two years at Michaud Manor. His family extends a heartfelt thank you to his special friend, Shirley Davis, to Ann Bermister for her weekly calls from Florida, to Deb Bastita for her many visits and food, and to all those who visited with stories and memories to share.

Friends may call from 9 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 10, at Curtis-Britch and Bouffard Funeral Home, 4670 Darling Hill Road, Derby, with the funeral service to follow at 11:30 a.m. with Rev. John Sleeper officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Michaud Manor, 47 Herrick Road, Derby Line, Vermont 05830 or to the Vermont Association for the Blind, 60 Kimball Avenue, South Burlington, Vermont 05403. Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Marjorie Tatro Paxman

Marjorie Tatro Paxman died peacefully at home on November 19, 2022, at the age of 100. She was born to John and Florence Tatro on January 22, 1922, and as a young woman married Ernest Paxman.

In 1945, they moved onto their farm in Westfield and raised their five children, then entertained nine grandchildren. Eventually the farm transitioned to the Millbrook Campground, which she opened and operated in 1972 after the passing of Ernest.

Marjorie was a fun-loving spirit and enjoyed reading novels, travel, playing cards, and visiting with friends and family. She will be missed.

She is survived by her five children and their spouses: Gloria Sheltra and her companion, Doug Stone, Nancy and Edward Domina, Gerald and Persis Paxman, Deborah Molster, and Joyce and Jim Crawford; and by seven grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held in the spring at Saint Isidore’s Cemetery in Montgomery Center.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Barry Ross Maxwell

Barry Ross Maxwell died on December 3, 2022, in Newport at North Country Hospital.

His home for the past seven years was the Newport Health Care Center in Newport. He had made many wonderful friends with both staff and patients. He considered many of them family.

Barry was born in the Newport Hospital and was the son of Gordon and Berdena (Macie) Maxwell. He was raised in Coventry and always considered it his home. He loved Coventry and always wanted to go back. He will be laid to rest at the Coventry Cemetery.

He was predeceased by his parents, Gordon and Berdena Maxwell, and his sister Rhonda Maxwell, and he will be laid to rest in the family plot.

He is survived by his sister Kimberly Choquette and her husband, Dennis.

He leaves behind his children: Jami Lea Maxwell, Sean Erik Maxwell and his wife, Tara, and Cody Scott Maxwell; his grandchildren: Sam Robles-Pavon, Luci Hernandez-Ginez, Alex Hernandez-Ginez, Benny Hernandez-Ginez, Lili Hernandez-Ginez, and Aiden and Piper Maxwell. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews.

Barry served in the U.S. Armed Forces and was honorably discharged May 14, 1986. Barry had several struggles in his life but did find great joy in helping others. He was always very proud of the work that he did for others. He was an excellent cook and enjoyed eating the fruits of his labor. He loved sports, especially football, which always helped him through the fall and long Vermont winter season.

There will be a celebration of Barry’s life with a graveside service in the spring of 2023.

Lyndon S. Clark

Lyndon S. Clark, 96, of West Charleston, died peacefully November 27, 2022, to leave this earth and join his Savior Jesus Christ and unite with the love of his life, Betty (Burrus) Clark, with whom he shared 58 years of marriage.

He was born in Avoy, Pennsylvania, on November 8, 1926, one of seven children born to Gordon and Lena Helen (Megargle) Clark, both deceased. He has one surviving sister Rosemary Chapman of Pennsylvania.

He attended Lake Vocational School in Lake Ariel, Pennsylvania, where he held a skilled occupation in the manufacture of electrical machinery and accessories.

At the age of 18, he joined the U.S. Army Infantry and served his country in 1945 and 1946 as a Private 1st Class, becoming an expert marksman and being a “powder monkey” in manning artillery guns. He was a proud veteran of the occupation of Korea.

After an honorable discharge, his proudest venture was becoming a dairy farmer, operating a farm alongside his wife in Bidwell Hill, Pennsylvania. He was a hardworking man as he not only maintained that farm, but also worked on a second farm and held a position at a local sawmill. While operating the 154-acre farm, he became a maple syrup producer, as well.

Upon leaving farm life, he took a position as purchasing agent for L.G. DeFelice and Sons Construction. His responsibility was to oversee major highway construction in New York, Virginia, Connecticut, and finally settled in Vermont. His biggest venture during this time was to oversee a major project in Saudi Arabia. He also established a business, Ryan Heavy Hauling, and worked for a short period of time for Pizzigalli Construction. He was a real estate broker for Act One Realty, which he and his wife owned, and they together became agents for the Ryder Truck Rental in Barre until retirement.

He was a very proud father. Being of strong faith, he was passionate about instilling in his family the knowledge of God. Being a Gideon and Bible scholar, he loved sharing the Gospel with everyone he met. His favorite song was “Life is Like a Mountain Railroad.” He enjoyed reading, spending time with family and friends, sharing his life experiences, and riding his “gator” to explore his property in West Charleston. He had a strong sense of enjoyment for God’s gift of nature. He was also an avid hunter and took delight in teaching his sons and grandsons the sport.

He is survived by five children: Allen Clark and his wife, Patsy, of Derby, Linda Janawicz of East Montpelier, Karson Clark and his wife, Ericka, of Barre, Yula Troughton and her husband, Mark, of Florida, and Lyndon J. Clark and his wife, Alicia, of North Carolina. He leaves behind 20 grandchildren, their spouses and companions, 36 great-grandchildren, their spouses and companions, and 10 great-great-grandchildren.

Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.

The family invites friends to share memories and condolences at www.awrfh.com.

Dolores Bilowith

Dolores (Dee) Bilowith, née Del Gaudio, died December 1, 2022. She passed peacefully surrounded by her husband and daughters.

Dee is the beloved wife of James Bilowith to whom she was married for 58 years. Together, Jim and Dee made their home in Colchester and Barton, and most recently Sebring, Florida. Dee is survived by her three daughters: Lisa Bilowith of Winooski, Karen Bilowith and Stephen Romero of Fairfield, Pennsylviania, and Saratoga Springs, New York, and Kathleen Bilowith and Sean Witham of Montrose, Colorado. Dee and Jim also have two grandchildren whom she loved and adored: Sha’Ron Schmidt Bilowith and Kai Schmidt Bilowith.

Dee was born to Editha and George Del Gaudio on April 24, 1942, in Washington, D.C. She grew up in Queens and Huntington, New York, graduating from Huntington High School in 1960 and Lenox Hill Hospital School of Nursing in 1963.

Though she called Vermont her home for 50 years, she remained a consummate New Yorker, always in search of the best deli and the best department stores. Upon moving to Vermont in 1969, Dee was appalled by the lack of choices at the supermarkets. She took it upon herself to “school” the deli manager in the correct way to slice cold cuts. She also may be the reason that Taylor Ham made an appearance in Vermont stores in 1970.

Dee was a registered nurse by profession, working in hospitals in New York City and Vermont. She made many lifelong friends while working at Timberlane Pediatric Associates. Dee retired from her nursing career as the director of health services at Champlain College in 1997. Helping the college students through health and life challenges was by far her most valued position.

Dee loved her daughters and was their biggest cheerleader. She chaperoned field trips, cheered at sporting events, hosted many slumber parties, and was always by their sides, no matter the early morning hours or distance, to support her girls as they skated competitively throughout New England. She was also “mom” to her daughters’ friends, college students, and others who needed advice and support.

Dee loved her grandsons unconditionally and endlessly. Summers with Nana were full of adventure, discovery, and so much love. As the boys grew up, Nana was on the sidelines for lacrosse, football, and track every chance she got. Her favorite thing was getting a hug from “her boys” as they came off the field, seeking her out.

Transplants from the big city, Dee and Jim made their home in Vermont for 50 years. After living in Colchester, they became snowbirds and settled five months a year on Crystal Lake in the Northeast Kingdom, which became one of Dee’s favorite places. Dee and Jim moved to Sebring, Florida, full time in 2019.

Dee was a member of the Women’s Club of Sebring and a volunteer at Bok Tower Gardens. Friendships meant the world to Dee. She leaves behind many memories of long winding country drives, weekend getaways, Mahjong, wacky Wednesdays, and trips to Fort Myers. She loved her “grand dogs” and her last best friend, Tucker.

A celebration of life will be held in Sebring in February.

In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation in Dee’s name to: Compassionate Care Hospice, 3531 U.S. 27 South, Sebring, Florida 33870.

DEATH NOTICE

Elizabeth Ann Doncaster

Elizabeth Ann (Rhodes) Doncaster of Irasburg, born in 1931, died peacefully at home on Friday, December 2, 2022, surrounded by her family.

Bettie’s full obituary will be published next week. The family is planning a memorial service with a date, time, and location to be announced.