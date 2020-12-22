Obituaries 12.23.20

Douglas Ira Moulton

Douglas Ira Moulton, 68, of Holland died on Sunday, December 13, 2020, at his home.

He was born on June 10, 1952, in Newport to the late Ira and Natalie (Charland) Moulton.

On May 3, 1975, he married Judith Wesser, who survives him.

Douglas was a graduate of North Country Union High School, Class of 1970. He was a Vietnam War veteran, having served in the United States Navy from June 1970 until his discharge in August 1976. Douglas worked for Plante and Sons Trucking in Derby, RCP Transit in Island Pond, and he also owned and operated his own truck and farm. He most recently worked for CTI Coutures in Troy.

He loved being outdoors, spending time with his family, hunting, fishing, snowshoeing, and he loved his horses and anything farm related, especially his Jersey cows. He was also a local 4-H leader for five years.

Douglas is also survived by his children Tara Girard and her husband, Edmund, of Newport and Charles Moulton and his wife, Andrea, of Holland; his grandchildren Wyatt Girard and Charles Wess Moulton; his brothers Duane Moulton and his wife, Corrine, of East Charleston and Dwight Moulton and his wife, Shirley, also of East Charleston; his sisters Janet Duquette of East Charleston and Judy Fortin of Kentucky; as well as his many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was predeceased by his parents; and two brothers-in-law Alfred Duquette and Junior Fortin.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family. If friends desire, memorial contributions in Douglas’ name may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Roland A. LaFrance

Roland A. LaFrance, 85, died peacefully on Saturday, December 12, 2020, at The Meadows.

He was born in Northampton, Massachusetts, on September 18, 1935, the son of Ernest LaFrance and Adrienne (Houle) LaFrance.

He pursued the goal he had from an early age of being an accountant. Roland received a bachelor’s and master’s degree from Western New England College. He enjoyed his work as the treasurer of Associated Electro-Mechanics, a family-owned business in Springfield, Massachusetts, for 30 years.

Roland was an active and longtime member of the Congregational Church in Easthampton, Massachusetts. He served as its treasurer for many years and was a member of the choir.

Roland enjoyed spending time at his second home in Westmore, especially when family visited, went fishing, and gathered around the campfire. He and his wife, Jacquelyn, took several meaningful vacations after retirement, including the Rocky Mountaineer train trip in Canada, camping in Acadia National Park, and a tour of Gettysburg.

He is survived by his wife, Jacquelyn (Westerberg-Mamulski) LaFrance, of Rutland; his two sons Kevin (Donna) LaFrance of Southwick, Massachusetts, and Jeffrey (Paula) LaFrance of Enfield, Connecticut; his daughter Denise (Edward) Hope of Chicopee, Massachusetts; his four stepchildren: Michael Lyman and Donna Malone both of Springfield, Mark Mamulski of Raleigh, North Carolina, and Linda (Robert) Rossi of Sudbury; his brother Ernest LaFrance of Orleans, Massachusetts; and his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his former wife, Shirley LaFrance.

Memorial donations may be made to the Westmore Community Church, 27 Hinton Hill Road, Orleans, Vermont 05860, or the Easthampton Congregational Church, 112 Main Street, Easthampton, Massachusetts 01027.

Funeral services will be held at a later date. The burial will be at Lakeview Cemetery in Westmore.

Georgette Leona (Gratton) Fontaine

Georgette Leona (Gratton) Fontaine died peacefully in her home in Rochester, New Hampshire, on Monday, December 14, 2020.

She is survived by Durrilla “Del” Fontaine, her husband of 71 years; her sister Laurette (Gratton) Lavigne who resides in North Carolina; her daughter Bonnie Fontaine; and her son Daniel Fontaine and his wife, Lauren, and their two children Emily and Meagan Fontaine.

Georgette was born in West Charleston and enjoyed growing up in the Northeast Kingdom. She and her husband, Del, loved summer camping for several decades at Westbrook Campground in Westfield. Here, they made lifelong friendships and connections with people they now hold most dear to them. They were often joined by their two granddaughters, who loved it there just as much as they did.

In her final years, Georgette and Del moved to Rochester where they were able to spend time with their son and his family. Georgette was a light and joy to everyone she met. She was gregarious and generous and had a beautiful and contagious laugh. She will be deeply missed by her family and all who loved her.