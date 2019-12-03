Obituaries 12.4.19

Virginia S. Robinson

Virginia S. Robinson, 84, formerly of Newport and Ludlow, died peacefully Sunday, November 17, 2019, at Our Lady of the Meadows with her loving daughter Glenda Garrow and her husband, Brent, by her side.

Ginny was born April 20, 1935, in Woodsville, New Hampshire. She grew up in Ludlow graduating from Black River High School. She graduated in 1957 from Castleton State College in education and was a teacher in Ludlow the Newport for a total of 33 years. She loved teaching and cared for all of her students. She enjoyed her visits with Matt Page, a former student, who often stopped at Our Lady to see her.

Virginia was predeceased by her daughter Patti Robinson Guyette; her grandson Tyler Robinson and her daughter Judy Robinson. She was also predeceased by her former husband and father of her children, Peter Robinson.

She is survived by her daughter Glenda Garrow and her husband, Brent, of Sheldon; her grandsons: Kristopher Garrow and his wife, Nicky, and their children Mason and Olivia of Fairfax, Peter Garrow of California, and Curtis Garrow and his girlfriend, Emily Fletcher, and her daughters Jolynn and Audrey of Fairfax; her granddaughter Jocelyn Benoit and her husband Stuart, and their children Cyrus, Alden, Ivan, and Madelyn of Sheldon, and her son-in-law Todd Guyette and his son Steven of Burlington. She is also survived by her cousin Ruth Panto and family of Methuen, Massachusetts. Ginny also leaves behind many friends in Enosburg, Newport, and Ludow, as well as her classmates of the Class of 1957 from Castleton State College.

Ginny loved spending time with her family and friends, and was known as “Nana” to many. She was loved by all and will be truly missed.

Her family would like to thank all of the staff of Our Lady of the Meadows for all the love and care they showed Ginny. It was her home away from home and the staff was like family.

Per Ginny’s request there will be no calling hours or funeral. Interment will be at a later time by the family.

Anyone wishing to make a donation may send it to Our Lady of the Meadows Activity Fund, 1 Pinnacle Meadows, Richford, Vermont 05476, or Class of 1957 Scholarship Fund, Castleton University, Castleton, Vermont 05735.

Richard W. Powers

Richard W. Powers, 83, died on Monday, November 25, 2019, at his home in Enosburg Falls surrounded by family.

He was born in Brownington on January 23, 1936, the son of the late Kenneth and Ester (Davanaugh) Powers.

Dick grew up in Derby and attended Derby Academy before joining the U.S. Army. On August 23, 1958, he married Ellenor (Royce) Powers and together had five children.

Dick had several different jobs throughout his life including running his own garage, driving tractor trailer trucks, and farming. He enjoyed playing poker and cribbage with friends, and gambling, but his biggest passion was pulling horses.

Dick had a knack for making people laugh and enjoyed making others around him smile. He will be remembered for his toughness and his tremendous work ethic, traits he instilled in his children, and the soft spot he held in his heart for his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Ellenor Powers, of Enosburg Falls; his children: Donna and Patrick Vaillancourt of Enosburg, Dale Powers and his significant other, Pam Carruth, of Berkshire, Diane Therrien and her husband, Michael, of Oklahoma, and Debbie Marshall and her husband, Doug, of Highgate; his grandchildren: Jason, Kelli, Jeremy, Connor, Shannon, Aaron, Amber, Jennifer, and Eric; his great-grandchildren: Emma, Charles, Kase, Tristian, Tagen, Makenna, Sienna, Carsyn, Ariel, and Ryker; his brothers: Norman Powers and his wife, Sue, of Connecticut, Larry Powers and his wife, Jan, of Newport, and Robbie Powers of Virginia; his sisters Charlotte Webster of Nevada, and Jane Moulton and Terry of Orleans; his special nephew Brian “Buzzy” Webster; his many other nieces and nephews; and his special friend, Ike Mitchell, of Lyndonville.

Besides his parents, Dick was predeceased by his son Dwight Powers; his brother Dale Powers; his brothers-in-law Dick Webster and Rodney Royce; and his sister-in-law Cynthia Morse.

Dick’s family would like to give a special thanks to Dr. Miller and Franklin County Home Health Hospice for the outstanding care he received.

In keeping with Dick’s wishes, there will be no public services at this time.

For those who wish, contributions in Dick’s memory may be made to Franklin County Home Health Agency, Hospice Program, 3 Home Health Circle, St. Albans, Vermont 05478.

Condolences, photos, and favorite memories may be shared at www.gossfs.com.

Claude G. Pouliot

Claude G. Pouliot, 79, of Newport, and Bonita Springs, Florida, died on Thursday, November 28, 2019, at the Jack Byrne Hospice Care in Lebanon, New Hampshire.

Claude was born in Sherbrooke, Canada, on October 21, 1940, to Jeanette (Letourneau) and Adrien Pouliot.

He graduated from the eighth grade from Irasburg Middle School.

Claude was married to Joan (Belyea) Pouliot for 43 years before she predeceased him in 2004. They made their home in Orleans where they raised their four children.

He worked at the family farms of Adalard and E. Earl Hacket for about five years, and for Ethan Allan Manufacturing for 42 years prior to retiring in 1999.

He had a passion for sports, mostly softball which he played in Florida right up until last March. He was an active “snowbird” and enjoyed his Bonita Springs, Florida, winter home.

Claude was an active participant in the competitive softball league, where his team won the 2019 championship. He also enjoyed playing billiards, horse shoes, golf, and petanque. Puzzle making was a huge pastime of his both in Florida and Vermont.

He enjoyed watching his grandchildren’s sporting events while in Vermont.

Claude is survived by his four children and their related spouses: Carmen Prive of Derby, Simone and Pierre Dupuis of Lincoln, Rhode Island, Paula and Shawn Perron of Barton, and Robert and Naomi Pouliot of Orleans; his ten wonderful grandchildren: Samantha and Nick Prive, Caleb and Monique Dupuis, Brady and Parker Perron, and Zachery, Eythan, Desiree, and Shian Pouliot; his three great-grandsons: Michael, Killian, and Wilder; and a granddaughter on the way.

He is also survived by his three siblings and families: Rene and Mireille Pouliot, Maurice and Claire Pouliot, and Ghislane and Ronnnie Girouard; and his special friend Miriam.

He was predeceased by his wife, Joan (Belyea); and his parents, Jeanette and Adiren Pouliot.

A celebration of life will be planned for the spring.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Claude’s memory can be made to the Jack Byrne Hospice Care at One Medical Center Drive, Lebanon, New Hampshire 03756

Online condolences may be made at www.curtis-britch.com.

Richard Leon Poginy

Richard Leon Poginy, 37, of Glover died on November 9, 2019, in Lebanon, New Hampshire.

He was born on October 2, 1982, in St.Johnsbury to Denis Poginy and Victoria (White) Poginy.

Richard enjoyed life in general, especially hunting, fishing, riding ATVs, and spending some of the best time of his life at or on May Pond. He thought the world of his nieces, nephews, sisters, his son, and his family in general. Almost any child he had contact with instantly accepted him and he enjoyed them all. He was raised on a farm which he derived great joy in working on. He also derived great joy from working on other farms, working on any job that needed to be done.

He is survived by his son Leon Dean Poginy of Williamstown; his parents, Denis and Victoria Poginy; his sisters: Darcie Poginy and her wife, Beverly, Denise Poginy, Devan Bickford and her husband, Joe, and Dawn Lamonda and her husband, Adam; and his grandparents Lawrence White and Kathleen Van Sant. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews: Dylan Poginy, Laura Gilman, Hailee, Haydon, andHannah Bickford, and Carter Lamonda; as well as several aunts and uncles.

He was predeceased by Leon and Laura Poginy, Joyce White, and James Van Sant.

Funeral services were held on November 20, at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Barton.

Memorial contributions for his son Leon may be sent to North Country Federal Credit Union, 12 Main Street, Orleans, Vermont 05860, and checks may be made to Leon Dean Poginy for his future schooling, in memory of his dad Richard Poginy.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

George J. Mason Sr.

George J. Mason Sr., 78, of Glover died on November 22, 2019, at his residence.

He was born in Nashua, New Hampshire, on February 6, 1941, to Basil Mason and Helen Morrill.

George was a firefighter for the town of Hudson, New Hampshire, for many years. He was a handyman, he loved hunting, fishing, specializing in exterior illumination at Christmas time, and running a hobby farm, which included beef, chicken, pigs, etc. George and Denise enjoyed the beauty of Vermont and its peace and tranquility.

He is survived by his wife, Denise Mason; his children: Helen Barrett, Patty Smith and her husband, Ray, Debbie St. Aubin, Kathy Zaccagnini, George J. Mason Jr. and his husband, Ray Adams, and Stan Mason and his partner, Amy Miln; his 13 grandchildren; his 13 great-grandchildren; and his sister Esther Maki.

He was predeceased by his brother Wilson Mason; his sister Susie Jewett; and his daughter Barbara Ann.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions in George’s name may be made to the Glover Rescue Squad, care of Sue Medor, P.O. Box 64, Glover, Vermont 05839.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Thérèse Cécile (Côté) Lachance

Thérèse Cécile (Côté) Lachance of Princeton, New Jersey, died on November 26, 2019, from complications after suffering a stroke in 2016.

Thérèse was the loving wife of Reverend Dr. Paul A. Lachance, and the proud mom of Dr. Michael Paul Lachance of Cooperstown, New York, Peter André Lachance of Yardley, Pennsylvania, Marc-André LaChance of Essex Junction, and Susan Ann (Lachance) Shih of Cranford, New Jersey.

Thérèse was the first-born child of Lucien and Emilienne (Bolduc) Côté and was born in Derby Line in 1932.

She is survived by her sisters Yolande Cody and her husband, Don, and Claire Jaquish and her husband, Charles; her goddaughter Joanne Comstock and her husband, Dana; and her brother Maurice Côté and his wife, Monica. She is also survived by her godson Donald Cody II; her goddaughter Jacqueline Bouffard; and her goddaughter Louise Lavallee. She leaves friends and family throughout the USA and Canada.

She was predeceased by her beloved parents; grandparents; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins from both Vermont and Canada.

She was the matriarch of a wonderful family that included nine cherished grandchildren: Marcel, Elijah, AnnaGrace, Beau Pierre, Joelle, Aline (Dias), Michaela, Zinnia, and Paul Thomas (Shih). She loved her children’s partners as her own: Carole (Lehoullier), wife of Michael; Patti Malinowski, longtime girlfriend of Peter; Amy (Myers), wife of Marc-André; and Philip Shih, husband of Susan.

On August 6, 1955, Thérèse was married to Paul, her high school sweetheart, in St. Mary Star of the Sea Church in Newport by Reverend Damase Carrieres; thus, began a Catholic and holy marriage that lasted over 61 years. She was a graduate of Sacred Heart schools in Newport, then from the St. Louis School of nursing in Berlin, New Hampshire, where she earned top grades. She completed her residency at King’s County Hospital in Brooklyn, New York.

No one worked harder than Thérèse, and no one could doubt her integrity, high morals, and love for the Immaculate Heart of Mary. As a registered nurse, she lovingly — and with great attention to detail — worked with patients at the Orleans County Hospital in Newport, was head nurse at the Bishop DeGoesbriand Memorial Hospital in Burlington, served at the fourteenth USAF Dispensary, Ethan Allen Air Force Base in Winooski, worked at Sacred Heart Hospital in Hull, Quebec, and finished her nursing career at St. Peter’s Hospital in New Brunswick, New Jersey, working on floor 3B.

She loved being a nurse and treated each patient as she would want her own family members to be treated, often returning to work after her shift to finish details and to say prayers with patients. She was rewarded with notes and cards, calling her an “angel.” She held high standards for work and behavior while still being so gentle.

Thérèse left nursing to raise a growing family as we moved from Quebec to Dayton, Ohio, for dad’s position at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. In 1963, the family moved to LaPorte, Texas, as dad was selected as the first flight food and nutrition coordinator for the Manned Spacecraft Center at NASA in Houston.

In addition to raising four children, she was engaged in local church activities and worked tirelessly to prepare and support dad, as he became an internationally recognized food scientist. Both Dr. Lachance and Thérèse were parish coordinators of the CYO at St. Mary’s Church.

In 1967, Dr. Lachance joined the faculty of the food science department of the New Jersey Agricultural Experiment Station and Rutgers — the State University. The family settled in a South Brunswick home, which mom made into a loving, accepting refuge.

She was known for her culinary abilities, often creating the most incredible meals, pies, and cakes. She supported dad as demands for his time became extraordinary and as he became the first permanent deacon at St. Paul’s Church in Princeton, where he served from 1977 to when he became too ill with Parkinsonism. She kept everything organized while always insisting that the family eat dinner together.

As the children became older, she returned to nursing, often working night shifts while continuing to be the best mom, wife, and nurse this Earth has ever seen. She supported the family having a dog and often had to care for the pet, even though she was not fond of animals. Her singing voice was the sweetest voice in church on Sundays. When she did need to discipline, Thérèse just needed to give “the look” and say she was “disappointed.” As we grew older, we all had fun to see how far we could go before she would declare (but we knew it was only talk) that she would “take you over my checkered apron!”

Vermont remained her home away from home, and she cherished the two-week summer vacations seeing her parents, brother, and sisters from around northern Vermont and Paul’s family in St. Johnsbury. As her children began families of their own, she was the source of guidance on how to cook special meals and how to raise children. Notes from mom saying “I’m proud of you” are still treasured by her children and their partners. She liked nothing more than when we could “sit and hold my hand” She treasured every second with us.

She often left notes written in her impeccable handwriting for dad to find in his suitcase: “Don’t forget you’re very precious to me” and “I’m sure you’ll impress them!” and “I have always been very proud of you” and “I love you very much” and “I’ll always be here to take care of you” and “Don’t forget where you live!” and “Rest!” and “You haven’t left yet, and I already miss you!” and a prayer: “Lord, bring my precious other half home safely.”

Dad always wrote back, including “Je t’aime plus que hier et moins que demain.” They called each other every day they were separated and adored each other. They never left home without a kiss. Theirs was a true love story. They held the immaculate heart of Mary close to their hearts and often prayed together. We all believed that mom had a direct connection to God, but she disliked it when we called her “Saint Thérèse” even though she is no doubt now among the saints and angels in heaven.

She is with friends and family she has not seen for a long time and awaits all of us with her moving hugs, soft eyes, and sweet smile. Her loving husband, Reverend Dr. Paul A. Lachance who died on January 21, 2017, will be joyful to see his love and will probably greet her with a kiss and say, “You’re late.”

In lieu of flowers, take the time to pray with someone, hold a hand, feed the birds, donate food to the poor, and enjoy a piece of German chocolate cake, strawberry tarts, blueberry or pecan pie, or an order of beef stroganoff; though none of it will be as good as Mom’s. Care about your work with a high level of detail and integrity while honoring the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit. Treasure the children and never forget how lucky we are to be in a family. Rest, mom… merci beaucoup.

Friends may meet the family from 7 to 9 p.m. on Friday, December 6, at the Mather-Hodge Funeral Home at 40 Vandeventer Avenue in Princeton. Deacon Jim Knipper will lead a prayer service.

Funeral Mass will begin at 10 a.m., with a 9:30 a.m. viewing, in St. Paul’s Church in Princeton at 216 Nassau Street on Saturday, December 7. The celebrant will be Pastor Emeritus, Monsignor Walter E. Nolan with Deacon Frank Crivello. Thérèse Lachance will be entombed in a mausoleum with her husband at Holy Cross Burial Park in East Brunswick, New Jersey, after Mass is completed.

Patricia (Patti) Jeanne Haldane Bondor

Patricia (Patti) Jeanne Haldane Bondor, 61, a longtime resident of Barton, died at home on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, of lung cancer.

Patti was born on Palm Sunday, March 30, 1958, in Jackson, Michigan, to the Reverend Dr. Robert Haldane Jr. and Marian Jennie Jordan Haldane.

She attended Harrington Elementary School, Hunt Junior High School, and graduated from Jackson High School in 1976. After high school, she attended Central Michigan University.

Growing up, Patti always loved playing games with her brothers, so much so that she willingly took up the positions of goalie, catcher, and football center. Her dad called her “princess” and later her friends called her “the queen of mabee.” She was truly one of a kind.

On November 1, 1986, Patti married, Josa Andros (Andy) Bondor, who survives her after 33 years of marriage. They were best friends and collaborators in music and television shows.

Patti and Andy moved to Barton, Patti said, because she always wanted to live in Vermont. While growing up in Michigan, the family would drive through Vermont and take the Kancamagus Highway into Maine every summer to visit grandparents, aunts, uncles, and many cousins.

Although they never had children of their own, they owned several dogs over the years, a cat, and chickens. Patti loved her nieces and nephews and had an especially close relationship with her younger sister, Karyn.

An avid fisher from a very early age, Patti loved catching trout as well as other fish. She also enjoyed hunting and raising chickens. She had friends from all over the country and the world because she was sweet, thoughtful, kind, loyal, and giving. She loved her Moxie and her Vernor’s Ginger Ale.

Patti is survived by her husband, Andy Bondor, of Barton; Robert Haldane III and his wife, Marilyn, of New South Wales, Australia; John Haldane and his wife, Laura, of Asheville, North Carolina; Mark Haldane of Goodyear, Arizona; and Karyn McNally and her husband, Ed, of Inglewood, California. She will be greatly missed.

There will be a memorial at what Andy calls “the big white church in downtown Barton” on Sunday, December 15, at 12:30 p.m.

Michelle Monique Bancroft

Michelle Bancroft, 52, of Island Pond died peacefully on Thursday, November 28, 2019.

She was born February 14, 1967, in Hartford, Connecticut.

She was predeceased by her father, Robert Boucher.

She is survived by her husband, Marc Bancroft, who she married on August 27, 2008; her daughter Angelina, who is 13; her mother, Lydia McMillan; her brother William; and her sisters Nicole and Holly. She is also survived by her four stepdaughters: Michelle, Shannon, Katie, and Kimberly; and her seven grandchildren all from Maine. In addition to these she is also survived by many aunts and uncles.

Michelle was a strong and caring woman who loved her family and had a large network of friends. She enjoyed helping people and spending time with her mom and her daughter Angelina. She was very creative and loved making crafts and spent each fall making Christmas wreaths, “kissing balls” and other arrangements for the holidays. She loved animals and made sure Angelina had pets and a horse to spend time with. She also loved gardening and flowers.

She attended Green Mountain Bible Church and enjoyed her church family. Her husband, Marc, attests that “She was a fun person.” She will be greatly missed in the Island Pond community where she was connected to many people.

Calling hours will be Saturday, December 14, at noon at Green Mountain Bible Church in Island Pond, followed by a funeral service at 2 p.m. officiated by Pastor Neal Perry.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.