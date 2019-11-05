Obituaries 11.6.19

Dannie Lee Friend

Dannie Lee Friend, 82, formerly of Colchester, died peacefully Friday, November 1, 2019, after a long and arduous struggle with pulmonary disease (COPD).

He was born December 22, 1937, in South Barton the son of the late George Elbridge and Lucy Clara (Lahue) Friend. The family moved to Tupper Lake, New York, in 1948 where all the children attended school. Dannie had numerous jobs including being a lumberjack, cross country tractor-trailer driver, and managing two horse farms.

He is survived by his son Dannie Friend Jr. of Florida; his daughter Danielle (Shoram) Martin and her husband, Jim, of Burlington and her children Corey, Jacob, and Krystal; his beloved granddaughter Zibby Davis of Wisconsin; his brother Vernon Ross and his wife, Sandra (Sutter) Friend, of Tupper Lake, New York; his sister Georgia Lou (Friend) Christiano of Grand Isle; as well as many nieces and nephews from Vermont, Massachusetts, Connecticut, North Carolina, Wisconsin, and New York.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by three of his brothers: Rodney George, Marvin Walter, and Terrance Dean.

Dannie elected to donate his body to the University of Vermont Anatomical Gift Program at The Robert Larner MD College of Medicine. His remains will be there for three years and will then be cremated and returned to his family. There will be no services at his request.

Sincere thanks to the staff at Burlington Health and Rehab and Hospice for their loving care and support, as well as to Minor Funeral Home for their guidance and support.

Bernard Paul Boudreau

Bernard Paul Boudreau, 64, died peacefully on Friday, November 1, 2019, in Shelburne, at the Arbors at Shelburne.

He was born on April 24, 1955, in Newport to Paul and Cecile (LeBlanc) Boudreau.

Bernard graduated from North Country Union High School in 1973. In his earlier years he built chalets at Alpine Haven in Montgomery with his father. He then went on to pursue his 44-year career at Kraft in Troy, and then plant manager in 1996 at Agri-Mark Cabot in Middlebury until his retirement in 2013.

Bernie enjoyed time at the Boudreau hunting camp. He also spent much time gardening, fishing, boating, and building his many woodworking shops. He loved his dear dog Owen. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren, and family.

He is survived by his children Jenny (Boudreau) LeBlanc and her husband, Shane, and their daughter Hayley of North Troy, and Daniel Bourdreau and his wife, Elizabeth, and their son Chase of Bridport; his sisters: Jeanine Kennison and her husband, Roger, of Troy, Jeanette Meunier and her husband, Paul, of Troy, and Paulette Hamelin and her husband, Lyle, of Fairfax; his brother Louis Boudreau and his wife, Francine, of Irasburg; his stepsiblings: Richard Berthiaume and his wife, Noella, of North Troy, Jeannine Choquette of Tucson, Arizona, Theresa Lafoe of Morgan, Joe Berthiaume of Denver, Colorado, Marcel Berthiaume and his wife, Hilda, of Prince George, Virginia, and Anita Starr of Newport Center; and his many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was predeceased by his parents; his loving stepmother Gabrielle (Berthiaume) Boudreau; his stepsister Pauline Berthiaum; his brother-in-law Rick Choquette; and his nephew Robert Meunier.

A private family service will be held. Memorial contributions may be made to the Vermont chapter — Alzheimer’s Association.

