Obituaries 12.12.18

Adelord L. Taylor

Adelord L. Taylor, 88, of Barton, died on December 7, 2018, in Newport.

He was born on October 18, 1930, to Clement and Mary (Sheltra) Taylor.

On October 11, 1952, he married Lois Lafont, who survives him.

Adelord was a veteran of the United States Army and served his country during the Korean War. During his lifetime he worked for the state of Vermont Highway Department as a grader operator. He retired after 30 years as a rural letter carrier for the U. S. Postal Service. He was past commander for the American Legion Post #76 of Barton, a member of the Rural Letter Carriers Association, and was extremely involved in his community such as the Barton Fire Department for 44 years, and the Barton Ambulance. He loved all sports— basketball, baseball, and was inducted into the Orleans County Athletic Hall of Fame. In his earlier days he liked hunting, visiting his children, and wintering in Nashville, Tennessee, with Lois for nine years.

He is survived by his wife, Lois Taylor, of Barton; by his children: Kathleen Trecartin and her husband, Doug, of Oregon, Patricia Taylor and Pamela Skriletz of Orleans, Daniel Taylor and his wife, Kelly, of Minnesota; and by his daughter-in-law Karen Leipziger of Nashville, Tennessee. He is also survived by two grandchildren: Benjamin and Joshua Taylor, by his brother Richard Taylor of West Glover, and sister-in-law Betty Taylor of Morrisville.

He was predeceased by his son Dennis in 2010; by his sister-in-law Theresa Taylor; by his brothers: Wilfred, Preston, and Edwin, and by his sister Marion Taylor.

Friends may call at the Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford and Bouffard Funeral Home at 12 Elm Street in Barton on Friday, December 14, from 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 15, at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Barton where a Mass will be celebrated by the Reverend Timothy Naples. Spring interment will be in Westlook Cemetery in Glover.

Should friends desire, contributions in his memory may be made to St. Paul’s School, 54 Eastern Avenue, Barton, Vermont 05822.

David “Alan” Shoffeitt

David “Alan” Shoffeitt, 81, of Franklin died on Wednesday, December 5, 2018.

Born in Los Angeles, California, he was the son of the late Harland “Al” Shoffeitt and Maymie Barnes Shoffeitt.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers Lowell Shoffeitt and John “Jackie” Shoffeitt; and his sister Margaret “Peggy” McKinney.

Alan enjoyed metal detecting, playing cards, woodworking, and his wife’s fried chicken and gravy. He was a generous, empathetic, hardworking, honest, and wise businessman, from Shoffeitt Termite Control in Inglewood, California, to a 100-acre farm in Brownington to the City Motel in Franklin, North Carolina, and some beautiful apartment complexes. His advice would often be “always be honest” and “if you’re worried, pray.”

He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Alpha Kaufman Shoffeitt, of Franklin; his children: Angel Gorka (Joe) of Texas, Shannon Von Kaenel (Tom) of Mint Hill, North Carolina, Heather Krueger (Jody Jon) of Mint Hill, Sara Mascorro (John) of Wingate, North Carolina, and Amy Shoffeitt of Franklin; his brothers: Donald “Donnie” Shoffeitt of Escondido, California, and Richard “Rex” Shoffeitt of Calimesa, California; his sister Muriel Collup of Kountze, Texas; 16 grandchildren; and by many nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, December 12, in the Chapel of Macon Funeral Home. The Reverend Scott Eichelberger and the Reverend Joe Gorka will officiate. Burial will be in the Iotla Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Macon Funeral Home.

Pallbearers will be: Tom Von Kaenel, Thomas Von Kaenel II, Joey Gorka III, David Gorka, Jonathan Gorka, and Leo Garcia.

Rebecca E. Laughlin

Rebecca E. Laughlin, of East Charleston, died on December 4, 2018, after a heroic lifelong struggle with chronic health issues.

She lived an incredible life. Born in Nebraska in 1944, she was the oldest of four siblings, and the first daughter of Henry A. and Elizabeth C. Laughlin Jr. formerly of Hamilton, Massachusetts. She graduated St. Timothy’s School, and Radcliffe College.

Perhaps with the thought of following in the footsteps of her grandfather Henry A. Laughlin, who was president of the Houghton Mifflin Company in Boston, from 1939 to1963, Rebecca accepted a position as copy editor for Little Brown Publishing in New York City. However, in her mid-twenties she decided to pursue the unconventional— a career in art, and went on to attend Montserrat Art School.

Over the next 40 years, Rebecca became an accomplished artist, exhibiting in numerous group and solo shows throughout New England. She was comfortable working in all mediums, including pastels, oils, water color, and sculpture. Her style and compositions evolved over the years, from abstract landscapes, portraiture, and still lifes. In 2004, Rebecca and her late husband, sculptor and woodworker, Ashley Thompson, moved to East Charleston, where their home quickly became a haven for their respective creative minds and afforded both many years of producing some of their best work together.

Rebecca exemplified unmatched grit, tenacity and grace as she experienced debilitating chronic pain for more than half of her life, not letting it stop her in the pursuit of both her artwork and hobbies — gardening, New England sports teams, great conversation with friends, and of course, taking care of her cats. There will be a large, irreplaceable hole left by Rebecca’s death. She will be deeply missed by family and friends.

Rebecca is predeceased by her parents, Henry A. and Elizabeth C. Laughlin Jr., of Hamilton; her sisters: Susan Laughlin of Yarmouth, Maine, and Elizabeth L. Anderson of Kingfield, Maine; her brother Henry A. Laughlin III; her nieces: Aliea Anderson of East Burke, Martica Wakeman of Marion, Massachusetts; and her nephews: Adrian S. Anderson of Seattle, Washington, and James C. Laughlin of Boston, Massachusetts.

Stuart James Barter

Stuart James Barter, 84, son of Adelbert and Ruth (Chesley), died at Maple Lane Nursing Home in Barton on Friday, November 30, 2018.

Stuart was born in Barton on September 1, 1934. His family lived in Claremont, New Hampshire. However Stuart, with his older brother, (Forest) Wayne, spent many happy childhood days in Barton and at Shadow Lake with their uncle Tom, aunt Belle (Derusha), cousins Elizabeth and Frederick Redington, and grandmother Jennie Chesley (Derusha).

Early in life Stuart began studying figure skating and went on to win competitions for his graceful style and ability to perform challenging pieces. Stuart’s love of music and movement, translated into a lifelong love of dancing and singing. In high school he keenly participated in the drama program by drawing on his musical, fashion, and dance skills .

After graduation from the Boston College of Fine Arts, Stuart joined the advertising department at Kennedy Brothers Department Store in Boston. He was drafted into the Army, and after spending two years in the service he returned to Boston and went to work for Jordan Marsh. His graphic art responsibilities included visual arts, jingle-making, copywriting for men’s fashion, and modeling. Stuart’s witty humor, rich language, love of theaere, deportment, and design sense all made for a perfect match for his career. He had fond memories of his working days at Jordan Marsh.

During his years in Boston, Stuart would spend holidays with his family in Barton and stay at the family camp on Shadow Lake. In 1987 he retired and moved near Shadow Lake in Glover. he enjoyed his retirement years living near the Barton family he had loved dearly ever since he was a child.

At his home in the woods, Stuart honed his already excellent skills in decorative arts, needlecraft, land stewardship, and gardening. Friends and family were lucky recipients of many finely crafted textiles and exquisitely painted objects.

Since Stuart loved being in the out doors, he spent a great deal of time during retirement managing the woods and gardens around the family camp and his home.

Stuart was a veteran of the United States Army. A veterans memorial marker will be placed at the Derusha family gravesite at Westlook Cemetary in Glover.

Stuart was predeceased by his parents and most recently by his cousin Elizabeth Redington.

He is survived by his brother (Forest) Wayne Barter of Belgium; his cousins Christine Rainer, Blake Kingdon of Canada; and by his dear friend Barbara Hobbs of Barton.

The family would like to acknowledge appreciation of the support and comfort given by the caregivers at Maple Lane Nursing Home. Stuart relied, and thrived, with the help so kindly and readily given.

There will be a private service graveside next spring.

Should friends desire, contributions in Stuart’s memory, may be made to the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 417005, Boston, Massachusetts 02241-7005.

