Obituaries 12.11.19

Donnal Dean Maloney Sr.

Donnal Dean Maloney Sr., 90, originally of Newport, died on Monday, December 2, 2019, in Middlebury.

Dean was born on August 10, 1929, in Buffalo, New York, the son of Leo and Mabel (Leavitt) Maloney. He lived most of his life in Vermont, and was a graduate of Newport High School. He was voted “best friend” and “class clown” of his senior class, a reputation he maintained all throughout his life.

Dean was employed by the New England Telephone Company for thirty-three years. He worked as a cable splicer, foreman for cable and line, as well as a quality auditor in Boston, Massachusetts. After his retirement from the phone company, he worked part time for the Newport Cable Company and the Newport Fire Department.

Dean was a member of Newport Post #21 American Legion, Telephone Pioneers of America, a charter member of the border Jaycees, and coached Little League baseball in Newport. He also worked as a volunteer for the Newport Chamber of Commerce. Dean, along with his wife, Rita, spent many years raising funds for The Pope Memorial Frontier Animal Shelter. For this volunteer service, Dean and Rita received the couples Community Service Award through the Community National Bank.

Dean served two years (March 1951 to March 1953) in the United States Army Security Agency in Petaluma, California.

Dean is survived by his daughter Darin Maloney and her husband, Norm Rodd; his grandson Seth Maloney and his wife, Liz; his step-granddaughters Hiata Corduan and her partner, Jason, and Maia Corduan and her husband, Jess; his cousin Joyce Kinne; his niece Tanina Garabedian and her husband, Harold; his brother-in-law Andrew Gosselin and his wife, Wanda; and his many other cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews as well.

Dean was predeceased by his wife, Rita; his brother Bill; his sister Pat; his son Don; and his grandson Ben.

He was a dad, a brother, uncle Dean, gramp, cousin, and friend to all.

The family is deeply grateful to all his caregivers and friends at The Residence at Otter Creek in Middlebury, and his hospice caregivers, all who cared so lovingly for him during his brief illness.

Dean moved to Middlebury in July of 2019, to be near his daughter and son-in-law. However, his heart remained in Newport. He loved his many years living on Lake Memphremagog, fishing, canoeing, kayaking, and motor boating with Rita to all points north.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 23, 2020, at the Derby Line Cemetery. A notice will be posted in The Newport Daily Express in early May 2020, with a reminder of the date, time, and details regarding the memorial service.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

George “Colin” Brock

George “Colin” Brock, 82, of Newport died in Newport on Thursday, December 5, 2019.

He was born on March 28, 1937, in Barre to George L. Brock and Glenna (Martin) Brock. After graduating from high school he attended Norwich University and received a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering. On April 10, 1963, he married, Lois Thompson, who survives him.

Colin served in the army reserves for over 19 years. He worked at several different construction jobs in Vermont for Goodrich Construction, Pizzagalli, and he retired from Winterset Construction.

Colin enjoyed gardening, golfing, watching the birds at his feeder, and the many black labs that he had over the years. He especially loved and enjoyed playing music over the years, including jamming with family members and playing in the Moonlighters Band for several years. He was a longtime member of the local Masonic Lodge #65 Free and Accepted Masons, Commandery, and also the Shriners. He and Lois were former members of the Derby United Church for several years and they enjoyed going to Maine and Las Vegas on vacations.

He is survived by his wife, Lois Brock, of Newport; by his daughters Kimberlee Lamotte and her husband, Mark, and Janet Blais and her husband, Mike; by his grandchildren Jeffrey Colin Blais and Erin Alexandra Lamotte; and by his brothers- and sisters-in-law: Ken and Nancy Thompson, Susan Blair, Jane Thompson, Betty Thompson, Carlton and Sandra Thompson, Mary Choquette, Wanda and Andy Gosselin, and Laurence Thompson; and by his many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

He was predeceased by his brother George M. Brock; and his sister- and brothers-in-laws: Jean Thompson, Yvette Thompson, Herbert Blair, and Phillip Choquette.

Funeral services were held on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at the Curtis-Britch and Bouffard Funeral Home in Newport with Janet Wiseman officiating, followed by a Masonic service. Spring interment will be in Hope Cemetery in Barre.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Masonic Lodge #65 Free and Accepted Masons, in care of Charles Newton, 150 Hitchcock Drive, Newport, Vermont 05855.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Donald D. Bowman

Donald D. Bowman, 67, of Olympia, Washington, and recently of Lacy, Washington, died at his home on Thursday, November 28, 2019.

Donald was born in Newport on November 15, 1952, the son of Winston V. Bowman and Velma C. (Libby) Bowman.

He attended Brownington Graded School and graduated from Lake Region Union High School, both schools in the Orleans area. He joined the army right out of high school and served in the states and over in Germany during his 20 years in the army.

On June 14, 1985, he married Karin Kinney of Washington.

He is survived by his daughters: Tonia (Bowman) Cairns and her husband, Robbie, of Kansas, Trisha (Bowman) Mayhew and her husband, John Sr., of Vermont, and Wendy Bowman of Vermont; his stepdaughter Carie Ann (Perry) Ellingwood of Maine and Carla (Perry) Murphy of Washington; his sisters: Bonnie (Bowman) Dewing and her husband, Terry, of Vermont, Diane Bowman, and Theresa Gray, both of Vermont; his many aunts, uncles, nephews, grand- and great-grandchildren, cousins, and stepsister and stepbrothers-in-law; and his great friends Chuck Boyd and Ray Haddenham of Washington.

He was predeceased by his parents; his wife; his son Donald Jr.; and his stepson Joelseph Perry.

His wishes were to be cremated and have no services.