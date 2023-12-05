Obituaries 12.6.2023

Pamela A. Nordquist

Pamela A. Nordquist, 79, of Nashua, New Hampshire, widow of Donald J. Stabile and Clyde N. Nordquist Jr., died Monday afternoon, November 20, at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington, Massachusetts, after a brief illness.

Pamela was born in Island Pond on January 9, 1944, a daughter of the late Flavia and Ethel (Moody) Boutin. Pam grew up in Island Pond and was a graduate of Saint Mary’s High School, class of 1961.

Pamela began her career assisting her father with his paving business and later worked as a waitress at the Buck and Doe, Jennifer’s, and Trudy’s restaurants, all of Island Pond.

After moving to Nashua in 1986, Pam was employed as a retail salesclerk at Walmart in Hudson, New Hampshire, for 17 years.

She enjoyed crocheting and knitting, and in her younger years enjoyed fishing and hunting. Pam also loved playing pool and held membership in the Polish American Club of Nashua.

Pam was predeceased by her first husband, Donald, on May 11, 2003, and by her second husband, Clyde, on June 1, 2010. She was also predeceased by a brother Bruce D. Boutin in 2015.

Members of her family include her significant other and caregiver for the past 12 years, Jerry Jodoin; her daughter and son-in-law Laurel and Ed Pierpont of Bolton; two grandchildren: Heidi Kuric and Ralph Pierpont; five great-grandchildren: Haley, Bryson, Cooper, Peyton, and McKenzie; her brother Donald Boutin of Island Pond; also by nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to express their sincere thanks to Lisa Shultz for her caring and compassion.

There will be no calling hours.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in St. Louis de Gonzague Church, 48 West Hollis Street in Nashua, on Saturday, December 9, at 10 a.m. Friends are invited to attend.

Interment will take place at Lakeside Cemetery in Island Pond at a later date.

To leave an online message of condolence, please visit farwellfuneralservice.com.

Peter Challinor

Peter Challinor, 75, of Lowell died suddenly on November 15, 2023, at his home. He was born on October 2, 1948, to the late Edith (Edwards) Challinor, and grew up in Yr Wyddgrug, Flintshire, United Kingdom with his twin sister Ann.

Peter received his bachelor’s degree in metallurgy at the Flintshire College of Technology and went on to a variety of careers: an executive in the aerospace industry, a car builder, a real estate agent, an options trader, an excavator, and a ski instructor. His interests were equally varied: a pole vaulter, a bobsledder, a golfer, a race car driver and mechanic, motorcyclist, animal lover, and blues guitarist. He loved to ski all over the world, and was a member of Intershack at Jay Peak.

He is survived by his children: Peter Jeffrey Challinor of Holland, Michigan, Shawn Challinor of Twin Lake, Michigan, Ryan Challinor of Cambridge, Massachusetts, Tracey McCurley of Billerica, Massachusetts; by his grandchildren, as well as by his nephews Barry and Phil Evans.

He was predeceased by his sister Ann Jolly.

A celebration of life will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions in Peter’s name may be made to the Northeast Kingdom Council on Aging.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Armand Couture

Armand Couture, 88, of Irasburg, died on November 30, 2023, at his home with his loving wife and family by his side. He was born on September 14, 1935, in Bristol, Connecticut, to the late Hormidas and Cora (Beaudin) Couture.

Armand was a graduate of Newport Center High School. He worked as an auto parts salesman for Sanel for 45 years. His hobbies included gardening, hunting, fishing, woodworking, and being with his family.

He is survived by his wife, Beverly Couture; by his children: Mark Couture and his wife, Ramsina, Michelle Frawley and her husband, Daniel, and Peter Couture; by his grandchildren: Nicholas, Monika, Victoria, Zack and Danielle, Desiree Pingree, and Lydia Bodette and spouse; by his great- grandchildren: Major, Eluise, Rose, Josh, Jean, Grace, Asher, Finn , Grayson, Everly, Brantley, Addyson. He is also survived by his brothers: Robert Couture and his wife, Una, Eugene Couture and his wife, Carol; his sister-in-law Alicia Couture; his nieces and nephews: Danny, Maria, Bobby, and Joey; and his great friends Keeno and Jeannette Chilafoux.

He was predeceased by his parents, by his brother Leon Couture, and by his nephew Paul.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on December 7 at the Lowell Bible Church, 2506 Vermont Route 100 in Lowell, with Pastor David Dizazzo officiating.

If friends desire, memorial contributions in Armand’s memory may be made to Pope Memorial Frontier Animal Shelter, 4473 Barton Orleans Road, Orleans, Vermont 05860.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Lucille Yvette Caron Burdick

Lucille Yvette Caron Burdick, 88, of Schenectady, New York, died on November 22, 2023, at her new home at Brookdale Senior Living.

Born on July 13, 1935, in Lowell, she was the daughter of the late Omer and FleurAnge (Boisvert) Caron. Her family moved to Old Forge, New York, where she worked as a telephone operator and met her future husband, Charles Burdick.

They were married in 1957 and moved to Schenectady where they started a family. In 1960, Lucille began her career at Sunnyview Hospital, first gracing the front desk as a switchboard operator working evenings and weekends, while also managing a daycare for teachers’ children during the day.

In 1974, she closed the daycare and worked full time as Sunnyview’s supervisor of inpatient accounts. She retired in 1996, and stayed on as a volunteer at the hospital’s gift shop. She retired from the gift shop in September 2023.

Lucille was passionate about spending time with and cooking for family and friends. She loved the annual Fourth of July family gatherings in Old Forge and traveling to Hawaii, St. John’s, Florida, Nashville, and northern Vermont — the home of her French Canadian roots. She also loved to dance, especially the jitterbug with Charlie. She enjoyed all kinds of music (especially country) and attended many country concerts both locally and in Nashville.

Over the years, Lucille enjoyed volunteering as a room mother in her children’s elementary classrooms, Cub Scout den mother, Girl Scout leader, treasurer of Sunnyview’s retirees, president and treasurer of the Healthcare Receivables Association, a member of the Sunnyview Auxiliary Board, and a member of the Business of Professional Women.

Lucille was predeceased by her husband, Charles Burdick, in 2015; their son Michael in 2019; and her parents and three brothers.

She is survived by her daughter Suzanne (Timothy) Conroy; by her daughter-in-law Lisa Burdick; by four grandchildren: Darren Conroy, Kristine Conroy, Aaron Burdick (Je Zsa Nay Stevens), Samantha (Jesse) Bradt; and by her great-grandchildren: Maya Bradt and Luca Bradt; as well as by her sister-in-law Patricia Caron and many beloved nieces and nephews.

A funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, November 28, at 9 a.m., at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Parish, 2216 Rosa Road in Schenectady, followed by a celebration of life in the church hall.

Burial will follow at Saratoga National Cemetery. There will be no viewing hours per Lucille’s wishes.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Jack’s Place, care of Jack Falvo III Foundation, 17 Rosa Road, Schenectady, New York 12308.