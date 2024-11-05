Obituaries 11.6.2024

Sharleen Webster

Surrounded by her family, Sharleen Alice Webster of Richmond, Virginia, died on October 30, 2024, at the age of 62. She was born on March 26, 1962, in Hardwick. She is survived by Bradley Lemoine; siblings: Pamela Webster, Valerie Nuckols, and Daniel Webster; stepmother, Vivian Webster; nieces and nephews: Scott, Robert, Frederick, Faith, Sarah, Donnie, Tonya, DeeDee, Aime, Daniel, David, Andrea, and their respective spouses and families; and those who touched upon her life in such a way that they were given the honor of calling her Aunt Sharleen.

She was predeceased by her siblings: Paulette Webster, Anna Webster and her partner, Lois Mace, Peter Webster, Frederick Webster Jr., and Linda Webster; her brother-in-law: John Nuckols; her mother: Dorothy Boivin; and her father: Fred Webster.

Loved and missed by her family and friends, Sharleen’s passions and experiences shaped her into a woman of strength, determination, and love. Throughout her lifetime, she became best known as a caretaker for her family and friends. She went above and beyond to rise to the occasion, oftentimes packing up and rushing to aid her loved ones at the drop of a hat. Her family was without question her main priority, and she dedicated herself to the roles she played. She had an inseparable bond with her siblings and was incredibly proud to call herself their sister. Together they traveled, laughed, and had many adventures that resulted in building a library of stories to tell. She also took her role as an aunt very seriously. To her younger nieces and nephews, she was known as “Aunt Nanny” and diligently kept a bowl of candy stocked just for them. For her older nieces and nephews, she was a sanctuary, and provided a safe space that allowed them to take a breath, dust off, and keep moving forward. She made everyone and anyone who came to her feel heard, and always listened without judgment. Her “sure, why not?” attitude allowed her to live her life to the fullest and played a huge role in one of the greatest gifts she gave to her loved ones. That gift was giving the knowledge and reassurance that they were not alone and shared the tools and lessons she gained to give others the strength to persevere and overcome.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, November 9, at VFW post number 2239, 14705 Jefferson Davis Highway, Chester, Virginia 23836 from 1-3 p.m.

Any cards of condolence or other correspondence may be directed to Valerie Nuckols: 6741 Strathmore Road, North Chester, Virginia 23237.

Nancy Trafton

If the only measure of a human’s life was time, it would seem short. But when measured in memorable moments and love, Nancy’s was infinite.

On Friday, October 25, Nancy died peacefully. Nancy’s laughter was large, silly, and sweet, spreading warmth to all who were fortunate to be around her. Anyone who knew Nancy will always remember her infectious passion for life.

Nancy was born on October 11, 1965, in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, and was also a longtime resident of Orleans County. She leaves behind a small village of friends and her beloved caregivers: Donna Mcallister Scofield; Donna’s sisters Vivian and Shirley; and Donna’s children Teresa, Anita, Angela, Donnie, Scott, Dale, and many grandchildren; Morgan and Eythan Burnham, Sheila Santaw, and Aimee Bonin, along with their families. In addition to those who considered her family, she had a dedicated team through Northeast Kingdom Human Services and many attentive guardians.

Donna welcomed Nancy into her family and loving home and cared for her for over 21 years. Throughout the years, they had many wonderful experiences and adventures. Donna considered Nancy a daughter and they loved each other immensely. During her many visits to Shirley’s house, she always enjoyed her favorite meal: spaghetti. The family camped and traveled often, including a memorable trip to Disneyland. Nancy’s desire to be helpful and kind came through when she would help Donna’s husband clear his dishes, including his cup, whether he was done drinking or not.

Nancy had a cherished group of friends who enjoyed dances, parties, and celebrations along with her. She attended Global Campus and various events hosted by Green Mountain Self Advocates. She loved to go bowling and swimming with her peers. She shared her love and friendship with everyone around her. She had a special relationship with all the children that she was blessed to call family. Harper, Oakland, Owen, Brantley, and Daxton will forever remember Nancy’s smile and her hugs, which often turned into tickles and playful elbow jabs. Her hugs, kisses, and many ball tosses will be missed by her puppy friends.

Nancy often joined Donna and her husband as they performed music in the community. Nancy played maracas and the tambourine while they sang. She would stand and join Donna when they would sing “Silent Night.” These performances instilled a lifelong love of music and dancing. Even sitting in the car, she would sway and rock out to the music. She attended line dancing with Aimee, and they had frequent dance parties at home. You could see the joy she was feeling when she would walk and sway to the beat of her own drum. Nancy had a funny and cute pep in her step when she was at her happiest.

She truly enjoyed musicals and dancing television shows, but not quite as much as she enjoyed anything “scary.” She was hands down a Star Trek fan and would binge-watch their shows and movies. Often while visiting Donna’s sister Vivian, Nancy, in true jokester fashion, would try to take Vivian’s son’s Star Trek videos. She loved rocking in her rocking chair while enjoying music and watching anything in her extensive movie collection. She enjoyed her days swinging on the swing at Morgan’s house. Nothing would get in her way of swaying to the music, not even the kids playing around her.

Going for car rides and getting her nails done with Sheila was always a special time. She loved visiting with Sheila’s daughters. They all took frequent trips to Burlington for lunch to hang out and enjoy each other’s company.

Being in the water was another of her favorite activities. She loved being in the water kicking and splashing, whether she was in a pool or at the lake. She would smile and giggle whenever she splashed everyone around her.

Nancy was very artistic and very passionate about the activities she loved. She would paint and color until she had filled pages and canvases full of beautiful artwork. She often painted rocks with Harper for hours. She would even refuse food and show her witty side by saying, “not done,” so she could continue doing what she loved. In recent months, she attended the Meeting Place, where they gave her all the supplies she needed to create beautiful pictures. They provided a loving and fun-filled atmosphere and Nancy flourished there. She loved it so much; she would often say she wanted to stay there at the end of the day.

Nancy was always ready to go. Whether it was a walk, shopping, eating out, or just a ride, she was excited. Her energy and love for life was never ending and no matter what, she made sure everyone knew she was “no tired.” She never missed a “bless you,” “thank you,” “are you ok?” or “sweet dreams.” The lazy days of summer found Nancy, Aimee, Kay, and special friends Rachael or Sheila enjoying the shade under the gazebo and eating snacks while listening to music. One of her all-time favorite outings was her almost daily trip to Tim and Doug’s to get a scoop of chocolate ice cream with Aimee and Kay.

She will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her. As her family says, “farewell for now,” they tightly embrace the memories of her laughter and the warmth of her love. Her family loves Nancy, forever and always. They know she will continue to rock and roll in heaven.

A graveside service was held at the North Cemetery in Barton on Monday, November 4, at 2 p.m. A celebration of life followed at the Newport Eagle’s Club on Eagles Nest Drive in Newport. Memorial contributions can be made to the Meeting Place, P.O. Box 250, Newport, Vermont 05855, or to a charity of one’s choosing to support developmentally disabled community members. Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Wayne Eugene French

“God is spirit and we must worship him in spirit and truth.” — John 4:24

Wayne E. French, 95, of Island Pond, died peacefully on Tuesday, October 22, 2024, at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center after a brief illness.

Wayne French was born on May 8, 1929, in New York City, New York, to Wayne and Katherine (Palmer) French.

He and his identical twin brother Arthur were raised in a historic farmhouse on the shores of Willoughby Lake in Westmore and attended the local one-room schoolhouse.

Wayne and his brother spent their high school years at Mount Hermon School in Northfield, Massachusetts. While there, Wayne and his brother were co-captains of the ski team and helped start the outing club. Wayne also worked on the school newspaper and wrote poems, for which he won an award. Wayne and Arthur graduated in 1949 and went on to attend the University of Vermont where they continued to be involved in sports. They were involved in Nordic events on the ski team and Wayne’s specialty was ski jumping. Wayne graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in agriculture.

During summer breaks, Wayne worked as a handyman at Camp Songadeewin on Willoughby Lake. While there, he met his future wife, Nancy Burdan, who was working there as a camp counselor. They were married in April of 1954. Wayne and his wife moved to Durham, North Carolina, so he could graduate with a master’s degree in forest products from Duke University. He and Nancy then moved back to Westmore so Wayne could work.

Wayne worked a variety of jobs to support his now growing family, ranging from sales to administrative roles, and lived in Georgia, New York, and New Hampshire. While living in New Hampshire, he opened a small shop in a barn on his property where he made rustic and Shaker-style furniture.

During summers spent back at Willoughby Lake, Wayne and his wife built a house next to the French homestead. He retired at the age of 62 and moved permanently to Vermont five years later. Here he continued his passion for crafting furniture and enjoying Vermont life to the fullest. He volunteered at Old Stone House in Brownington where he would greet visitors to the Westmore room and answer questions. Wayne was also a member of the Westmore Association board for six years, serving three years as president and a member of the Westmore select board. He and Nancy were both very active members of the Westmore Community Church, where he was a trustee for six years.

They enjoyed going to senior meals in surrounding towns and made many friends during those lunches. It was during these lunches that Wayne would reprise his role of “Grandpa Asa” and tell jokes. They eventually sold their house in Westmore and moved to Sunrise Manor in Island Pond.

Wayne French is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Nancy, and their three children: Steven and wife, Kathy, of Columbia Falls, Montana; Michael and wife, Karyn, of Glenside, Pennsylvania; and Victoria Fletcher and husband, Ralph, of Suffield, Connecticut. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Tabitha French, Meghan Fletcher, Jason Fletcher, Jason Merrill, and Aaron Merrill; and great-grandchildren: Asa French, Colin Merrill, and Mavis Merrill; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and their families.

The family would like to thank the staff and administration of Union House for all their help and care over the past year.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Wayne’s memory may be made directly to the Westmore Community Church. Services will be determined at a later date.

Excerpt from “The Trusser Rests” by Wayne E. French: “My work is finished now. The chores are done. Cow bells sound from the night pasture. And I rest; For the sun will bring a whole day’s toil. But I think not of that now. I am free.”

Patricia Breault

Patricia Cecilia Breault, 87, of Newport, died peacefully on October 30, 2024, at Our Lady of the Meadow in Richford. She was born on February 1, 1937, in Hebertville, Quebec, to the late George and Alberta (Savard) Gaudreault. On October 17, 1959, she married the late Roland Breault.

Patricia worked at Ethan Allen Manufacturing in Beecher Falls, owned and operated a dairy farm in Brownington, and also worked as a seamstress. Patricia loved her home in Newport, and due to dementia, had to move into assisted living. Because she was such a hard worker her entire life, the loss of her independence was the beginning of a long struggle. Her favorite days during the last two years were when family came to visit and took her out to lunch. Some of her hobbies included going to bingo, gardening, and making Christmas wreaths for many years. She also enjoyed playing cards and doing puzzles. She was a member of St. Theresa’s Catholic Church in Orleans.

She is survived by her children: Patrick Breault and his wife, Debra; Rachel Coulter and her husband, Steve; Danielle Wright and her husband, Allan; Jocelyne Stocker and her husband, Jeff; and Jacinthe Breault and her husband, Joseph Storto; grandchildren Christina Guillette; Michelle Breault and her partner, Jeff Dunn; Corey Breault and his wife, Katie; Melissa Morin; Amanda Bauer and her husband, Kevin; Jeremy Wright and his wife, Kayla; Jordan Stocker and his wife, Robyn; Jared Stocker and his wife, Tatum; Jacob Stocker; Paige Storto and her fiancé, Cole Henry; and Marisa Storto; great-grandchildren Morgan and Kennedy Dunn; Derek and Regan Guillette; Landen, Owen and Kaisley Breault; Anyas Tullis Morin and her partner, Brittany; Keenan Morin; Noah and Liam Zebrowski; Evelyn and Eli Bauer; as well as brothers Clement and Jean Eude Gaudreault; sisters Pauline, Micheline, Jeannine, and Marie-Reine; and many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents; husband Roland Breault; grandson Eric Morin; brothers Norman, Yvan, Richard, Maurice; and sister Norma.

Funeral service will be held at noon on Saturday, November 23, at St. Theresa’s Catholic Church in Orleans with Father Robert Murphy officiating. If friends desire, memorial contributions in Patricia’s name may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association of Vermont, 75 Talcott Road, Suite 40, Williston, Vermont 05495. Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

DEATH NOTICE

Randy Martin

Randy Martin, 64, of Craftsbury, died on November 2, 2024, in Burlington. Friends may call from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, November 8, at the Curtis-Britch-Davis & Bouffard Funeral Home, 1321 North Craftsbury Road, Craftsbury Common. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 9, at the Craftsbury Common Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com. Full obituary to follow in next week’s edition.