Obituaries 12.14.2022

David Lucian Whitehill

David Lucian Whitehill died November 30, 2022. He was born on August 14, 1938, in Newport, to Lucian and Grace Brown Whitehill of Morgan. He was the youngest of six children and is survived by Norma Lemieux of Williamstown, and Kenneth and Barbara Whitehill, both of Morgan. David also leaves his long-time friends, Greg Pease of Washington, D.C., and Tim Willis of Grove City, Ohio.

He was predeceased by his parents, by his sisters Phyllis Burroughs and Anita Plummer, and by his partner, Ivan Carter.

David graduated from Brighton High School in Island Pond in 1957. He graduated from Lyndon State College in 1960 with a bachelor of arts degree and graduated from Ohio University in Athens, Ohio with a master of arts.

David taught school in Canaan and also taught art classes after his graduation from Ohio University. He worked for Battelle Institute in Washington, D.C., until his retirement in 2007. After his retirement, he returned to his hometown of Morgan.

David was an avid painter from an early age and sold many of his paintings during his lifetime. In the last summer at Lyndon State College, David painted a mural in the Morgan Center Church, now the Morgan Historical Society. Unfortunately, the mural has been painted over. He was a member of the MAC Center for the Arts in Newport and displayed many of his paintings there.

He was passionate about the arts, especially grand opera and Broadway. David loved travel and made several trips to Italy and England. He enjoyed hiking and was also a very good gardener.

Contributions in his memory can be made to a charity of choice. Interment and a family gathering in remembrance of David will be held in the spring.

Gordon Lee Osborne

Gordon Lee Osborne died December 6, 2022, at North Country Hospital in Newport. He was born October 17, 1938, to June and Seymore Osborne in Peabody, Massachusetts.

Gordon was known as “Butch” to his friends. At 18, he joined the Air Force and was trained at the Keesler Air Force Base in Mississippi. While stationed for two years in Greenland, he worked on the radar. Upon his return he was sent to an Air Force base in the state of Washington to complete his time in the service.

While in the service, he studied photography, then belonged to the Boston Camera Club, and took many pictures of important occasions. After returning to Massachusetts, he worked for Varian Eon Implant Systems in Gloucester.

He married Shirley Baird on July 11, 1992. They made their home in Newport. For the first 11 years, Gordon traveled to Massachusetts, coming home on weekends, until his retirement on December 23, 2003. On weekends, they traveled together around the beautiful state of Vermont. One fall day, many years ago, they left Newport at 4:30 a.m., to go and take pictures at the Jenne Farm, a well-known place near Woodstock.

Gordon belonged to the American Legion and supported all things military. He was very proud of his sons and grandchildren, as many served in various branches. He was a driver for Rural Community Transportation for five years, because he enjoyed helping people. One evening on his way back to Newport, he saw a van owned by a florist that had broken down on the highway. For stopping, he was given a choice of plants from the van.

Gordon and Shirley attended country jam sessions because they both enjoyed music and singing the old familiar songs. There they gained many friends in Derby Line and Westfield. Besides these things, he loved working with wood and restoring furniture. For a friend who had two model train sets in his garage, Gordon built an exact model of the train bridge in Wolcott.

Most importantly, he and his wife shared a strong belief in God. They had membership at the Advent Church in Newport Center.

He is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Shirley Baird Osborne; by his sons Gerald of Seagertown, Pennsylvania, Darrell and Lisa of Lucedale, Mississippi, Greg and Julie of Moss Point, Mississippi; by his stepchildren Deborah and Robert Durgin of Morgan, Sharon Payne of Springfield, David and Lisa Labounty of Holland, and Michael and Michelle Labounty of Sutton; he is also survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Gordon’s siblings are Neal and Bonnie Osborne of Colonial Heights, Virginia, Carl Osborne of Methuen, Massachusetts, May and Don Chen of Camerillo, California, Linda Osborne Marvel of Barre, and Leona and Deanna Osborne of Peabody, Massachusetts.

He was predeceased by his parents, and by his stepson Roger Labounty of Newport.

A celebration of life will be arranged in the spring of 2023. Donations may be made to the Disabled American Veterans, 215 North Main Street, White River Junction, Vermont 05001.

Margaret “Peg” Hyslop

Margaret “Peg” Hyslop of Westmore, died unexpectedly on December 1, 2022. She was born January 29, 1943, in Putnam, Connecticut.

She earned a degree in accounting and worked as an inside sales representative for Line Master Foot Switch Company for many years.

After marriage in 1988 to her soul mate, Pete Hyslop, a new adventure awaited. Together they created P & P Concessions and served customers with Pete’s Roast Beef for over 30 years. They also founded “Above It All,” a hot air balloon company providing scenic rides, and took part in several proposals and weddings.

Peg was a very charitable person, donating blood, working to raise money for a camp for sick kids, and was always available to anyone who needed help in any way. She had a love for nature and wildlife. She especially loved frogs, and this led to the naming of the home she and her husband built as Frog Hollow Farm, where she enjoyed gardening, cooking, long walks, and living in the peacefulness of nature. She often said it was so wonderful to look out and see the deer, turkeys, and bears, and not another house in sight. She rescued many birds after collisions with windows leaving the feeders. She nursed them back to health and was delighted to see them fly away. She also enjoyed snowmobiling, travel, and a scenic ride in the boat or Corvette.

Peg was a loving and kind soul. She would often remark, “We work together, we play together, and we love together. It doesn’t get any better than that.”

She will be deeply missed by her husband, Peter, family, friends, and the dogs she rescued.

She is survived by her husband of nearly 35 years, Peter Hyslop, of Westmore; by her daughter Rebecca Cord and her husband, Terri, of Jamestown, Indiana, and her son Bill Bergeron of New Bern, North Carolina; by her granddaughters Else Bergeron of Wilmington, Connecticut, and Sadie Bergeron of North Brookfield, Massachussetts; by her father-in-law Ronald Hyslop of Yarmouth, Massachussetts; by her sister-in-law Janice Flagg and her husband, Clint, of Dennis, Massachussetts; by her sisters: Betty Johnson of Woodstock, Connecticut, Lynda Bergeron of Medway, Massachussetts, Kathy Johnson and her husband, Ken Gardner, of Putnam; and by numerous nieces and nephews.

She is predeceased by her daughter Robin Bergeron, her fur babies Sparky and Bear, and her parents, Herbert and Florence Johnson.

Peg did not want any formal services or to inflict sorrow on her loved ones and friends. There will be a celebration of life held on her wedding anniversary, June 25, 2023, at Frog Hollow Farm.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Glover Ambulance Inc., 48 County Road, Unit 64, West Glover, Vermont 05875, www.gloverambulance.org, or to Friends for Life dog rescue, 112 Pray Lane, Brownington, Vermont 05860.

David Fortin

David Fortin of Lyndonville, formerly of Irasburg, died Monday, December 12, 2022. He was born to Roland and Shirley (Labounty) Fortin on January 9, 1966.

David graduated from Sacred Heart High School in the class of 1986.

He worked for Marcel and Pauline Locke at Park View Garage in Barton, from 1988 through 2015. David felt he was always treated very well by the Locke family and loved his job.

David was a devout Catholic and was a member of the Knights of Columbus throughout his adult life, beginning in 1986. He loved NASCAR and followed many favorite drivers over the years.

David is survived by his mother, Shirley, and by his brother Darin. He was predeceased by his father, Roland.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Theresa’s Catholic Church in Orleans, at 11 a.m., on Saturday, December 17.

John Claude Daignault

It is with deep sadness that the family of John Claude Daignault of Livermore Falls, Maine, announced his death on October 4, 2022, from natural causes.

He was born the youngest of seven children in Newport to Madeleine and Claude Daignault on October 31, 1963. John was the kindest human being and will be greatly missed.

He graduated from Lake Region Union High School in 1982. He was an organ donor so somewhere out there he is with us. He worked as a truck driver for Estes for many years. On July 2, 1994, he married his loving wife, Judy, in Livermore Falls.

He leaves behind his siblings Marge Grant of Jay, Maine, Francis of West Glover, Maryse of Charlestown, New Hampshire, Susan Weed of Wray, Colorado, Lynn LeBlanc of Orleans, and Mark of Orleans. He also leaves behind in-laws, and nieces and nephews whom he loved, as he and his wife never had children.

Judy held a celebration of life on October 22, 2022, in Livermore Falls.

obit crowe photo FLAG

Harold “Chip” W. Crowe III

Harold “Chip” W. Crowe III of Vergennes, 56, died on November 27, 2022, in Burlington. Following a long battle with cancer, Chip, along with his UVM medical team and his mom, made the painful decision to set his spirit free.

Chip was born in Derby on January 6, 1966, and attended Derby Line Elementary School. He was a newspaper boy, played minor league hockey, and baseball. He was very active in Boy Scouts and his favorite activity was canoeing in Maine while the moose grazed in the water. At age six, he could identify many cars by make, model and year, as he spent many hours in his dad’s auto shop.

He attended North Country Union High School, where he enjoyed Distributive Education Clubs of America (DECA), football, long distance running, and wrestling. He often used his younger brother as his wrestling practice partner.

Upon graduating, he enlisted in the Army and was a member of the multi forces operation in Egypt. Chip delighted in telling the story of trading his bike for a live camel. He was proud to serve as a member of the 307th MED BN FORSCOM FC.

As a civilian, Chip was a long-distance trucker and once invited his sister Tammy to join in on an adventure to New York City. He was a chef in several Stowe area restaurants, where he enjoyed cooking and eating good food. He spent several years on the Hardwick police force, and served as guard in the Newport Northern State Correctional Facility and the Newport Sheriff’s Department.

Chip spent many years working in the building construction field. He was very interested in antiques and enjoyed working with his Uncle John, who was the owner of Piece of the Past antique shop. Chip was very interested in learning everything he could concerning World War II. He enjoyed many road trips with his mom and sister Tammy as they discovered the many hidden treasures of Vermont.

He took advantage of his brother Jason’s computer expertise and finally built his own working unit.

Chip often worked on estate auctions, played video games, and listened to his favorite music. He spent countless hours building Match Box car villages with his son Max.

He will be greatly missed by his mom, Lea Cook, and her husband, Ron, of lrasburg; by his son Max Crowe of Vergennes; by his brother Jason Sykes of Springfield, his cousin Matthew Gilbert of Winooski whom he thought of as a brother, his sisters Tammy Crowe of Newport, Erika Crowe and her son Colton, and Tiffany Crowe of Derby; and by his step-siblings, “the Cook kids”: Tom, Sue, Joan, and Steve. He will often be remembered by his many, much-loved aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was predeceased by his dad, Harold Crowe Jr., of Derby, paternal grandparents Harold and Mary Crowe of Derby, maternal grandparents Gerard and Bella Brochu of Derby Line, and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Special arrangements to celebrate Chip’s life will be made by his loving family at a later date.